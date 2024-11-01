After years of puzzling this jigsaw together, this idiot thinks he can still lie to us like it’s 1995. It’s not Mr. Priest, Mr. Morell, and Mr. Blinken—to name a few—you’ve lost the information war, and we’ve won.

Leading with some good old war propaganda about Russia-Ukraine, which opens the door for America to get their day in court as this scumbag, one of the infamous “51 former intelligence officers” who “say the ‘Hunter Biden laptop’ has all the classic earmarks of a Russian ‘information operation’” which was very carefully worded as everyone noted back 4 years ago before we knew anything about it. Instead of outright lying as they normally do, no doubt they knew that this one would come to light and the obvious partisanship being carried by the modern intelligence community, would be seen for what it was. Not like they care about shame, really, they murdered a president, joined forces with the mujahadin in Afghanistan in the 80’s and Al-Qaeda in Syria in 2016, not to mention moving cocaine into the inner cities and spawning the crack epidemic that ruined billions of lives even to this day. Bottomline, is they wanted Joe Biden to win. Michael Morell, the guy who organized the letter already admitted this in a closed hearing with Congress, that’s one of the facts that came to light since the debate in 2020 when this letter was formulated and fabricated as a response to voters about the laptop that Hunter Biden abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware. In the transcript of the hearing, it says plain as day, “…the goal was to help Joe Biden…” More in the following:

Mr. Gaetz: I have two questions for you. So, you said that—you testified that what triggered this letter was Mr. Blinken's contact to you—Mr. Morell. Yes, sir. Mr. Gaetz: — regarding the Biden campaign's desire to have it? Mr. Morell: Yes, sir. Mr. Gaetz: Okay. And then the goal of the letter was to help Joe Biden, right? Mr. Morell: Let me just say one thing in response. He asked me if I thought the Russians could be involved in this. As far as I remember, he did not ask me to put out a statement. So, yes, he triggered the statement; he did not ask for it, as far as my memory goes. Mr. Gaetz: And the goal was to help Joe Biden win the Presidential election. Mr. Morell: One of two goals, yes, sir. Mr. Gaetz: And the mechanism that you specifically contemplated with a letter useful in winning that election was the upcoming Presidential debate, right. Mr. Morell: Yes, sir. Mr. Gaetz: So how did you decide who to solicit? Mr. Morell: We wanted -- you know, I'd say three things. Number one -- and I think I mentioned these before. One is we wanted some senior officials. Two is we wanted some balance across the administrations. And three is we wanted some Russia experts. So that's who we targeted.

Shew! Talk about being efficient, they split the people on between senior officials, officials across administrations for ideological balance, and some Russian experts to create a facade of “expertise.” This is the guy who actually organized this, that idiot arguing with Bret Baier was just one of the signees that got picked, maybe he didn’t know better, but Michael Morell did and did this for partisan reasons. Amaryllis Kennedy, Former CIA Officer said, “During her days if you were caught with a Democrat or Republican pin in the wall of your cubicle, they could fire you.” Now, they are working to fix domestic elections.

So, Let’s Talk About What They Were Hiding…

Most people think that laptop was simply about Hunter’s promiscuity and crack addiction, but this is not true. In the laptop there was evidence of Hunter and Joe’s business dealings overseas. Hunter was placed on the board of the corrupt energy company called Burisma for hundreds of thousands of dollars a month, with promise that he could influence his father to let some things slide. (Remember this for later in the story.) He profited off his father’s name. There’s also proof in the laptop of Joe accepting money from the Chinese Government to promote the Belt-and-Road Initiative, it might not have been only for that, there is reporting that after Joe Biden visited China in his younger days, he really loved China and their people and believed in the initiative, that’s even more of a reason that this laptop story shouldn’t have been suppressed.

There were many narratives about this story when it came out, all of them attempting to diminish the story. And one by one, in the last 4 years, new information by muckrakers, raking the muck, came to light. First, they said, the laptop wasn’t his—that was a lie. Okay, but it was altered by Russians—ABC analyzed it and found it to be completely authentic. The FBI took possession of it in 2019, found it completely authentic. Hunter Biden admitted in his lawsuit to get it back that it was completely authentic. It was from a Russian hack—also not true, it was brought to Rudy Giuliani by the PC repair guy. Giuliani had it altered to help Trump—Are you kidding?? The guy wears Depends! The FBI and Intelligence community haven’t vetted for Russian disinformation—the FBI received a copy of the hard drive from this laptop a year before Rudy knew it existed!!

