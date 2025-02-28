Scrolling around, searching for the “Epstein Client List” AG Pam Bondi has us in suspense waiting for, I type in “Epstein” in my search bar and in the recommendations, I see ‘epstein’ ‘barr’ ‘virus’. Now, thinking this must be the Jeffrey Epstein-Bill Barr connection, but what’s that got to do with a ‘Virus’?? Is Epstein and Bill Barr responsible for Covid?! No way.

Knowing there is only one way to find out, I click.

I was so far off, but how crazy is this world! I am starting to believe we are for sure in an illusion. Matrix is getting cringy to say, but for real! Simulation, yes!

It doesn’t say it there, but it is a type of herpes.

Epstein-Barr virus is a common and highly contagious infection. It spreads through bodily fluids, especially saliva (spit). Some cases of the virus lead to mononucleosis and rare cases lead to cancer. Treatment addresses symptoms of the virus.

AND courtesy of Wikipedia:

So, why the fuck am I talking about this!?

Because it makes me laugh, hahahhahahaa! Why? Because it sounds like one of the most common and well known sexually transmitted disease is named after the most famous sexual deviant and pedophile in the history of the world, Jeffrey Epstein, and Bill Barr, the, currently, most equally hated by Republican and Democrat alike, United States Attorney General in history, being the USAG “in the administration of President George H. W. Bush from 1991 to 1993 and again in the first administration of President Donald Trump from 2019 to 2020.” For his failure to find evidence proving Russiagate to be real, but also, turning against Trump after January 6th, 2021.

Who also, famously, was the son of the man who gave Jeffrey Epstein his first job as a college math teacher even though Epstein was a college drop out.

Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI Assistant Director for counterintelligence said that Barr’s Father, Donald Barr, once hired Epstein to teach at Dalton School, a private academy in New York City. Back in 1973, even though Epstein had not obtained a college degree, Donald brought Epstein, who was only 20 years old, and had dropped out of both Cooper Union and New York University’s Courant Institute, was brought board to teach calculus and physics. The young teacher appeared to be successful at Dalton. A 2003 profile by The New Yorker wrote of his teaching years, “he was something of a Robin Williams-in-Dead Poets Society type of figure, wowing his high-school classes with passionate mathematical riffs. So impressed was one Wall Street father of a student that he said to Epstein point-blank: “What are you doing teaching math at Dalton? You should be working on Wall Street — why don’t you give my friend Ace Greenberg a call. After Epstein was dismissed from Dalton for “poor performance,” he left to work with Greenberg, who was a senior partner at Bear Stearns. As reported by The New York Times, Donald Barr, who died in 2004, resigned from Dalton in 1974 after disagreements with the executive board. However, he stayed on throughout the rest of the year, which is when Epstein was hired.

Weird, weird world! Bill Barr would later work at the same law firm who got Jeffrey Epstein the “deal of a lifetime”, which was 13 months on work release for child molestation! In comparison, that’s the same sentence I received when I was 18 years old for Destroying private property,

In 2009, Barr joined the law firm Kirkland & Ellis, the same law firm that represented Jeffrey Epstein in 2008 which ended in a no-prosecution. During Barr’s confirmation hearing in January, when Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse asked Barr whether he would conduct a “full and thorough investigation” into the Justice Department’s handling of Epstein’s case, Barr responded, “Senator, I have to recuse myself from Kirkland & Ellis matters, I am told. And I think Kirkland & Ellis was may be involved in that case, so I need to sort out exactly what my role can be. I will say that if I’m confirmed I’ll make sure your questions are answered on this case.” On July 8, Barr made his final comments on the matter and said, “I am recused from that matter because one of the law firms that represented Epstein long ago was a firm I subsequently joined for a period of time.” Back in 2007, Epstein pleaded guilty to a state charge of soliciting sex and prostitution with an underaged girl, was sentenced to to 13 months incarceration, but spent a bulk of that time on work release or in the jail’s private wing. The deal was made between Acosta, who previously worked at Kirkland & Ellis, and was the Miami U.S. attorney at the time, and Kirkland & Ellis senior partner Jay Lefkowitz, along with colleagues Kenneth Starr, Gerald Lefcourt, and Alan Dershowitz. Court records show Kirkland & Ellis continued to represented Epstein through 2011, while Barr worked at the firm.

When the prosecuting attorney, Alex Acosta, was asked why he would let him get away with that, he said, “I was told Epstein ‘Belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone,” he later repeated this line when he was appointed to the Labor Department during President Trump’s first term:

Epstein’s name, I was told, had been raised by the Trump transition team when Alexander Acosta, the former U.S. attorney in Miami who’d infamously cut Epstein a non-prosecution plea deal back in 2007, was being interviewed for the job of labor secretary. The plea deal put a hard stop to a separate federal investigation of alleged sex crimes with minors and trafficking. “Is the Epstein case going to cause a problem [for confirmation hearings]?” Acosta had been asked. Acosta had explained, breezily, apparently, that back in the day he’d had just one meeting on the Epstein case. He’d cut the non-prosecution deal with one of Epstein’s attorneys because he had “been told” to back off, that Epstein was above his pay grade. “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone,” he told his interviewers in the Trump transition, who evidently thought that was a sufficient answer and went ahead and hired Acosta. (The Labor Department had no comment when asked about this.)

So, Epstein is back on our minds as we await a document dump from the new US AG to hopefully expose more in the “Epstein domain”, but it seems we’ve been bamboozled again. The following is the story according to Liz Wheeler who was one of the influencer’s set to receive a “binder” of the documents:

Liz Wheeler @Liz_Wheeler This is the story: President Trump & AG Pam Bondi committed to releasing the Epstein files. The FBI was told to deliver the files to Bondi. They did, about 200 pages. Bondi smelled a rat, because there was nothing juicy in the 200 pages, just flight logs & a Rolodex of phone numbers. No “smoking gun.” Still, Bondi promised to release the documents, so she prepared a binder of them. THEN, last night a whistleblower contacted Bondi & revealed that the SDNY was hiding potentially thousands of Epstein files, defying Bondi’s order to give them all to her. We’re talking recordings, evidence, etc. The juicy stuff. Names. These swamp creatures at SDNY deceived Bondi, Kash, and YOU. Be outraged that the binder is boring. You should be. Because the evil deep state LIED TO YOUR FACE. The binder is powerful because it’s tangible physical evidence of the disgusting stunt the SDNY tried to pull. Bondi is now demanding ALL the Epstein evidence from SDNY plus an investigation into the persons who committed this act of defiance. The legacy media has betrayed you again and again and again. They lie to you. They smear you. They gaslight you. They deserve no special access to realtime exposure of corruption… because they played a role in covering it up in the first place! You are the media, Elon said. Yes, we are. So celebrate the regular people are being given access to the most powerful people in our country to report on despicable corruption as it’s being uncovered in realtime. And be very, very angry that deep state agents in the swamp at the SDNY are at this very moment defying President Trump & AG Bondi & you who voted him into office, lying, and hiding the truth about Jeffrey Epstein because they don’t want their own corruption & weaponization of govt exposed. That’s the story.

Here’s the links to what we did get (Supposedly there’s more to come, we’ll see):

A copy of Attorney General Bondi’s letter can be downloaded here.

Links to released documents below:

For now, thank you for reading.

