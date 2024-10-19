Our institutions have ill behooved themselves and we are left to pick up the pieces.

I had a plan of attack, to take aim at James Lindsay, Konstantin Kisin, Sam Harris, and other “anti-woke” woke evangelists for their love of all things institutional, and I still plan to, but I must include the Vaccine-Evangelists too. They fit the description, they must be destroyed, think Bill Gates, Peter Hotez, for the love of God, BILL NYE? I might leave Bill Nye out, for the sake of my childhood. And I can only get surfacy with Gates…today. Because there’s whole books to be said about that Eel.

There’s an ideology lying right beneath the surface, that all of these people follow. The basis of this ideology is “don’t trust people, trust institutions.” You can see it in their outrage any time someone threatens to expose one of their precious institutions. This is why, to most of them, there is no threat worse than Donald Trump, even though the other side have threatened our civil rights in just as egregious, and in some ways worse than him. He threatens their institutions, he must be destroyed!

The New-Atheists Are VERY Religious, They Just Serve Different Gods

If you don’t know who the new-atheists are, they were a group of intellectuals in the early 2000’s who wrote many books against religion. Sam Harris, Richard Dawkins, Daniel Dennet, and Christopher Hitchens were known as the “Four Horsemen” of this Anti-Theist movement. They believed, not only is religion bad, but it should also, not be tolerated after 9/11. They believed 9/11 happened because of religious fundamentalism, and they’re at least halfway right. Bin Laden and his cohorts were religious fundamentalists who believe if they die as martyrs, they will be rewarded in the afterlife. It’s also true that 9/11 was blowback for Iraq war 1, bombing the middle east all through the 90’s, and using the Mujahadin against the Soviet Union then claiming the win when it fell, but I digress. They also believe, essentially, that it’s dumb, like believing in Santa Claus. There were many waves of this New-Atheist movement, James Lindsay was in one of them, Kyle Kylinski in another. Many charlatans got a start here. I’ve been fans of all of them at different moments. This is not one of those moments….

So, I am not the most religious person, I very much believed in the New-Atheist Movement, which is a big part of the bone I have to pick with this group. I always had trouble finding faith in something that didn’t seem real. I couldn’t touch it, couldn’t really explain it and no one else could either. It seemed illogical to spend my life following something I didn’t believe in. I, now, have been through, and seen many things that has led me to believe that there is a power out there greater than our own that we don’t quite understand. Maybe not a God, but something. I’m starting to think very highly of the Jordan Peterson position on this, even if you don’t believe or you’re not sure or you lack faith, if you at least live your life like you do believe, you will live a better life. So, that’s the position I currently subscribe to, it’s not like it calls on you to do something so radically different, all it asks of you is to do your best to be a good person. It’s not like any of the 10 Commandments are bad rules to follow. Except for “having no other Gods before me”. That one’s kinda rough. Maybe it’s bad to worship anything, but if you must worship something, maybe the one that says to Love Thy Neighbor probably isn’t the worst. It’s a good standard. The subjects of this piece also have Gods that they worship above no others, and theirs are not also saying, Thou Shalt Not Kill, theirs say, thou shalt not kill, unless we tell you too, and it benefits the state, or advances science, or pharmaceutical companies, or the Washington Establishment, or the Military-Industrial Complex, or the Israel Lobby, or the Anti-Disinformation Complex, the Think Tanks promoting war policies and eroding our civil rights from within. Thou shalt covet thy neighbor’s oil deposits. I’m sure God would’ve told Moses all of this, but he was late for a meeting.

I’ve come to understand that all of these people are televangelists, grifters, charlatans, and liars, of the internet age, and they’re all selling institutions as the new religion that we should all follow.

Also, I am not here to support religion. I loathe their institutions, just as well as the institutions of war. I am not a Communist, but I would like to see our failed institutions replaced with something better. In fact, the internet is doing that for us as we speak. I am simply seeing a phenomenon in which these public intellectuals—who I’ve always endeared—have a blind spot for the evil committed by these institutions, they so very much cherish.

