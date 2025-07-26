“…And you will know them by the fruit that they bare.”

Jeffrey Epstein; Donald Trump; 1997.

What Donald Trump’s base seemingly wanted to believe about him, has now pressed his back against the wall and not the wall that “Mexico” was “gonna pay for.”

Through his 2024 campaign Donald Trump was quick to offer a declassification of the files on 9/11, the murder of Robert and John F. Kennedy, even Martin Luther King, Jr. but being that this question always is followed up by questions of the file on Epstein President Trump would be forced to answer the question of transparency on Epstein. I don’t know if they workshopped this response but, through hemming and hawing and half-answering, by the time he was reelected his supporters, for the most part, considered the Epstein files release as a campaign promise and his detractors were exclaiming that “he would never!”

It seems like the latter would be closer to the truth. There were many people who only voted for the guy because they believed he would expose the elite class and Jeffrey Epstein seems to be a proxy for that. It’s at the very least the most vilely blatant example of elite misgivings to be covered up and now Donald Trump himself is party to, if not the greatest purveyor of, the cover-up that is the Epstein scandal.

Share

Share The Freedom Manifesto

So, it was clear that they were having a hard time getting these files to the public. Starting with public comments from Attorney General Pam Bondi that the file with the client list was “on her desk waiting for review.”

Then there was the “MAGA Influencer” photo op with the folders reading “Epstein Release: Phase One.” Which turned out to contain more redactions and less information, than was already publicly available.

Followed by reporting that the San Francisco FBI office was caught destroying information from the Epstein file and that FBI Director Kash Patel would be handling the situation. Since Kash is, and has been, the most vocal advocate for transparency, especially on this issue, this was great news!

Following that was radio silence for a couple months followed by the—now infamous—interview on Fox News with Deputy Director of the FBI Dan Bongino and Kash Patel to his side where the two of them nervously asserted that they have seen the evidence, soon we (the public) will see too, the evidence that Jeffrey Epstein, well, “He killed himself.”

Kash would go on to repeat this again on Fox the following day and on the Joe Rogan Experience a couple weeks later with mention of footage showing proof that no one else gain access to the cell on the night of his murder. This was strange because according to reporting at the time of his death the guards were asleep and the cameras to Epstein’s cell block were turned off or malfunctioned. Regardless, this footage would be released to the public, just like Patel and Bondi said it would, but there was just a few small problems.

1st problem, the video that spanned many hours on the day of Epstein’s death after digital forensics had their way with it realized at first that it was missing a minute from the video, which was explained by Bondi, had been spliced together with footage from another day using Adobe Premier, and is video from a completely different floor than Epstein was being held. They’d duped us again.

This led to a lot of debate, a lot of lost faith, a lot of talks of Patel, Bongino, and Bondi being compromised, the erosion of public trust to the point of disintegration.

These doors are neither Jeffrey Epstein’s nor do they lead to Jeffrey Epstein’s cell door. His door is on a completely different tier than this. On the other side of that rail is the day room of his cell block but his cell door is nowhere in view.

Then comes the release of the memo and video (minus 3 minutes):

As part of our commitment to transparency, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have conducted an exhaustive review of investigative holdings relating to Jeffrey Epstein. To ensure that the review was thorough, the FBI conducted digital searches of its databases, hard drives, and network drives as well as physical searches of squad areas, locked cabinets, desks, closets, and other areas where responsive material may have been stored. These searches uncovered a significant amount of material, including more than 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence. The files relating to Epstein include a large volume of images of Epstein, images and videos of victims who are either minors or appear to be minors, and over ten thousand downloaded videos and images of illegal child sex abuse material and other pornography. Teams of agents, analysts, attorneys, and privacy and civil liberties experts combed through the digital and documentary evidence with the aim of providing as much information as possible to the public while simultaneously protecting victims. Much of the material is subject to court-ordered sealing. Only a fraction of this material would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial, as the seal served only to protect victims and did not expose any additional third-parties to allegations of illegal wrongdoing. Through this review, we found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials and will not permit the release of child pornography. This systematic review revealed no incriminating “client list.” There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties. Consistent with prior disclosures, this review confirmed that Epstein harmed over one thousand victims. Each suffered unique trauma. Sensitive information relating to these victims is intertwined throughout the materials. This includes specific details such as victim names and likenesses, physical descriptions, places of birth, associates, and employment history. One of our highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims. Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends. To that end, while we have labored to provide the public with maximum information regarding Epstein and ensured examination of any evidence in the government’s possession, it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.

Unsigned by the way, no doubt to allow for an argument as to who wrote/released this.

