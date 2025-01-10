Normally I adhere to very strict provisions of never sticking my nose into other people’s politics, but since Canada is my country, (Don’t believe that? Ask my mother,

, where she lives!) I’d like to talk about

Prime Minister, my favorite PM by the way. Of all my other PM’s, he is the best.

“Justin Tru-DONT’s that Justin Tru-DID!”

my

But first let's answer the internet’s favorite question about the paternity of Dear Leader.

1st piece of evidence: Margaret Trudeau was a wild girl! She had an affair with American Senator Ted Kennedy. Luckily, he didn’t murder her by driving her off a bridge into a pond and leave her there. Margaret met Pierre when she was just 18 years old while he was 47. After a secret romance, they wed in 1971, while Pierre was already in office. Justin was born nine months later. Margaret, now 74, revealed in her 2015 memoir The Time of Your Life that she had a brief romance with Ted Kennedy, the youngest Kennedy sibling and brother of former president John F. Kennedy. Of their first meeting, Margaret wrote: “Sex is a basic instinct, and sexual attraction can be incredibly powerful. I remember the first time I met Teddy Kennedy. We were at a state dinner in New York. I would later come to know him as a very kind, thoughtful person. But that evening, I felt such a pull toward him that we couldn’t even stand within a couple meters of one another. Pierre was not amused.”

Also, Jack Nicholson:

Margaret’s memoir also revealed a fling with actor Jack Nicholson about a year after separating from Pierre. “The only man I ever dated who enjoyed freedom as much as I did was Jack Nicholson. He was a wonderful, funny, truly free man. He understood that marriage and monogamy were simply not ideally suited to his life as a movie star. How I loved my time with him,” she wrote of their fling.

And left her husband Pierre to go partying with The Rolling Stones, where who knows what happened!

Next Piece, the stunning pictures:

3rd piece of evidence: These pictures were taken during an official visit with Pierre Trudeau.

Fidel and Miss Trudeau while Castro holds Michel Trudeau

4th piece of evidence: Dates.

Justin Trudeau's Date of Birth: December 25th, 1971 (Christmas!)

Now, when did that visit to Cuba take place?

Damn.

DAMN!

DAMN, DAMN, DAMN…. Crushed.

It looks like the visit from the pictures was in ‘76, 5 years after Justin was born, but then again, when did Back to the Future come out?! Maybe?

Margie Trudeau

No doubt, his Momma was an unruly one. She is now a public speaker and a Mental Health Advocate, as she considers the antics in her life a result of declining mental health. She’s written several memoirs about her life and the effect it had on her mental. She now gives public speeches about mental health in general, during which she advocates for…. Less… fun? It sounds like she had the greatest “Mental Health Decline” in history. Some people lose their home and talk to trees. Murder their roommate and drive him around the city. This lady fucked a Senator, Jack Nicholson, and partied with the fucking Rolling Stones! Quite the crisis…

So, What About Justin?

Well, Justin might’ve fucked Ted Kennedy too… Wouldn’t that be great? Now, that would be the story! If Justin resignation was actually him succumbing to blackmail from him having an affair with Ted Kennedy. It’s also why he and his wife separated and why he was seen dancing at a Taylor Swift concert, on the Era’s Tour. That would be the funniest, most on-the-nose, news story in ages!

So, Justin Trudeau has made the decision to resign from his post as Prime Minister of Canada after 9 years holding space in the Prime Minister’s office. It turns out he was getting blackmailed, but by his own party, akin to college football coaches getting a moving truck parked in front of their home when they have a bad season. Canada’s had a bad season.

This comes after scrutiny for things like the resignation of Chrystia Freedland after her being critical of his inability to deal with another 4 years of Trump, which strikes me as funny, people here are talking about moving there to get away from Trump, and leaders there are feuding with each other over the guy!

At the peak of Justin’s reign as Prime Minister, his Approval Rating was at 65%, it has, as of before his resignation speech, reached an all-time-low of 16%. Second only to Dick Cheney in terribility (13%) after instituting a Torture Program.

So, how could this happen? He didn’t kill a million Iraqis or open “Black Sites” which were secret prisons used for torture. Well, it seemed to happen pretty quickly:

So, according to my sources in Canada (Mom), “In general, people aren’t happy with him, for much the same reasons as the Americans.”

Like James Carville, the Neoliberal Godfather used to say, “It’s the economy, stupid.”

In Hamilton, ON, Canada, where my mom is gas is at $6.40 a gallon, eggs are $4.50 and up, and Becel, which I had to Google and turns out to be margarine, have risen from $6 to $9! Fucking butter! It used to be $1.50. It was the cheapest thing you would buy in a grocery store outing! How does this happen? No doubt, the same way it happened here.