I feel like, because I am almost completely sold on Libertarianism being the only philosophically sound political ideology for someone with my beliefs. I must say that anyone can and should follow or worship at the heel, if you must, any religion or belief system that you want, I want everyone to have full freedom to do whatever they want to as long as it’s not violent and doesn’t interrupt anyone’s property rights or remove anyone’s ability to make their own choices. I’m just introducing another argument when making that choice.

The God-Shaped Hole

17th century French mathematician, physicist, inventor, writer, and Christian philosopher, Blaise Pascal once said, “There is a God-shaped vacuum in the heart of every man which cannot be filled by any created thing, but only by God the Creator, made known through Jesus Christ” I believe that this hole exists in every one of us. It’s our need to exist, our yearning to continue, our longing for continuity. Their position is that it’s stupid, unscientific, illogical to feel this yearning. This causes a crisis of meaning. You wonder why? What’s the point of this when one day it just ends. I’ve been struggling with this for years now. You can’t tell me these people don’t have that same hole; Theirs is filled by institutions. Now, my goal is not to take that away from them, in fact my only goal, ever, is exploring the ideas bouncing around in my head and putting them to words in the most interesting way that I can. The people in the world need something to fill that void, and if we trust in them, we’ll never see progress in society. In fact, with the current crisis overseas, there’s a chance that blindly trusting these people could lead to the end of the human race.

I think if they ever came to terms with the way these institutions that they lift up, oh so religiously, have failed us in such fundamental ways, they might not survive. Like the librarian from Shawshank Redemption, Brooks Hatlen, who couldn’t survive on the outside and “decided not to stay” it could very well be a mass suicide, the likes of which has not been seen since, say Jonestown.

All my life we’ve talked about people being institutionalized. My cousin, who was unfortunately a huge role model in my life and led me down some dark paths, was institutionalized, as we called it. From spending more time in prison than at home. Not really unfortunate, I learned some hard lessons from him that I couldn’t have gotten anywhere else. The institutionalized, eventually, start to feel safer locked away than they do in freedom. You don’t need to do anything for yourself, for so long, the world changed so much, without you. You no longer know how to get by the way you were raised to. The institution you called home, kept you safe for so long.

Meanwhile, my cousin came home from doing a bid

Gave the man an iPhone and he didn't know what it is. —Jelly Roll, “Smoking Section” This was so perfect, I had to include it.

Sam Harris is self-proclaimed unabashed elitist. When he says this at the intro of his podcast episode with Michael Shellenberger,

, and

. Name of the episode is

His argument for this is about calling a plumber, here’s the quote:

….in this conversation at various points is a tension between, what is often thought of as elitism and populism, and I should say up front in that particular contest, I am an unabashed elitist. But that doesn't mean what most people think it means, for me it has nothing to do with class, or even formal education, it has to do with an honest appreciation for differences in competence, wherever those differences matter. Now, when I call a plumber, I have called him for a reason, the reason is I have a problem I can't solve, right? I don't know a damn thing about Plumbing, so when my house is flooding with sewage backing up from the street, and the plumber arrives that man is my God. Jesus never received looks of Greater admiration than I have cast upon my plumber, in a time of need, and so it is with a surgeon or a lawyer or an airline pilot. Whenever there is an emergency, there is such a thing as expertise, and we are right to want it because the alternative is ignorance and incompetence, and needless suffering, and untimely death, without plumbers we live in our own filth, and we've been doing that online for many years now, and it's getting disgusting. Of course, I'm not saying that we should blindly trust “experts” and I'm not saying experts haven't failed us in shocking ways, but we are shocked against a background assumption that expertise is a real thing, and that our institutions have a responsibility to provide it. If you didn't think expertise was real then there would be no basis to be disappointed when our most esteemed institutions fail to function and of course, there are whole fields of pseudo-expertise. I've often criticized organized religion for this, let me ask a Catholic bishop about the Holy Spirit or about the problem of human evil, and you will get a lot of fake knowledge aimed at your brain. We could add a few branches of the humanities here, along with scientific results that don't replicate, but are still widely believed. And there are surely situations where real experts, thinking about real problems can have their thinking distorted by bad incentives, it is absolutely true that institutions become corrupt, all of this is true and yet none of this suggests that the solution to our problems is for everyone to just, quote, “do their own research”, of course, now we have chat GPT, which would seem to make doing your own research more promising, eventually I think it will. I think that many things will become like chess, what's the best next move in a game of chess? Should you ask the best human player on earth, or should you ask a computer the answer? Now, is you should ask a computer.