But anyone who knows anything about this story knows this just is not true.

Following this release there was what could best be described as an all-out revolt!

From the most dedicated to the least, Donald Trump’s support starts to fall off a cliff with mainstream journalists and democratic party operatives much to oblige.

The day following the report above, during a press conference with Trump, AG Bondi, Noem, Hegseth, and Rubio, Bondi is asked about the report, you can see the President kinda fidgeting nervously as the reporter speaks and President Trump interrupts very condescendingly, “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? …That creep.”

Reporter: Um, your memo and release yesterday on Jeffrey Epstein, it left some lingering mysteries. One of the biggest ones is whether he ever worked for a American or foreign intelligence agency. The former labor secretary who was uh Miami US attorney, um, Alex Acosta allegedly said that he did work for intelligence agency. So, could you resolve whether or not he did? And also, could you say why there was a minute missing from the jail house tape on the night of— AG Bondi: Yeah, sure. DJT: If I could I just interrupt. Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. You're asking—we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things, and are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable. Do you want to waste the time on—Do you feel like answering? AG Bondi: I don't mind answering. DJT: I mean, I can't believe you're asking a question on Epstein at a time like this. Where we're having some of the greatest success and—and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems, uh, like a desecration. But you go ahead.

This marks the beginning of the end. We might’ve overlooked the bombing of Iran, the obvious wealth transfer by the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” from the most vulnerable to the least or not being able to end the Ukraine war on day one.

But there is no way we will ever overlook the coverup of the world’s most prolific child molester, but we all had to ask why? Why is he covering for this guy, and I think the truth has been right in front of our faces the entire time. He’s not covering for Jeffrey Epstein, or Israel that breaks every deal we set up for peace, or the CIA that tried to frame him for treason or the MOSSAD that has been spying on us for years, Donald Trump is covering for himself.

Share

Share The Freedom Manifesto

Following his condescending comments during the press conference with Miss Bondi Donald makes statement after statement appearing to blame Obama, and Comey, and Clapper, and Hillary of setting him up which makes no fucking sense, it sounded like he was rambling about nothing until the weekend came around and the Wall Street Journal dropped their report of a 50th birthday present to Epstein that Maxwell had put together which was a leatherbound book with each page being a personalized note from his closest friends one of these pages being from Donald Trump that seems to be the eeriest, creepiest shit I’ve ever heard.

Written inside a hand drawn outline of a naked lady with Donald’s signature as the pubic hair was the following note:

Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything Donald: Yes, there is, but I won't tell you what it is. Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is. Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it. Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you. Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret. (Signed) Donald

From here all hell breaks loose in Trump world. Reporting comes out that he had approached the owner of the WSJ threatening suit if he releases this report and to their credit, they did it anyways which means they must be willing to go to trial with this, which means there must be some validity to it.

His response:

President Trump, as well as Vice President JD Vance, strongly denied the report while threatening to file a lawsuit. “This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.” “I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else,” he said, according to the newspaper.

Although he says he “never wrote a picture” he has drawn “doodles” to be sold at auction as early as 1995 to as late as 2017.

So, what lends the most validity to these claims, it’s not like I trust the Wall Street Journal wholeheartedly, and I definitely don’t trust Donald Trump but his late claims that this is a “Hoax” from the Democratic party are what truly makes me believe that this is a Trump cover-up.

He’s taking our broken trust over Russiagate and using it against us. That was, no doubt, carried out by the Clintons, Obamas, Comey, the intelligence community, and FBI. Because he knows that we know this and he knows that their credibility is in the can so he can put the blame on them and we’ll believe that shit, but what he’s not aware of is how much we actually know about this. At this point I believe that everyone from Nixon on up to the present are implicated in these Philes and nothing but the truth, will repair this sinking ship.

Truth and a mass firing of the entire executive branch. Give everyone a polygraph. Do it against their will or they go to prison.

In life he was known as some mysterious evil, cutting corners and building bridges to aid in the crossing of enlightened souls into the darkness of night.

So, what was he? A child molester/extortion extraordinaire? Only when he wasn’t schmoozing with Real Estate developer and the financial class to provide upkeep for his image.

Was he a money launderer? It sure looks that way, but above all else Jeffrey Epstein was a spokesman for the evils of excess. How would Donald Trump not be involved in that? He has gold toilets for Christ sakes!

Even in death this piece of shit is wreaking havoc in our world.

Most recent report is as of yesterday, reported by the Wall Street Journal that the Justice Department advised Donald Trump in May of this year that his name was among many in the Epstein files.

It seems there is a leak at the Justice Department, I don’t know how else they would be finding this stuff out.