I tracked down a few months ago, that our current inflation problem here in the US was caused by the $4.3 Trillion dollars we printed and injected into the economy during Covid with the CARES Act, by the Trump Administration and the American Rescue Plan, by the Biden Administration, while producing 0 goods or services thanks to the lockdowns. Besides what was being produced by the largest corporations in the world, but they weren’t spending the money back into the economy, they were putting it into their pockets. It seemed strange at the time, that the government could just produce money from thin air like that. It seemed strange because it was. The government can conjure up the money from thin air, but it’s extremely shortsighted. It seems like every Western country got by during Covid the same way and Canada was no different.

Speech Crimes & Other Things Orwell Warned Us About

You know what the job of reporters is? The job of reporters is to go out and say, “why are you on the streets?”, “What brought you here?”, “Why are you here with your kids?”, “Well, you've got a bouncy castle in the middle of Ottawa, that's a bit strange.” Ask them questions, just find out the story, but you know what? The government didn't want that in Canada. Your prime minister decided in advance that these people were, oh what did he do, all the modern, uh, excommunications, they were Nazis, or they were white supremacists, they were antisemites, they were probably homophobes, they were misogynists, they were probably transphobes’, etc, etc, etc. He did all the things you do in the modern political age if you want to just, defenestrate somebody who's awkward to you, and then he brings in the Emergency Powers Act. Now, at such a time what would the mainstream media do? It would question it; it would question it. The Canadian mainstream media did not! The Canadian mainstream media acted as an amen chorus of the Canadian government. I will give you a couple of examples, but ladies and gentlemen, I could go on for hours with examples of this. You had a CBC host describing the Freedom Convoy as a quote, “feral mob”, you had a Toronto Star columnist saying, quote—sorry for the language—“(I)t's a homegrown hate farm that was then Jet fueled by an American right-funded rat fucking operation”, Jesus, they can't even write at these papers anymore. CBC said that “two indigenous women were so scared to go outside in Ottawa because of racist violence”, didn't bother to mention that indigenous drummers had led the truckers in an “O’ Canada” rendition. The National Observer said that “the many black and Indigenous Freedom Convoy supporters were in fact duped by the truckers”. A Globe and Mail reporter said, “my 13-year-old son told me to tell protesters ‘I'm not a Jew’, out of fear of antisemitic violence”, without mentioning that one of the leaders of the Convoy was himself Jewish. Now, why is this so rancid? Utterly, utterly rancid and corrupt?! Because in this country your media, your mainstream media, is funded by the government. A totally corrupted system! In 2018, oh election year, coincidence, the Canadian media was given $595 million dollars over five years, the Toronto Star estimated it was going to be getting $3 million dollars from the government, in the first half of the year. It went on and on. So you see, the government in Canada can tell people to, to, they can tell the banks to shut down people's bank accounts, oh yeah, your government can do that, and if you're happy with that, just think about what would happen if the shoe was on the other foot. The government can do that, but in Canada, they can also tell the media what to do! And the media does the bidding of the Canadian government, that isn't a free society's media! I've seen unfree countries all my life but this, in a developed liberal democracy like Canada, is a disgrace! We're not saying don't read the mainstream media, we're just saying don't trust them

That was taken from the Munk Debates. Famously held in Canada, and that was Douglas Murray in his opening of a debate that made history, changing more minds than any Munk Debate ever. The subject, “Be it resolved, do not trust the Mainstream Media” and Murray opened his scathing rebuke on Canada.

Douglas started here because it was the worst case of government corruption at the time in any western country. And it was led by the government-funded mainstream media. No one seen it coming. Lots of otherwise free thinking individuals already believed America to be a freedom-free corridor it’s authoritarian policies post-9/11, but Canada, our great neutral iceberg to the North, they can’t take a ride down Hitler Highway! But it seemed it did, all under the guise of progressivism, and the help of the Emergencies Act.

The Freedom Convoy

Starting January 22nd, 2022, and running until February 23rd, The Freedom Convoy was a pro-bodily autonomy movement, against vaccine mandates during the Covid years.

Justin Trudeau, using his ability to control CBC, the most prominent media company in Canada, by withholding funds, was able to use them, but also The Toronto Star, and other government-funded media, to slander the protesters as “antisemites”, even though the main organizer was Jewish, as “far-right”, although there was an extremely diverse group of viewpoints, and as “antivaxxer’s” although most of them were up-to-date on all their vaccinations, including COVID.

Using this slander, he was able to Garner support to pass the Emergencies Act, and that’s when things took a quite nefarious turn.

Trudeau in front of Parliament:

The invocation of the “Emergencies Act” is something that is extremely serious, and that we have taken extremely seriously. I— it followed specific steps that we're taking, that will continue in this house, that followed consultation with the premiers, and it gives the tools in a proportionate and responsible way to the officers of jurisdiction, to be able to end these illegal blockades. This will be a moment that will be studied in the history books, and what people will see was the conservatives never stop playing personal partisan politics.

Yes, Justin. It most definitely will be studied but not for the reasons you think!