twin to Satan

This angers me on so many levels, first off because it was so fucking well said, he addresses all of my issues here, but knowing who Sam Harris is, all of his arguments get completely destroyed, and the bit about “Doing your own Research” is the most infuriating to me. First off, you being an elitist is not reduced by recognizing that you’re not a plumber, I’ll call a plumber in a heartbeat if I am out of my depth, however, they don’t always fix the problem, and I would never denigrate someone else for researching how to do something and trying to do it themselves. Sam would. They’re not gods and they’re not doing something you couldn’t get off your ass and learn to do yourself if that’s what you chose. I have a foot-wide hole in my living room ceiling to prove that sometimes they know as much as you. Not taking a shot at plumbers, just the argument is so damn weak. This is so crazy, Sam Harris has made his entire career on giving his take on things he is not an expert of, he came to fame originally for his views on religion, and how it is illogical and leads to radicalization, but that’s not his education, his entire shtick is “making sense” but makes no fucking sense. He claims there’s an entire field of pseudo-expertise and then proceeds to be the biggest purveyor of pseudo-science. He has on Renee Diresta in this podcast with Michael Shellenberger and Bari Weiss. I love Michael Shellenberger, when he says something, he’s always prepared to defend it. Every podcast appearance he does turns into a debate, and when he’s introduced to better ideas, he changes his position. In this podcast

comes up and Sam Harris claims the

was wrong, and maybe it was but at least they were having the conversation. We’re still facing the unintended consequences of this period. Sam Harris isn’t, he’s already rich. He doesn’t have to worry about inflation in the supermarket. The GBD was written by the

epidemiologist’s, in the emails below, received 940,000+ signatures supporting it, 16,000+ of those signatures by

were

and the rest were

The whole idea was Focused Protection, after we figured out that people with comorbidities and elderly people were the most in danger, we should protect them and continue with society back to normal. Which really wasn’t a crazy proposition, it was simply something to be debated. Sam criticized him as being a pseudo-scientist, following in the footsteps of his friends in the Public Health institution of the NIH and NIAID, Dr. Fauci and Francis Collins. He also said Dr. Jay was wrong about the rate of death from COVID when I do believe

might’ve been the first one to get it right. When confronted with this he said, yea, but it was dangerous to say it at the time. I’m sorry, but it is never safer to lie to the people then tell them the truth. I know this is all real convenient to say now that the danger has passed, but the most liberty should always be the standard.

3 fringeMedical & Public Health Scientists, 47,000+Medical PractitionersConcerned Citizens.

In 2009, Sam wrote an Op-Ed in the NYT, criticizing Obama for his appointment of Francis Collins as the Director of the NIH. He was afraid that Collins’ religion would get in the way of his ability to be the Director because of Sam’s inability to “entrust the future of biomedical research in the United States to a man who sincerely believes that a scientific understanding of human nature is impossible?” Because Dr. Collins had “written that “science offers no answers to the most pressing questions of human existence” and that “the claims of atheistic materialism must be steadfastly resisted.”” 12 years later, Sam Harris was ready to go to bat for Dr. Collins no matter what he said. How could he not see that Dr. Collins had the ability to disregard science and attack people regardless of whether they were right or wrong? Remember, this is the same Francis Collins:

