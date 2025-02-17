Follow this link if you wish to be a whistleblower and would like to be compromised immediately. If you have witnessed in your life or workplace, any cases of Schumer CORRUPTION, Warner WASTE, Wasserman-Schultz FRAUD, or Plaskett’s ABUSE, click on the image listed above.

In the days of Bush/Cheney, you couldn’t find a stronger champion of whistleblowers, and those who leak secrets to expose the wrongdoing of officials in power than the liberal democrats in opposition of the war state. We would’ve killed to have the disclosures that the democrats are now complaining about. It was a long tradition going back to my personal hero, Daniel Ellsberg. A National Security Analyst who worked in the Pentagon and helped write the words spoken by Robert McNamara to sell the Vietnam War to the American people.

He’d become disillusioned with the war after seeing behind the curtain, the disregard for human life and unapologetic ability to lie without restraint, from the people in Washington, DC. While holding a position at the Washington think tank, the RAND Corporation, Dan took part in writing what would later be coined the “Pentagon Papers” for McNamara. Of which he would go on to leak to the press when it seemed there was no way out of the Vietnam War. It would become the “story of the century” and he would be labeled the “Most dangerous man in America” by Henry Kissinger, who was the National Security Adviser under Richard Nixon. He would be arrested, charged, and indicted under the Espionage Act of 1917, however, due to improper treatment of Dan’s rights the case would eventually be dismissed.

The Espionage Act was originally created to stop interference with military operations or recruitment, to prevent insubordination in the military, and to prevent the support of enemies of the United States during wartime. In later years, however, it has been used against those who leak secrets to the press and other organizations/entities in furtherance of transparency, to protect the governments lies and constitutional violations.

The Year is 1952, “A Soviet-Communist Whistleblower, Walks into a Daycare to Pick up Their Child”, Said NO ONE EVER!

I learned recently about the Espionage Act being used to sentence Julius and Ethel Rosenberg to death, and it seems they were absolutely innocent. After the fall of the Soviet Union the archives were scoured with a fine-tooth comb, no Julius or Ethel Rosenberg ever worked for the Soviet Union. They were communists, no doubt, but there is a Communist Party today. It’s just a political ideology. There has been no evidence in 75 years, and you know the Russians would love to be able to prove that the American government executed a man and his wife, a mother and father, who were innocent of the crimes against them, and were now withholding it from the American people. It would be on RT News every day! It’s never been proven because it didn’t happen.

Besides the absence of evidence in 75-years, a few things give me pause and make me surer of their innocence. For one) they had a child, no mother would do this, it’s so unnatural, it’s the reason police interrogators target mother’s first, all they have to threaten is to take your child away. There is nothing a mother wouldn’t do for their child, unless their minds are broken, and that bond exists in 99.3% of woman. Two) this couple fought for their innocence until their final moment of life, never gave up hope. They believed someone would come forward with evidence exonerating them. People rarely accept they are gonna die until it’s over. We naturally believe, especially if we’re “innocent”, “yea, but that won’t happen to me!” It’s the reason I’m still smoking cigarettes after watching my father die a slow, and contemporary death. I’m quitting soon! They believed themselves to be innocent! And we know this because, three) if they gave up someone bigger than them, they would’ve gotten out. Now, I know gangster's, hardened criminals, I’ve studied organized crime and crime figures, I wanted to be one! Even them, people who have been raised from the dirt to never tell, taught that a “man who tells on another man, is not a man at all”, when faced with death, they always tell. 10 years, 20 years, Life, you can have life in prison and be moderately happy. Different kind of happy, but happy, nonetheless, but death breaks all will, especially, the man knowing his wife, mother of his children will die, or vice versa, the woman. Knowing that her husband, the father of her child will die. The only way no one talked to save anyone’s lives, including their own, is because they didn’t know anything. Put all those things together, we did some grimy shit to them people. This was written in the NYT on the 50th anniversary of their deaths:

(t)o justify the death penalty, which was invoked to press the Rosenbergs to confess and implicate others, the government left the impression that the couple had handed America's mightiest weapon to the Soviets and precipitated the Korean War. RECORDS of the grand jury that voted the indictment remain sealed. But we now know the Soviet cables decoded before the trial provided no hard evidence of Ethel's complicity. And Mr. Greenglass has recently admitted that he lied about the most incriminating evidence against his sister. The government's strategy backfired. Ethel wouldn't budge. The Rosenbergs refused to confess and were convicted. “She called our bluff,” William P. Rogers, the deputy attorney general at the time, said shortly before he died in 2001. “They had the key to the death chamber in their hands,” Mr. Kilsheimer says. “They never used it.”

I know I’ve traveled a long way from democrat whistleblower prosecutions, but this really is something.

The Nation published a piece on January 2nd, last month, headlined, President Biden Should Pardon Ethel Rosenberg: A newly released classified document shows that the National Security Agency knew Ethel Rosenberg was not a spy—and that the government executed her anyway. They knew! Yea, sure he should “Pardon” her. The woman they murdered three-quarters of a century ago. They should be God damned ashamed of themselves! Has anyone visited the Rosenberg family, what’s left of them?! We should be personally kissing their asses as long as America exists! We murdered American citizens, innocent American citizens. Tel They did not have evidence of their guilt if they did, we would know it by now. This is why in criminal law, Blackstone’s ratio is such a good precedent. Which is: “It is better that ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer.”