Here’s what we know, Hunter has a laptop that got wet, he takes it to a pc repair shop, owned by John Paul Mac Isaacs, yes that’s his name. John fixes it, Hunter never comes to get it. After a certain allotted time, the laptop is forfeited to the shop. JP looks into it, and sees the contents, sees it contains illegal contents, and turns it in to the FBI. John Paul dislike Joe Biden so this was a jackpot. He made copies of the hard drive in case the FBI didn’t do anything. They did not; During that time, he’s watching the news, doesn’t understand why nothing is becoming of this laptop? He waits a year then takes a copy of it to Rudy Giuliani. Rudy Giuliani is being surveilled by the FBI, so they know he gave it to him. They see Rudy give it to the New York Post. They authenticate it and write the original, October Surprise, Hunter Biden Laptop story. Chaos ensues.

So, from the outside, the view was that all of big tech (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.) in collaboration with each other, worked together to crush this story. The truth was much more premeditated and nefarious than that.

In the years following this event, we’ve learned, slowly, piece by piece then all at once, like solving the puzzle on Wheel of Fortune, that the entire intelligence community, collaborated with trusted heads of all the Corporate News Corporations (Garrett Graff, and the Lead Censors of Institutions such as the Aspen Institute, University of Washington, and Stanford Internet Observatory, and Others in the Anti-Disinformation Complex, to pre-bunk, The Hunter Biden Laptop Story before the 2020 Election, sound absurd? Keep reading.

The Tabletop Exercise to “Pre-Bunk” Russian Disinformation that “Might” Be Related To “The Burisma Leak”

The Following is from Twitter Files #7, by Michael Shellenberger, if you don’t know, these are primary documents dug out of the internals by a group of Independent Investigative Journalists after the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, they range mostly from the left, mostly independents, but 100% Muckraking Investigative Journalists.

12. And yet, during all of 2020, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies repeatedly primed Yoel Roth to dismiss reports of Hunter Biden’s laptop as a Russian “hack and leak” operation. This is from a sworn declaration by Roth given in December 2020. https://fec.gov/files/legal/murs/7827/7827_08.pdf 13. They did the same to Facebook, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “The FBI basically came to us [and] was like, ‘Hey... you should be on high alert. We thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in 2016 election. There's about to be some kind of dump similar to that.'"

This is all the context surrounding the Aspen Tabletop Exercise.

Yoel Roth hilariously, debunks a Washington Post article to the FBI in this internal message:

16. In fact, Twitter debunked false claims by journalists of foreign influence on its platform "We haven’t seen any evidence to support that claim” @NBC News of foreign-controlled bots. “Our review thus far shows a small-scale domestic troll effort…”

17. After FBI asks about a WaPo story on alleged foreign influence in a pro-Trump tweet, Twitter's Roth says, "The article makes a lot of insinuations... but we saw no evidence that that was the case here (and in fact, a lot of strong evidence pointing in the other direction).” 18. It's not the first time that Twitter's Roth has pushed back against the FBI. In January 2020, Roth resisted FBI efforts to get Twitter to share data outside of the normal search warrant process.

By The Way, let me put you up on a few acronyms:

OGA- Other Government Agency; CISA-A non-Government Organization to do the dirty work that the constitution doesn’t allow the Government to do, such as censorship, it is the Cyber-Security & Infrastructure Security Agency. How they do that is by asserting that “Your mind” is considered infrastructure; USG- United States Government; IC- Intelligence Community; DNI-Director of National Intelligence; FITF- Foreign Influence Task Force;

30. Efforts continued to influence Twitter's Yoel Roth. On June 25th, 2020, Roth participated in an Aspen Institute “tabletop exercise” on a potential "Hack-and-Dump" operation relating to Hunter Biden The goal was to shape how the media covered it — and how social media carried it

Aspen Digital’s Hack-and-Dump Working Group”

So, they are War-Gaming things that might happen before and after the 2020 election. What scenario did they choose? The Burisma Leak. Remember that from the beginning? Hunter was receiving more money than I make in 3 years, per month, on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Not because he had so much insight into the energy business, because he might, with the influence of his father who was, at that time in the Obama Administration the point man for Ukraine policy, be able to let some shit slide. Corruption for corruption for corruption.

All the way through this they are using real names of people they don’t like; I forgot about that part.

