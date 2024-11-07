Just a note, I started writing this on 11/4/24, I tried so hard to finish it before the election, I wrote on it through every break at work, and had to stop watching the election coverage until after I finished it, eventually I fell asleep on Tuesday night before I could finish it now it is Wednesday day morning and I shall not give up!

So, the 2024 Donald Trump win that I believe we are either hours or weeks away from is as ‘in the bag’ as possible this time.

I thought this 8 months ago when I seen the infamous videographer

Of YouTube’s News2Share interviewing Pro-Palestinian Leftists who otherwise would be at the voting booth with

for Kamala Harris, but all of them in resounding fashion were rejecting the Biden-Harris campaign for what they see as an

by Netanyahu’s

in Israel, and my immediate thought was they’re gonna do a protest vote and Trump’s gonna win. Because, like it or not, these were some of the 81 million that voted for Biden in 2020. When Matt Taibbi attended a Cornel West rally it was even more revealing.

bells onethnic cleansingLikud PartyEvery one of them hated Biden-Harris, but many were going the step farther and saying, ‘we’re voting for Trump!’

At my job, I work for a plastic extrusion company sitting directly in the hood of West Louisville, in Kentucky, we have a cleaning crew that are hired by the company as contractors, and they come through seven days a week and sweep, mop, all that shit for the office and break areas. They are 1st generation immigrants from Mexico, with very thick accents, and don’t have their English, like, 100% yet, but it’s good enough. About 5 of us were in the break room when she showed up to clean up, and we were discussing, I think flat earth. I’m not sure what we said that triggered her, but it was clearly at top of mind, she stops sweeping and said, “I think Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris are the worst Presidents, they are idiots!” This got my immediate attention. She continued, “the border is a joke, it took my family years to get here! I just made it a few months ago got to start working in the family business here. My work Visa just got approved. My whole family is now here in America, and work together and start this business, but it took us YEARS!! It was harder for us because we came legally!” I thought, that must be the most credible about illegal to legal immigration anywhere.

“it took us years and years to get here, the right way and then this Kamala and Joe Biden, just open the doors!” She said, “and now illegal immigrants are taking our jobs! We are getting outbid on jobs because they don’t pay taxes so they can work for less money! (If) It does not get better we, my family, might go back to Mexico. I- I’m an immigrant but, I want Donald Trump to win, he doesn’t we go back home….” By this time, the break room was clean, and she’d gotten what she needed to, off of her chest, and gone she was. And the rest of the room, proceeded to talking Diddy, or something. I guess they didn’t continue pondering it, but I did. They’re a fully Mexican family, in their 1st generation as American’s. Maybe just anecdotal, but anecdotes add up to be scientific facts, right?

So, my work, has a very African American demographic. I don’t know the exact % but if I had to guess I’d say around 65%.

Presidential politics came up about 6 months ago with one of the younger guys (he’s 30, I’m 34, lol) black man (it matters in this context), in the smoke area, and he said, in kind of a jokey way, “I remember that Stimmy-Money (2020 Stimulus Checks), Donald Trump gave me $1200 bucks when I was broke, how much Joe ever give me (Pre-’24 Biden-Trump Debate), matter-of-fact, Obama didn’t neither, never did no shit like that to the entire country!” I wasn’t sure if that was a joke, but I confirmed later that he was serious.

It was really interesting, five ex-convicts, 4 black, 1 white, all supporting Donald Trump, and for every one of them, it came down to this, “could I afford more groceries now, under Biden-Harris, or then, under Trump-Pence,” and it was the easiest of calls.

Because I was a little afraid of being looked at different by my co-workers, when the subject of the election came up one of the guys asked me, “who are you voting for?”

I tried to gauge his tone for anything other than natural curiosity but couldn’t get a read so I gave the best answer I could come up with in the moment, “Jill Stein.”

He said, “Who?”

Which is probably the most common response to that answer. I said, “Jill Stein, she’s a 3rd party candidate for the Green Party. She’s the best, actual antiwar candidate and war policies are my number one issue I care about.”

He said, “Oh, there’s another one to choose from, nobodies heard shit about her.”

“I know.”

He looked at me, looked at our other co-workers on the other side of the table and said, “I’m voting Trump.” The other 4, almost immediately was like, “no doubt!” “Me too!” “Harris ain’t fixing to help nobody!”

“Groceries, eggs, gas, none of this shit was high like this when he was in there. Charging him with felonies and shit.”

I felt really sheepish for holding back on my actual beliefs for fear of others not agreeing. That’s self-censorship. I didn’t want them to think I was some kind of racist because I dislike Kamala Harris. It’s not her ethnicity that I abhor, it’s what she brings to the table, plain and simple, nothing, she brings nothing. Which is fine, for a church gathering, or a soup kitchen, but this is the most important job in the Western Hemisphere, shouldn’t the nominated at the very least be an impressive person?! It seems to me that as our populace has evolved rapidly as our quality of leaders has devolved! And she’s the final boss!