The Nation has linked the cables that suggest that the NSA knew of the Rosenberg’s innocence, so, let’s look at the evidence… … … … … … … … (my dial-up dots)

Hmm… According to these documents I may have a bit of egg on my face. It seems I might be wrong… But I was making some really good points, right???? I thought I was. The article started by saying “the NSA knew she was not a spy.” Well, the point still stands, surely, she wouldn’t have committed suicide, practically, if she could’ve told the truth to get to live! What madness would that be!? Maybe, my worldview, so rooted in modernity can’t fathom this. The idea that anyone could or would choose an ideology over the life of their children is absurd. What does this really say about the Rosenberg’s or the Communist Party of which they solicited their lives? What does it say about the culture in post-WW2 America? And what does it say about the world in which we live now? First, the documents:

Here’s what they knew, Julius, her husband, was a spy for the KGB, the “Soviet-CIA,” and according to the cable from the KGB in Moscow (they use strange codewords but there is a code key at the bottom so I will fill them in):

LIBERAL [LIBERAL is Julius Rosenberg] recommended the wife of his wife's brother, Ruth GRRENGLASS (testified against the Rosenberg’s), with a safe flat in view (safe house). She is 21 years old, a Townswoman [GOROZhANKAJ (Meaning-American Citizen)], a GYMNAST [FIZKUL'TURNITsA (Probably a Member of the Young Communist League)] since 1942. She lives on STANTON [STANTAUN] Street. LIBERAL and his wife (Ethel Rosenberg) recommend her as an intelligent and clever girl.

Now, it’s odd that innocent Ethel Rosenberg is recommending someone to the KGB and offering up her sister-in-law’s home as a safe house. So, what is it they’re doing with the KGB? Here’s a hint: Codeword ENORMOUS is the American Atomic Energy lab, working on the “atom” bomb. Sheesh! It gets worse. The next cable is a profile of Ethel Rosenberg, by the KGB:

Information on LIBERAL's [Julius] wife [Ethel]. Surname that of her husband, first name ETHEL, 29 years old. · Married five years. Finished secondary school. A FELLOWCOUNTRYMAN [ZEMLYaK] (Member of the Communist Party) since 1938. Sufficiently well-developed politically. Knows about her husband's work and the role of METR[v] and NIL[vi]. In view of delicate health does not work. Is characterized positively and as a devoted person.

A member of the Communist Party. “Well-developed politically.” Knows about her husband's work. Would work too if she was in better health. A “devoted person.” All according to the KGB. This lady had just joined the party in ‘38, this was ‘44. Six years later her life was ruined forever! She probably met this Julius in the Communist Party, or maybe they joined together, but six years later they were already stealing secrets, well, he was, and she knew about it, but would rather die than tell. Dark. I was told a few days ago that it turned out they were both innocents. According to these documents, from sources that appear to be valid, he was guilty as sin, and she, was……Not. No, I’d have to say she’s still innocent. She might be guilty of not telling, but that’s compelled speech. We don’t sentence people to execution for not telling anything. Well, actually, we do it for much less than that, but not legally!

What does this say about the world they were a part of and the world we live in now? They didn’t have much regard for their children, did they? When these two decided to throw their lives away, quite literally, for a political party, did anyone ask, “hey, uhhhh, who’s gonna babysit?!” Whose gonna tell the kid that “mommies never coming home because she chose the government over you… but you should grow up with lots of self-worth.” I wonder who he voted for in 2024. If he’s a “Kamala Kid” I’ll die right now!

How could their love for the Communist Party reach so much deeper than the life that they created together.

I’ve asked the question a time or two, “what was really so bad about the Communist Party? They can’t be as bad as they say.” But if this couple was willing to actually die then turn over evidence on them. No regard for children, no regard for their own lives, maybe we were correct to want it nowhere around. “Containment?” No, I see no evidence that a Communist Party in Vietnam or Nicaragua would lead to one here, but it seems the Soviet Communist Party was fucked up! These people were so fanatically dedicated to the party they gave up personal principles, which brings me back on subject to the two parties who love whistleblowers when they’re not the ones in power.

Democrats and Whistleblowers.

Since morphing into the party most critical to whistleblowers after decades of bad policies disenfranchised Republicans from militarism, Democrats care about whistleblowers again! Senate Democrats rolled out a new portal for whistleblowers on their .gov Tweeted out by Chuck Schumer or as I like to call him “Yuck” Schumer or Chuck “Raw-Burger” Schumer.

ProPublica did a great report about the “Crackdown on National Security Leaks” under Obama, compared to previous administrations in 2013.

