Title is a bit misleading, and could contain misinformation, but there it is, and ‘Yaaaaaay!’ It worked, you clicked….Maybe…. Either way, Thank you for being curious and caring, enough to at least assess the situation. If you have a minute or two, maybe, read on? And let me know at the bottom any thoughts you may have, even if it’s mean, or fucked up, go ahead. This is a reader based publication.

Stella Assange, loving wife of Julian Assange. In a just world, this wouldn’t be a poster, but a person in the flesh. The system is fucked, and needs to be broken.

Julian Assange, in case you don’t know is the most prolific truth-teller on Earth, I don’t know how else to say it, no one has done more to expose war crimes and torture and the evils of the Military-Censorship-Surveillance-Industrial Complex, on every continent, worldwide, than Julian Assange and WikiLeaks, which is Julian Assange. Also, no one on Earth has been slammed by the “Deep State”, the ACTUAL Deep State, and been persecuted and prosecuted for a crime whose only victim is the authoritarian murderers who’d just as soon kill ya, then look at ya, who’d send your teenage son to be killed by a drone strike, to buy themselves an in ground pool, or a new patio. If you’re unaware of the case, I did my best to spell out the persecution in the piece below:

Julian went from Time Magazine cover, ‘Person of the Year’ to hated worldwide by every person/entity that is in love with war!

Julian has been fighting to appeal extradition to the US from the UK, and it has been an uphill battle, to say the least. Being an American, I feel like I would want to be extradited out of the UK to a United States prison, thinking the conditions would be better. I’ve been to prison here and although it wasn’t vacation, I lived, and I’m no tough guy, buuuuuuuut… It just so happens, the H.N.I.C.’s here(Head Neocons In Charge), have admitted out loud that they want, and have discussed, Fucking Assassinating him! Like what the fuck! Btw, we have a LOT of fucking nerve accusing Vladimir Putin of targeting political prisoners and journalists when it’s literally our favorite thing to do here in America. Okay, so he caught a fucking break on the extradition, but he’s still NOT out. The last time I got in trouble, when I got out, it changed me, but I was facing 30 years, and I considered my life to be O-V-E-R! Not that I’m on any tier near Julian, I was stealing gift cards, and deserved to be where I was. They are threatening this guy with TWO FUCKING CENTURIES!!!! For embarrassment, that’s it, nobody got killed, that they didn’t kill. And he told no lies, as is laid out in previous pieces, if he lied he would be free as a bird. They never go after liars, only the truth-tellers.

So, what I’m getting at is his time is ticking away, as all of our times are ticking away, they are torturing this guy with isolation, and torture is NOT a stretch, it’s been scientifically proven that long terms spent in isolation cause cognitive decline, and it’s showing. You know they love that, his actual crime is using his mind for good instead of evil, so what a better way for them to get back at him?

You can read the rest of this article at https://www.prisonpolicy.org/blog/2020/12/08/solitary_symposium/

Even if someone doesn’t enter solitary with a mental health condition, it’s possible for them to develop a specific psychiatric syndrome due to the effects of isolation. Dr. Stuart Grassian, who first identified the syndrome, notes that it is characterized by a progressive inability to tolerate ordinary things, such as the sound of plumbing; hallucinations and illusions; severe panic attacks; difficulties with thinking, concentration, and memory; obsessive, sometimes harmful, thoughts that won’t go away; paranoia; problems with impulse control; and delirium.

And we wonder why the recidivism is so high today.

I should say, this story is good news, but it shouldn’t have been a fight. It’s a step towards freedom, or at least safety, until someone comes to there senses, I’m not sure what the next move is after he beats extradition. I hope there’s a plan.

I’ll say this right now, I’d vote for Joe Biden, or whoever is in there, if they pardoned Assange, I bet a lot of people who pay attention to this case, and believe in liberty and hate war, would. If they knew what was going on at ground floor, the Biden Administration might should consider that, I would vote for that old, authoritarian bastard, if he pardoned Julian Assange, and I know there’s more people out there like me. Maybe that would pull them out of the current mess, you know, Waging a proxy war with Russia/Supporting a genocide in Gaza, Otherwise, I’ll probably be hopping on the ‘whoever-it-is’ Independent ticket. I’m saying it right now, on the record, if they don’t, by they I mean, the Biden Administration, do something drastic to change the public opinion, especially the younger demo, Donald Trump is gonna win this go around, the violations of free speech, press freedom, and most of all, Waging war abroad-VERY broad, this will be another protest vote, but this time for the other side.