This was all orchestrated in part by the FBI, and Government controlled NGO’s, all while knowing that the laptop was already in the FBI’s possession, they knew where it came from, they knew it was real.

So, let’s talk about the Great American Journalists who chose to keep this a secret, who are they?

31. The organizer was Vivian Schiller, the Former CEO of NPR, Former head of news at Twitter; Former Gen. Manager of NY Times; Former Chief Digital Officer of NBC News Attendees included Meta/FB's head of security policy and the top nat. sec. reporters for @nytimes @wapo and others

By the way, the people listed above are the gutless heads of the media conglomerates that chose to keep this silent. This doesn’t include those from Intelligence, and FBI, and NSA, and CISA, who were actually giving the exercise.

They all kept this quiet. I guess they knew who to choose, they knew who would simply comply. Could you imagine being a journalist and getting called to do this exercise, and not doing the story!!! Inside info on this, that would be Pulitzer level material. I think uncovering it was but being on the inside!? Gahhhh!

The entire Twitter Files Group deserve a Pulitzer for this, CHANGE MY MIND! Of course, it’ll never happen, Pulitzer is a corrupted establishment built on lies. If they cared about truth, they would’ve revoked the Pulitzer’s for the Russiagate lie. They didn’t even pull the Pulitzer from Walter Duranty in 1932, who said the Soviet Union was doing great when the Holodomor was happening.

I just found an unbelievable story about Walter Duranty and his Pulitzer for lying, everyone should read it if they have time, “A Tale of Two Journalists: Walter Duranty and Gareth Jones” One of them died for telling the truth, the other received a Pulitzer for lying.

The “Burisma Leak” exercise predicted many elements of the real response to the New York Post’s coming Hunter Biden story, including complaints from influential Democratic congressman Adam Schiff about its “source and veracity,” and public statements from “former senior intelligence officials” falsely raising the specter of a “Russian operation.” Newly uncovered documents show the war-gamed, choreographed response to the New York Post piece in October 2020 — which included temporary suppression by those tech platforms Twitter and Facebook — may have been part of a broader plan to re-think basic journalistic standards in general, beyond just the one incident. This included junking what experts involved with the tabletop exercise referred to as the “Pentagon Papers Principle,” under which journalists since Daniel Ellsberg’s 1971 leak had “operated under a single rule: Once information is authenticated, if it is newsworthy, publish it.”

Here’s the documents Matt published in this piece:

This summary was sent by Aspen Digital’s Executive Director and former NPR CEO Vivian Schiller to two other Aspen figures on September 15, 2020.

Remember them?

Matt points out that this wasn’t just a one-off-incident, this is a movement to reform journalistic standards to protect those nefarious groups who might have documents they don’t want published, but this is becoming a pretty wide weave right now, let’s weave back to where this story started…

BACK TO THE SPOOKS…

All of these things were done, in the name of softening the blow on Joe Biden when this story came out, and conditioning the Media, and heads of the Big Tech platforms to see this, when it came out, not as just any story, this was the story that these people of the highest authority told us to look out for.

Because the censorship that all of this led to, had somewhat of a Streisand Effect, they couldn’t keep it from coming up in the presidential debate, so what do they do?

Congress did an excellent investigation of this, because it never sounded right, and it was not. I mean, 51 Intelligence Officials signed a letter saying this “has all the “Classic Ear Marks” of a Russian information operation. It’s Real fucking absurd, you can read the whole letter here if you want, but here are the facts:

Antony Blinken, at the time a top Biden Campaign Official—now our Secretary of State—called Former Deputy to the Director of the CIA, Michael Morell, and although we don’t know what was said on that phone call, whatever was said, Morell said his conversation with Blinken inspired him to pen this letter, He said to investigators, Blinken’s phone call with him “Triggered” this statement, and “We think Trump will attack Biden on the issue at this week’s debate, we want to give the Vice President a talking point to use in response.”

A talking point that was proven on practically every level to be untrue!

And this brainless fool, all these years, and all these document releases later is still trying to spin this. Still trying to get us to believe that this isn’t, what it so obviously was. Every institution, from the dirt to the sky, tried to lie this out of existence, but the truth prevailed, as it always does, and David Priest, ex-CIA, doesn’t have to regret signing onto that letter, he doesn’t have to regret lying to us, but he should regret lying to himself, but I must ask “Have you no sense of Decency, Sir?”