According to polling from January to now Trump’s approval rating went from +6 pts in January to -11 now in July Donald Trump is squandering his 2nd chance, starting with bombing Iran.

New Russiagate Disclosures

As of this past weekend new disclosures on Russiagate were released which reveal it was former president Obama’s decision to use the Steele Dossier as evidence for the illegal FISA warrant that needed to frame Donald Trump as a Russian spy. Too bad it took our president being implicated in a pedophile ring to get these revelations brought to light.

If the timing of these revelations didn’t seem suspicious to you, no worries, the president makes it perfectly clear when he does what he’s best at and says the quiet part out loud, “It’s a witch hunt, just a continuation if a witch hunt, the witch hunt you should be talking about is they caught President Obama absolutely cold, Tulsi Gabbard (did), what they did to this country… You ought to take a look at that instead of this nonsense….”

He’s outright admitting that you should be going after these Russiagate revelations instead of pursuing the case that he is implicated in.

By the way, these new implications against Obama are very much important but the timing is ridiculously obvious. And just as Donald Trump will never be held accountable neither will Barack Hussein Obama, James Clapper, James Comey or anyone else for that matter.

This includes the “high level bounty hunter” for finding dirty money to fund the lifestyles of his rich, slob clients, nor the clients themselves.

July 24th, 2025, Jeffrey Epstein’s literal partner-in-crime while seeking a pardon from the Trump Administration is meeting with the Deputy Attorney General of the United States to hand over any information on clients that her and Jeffrey had since apparently no one has ever asked her for such information. Un-fucking-believable! These people had victims in common with Prince Fucking Andrew and no one wanted to know what that was about. Not to mention Bill Clinton! Republicans didn’t want to know that shit?! And Donald Trump? Are you telling me Democrats didn’t wanna know about that?! This is ridiculous!

The problem with this happening now instead of in the first place is for one, she will be incentivized not to include anything she might know about Donald Trump or anyone connected to him because she is wanting a pardon from Donald Trump, my God! If he pardons this evil witch…

For two, if she has information that connects Donald Trump to a pedophile ring and we never found this out because the first investigators refused to ask her any questions, that might be the greatest act of incompetence ever imposed on mankind. Second to none that I can think of.

July 25th, 2025: This story will never end, I’m publishing this before anything else can come out, I’ve got to publish something!

The New York Times have revealed notes by Ghislaine Maxwell adding to the validity of the birthday book from the Wall Street Journal and there is just no doubt in my mind now, where there's smoke, there’s fire and Donald Trump looks like the Murrah Building after the Ryder truck blew up.

One More Thing to Consider

Connections: Jeffrey Epstein, 22-year-old college drop-out, was hired by Donald Barr, ex-CIA before it was the CIA, in 1974, as a math teacher at the elite Dalton school in New York, Donald Barr was father to Bill Barr who would go on to work under three presidential administrations including Donald Trump’s, and oversee the arrest and death of Jeffrey Epstein in 2019. He was also lead counsel as an attorney to the CIA.

The lead Federal Prosecuting Attorney who handled Epstein’s arrest in 2007 and plea bargain, the Deal of a Lifetime, Jeffrey Epstein had dozens of victims willing to testify against him,

Despite ample physical evidence and multiple witnesses corroborating the girls’ stories, federal prosecutors and Epstein’s lawyers quietly put together a remarkable deal for Epstein, then 54. He agreed to plead guilty to two felony prostitution charges in state court, and in exchange, he and his accomplices received immunity from federal sex-trafficking charges that could have sent him to prison for life. He served 13 months in a private wing of the Palm Beach County stockade. His alleged co-conspirators, who helped schedule his sex sessions, were never prosecuted. The deal, called a federal non-prosecution agreement, was sealed so that no one — not even his victims — could know the full scope of Epstein’s crimes and who else was involved. The U.S. attorney in Miami, Alexander Acosta, was personally involved in the negotiations, records, letters and emails show.

And he was given work release six days a week.

Alex Acosta would go on to be Labor Secretary for the Trump Administration from 2017-2019.

When he was asked why he gave Epstein such a sweet deal, he replied that “he was told by his bosses that Epstein belonged to Intelligence (CIA, MOSSAD, MI5, one of them).”

Just a couple more unbelievable connections between Epstein and Trump that might’ve seemed innocuous had everything else not transpired.

Share

Share The Freedom Manifesto

I don’t even know how we got here at this point. Turns out, we don’t have a Russian spy in office, but a billionaire sexual predator….?

Thank you for reading. More to come. Hopefully not about pedophiles in the White House or any house for that matter.

Editor-in-Chief