Excellent piece by Chris Hedges, he has a way of expressing with words feelings that I can’t even describe to myself, let alone in print https://www.salon.com/2022/04/12/pimps-of-war-neocons-fueled-20-years-of-carnage-in-the-middle-east-are-back-for-more/

The same cabal of warmongering pundits, foreign policy specialists and government officials, year after year, debacle after debacle, smugly dodge responsibility for the military fiascos they orchestrate. They are protean, shifting adroitly with the political winds, moving from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party and then back again, mutating from cold warriors to neocons to liberal interventionists. Pseudo-intellectuals, they exude a cloying Ivy League snobbery as they sell perpetual fear, perpetual war and a racist worldview, where the lesser breeds of the earth only understand violence. They are pimps of war, puppets of the Pentagon, a state within a state, and the defense contractors who lavishly fund their think tanks — Project for the New American Century, American Enterprise Institute, Foreign Policy Initiative, Institute for the Study of War, the Atlantic Council and the Brookings Institution. Like some mutant strain of an antibiotic-resistant bacteria, they cannot be vanquished. It does not matter how wrong they are, how absurd their theories, how many times they lie or denigrate other cultures and societies as uncivilized or how many murderous military interventions go bad. They are immovable props, the parasitic mandarins of power vomited up in the dying days of any empire, including ours, leaping from one self-defeating catastrophe to the next. I spent 20 years as a foreign correspondent reporting on the suffering, misery and murderous rampages these shills for war engineered and funded. My first encounter with them was in Central America. Elliot Abrams — convicted of providing misleading testimony to Congress on the Iran-Contra Affair and later pardoned by President George H.W. Bush so he could return to government to sell us the Iraq war — and Robert Kagan, director of the State Department's public diplomacy office for Latin America — were propagandists for the brutal military regimes in El Salvador and Guatemala, as well as the rapists and homicidal thugs who made up the rogue Contra forces fighting the Sandinista government in Nicaragua, which they illegally funded. Their job was to discredit our reporting. They, and their coterie of fellow war lovers, went on to push for the expansion of NATO in Central and Eastern Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall, violating an agreement not to extend NATO beyond the borders of a unified Germany and recklessly antagonizing Russia. They were and are cheerleaders for the apartheid state of Israel, justifying its war crimes against Palestinians and myopically conflating Israel's interests with our own. They advocated for air strikes in Serbia, calling for the U.S. to "take out" Slobodan Milosevic. They were the authors of the policy to invade Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Libya. Robert Kagan and William Kristol, with their typical cluelessness, wrote in April 2002 that "the road that leads to real security and peace" is "the road that runs through Baghdad." We saw how that worked out. That road led to the dissolution of Iraq, the destruction of its civilian infrastructure, including the obliteration of 18 of 20 electricity-generating plants and nearly all the water-pumping and sanitation systems during a 43-day period when 90,000 tons of bombs were rained down on the country, the rise of radical jihadist groups throughout the region, and failed states. The war in Iraq, along with the humiliating defeat in Afghanistan, shredded the illusion of U.S. military and global hegemony. It also inflicted on Iraqis, who had nothing to do with the attacks of 9/11, the widespread killing of civilians, the torture and sexual humiliation of Iraqi prisoners, and the ascendancy of Iran as the preeminent power in the region. They continue to call for a war with Iran, with Fred Kagan stating that "there is nothing we can do short of attacking to force Iran to give up its nuclear weapons." They pushed for the overthrow of President Nicolás Maduro, after trying to do the same to Hugo Chávez, in Venezuela. They have targeted Daniel Ortega, their old nemesis in Nicaragua. They embrace a purblind nationalism that prohibits them from seeing the world from any perspective other than their own. They know nothing about the machinery of war, its consequences or its inevitable blowback. They know nothing about the peoples and cultures they target for violent regeneration. They believe in their divine right to impose their "values" on others by force. Fiasco after fiasco. Now they are stoking a war with Russia. "The nationalist is by definition an ignoramus," Yugoslav writer Danilo Kiš observed. "Nationalism is the line of least resistance, the easy way. The nationalist is untroubled, he knows or thinks he knows what his values are, his, that's to say national, that's to say the values of the nation he belongs to, ethical and political; he is not interested in others, they are no concern of his, hell — it's other people (other nations, another tribe). They don't even need investigating. The nationalist sees other people in his own images — as nationalists." The Biden administration is filled with these ignoramuses, including Joe Biden. Victoria Nuland, the wife of Robert Kagan, serves as Biden's undersecretary of state for political affairs. Antony Blinken is secretary of state. Jake Sullivan is national security adviser. They come from this cabal of moral and intellectual trolls that includes Kimberly Kagan, the wife of Fred Kagan, who founded the Institute for the Study of War, William Kristol, Max Boot, John Podhoretz, Gary Schmitt, Richard Perle, Douglas Feith, David Frum and others. Many were once staunch Republicans or, like Nuland, served in Republican and Democratic administrations. Nuland was the principal deputy foreign policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney. They are united by the demand for larger and larger defense budgets and an ever-expanding military. Julian Benda called these courtiers to power "the self-made barbarians of the intelligentsia."

We must Protect Chris Hedges At All Costs and Free Julian Assange! More on this soon.

Jordan Lee, editor-in-chief, Declaration of War Liberty