That was now okay with Sam. He attacked friends and colleagues, simply for suggesting, maybe we shouldn’t stop asking questions. Dr. Collins was a part of one of his cozy institutions he loves so much, they can do no wrong. This is like, let’s say Sam’s house is flooding, he calls a plumber, the plumber shows up and starts working on the problem but, the almighty National Institute of Plumbing shows up to say, I don’t agree with the way that you are plumbing! There needs to be a devastating takedown of this ‘Fringe’ plumber! And Sam says, he’s with the NIP and he says this is wrong. Even though what you did worked and seems to make more sense than what he said about it, he must be right because, well, he’s with the N.I.P. I don’t know about Sam Harris but I’m from the school of Question Everything, especially authority and most definitely authoritative institutions. No sir! You’ve got to tell me why before I go with anything! But that’s not Sam.

During COVID I lost all faith in Sam Harris. I know I’m not alone in this. Whoever didn’t lose him over his Trump-Derangement Syndrome, surely did for his vaccine evangelism and now, for his position on the War in Gaza. His positions on every war have been atrocious. To be against any Arab in any war they land themselves in is definitely his wheelhouse. I was furious at Ben Affleck when I seen his Sam v. Ben, Real Time showdown but I’m starting to believe there was something to it. He’s the most anti-religious person out there, unless it’s a state whose claim on the land is from the Bible and maintains a religious majority by force. Yes, I’m on Israel now. The Israel-Palestine conflict seems to be a strange one for him to take the religious side on. He grew up in a Jewish family, sure, but he rejects the idea of religion at its core, and when you boil down the Israel-Palestine conflict, their basis for having a claim to that land is a claim from the bible, that the land belongs to the Jewish people. Yes, they were expelled by the Romans which is bad, and in the outset of the Holocaust the land was given back to the Jews by the British. Also bad, they didn’t have the authority to do that. It was already inhabited by a people who’d farmed that land for many generations by then. Although I’m leaving out a lot of blood and mayhem, many of their reasons for continuing to fight for that land was a biblical belief that it was their land. That was definitely what the “Religious Zionists” believed. So, with that being said, it’s pretty crazy for the Atheist’s Atheist Sam Harris to take this position. That’s all I got today, there is however, a lot more to say about Sam. He deserves a stand-alone piece, so I won’t spend the next 5,000 words picking on Sam, there’s others.

First Renee, I just have a few things to say about her. She is the head of the Censorship-Industrial Complex, and was director of the now-deceased prolific censorship outfit the Stanford Internet Observatory, who

described in his magnificent novelist fashion,

:

The Stanford Internet Observatory, is the only observatory I know of, that has offensive capabilities to shoot down stars and planets…

It was an excellent appearance, everyone should watch it and keep in mind, everything he says is true, everything she says is a lie. She’s another overly confident propagandist. Joe Rogan had her on 5 years ago and to my dismay, is still repeating propaganda that she fed him. “19 out of 20 Christian Facebook groups are actually Russian troll farms.”

did a lot better on her than I could, she’s a very complicated demon.

I can probably lump together, Peter Hotez & Bill Gates. I have to wonder what Bill Gates actual motive is for what he does. We can’t talk about Bill Gates today without talking about Jeffrey Epstein, and we can’t talk about Jeffrey Epstein without acknowledging that in that case, every single institution of enforcement that we were told we should trust let us fucking down. When you gather all the evidence, accounts, statements, history as a few have done, you clearly see that it couldn’t be anything but a Mossad-backed blackmail scheme. Where they get rich, powerful people, into compromising positions, get it on camera, and then they own them. Bill Gates was one of two things and they’re both bad, purveyor or victim, but enough about that, like Mr. Gates said, “Well, he’s dead now…” if you’re interested in hearing more about that

did an excellent

on the subject, where he doesn’t only explain the Jeffrey Epstein story, he also explains how it’s actually more plausible than most think because it’s happened before.

has done a lot of the original reporting and researching so that we can see the big picture, and Whitney Webb wrote 2 books,

that lays out a history, starting with organized crime in the 1920’s and the founding of the CIA in the 1940’s and the direct line all the way through to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