I didn’t have the nerve to tell them that the inflation costing us, literally, double the price that we paid for the exact same groceries we bought in 2020, wasn’t due to policies enacted by the Biden-Harris Administration, alone. It was the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, spanning both Administrations, Trump-Pence, Biden-Harris. It also has “nothing to do with “price-gouging”, as Kamala Harris has been asserting in interviews. She’s either clueless or being purposefully deceptive, and I hope it’s the former. Because if she really knew that this inflation came from Donald Trump’s 2020 CARES Act and Joe Biden’s 2021 American Rescue Plan, I must pray that she wouldn’t then slander America’s grocery suppliers, I can’t accept that, I choose to believe she’s simply ignorant to the unintended circumstances of these actions.

So, when the pandemic reared its ugly head in the wee months of 2020, President Donald J. Trump, at the recommendation of his “Trusted Experts” + Tony Fauci ;-) and approval of Congress and the House shut down our entire economy—stay-at-home orders, forced shutdown of every small, and to keep the electorate happy they passed the CARES Act which was my introduction to the bloat in Government spending. CARES was a stimulus bill worth 2.3 trillion dollars that included a $1200 check to every single American citizen, which, by the way, I, and everyone I knew were extremely grateful for, it felt like this Government who has spit on us, spied on us, and kicked us while we were down forever, had finally been there for the American people for once. At the same time, it seemed strange and different from everything I’d been led to believe about the access to money the Government has available to them to help. I couldn’t help but wonder if they had 2.3 trillion dollars at their disposal, how has one child, ever, in our country, died from starvation. Turns out they don’t, and my skepticism was well founded. The direct payment aspect wasn’t even the bad part of it, like, I was an essential worker and worked more that year than any other year at that job, I didn’t need the check but, I took it happily. The Direct Payments were $290 billion of a 2.3 trillion-dollar bill. That was only about 12.5% of the bill, the rest amounted to the biggest corporate bail-out in world history. They handed every business small and large that filed for it—and they all did, why wouldn’t they—at a time when productivity was $0. Because the economy wasn’t producing this money, and they had nowhere to take it from they simply printed it and injected it into the economy. Here’s some high school economics, what is inflation? It is when the supply of money exceeds the amount of goods in an economy. So, what happens when you inject 6 trillion dollars into an economy that’s producing no goods? The value of the dollar goes down and the inflation goes up. In 2021, the first thing the newly incoming Biden Administration did—almost the only thing they did—was pass the American Rescue Plan, an almost identical bill to the CARES act, except only 1.9 trillion this time, and less money to Americans, it was a $600 check to everyone making less than $70K a year, which is everyone I know, lol. This is why, I paid $1.89 for a dozen-and-a-half of eggs, 18 eggs, a month ago, and $5.00 for the same brand and same amount at the same store, two days ago. My bag of coffee I used to pay $5.99 for, is now $15, my store-brand, sugar-free French vanilla creamer was $1.47, it is now $3.99. In 2018, Wal-Mart, talk about price-gougers, Wal-Mart’s milk of literally any kind, was $.50 cents a gallon. My roommates would by them 10 gal. at a time. They sold the cheapest milk anywhere. They can’t do that anymore, it’s like $3 a gallon and that’s still cheap. Now back to 2024.

The look and feel of the landscape around Trump this time is much different than 4 years ago, in 2020, and ages from where we were in 2016. In 2016, I was serving time for being involved in a retail-fraud scheme, and we were all gathered around the TV when he won. We were in utter disbelief! Consider this, a cell of over 30 criminals from backgrounds so diverse and sad we could have a Sarah McLaughlin commercial after us, and not one person sitting there would’ve bet 10 cents on the outcome. It was unsettling, even to us.

Four years later, I was petrified of the guy. I seen a counselor twice a month and every single meeting with her she would hit me with these fear tactics, telling me “You need to stock up on medicine, even if you’re okay, go to the Dr and get checked out because as of next month they’re pulling health insurance!”

“Really! Why?!”

“It’s Donald Trump Jordan, he repealed Medicaid!”

“Why would he do that?”

“Well, why do you think? He must be getting lobbied from Private Insurance Companies. He wants to ‘Make America Great Again’ for corporations.”

In case this isn’t clear, “next month” never came. Eventually that counselor went on to bigger, better things, I’m sure, and my Medicaid managed to hang on until my job started covering it. You know, fascist shit.

So, even in the last month things have really changed around the public view of Donald Trump. Especially in the working class. Four years ago, it wasn’t safe for an unarmed man, or woman, to say they voted for Trump. Or in the black community, or Muslim community, in an office meeting, or at your job, period. Four years ago, you’d lose your job for supporting Trump, it was a third rail that you only touched if you could afford to. A friend, and co-worker bought a shirt 6-months-ago, that said “TRUMP 2024: Fuck your feelings”, the “fuck” in really small print, “TRUMP” in giant print, our work made him turn it inside-out and he said, they “looked at him kinda sideways about it.” He’s worked there for 22-years, and his father, maybe grandfather too, worked in the plastic extrusion business, they knew this guy wasn’t, like, a bad egg. He wore it all day yesterday without so much as a peep.