After the Emergencies act was passed Trudeau used its precedent to shut these protests down via force. But that’s not the most unprecedented move that was made. Using police to break up protest movements via force is routine. What he did next however, was not. He started attacking them financially, and not just them, anyone who donated to their movement, their cause.

People at home in say, Michigan, or California, Florida, Hawaii, literally anywhere globally that see a YouTube video, like the channel Ottawalks, which was an Ottawa based YouTube channel that live streams walks around town, and gained prominence when the protests took off, those walks became global news. I watched them every night. If I decided to donate money to the trucker’s protest, which had a link in the description, not only would they intercept the money before it gets to the movement, but also the person donating would HAVE THEIR ACCOUNT FROZEN, AS IF THEY WERE CRIMINALS AND MADE THEIR MONEY BY CRIMINAL MEANS!

I would’ve donated to this in a heartbeat if I’d had the money at the time. This happened to people like me, who live paycheck to paycheck. Who seen a movement they believed in, had $5 they could spare, and chose to donate to it. For this they were fucking debanked, which for a modern North American, is akin to financial suicide.

The next step is living downtown, in a donated tent, eating at soup kitchens to survive. Oh, and your job? That’s gone. Imagine trying to explain to payroll at your job that no financial institution will allow you to bank with them and now you need paper checks issued every week. You’ll lose that job so damn fast! As soon as you get it out of your mouth, “Well, I donated money to a movement that’s being accused of antisemitism, and white supremacy. They're not, but the Canadian government—”. That’s as far as you’d get. The Emergencies Act gave Justin Trudeau’s administration this authority.

The police, with the authority of Trudeau’s Emergencies Act, broke up the Ottawa protest using brutal force.

By the way, I can’t get away without making this point, two summers before this there was another protest movement that was much more destructive than this, and the Canadian government supported it, wholly. By the way, I supported it. I was all in on the George Floyd movement. I live in Louisville, KY, Breonna Taylor was fucking huge, she lived in the same part of town as me, not the same neighborhood, but close, and I was infuriated by it. I used to buy chicken from David McAtee, the barbecue man that got killed by the police during the protests. I left there 30 mins before it happened, the National Guard came in hard to enforce curfews, and he was killed. What I was against in all that was the same government that was not only okay with that, was also promoting donation platforms that would pay bail for protestors and sometimes let out criminals who would go on to commit murders in my community. By the way, nothing happened to the people who donated to that cause, our government here, media, your government there, the media, supported that movement, so they faced 0 repercussions. I am just saying…

Then, this happened…

The “Emergencies Act” Collapses in on Itself

Everyone who was paying attention at the time knew that this was an attack on freedom. As of January 2024, the courts agreed too.

In a landmark ruling, a Federal Court judge ruled Tuesday that the Liberal government unconstitutionally and unjustifiably invoked the Emergencies Act in response to ongoing Freedom Convoy blockades in early 2022.

Online Harms Act

In my recent recap I went through this, so I’ll be quoting directly from that, but the point is, another step Trudeau took towards the next season of the Back Mirror happened earlier this year with the Online Harms Act:

Obviously, everyone agrees about child exploitation on the internet, but that’s already illegal. This creates a commission, not in a courthouse setting where you’d expect to lose your civil rights, but a damn commission, like a board meeting, who decides what is harmful, and if it pertains to you. Plus, It has infrastructure to reward informing on other people and sets up a fund to pay them for it. a snitch line! I can’t imagine anyone would abuse that… Also, it raises the penalty for “online harm” from 5 years which is already crazy, up to a life sentence, for “possible, alleged hate speech” and it goes retroactively to things you might’ve said in the past. Consider this, one of Louis CK’s, obviously joking, but very offensive pedophile jokes… hate speech? Exploiting children? It’s just a joke, its words, does he get charged by this “Ombudsman”, under this bill? He could.

Through all of this Justin’s approval rating gets lower and lower and lower.

Check out this!

Let’s be honest, the only reasonable time for a leader of a country to even possess tickets to Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour is if he’s buying them for a poor family whose daughter’s dream was to see Taylor Swift, after he’s provided them with everything else, they need to be self-sufficient.

After all of this, pressure mounting on Trudeau, a monumental scene took place a couple weeks ago on Canada’s Senate floor. His own party calling for him to resign from his own party.

Don’t forget Trudeau honoring a soldier who fought Russians during WW2, from the German side!

And banning handguns because children were killed in America… With a rifle!

But he did win that boxing match that one time…right????

Basically, the same backlash that caused the seat change here in America is happening there and is happening everywhere. There’s a populist takeover happening in every Western country. A “for the people” movement. Whoever seems more for the people is who is coming out on top. And the most disconnected, elitist figures are being pushed out. The left had better get familiar if they plan to have a future in leadership. I’d love to see the Anti-War, Pro-Freedom wing of the Libertarians replace the Progressive Party, at least they are against war, because the technocratic, pro-genocide, globalist elite wing of the Democratic Party, is just not cutting it, and the entirety of the populace agrees.

Thank you for reading…

Editor-in-Chief