One Nation Under Blackmail Vol. 1 & 2

I can’t say a lot about Bill Gates without losing all credibility in my piece and that says a lot in its own. The cases of people like him are always vague and circumstantial, they’re that way by design. Bill Gates spent $319 million dollars, buying the media to make sure no airtight stories are written about him. In fact, he paid them off, starting with Journalism instructors paying off the schools that teach them, to the institutions that publish them:

While other billionaires’ media empires are relatively well known, the extent to which Gates’s cash underwrites the modern media landscape is not. After sorting through over 30,000 individual grants, MintPress can reveal that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has made over $300 million worth of donations to fund media projects.

The extent of it is fucking unreal, it’s too much to include here. I’ll link it here. It was also covered very well by the Columbia Journalism Review in an article with a very fitting headline Journalism’s Gates Keepers. Just read how this article starts, it’s un-fucking-real:

Last August, NPR profiled a Harvard-led experiment to help low-income families find housing in wealthier neighborhoods, giving their children access to better schools and an opportunity to “break the cycle of poverty.” According to researchers cited in the article, these children could see $183,000 greater earnings over their lifetimes—a striking forecast for a housing program still in its experimental stage. If you squint as you read the story, you’ll notice that every quoted expert is connected to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which helps fund the project. And if you’re really paying attention, you’ll also see the editor’s note at the end of the story, which reveals that NPR itself receives funding from Gates. NPR’s funding from Gates “was not a factor in why or how we did the story,” reporter Pam Fessler says, adding that her reporting went beyond the voices quoted in her article. The story, nevertheless, is one of hundreds NPR has reported about the Gates Foundation or the work it funds, including myriad favorable pieces written from the perspective of Gates or its grantees.

Jeez, I guess we know who didn’t get a grant!

The Vaccine-Evangelist

When you listen to the words that these guys speak, they speak in absolutes, like don’t worry, we’ve already done the thinking for you! A lot of the time you look a little further into it and realize, they don’t fucking know either. Dr. Fauci stated that, “It’s easy to criticize, but they’re really criticizing science because I represent science.” He actually—I just realized—said this in many forms hundreds of times in interviews, he loves this “It’s very dangerous, Chuck, because a lot of what you’re seeing as attacks on me quite frankly are attacks on science.” I’m getting bombarded by memories of Dr. Fauci’s “The Science” moments as I’m researching him. I think I’ll do a separate piece soon just on Fauci. A few quick things however, I just seen the context of that quote, he’s lying about doing gain-of-function research and he’s saying his “don’t wear masks” to “wear masks” flub at the beginning of the pandemic was him “Following the Science”. The science changed so his position changed. I remember this oh so well, that wasn’t at all what happened. He lied to us, plain and simple. He used his position as an expert against us. What he said behind the scenes was they were worried that there wasn’t going to be enough PPE for the medical workers. So, instead of saying, “don’t buy masks right now, save them for the medical workers”, he lied to us. He caused confusion and chaos when all we wanted was the truth. March 8th, 2020, Fauci appeared on 60 Minutes, his position was clear, masks don’t work, “Right now in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks.” Then claiming that because the “facts changed, the science changed” as they do, Fauci then said, “It was only when it became clearer masks did help and that presymptomatic and asymptomatic spread was common, that it made sense to encourage people to wear them…” This is what was public. This, however, was not:

“Masks are really for infected people to prevent them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wrote in February 2020 in one of thousands of emails obtained by BuzzFeed News. “The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material. It might, however, provide some slight benefit in keep[ing] out gross droplets if someone coughs or sneezes on you. I do not recommend that you wear a mask, particularly since you are going to a very low risk location.”

You can find all 3,234 pages of emails obtained by Buzzfeed News by FOIA Lawsuit here.

