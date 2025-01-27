“The Romans had a saying, “Quis Custodiet Custodem?”—Who will watch the watchmen? The wry question applies patly to the case of Joe McCarthy. The Senator who is now the chairman of the Senate’s key watchdog committee is the Senator who most needs watching” I.F. Stone, A NONCONFORMIST HISTORY OF OUR TIMES: The Haunted Fifties, 1953-1963 Sound familiar??? Wait, there’s more… A couple paragraphs later in the McCarthy chapter: “Newly brought to light in this report is the $20,000 note signed for McCarthy by the Washington representative of Pepsi-Cola at a time when the Senator’s bank account in Wisconsin was overextended. Pepsi-Cola was then lobbying for decontrol of sugar and McCarthy was chairman of a Senate subcommittee—on sugar!” I.F. Stone Izzy goes on to point out how after McCarthy’s anticommunism attack on the Senate and the State Department, contributions and donations flowed in to “fight communism” when he was in dire straits with the bank over his gambling problems. He walked so Nikki Haley and Joe Biden could run. The first influence peddling scheme, in Washington, is born.

A 50-year reign of lies, wars, bribery, backroom deals, censorship, racism, and authoritarian technocracy, that would make George Orwell blush, all culminated in a flurry of pardons, as late as while President Trump was being sworn in! Sheeeeew! That was close. But these weren’t just any pardons, these were blanket pardons, that spanned an entire decade! January 1st, 2014, to January 20th, 2025. A curious starting point, and a more-than-curious move, since blanket pardons have never been issued in America’s 250-year history.

Especially to people who weren’t otherwise known as criminal’s, not publicly anyways, I already thought they were all criminals, but damn! Something to understand about pardons is you could deny one, unless of course, you feel you need it, right? That’s what they said about Snowden. Just come on home and stand trial if you believe what you did was right, right? Yea, didn’t see him rushing home either. In fact, according to case law, part of accepting a pardon is incrimination. If you accept a pardon, it means you are accepting incrimination.

Where do we begin?

Well….

Well, Joe Biden was like the John Gotti of the last four years, so let’s talk about his Under-Boss Anthony Fauci, let's start with him, why issue him a pardon? Not to mention a blanket pardon reaching all the way to 2014? Well, let us look no further than the hearings in front of the Covid-19 Select Subcommittee.

Dr Fauci continuously defended his record, to a doctor no less, Dr. Rand Paul, now senator from my home state of Kentucky, makes me proud, Dr Fauci, under oath lied to everyone, at every appearance.

See, 2014 was a very interesting year in American history, Joe Biden was the Vice President, he was also the point man, or czar, if you will, for Ukrainian Policy under Obama. It was the year of the Coup in Ukraine, a puzzle piece that brought to them the war they’re fighting today. By the way, new numbers from that war, 700K casualties on the Ukrainian side, a million on the Russian side…

In an article that became much too large, and much too off point I gave the history of bioweapons “Defense” as they like to call it. It’s still in the editing department and will be out shortly.

Also, that year there was an outbreak of E Bola that was blamed on a child playing with bats in Guinea, but that was very much from a lab, much like the Wuhan Institute of Virology, stationed in Sierra Leone. Due to this outbreak President Obama put an end to Gain-of-Function research funding from the United States government.

But they didn’t stop, they never do. That’s why this pardon must reach all the way to 2014 for him too.

According to Forbes Anthony Fauci, was the highest paid employee in the U.S. federal government. Higher than the president. Every senator. No position paid higher. He received a $150,000/year raise in salary at the same time that he was actively breaking the fucking law. At any given time, he was under the command of $6 billion dollars in funding. If you wanted your project funded, you had to come through him. He was also a true believer in Gain-of-Function research. So, when there was a pause to this funding he was, under no circumstance, stopping. He just simply moved it to China, to the new Biosafety Level-4 (BSL-4) lab in Wuhan. This also meant that, when accidents happen, like they eventually did, he was most to blame, and he was most to gain from the cover-up that eventually happened. You do know there was a cover-up, right?