They are, as of 2013, I got some new ones to follow:

Trump Year's 1.0:

During Trump’s 1st term as president, his administration, according to James Risen, Author and National Security Reporter at The Intercept, “During Trump’s four years in office, his administration has arrested and charged eight government officials in leak cases. That is almost equal to the record nine (or 10, depending on how you count) leak prosecutions conducted by the Obama administration over eight years.”—James Risen.

Reality Winner

Reality Winner—coolest name ever—”Winner was arrested in 2017 and accused of anonymously leaking an NSA document disclosing that Russian intelligence was seeking to hack into U.S. election voting systems. That document was allegedly leaked to The Intercept, which had no knowledge of the identity of its source. (The Intercept’s parent company supported Winner’s legal defense through the First Look Media’s Press Freedom Defense Fund, which I direct.) She pleaded guilty in the case in 2018 and was sentenced to more than five years in prison, the longest sentence ever imposed in a case involving a leak to the press.”

“James Wolfe, the director of security for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, was charged in 2018 with making false statements to the FBI in connection with a leak investigation into a Washington Post story revealing that the government had obtained a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to monitor Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign.” James Wolfe

“Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards, a senior adviser at the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, was charged with disclosing reports about financial transactions related to people under scrutiny in the Trump-Russia inquiry, including former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort. She leaked the information to BuzzFeed News.” Which oddly enough, is what corporate media and democratic congressionalist alike are !!!EXCLAIMINGiii that Elon Musk is going to do with the “personal data” he has access to at the Treasury Department! I’ll be damned, that’s already illegal.

Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards

“John Fry, an IRS employee, was charged with leaking suspicious activity reports involving the financial transactions of Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, including information about how a company owned by Cohen received $500,000 from a company with ties to a Russian oligarch. The Trump Justice Department recommended prison time for Fry, but in 2020, a federal judge instead gave Fry probation and ordered him to pay a $5,000 fine.”

Now the important ones, to me anyways: “FBI agent Terry Albury, who was arrested in 2018 and charged with leaking information about the systemic racial biases at the bureau, which were reported by The Intercept.” WHAT!? “Racial biases” doesn’t sound classified? “Detailing secret guidelines for the FBI’s use of informants and the surveillance of journalists and religious and ethnic minority and immigrant communities. The documents formed the basis for a series of articles in The Intercept called “The FBI's Secret Rules”, That makes more sense, but for a damn good disclosure!

Agent Terry Albury

—He received a 4-year sentence. For more check out: The Intercept’s “The FBI’s Secret Rules”, it’s quite a rabbit hole to go down.

Daniel Hale was also arrested in 2019, charged with leaking information about the U.S. military’s use of drones to conduct targeted assassinations, also allegedly to The Intercept. Known as the Drone Whistleblower, exposed that 90% of deaths by drone strike are non-combatants. Received 45 months in prison for his disclosures in 2021 resulting in the “Drone Papers” and the book The Assassination Complex: Inside the Government's Secret Drone Warfare Program.

Daniel Hale “Drone Whistleblower”

That was only six, Julian Assange, however, was arrested during this period after spending eight years in refuge at the Ecuadorian Embassy in Central London, where the CIA, headed by Mike Pompeo, had him under illegal wiretap, surveillance, and had plans to “kidnap and assassinate Assange” right out of the embassy in London. We know this because they were leaked to the press. These plans were a big reason that the MAGA world pushed so hard against Pompeo being let back into the Trump Administration this time. If not for those leaks, we might have another “Pompeo CIA” right now. Feb. 5, 2016: Assange claims “total vindication” as the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention finds that he has been unlawfully detained and recommends he be immediately freed and given compensation. British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond calls the finding “frankly ridiculous.” April 6, 2017: Ecuador’s president-elect, Lenin Moreno, warns Assange that as a condition of asylum granted in 2012, he is not allowed to meddle in politics following comments on Twitter. May 19, 2017: Swedish prosecutors drop their investigation into rape allegation against Assange, and the European arrest warrant is withdrawn because there is no prospect of bringing Assange to Sweden. British police say he is still wanted for jumping bail in 2012. September 2018: Ecuador’s president says his country and Britain are working on a legal solution to allow Assange to leave the embassy in “the medium term.” October 2018: Assange seeks court injunction pressing Ecuador to provide him basic rights he said the country agreed to when it first granted him asylum. November 2018: A U.S. court filing that appears to inadvertently reveal the existence of a sealed criminal case against Assange is discovered by a researcher. No details are confirmed. April 2, 2019: Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno blames WikiLeaks for recent allegations of corruption. April 5, 2019: A senior Ecuadorian official says no decision has been made to expel Assange from the London embassy despite rumors he could be kicked out soon. April 11, 2019: London police arrest Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy for breaching bail conditions in 2012, as well as on behalf of U.S. authorities, shortly after Ecuador’s government withdrew his asylum status. After spending the next five years, quite honestly being tortured to death in isolation at Bel Marsh Supermax, and the entire world watching in horror besides a few rogue bloodless lifeforms, someone got in Biden’s ear and got across to him how really bad this looks politically, and they gave him a plea bargain. Essentially, not saying they were wrong but accepting they had to say something.



2020 and ON! Part Two….

