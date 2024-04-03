Now for a topic that’s old news, I am perpetually, and physically might I add, late to writing on every topic that makes my soul steam, but late is better than never. Catching up on my Reason Magazines that I subscribed to in print, although I read Reason online, and the magazines are there, hissing at me to open them. So I’m thumbing through Feb ’24, I get Robby Soave’s piece, God bless him, on the Harvard Pres’ that’s too passive for her own damn good, and the Congress psycho, who must have decades of domestic abuse built up in her, to the point that it is just boiling over with every word, it’s just, well insane! This Roxanne, or Claudine Gay, whichever, they’re both just as forgettable, but she’s not…..wrong. I just rewatched the video and she as plain as day says, “that type of hateful speech is personally abhorrent to me” and “I've heard that thoughtless, reckless and, hateful language on our campus” and she continues by saying “we Embrace a commitment to free expression, even of views that are objectionable, offensive, hateful, it's when that speech crosses into conduct that violates our policies against bullying, and harassment”. Which is a solid statement. The question in between each of these statements get crazier and crazier in tone, like I would walk three blocks out of my way to avoid passing this psychopath on the sidewalk. She is oozing hatred, (or maybe it’s psychopathy)regardless it scares me, it’s scary, and very misplaced. Now this Harvard lady is obviously, according to reporting following this incident, isn’t of the utmost integrity, but that’s not my issue here. Just watch the video:

What she’s obviously saying is, if they’re not actually committing these acts, who gives a fuck what they are saying?!?! They went from “genocide on cops”, in other words, to “genocide on Jews”. Either way, it’s as she said, “Not actionable”. There is definitely an ideological bend on this. Since Miss Gay would without a doubt support the firing of Bret Weinstein for not wanting segregation implemented at the school where him and Heather Heying held a Tenured Position and in the same breath claim First Amendment whenthe students chant, From the river to the sea. All bullshit aside, Miss Gay and UPenn's Elizabeth Magill, were not in the wrong, this is freedom of speech, if you watch in this video below, these ladies answer in a very balanced way,

Stefanie, The Gentlewoman from New York. says the specific terms she’s referring to is “From the river to the sea” and “Chants for intifada” which refers to the Palestinians rising up to be freed. There’s a podcast called Electronic Intifada no one calls them “Genocider’s”, putting that aside too. As long as it’s not targeted at individuals, that sounds kind of like the First Amendment, and Stefanie is just cracking over this, we should not have someone in Congress who is this psychotic, they are being calm and respectful and that fucking lady is losing her shit. And she did that thing, that makes me so fucking mad, the Democrats did it to Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger and RFK, jr, and I’m sure others and she’s doing it here, ask them something supposedly important, and follow it with “Yes or No”, and when you don’t like the answer, cut them off with, “It’s a Yes or No question”. I cannot explain how furious it makes me, they would arrest me for contempt because I would lose my shit just like she is, WHO THE FUCK DO THESE PEOPLE THINK THEY ARE! WE ELECT THEM, WE GIVE THEM THEIR POWER, WITHOUT US THEY’D BE BAGGING FUCKING GROCERIES, THEIR NOT SMART, NOT EVEN A LITTLE, EVERY ONE OF THEM JUST CAUGHT THE RIGHT WAVE AND RODE IT IN. ALL THREE OF THOSE LADIES MIGHT BE PIECES OF DIRT BUT THEY SHOWED UP TOOK TIME OUT OF THEIR DAY, THEIR NOT FUCKING GANGSTERS OBVIOUSLY, And this attitude is totally Bipartisan, like I said the Democrats, or whatever they are, that piece of dirt Debbie Waserman Schultz, was dismissed from the Chair of the Democratic National Committee when she rigged the Primary so Bernie Sanders would lose, as our hero Julian Assange exposed, and the other Stacy Plaskett well, what did she do….

And this lady Stefanie, or whatever her name is, who alway takes the moral highground, is against censorship, and blah blah blah, here she is using the same tactic in support of censorship. What the fuck is going on here!? One of favorite people in media, Joe Rogan, even fell for this shit, I had to skip past that on the “Protect Our Parks 10” episode, I couldn’t take it, it makes me so mad, but I don’t expect Joe who has like 7 jobs to get EVERYTHING right, he does, however, get enough right! I don’t give a shit what those kids said, they are college students, trying to find their way, they’re speaking out for something they believe in and if that ain’t America I DON’T KNOW WHAT THE FUCK IS!

I think it’s time to reject the current system as a whole, The Democratic Party and The Republican Party are one in the same, they use identity politics to separate themselves from each other and keep us fighting, and when it comes down to the things that really matter like World Peace and Civil Rights, they both want censorship and perpetual war! What EVER it takes to quiet dissent, and keep the money pouring in. When push comes to shove they are lock-step with each other, towing the line of the oligarchs in the defense companies and whichever Lobby is filling their pockets. It’s a fucking racket and we keep falling for it. Is this fucking America or what? What happen to Freedom? Do we care about that anymore? What happened to the Liberals who cared about compassion? What happened to the conservatives that cared about tax cuts and the troops? They say both sides have went too far to the extremes, I think they have came too close together and now we just have a big blob of orwellian corporatism, evolving rapidly into an authoritarian nightmare. That’s spreading worldwide.

So who’s on the Independant ticket? I know I sound cynical but I’m really not, I am probably too optimistic, I believe we can come together as a whole and make things better. We have to stop voting for these idiots who don’t have our best interests at heart. Maybe robots can replace them, lol, I mean how could they suck more, it’s not possible.

As it stands we have 535 people in Congress right now, think about this, WE HAVE FIVE-HUNDRED-AND-THIRTY-FIVE Nikki Haley’s(Nimarata Nikki Randhawa Haley) looking out for our best interest. Just think about it…..

That look is how we feel about it too Nikki.

Jordan Lee Canter, editor-in-chief, Declaration of WAR Liberty