The Wuhan Cover-Up

I very much remember being absolutely obsessed with this. Everything I was hearing was telling me one thing, but all the people I trusted were telling me something else. I have a deeply ingrained bias, that makes me fucking hate the government, authorities, people in charge. No, it’s not a hatred. I hate very few people. I hate Dick Cheney, and my freshman teacher who said, “I wouldn’t amount to shit.” I have a revulsion of rules, and my knee jerk reaction is not to follow them. With that being said, I always believed, despite my aversion to them, that the government was good and had our best interests at heart. I came out the other side of this as a god damn revolutionary! I want the NIAID, to be a line in a history book, that no one teaches anymore, long forgotten. Bye.

So, what happened. I kept hearing how great Josh Rogin was on this. I wasn’t crazy involved. I tried to follow the news, but I was new. I didn’t really know who to follow. I thought I needed to buy his book to find out anything. I got my news from Joe Rogan and The Breakfast Club, what can I say.

If you can’t see the video above, here’s the gist: In 2018, U.S. Embassy officials in China visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology several times. Cables were sent back to Washington with the message that they had inadequate safety protocols. This is alarming because this being a BSL-4, means it has the highest safety rating. Level 4 is the top. Josh Rogin was ridiculed endlessly as everyone was who believed in the lab leak at the time.

Dr. Fauci, in the craziness that was the Trump Administration between 2016-2020 was able to get GOF research removed from the pause in 2017. Here is the report declaring this:

Now here it is again:

Now, here he is asserting that NONE OF THIS EXISTS!

Just one more time, here he is bragging about doing Gain-of-function research, planning it:

Now, here he is saying it doesn’t exist:

He was so sassy in that last video. It’s like the older you get, the gayer you get….hahahahahahahaha!

As a matter of a fact, the video's above are case closed, plain and simple, Dr. Rand Paul lays him out. It’s Un-fucking-believable! Anthony Fauci said the implication that lab research led to the Covid-19 pandemic is “unconscionable” and “molecularly impossible.” And This from The Intercept:

I just want to include one more piece, I thought I’d get into the emails. The emails are damn good, but I’d be amiss if I didn’t include the beautiful reporting done by our own

and

. I was so proud that our guys, regardless of how accomplished they are, and they are, but they’re here at Substack.

The former director of the US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci, who led the US government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, visited CIA headquarters to “influence” its review of COVID-19 origins, the House Oversight Committee reported yesterday. Last month, Committee Chair Brad Wenstrup made headlines when he revealed that seven CIA analysts “with significant scientific expertise” on the agency’s COVID-19 Discovery Team (CDT) received performance bonuses after changing a report to downplay concerns about a possible lab origin of the virus. Now, a months-long investigation by Racket and Public, which included interviews with the CIA whistleblower behind last month’s revelations and others in a position to know, reveals that Fauci not only visited the CIA but also pushed the controversial “Proximal Origin of SARS CoV-2” paper, published by Nature Medicine, in meetings at the State Department and the White House.

He gave them fucking BONUSES! Not out of his own pocket mind you, the deepest pockets in the Federal Government. That’s how deep this cover-up went. He went as far as visiting the CIA to offer them fucking bribes to keep them from blowing his cover. What. A. World!

Now, two hours ago this comes out,

Finally, the last good journalist at The Hill’s Rising released a, what they call, a Radar, and it is just excellent:

This cover-up, it just blows my fucking mind every time I go through it. I don’t like the idea of sending people to prison, maybe I’m a softy, but I kinda feel bad for the guy, but dammit, if I did something like this, and went to the extent that he did to cover it up, nobody would feel bad for me. I’d be in jail for my, what, he’s 80, at best, last two decades of life.

This guy was a government worker for 50 years, became a defense contractor for bioweapons research for the Department of Defense, botched the AIDS crisis on extraordinary levels, pushed drugs that he was invested in personally that turned out to be deadly, that is AZT, yea, he was paid $350 million in royalties for it and it was nearly as deadly as AIDS, then was involved in the Anthrax attacks, although, it’s not clear to what extent. Now, he funds the lab that causes COVID and starts covering it up from day one. Repeatedly perjured himself over and over and over again, while he’s having email conversations admitting that he doesn't believe what he’s saying publicly, not to mention the fucking royalties he receives from the vaccines he pushed on us, and he was meeting with the fucking CIA’s medical team to offer them bribes at the taxpayer’s expense, DUDE! Biden might’ve got you a pardon, but who’s gonna save you from hell?!

Who will Sa-a-a-ve your soul…—Jewel

Thank you for reading! Bio-weapons history coming later this week.