Pretty much, the only people at my job that were still hating Trump is the old guys (there’s only 2) who still submit to the Corporate Media. We have contractors for the company that makes our extrusion machines that come to the company to do the things that are out of our maintenance guys abilities. The machines are made in Germany and who I’ve met of these contractors are German, with very thick German accents. I was outside in the smoke area yesterday with a couple of the, “OGs for Kamala Wing” and three of the German machinist-guys joined us for a smoke, and an unsettling/depressing exchange occurred:

OG1 says to German-Guy1, “Hey man, are you from Germany?”

German Guy1: “Yes. I am.”

OG1: “I could tell by your accent.” I giggled, because I thought this was such a silly thing to say. Their German accents are so very obvious, I’m not sure anyone has ever asked them that before, not in America for sure!

OG1 says to him, “I like Germany, don’t like Hitler, yea, don’t like Hitler.”

The guy looked at him, like, okay. Then OG said, “We got our own Hitler here, his names Donald Trump, do you know about Donald Trump? He’s, our Hitler.” It was so infuriating, taking his words and actions in the most dispositive light, still not “Our Hitler.” It doesn’t end there, the German man says he hopes Trump gets in office and brings an end to the Russian-Ukraine war, and now OG2 speaks up and says, “it won’t end if he’s in office. He likes Putin and won’t speak to the Ukraine president.” Which, by the way, if anyone remembers, Trump was impeached for speaking to Zelensky to get him to investigate the crimes in Ukraine of Joe/Hunter Biden. He withheld weapons that was being sent to arm Ukraine during his presidency, and his biggest mistake in that ordeal was caving to pressure and sending Ukraine the weapons. Until that point, the United States had never armed Ukraine, but to relieve himself of the “Pro-Putin” label he sent them.

Then OG1 said again, “I don’t mind Germans, don’t like Hitler though, hope we don’t get Hitler in that election tomorrow.” As if because he’s German, Hitler is his man.

The German guy heads inside, before he leaves, he says, “well, if you get Hitler at least you don’t got to worry about elections anymore!”

Just for transparency, everything after this point was post-election, if I’d known it’d be over so fast, I’d have stayed up all night writing I woke up to an already conceded election. Much to my surprise.

This was the only anti-Trump sentiments I’d heard during this election and leading up, on the ground here in America, and the amount of support he garnered from reasonable people from every walk of life here in America is so unbelievable. When my darling Susan, the nicest most understanding angel in the world changed her position it was clear that it was time to change mine. Nothing solidified that more than the closing chapter on the medias lies, Kamala Harris’ inability to have absolutely anything to say but Trump is Hitler, and we’re not stupid, if the guy was as bad as they say he is, if they really believed that, then what were they doing chumming up with him at the Al Smith Dinner, it’s bullshit, it’s partisan politics, anyone could look at this guy, could twist anything he said into some kind of hateful derision! And they did…

I’ll end on this, a few days ago, the media, and I mean this very broadly, the Partisan-Media Complex, made the assertion that “Donald Trump had called on Liz Cheney to be killed by firing squad…” Liz Cheney was on the View, appearing as Head-Victim-in-Charge of the final hour of the Trump campaign, in which Whoopi praised this esteemed war criminal for her “moral clarity” and then suggested that she should be ATTORNEY GENERAL!!! She might’ve costed them the election right there. There couldn’t be a worse outcome in this simulation called life then for this washed-up war criminal to end up in an appointed position. She lost the election because we all hate her. Maybe she has a family that loves her, visit them. We don’t need her playing around in our global politics, not unless she’s, like Donald Trump said, pick up a rifle and join the frontlines.

The first thing that comes to my mind when I hear this is, Okay, you WIN! You got my vote! But when you listen to the actual quote, it’s clear what he’s saying, here’s the actual context, it starts at 2:17:00 and its eye opening what he actually said:

The money moment is at around 2:24:00, after an excellent little rant about the failures of the Bush years and his past interactions with Dick Cheney, then he says, “—she's a radical Warhawk. Let's put her with a rifle, standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay, let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face. You know they're all War Hawks when they're sitting in Washington, in a nice building saying, oh gee will, let's send, uh, let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy…” I hope, by the way, if there’s one thing you know about me, is I fully endorse this type of “firing squad”, bet, if they think we should go to war, then they should be on the frontlines. This is not a new idea, not a fascist idea, it’s a pacifist idea, and I fully endorse it!

You know who said this first? The great philosopher Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath, the song is “War Pigs” it came out in 1970, and never has its words rang truer than today, Thank you for reading.

Politicians hide themselves away They only started the war

Why should they go out to fight? They leave that role to the poor, yeah—War Pigs, Ozzy Osbourne, 1970