By the way, just a one more point on Fauci, Dr. Fauci being the Director of the NIAID, held the contracts on biological weapons research for the United States military which is what made him the highest paid official in the United States Government, see reporting done by

&

for more on this.

was the one who broke the story on Anthrax in the 90’s and has

scie

s on this and Fauci

wrapped all in it.

is

Aaaaaaand….. #BeagleGATE. I’m just gonna link it. It’s quite honestly the worst story you could imagine “Mr. Science” being involved in. Thank God for the strong stomachs and excellent investigations by the animal rights activists’, The White Coat Waste Project. It may very well be worse than developing a biological weapons program.

Still couldn’t come up with a better lie, of course, he was used to being believed without question.

…& THIS GUY

Just in case you forgot he existed, I’m here to jog your memory. Peter Hotez, Vaccine-Evangelist, has appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience twice. Both times Joe was extremely grateful for him coming on. It was a good appearance. Joe gave him a little hell for not promoting nutrition as well as vaccines, but it was overall a very agreeable, non-contentious interview. He should’ve been grateful to Joe, honestly, for getting to speak on what, at the time, was the biggest platform in the world, but none of that matters when there is a threat against one of his beloved institutions. Be it the institution of science or war. They work hand-in-hand. Now in both appearances Hotez denigrated Robert Kennedy, Jr. so much that Joe took RFK for a bad guy. Several years later, after Joe finally had RFK, Jr. on, Peter Hotez tweeted out to one of his followers that Joe was a Neo-Fascist for “Platforming” the vaccine skeptic, RFK Jr, and complained that Spotify was still allowing him on their platform. Joe replied in an amazingly worded tweet that I can’t seem to find anywhere (thanks big tech censorship gods) and then this:

After this tweet went viral, influencers from all over started adding to the pot to the point that it was at nearly $3 Million dollars, to debate someone who Hotez had claimed many times was an idiot, and he is an acclaimed, authored expert, right? Sure, some people are experts in their field, but when it comes to speaking publicly, they’re in over their heads. I couldn’t, but that’s not the case at all. He’d been appearing on every news show, purporting to be the expert we should all be listening to, but when it comes to defending his expertise, as a public-facing intellectual he refused to show. Imagine how much science they could have done with all that money. If he’s into helping people as he constantly states, why not? Very soon, Peter Hotez would start to be seen as the charlatan he is. I mean, the dude, during the lockdowns, before appearing on the news, would put on this fucking white lab coat! To create the feel of confidence. That he’s in the lab when he’s doing his appearance from his home computer, this was a psyop to make you feel like you could trust, “Oh, yay! Guy in lab suit on da news! He must know what he is saying, errrr right? He’s so serious he forgot to take off his lab jacket!”

Guy in Lab Coat: Yes, science, see me doing science, see, lab coat, I must be doing science right?

On August 27th, 2021, as reported via Twitter by

of the

fame, David tweeted,

But I will share this: Hotez said kids needed to mask, and as evidence for this claim cited a study of an outbreak in a school … *with a mask mandate*

Many other issues with his tweet but I’ll leave it at that

Un-Fucking-believable, then the cherry on top, the Great Video Jounalist,

made this fucking amazing video, and it was Game Over, as far as I could see:

By the way, nothing in this video was AI-Generated, or taken out of context, these are mashed together, so we don’t forget.

Here’s a disclaimer for my beautiful, wonderful mother when she reads this: Your son has not became an anti-vaxxer. He simply hates when people put on lab coats in their living room to appear on Corporate media via Zoom and makes confident statements, puts on their obvious costume to add to that confidence “I’m a scientist, see the lab coat?” You can believe anything I say because I’ve done the work for you!” To spread obvious propaganda, from the very beginning. This person is no different then the hundreds of military men, and state department clowns that the corporate news channels had on night after night in the run-up to Operation Iraqi Freedom. They have all admitted it was a sham, even John McCain on his deathbed, but the propaganda was so rich that I argued with a friend as recent as last week to convince him it was a sham. He still believes it. He is them.

This is getting way too long, going to make the rest a part 2. Coming later this evening or tomorrow morning. Thank you for reading……

Next Part will be on the “Woke Right” who seem to be in full swing today. Just think of these faces, and whatever you do, don’t sleep…

