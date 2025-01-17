Just really quickly, if at all possible, a few observations about Elon.

Now, obviously, neither of these people know who I am. I am simply a fan of intellectuals, and I’ve followed what they do, and who they are. I’ve also written many words of criticism of them both, Sam receiving the brunt of the criticism for obvious reasons, but what I know of them both, I had no clue that they were at a time friends, but Sam’s constant attack on Elon personally, and Elon’s attack on Sam personally, now make sense, only a friend would attack someone so passionately. Sam and Elon are anything but dispassionate, in spite of their oddly different monotone voices.

I bet that anyone who knows us both knows that I am telling the truth.

I agree that this must be true, but what I’ve learned about Elon, is if anyone close to Elon depends on him in any way, I would urge you not to tell him when he’s wrong.

In Walter Isaacson's excellent book Elon Musk, I learned a few things about what it takes to be on the level that Elon is with everything, in painstakingly brutal ways he just throws people in the trash extremely easily, never to talk to them again or even acknowledge their existence. Something else I learned is I would never want to work for this guy. The job of being someone’s boss, hiring/firing, and what-not, you must understand what’s happening when you fire someone from their job, you are taking their ability to survive in the world! To feed their children! That should be handled with care, Elon doesn’t believe that. He throws them in the trash when they get the wrong answer to look for a new toy. Maybe that’s why, I am where I am and he is where he is, but what’s that really worth. Not enough to me I’d wager. People make mistakes, I believe making mistakes and learning from them are how people grow, Elon believes they don’t make mistakes, they are the mistake.

I've been in the position where it was my job to determine whether someone can come back from a mistake, and I’ve made both choices. I’ve always regretted not working with the person who fucked up, and quite honestly, I always ended up with someone worse.

My philosophy is we all make mistakes, let’s work through them and try to figure it out. After reading about Elon and seeing how he moves, it seems his philosophy is NEEEEEXT! Unless he fucks up, then it’s who’s gonna take the blame for this, instead of how can we fix this?

Once again, this is a Hundred-aire criticizing a Billionaire, of course I’m not gonna agree. For transparencies sake, I use an anon account on X because I got a permanent ban the first year of his take-over— Follow me at Right2BareWords on X or Censorship Watch—and I started writing after being so blown away by the censorship exposed in

and inspired by the writing of everyone involved, and reading

’s

and

’s

and then for Elon to start censoring my favorite writer and hero,

, censoring Substack articles, because of one move he didn’t agree with, attacking every single Substack writer, whether they acknowledge it or not, he is. I’ve truly soured on the guy. I really hope he does great work in his DOGE endeavor; I believe in it, I hope he cuts them where it hurts, without hurting the American people. I wish him the best, but the free speech advocate he is sold as, he is not. Anyone saying he is, has simply

been censored by him yet. Now, to other news…

Revolt of the Publicnot

Share

Leave a comment

Share Declaration of Liberty

BREAKING NEWS PRESIDENT BIDEN-HOWER’S FAREWELL ADDRESS!!!

Okay, very clearly “Ceasefire” “My Administration” I don’t care who gets the shit!

“(b)ut whether we lead by the example of our power, or the power of our example…” Cute but means nothing, “he said the same thing backwards, and the same thing was said backwards by him”, see. Speech writers are through, they know the jig is up. COME ON PEOPLE! IT’S HIS FINAL ADDRESS TO AMERICA! RELITIGATED ENDLESSLY! Jeez!

“we've created nearly 17 million new jobs, more than any other single Administration, in a single term…” Hmm…

Oh, well that’s interesting, are all these mysterious new jobs in the government?

President Joe Biden is ending his term with a record number of government workers on taxpayer-funded payrolls, new jobs data reveals. The number of state, federal and local government employees has risen to new highs during Biden’s presidency, totaling about 23.5 million as of December, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data updated with the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) jobs data released Friday. Under the Biden-Harris administration, the U.S. first broke the record of total government jobs in February 2024, despite overall unemployment ticking up the same month.

We strengthened NATO, and Ukraine is still free…

Ukraine is conscripting men in their 40’s and up because they can’t sacrifice anymore 20-year-olds without collapsing their population. That’s right, so many people have been killed that they’re worried the Ukrainian people might become fucking extinct. That’s a war that’s Joe Biden personally helped to exacerbate. That’s how fucking free Ukraine is, also they are due for an election as of last year. Their armies are slaves to conscription and their leader is a dictator clinging to power. The Ukrainians are anything but free!

Share

Share Declaration of Liberty

Okay, this is dark!

At 7:42, the lights go out.

For this guy whose first attempt at the presidency getting completely derailed by plagiarizing a beloved figure in Robert F. Kennedy, JFK, and Neil Kinnock, of the British Labour Party, Watch this:

Then he ends by plagiarizing fucking Eisenhower’s address, the most famous address in presidential speech history, and co-opting his own term for whatever this shit looks like to him. He’s like, “Oh, the internet got someone elected! We must stop it!” He’s only upset because they’ve lost control, and his old ass doesn’t understand it. Okay Joe, ***speaking slowly*** this is “The In-ter-net” it’s what gives us freedom's that you “can’t” control. It’s okay Joe, don’t be upset, it’s all for the best, your people have controlled our lives for far too long. Do you understand “too long”? It’s what you, and Pelosi, and Mitch McConnell did, stayed too long…

I love this fearmongering he’s doing, oh no! The Tech-Bro Oligarchy as opposed to what? A corporate oligarchy that’s been here marched in by him and his cohorts. Or worse yet, the military occupation that’s had control of Washington, DC, and in turn all of us for generations?!

Look, I love his words about workers and all that but it’s real fucking rich coming from a Washington insider who helped build the machine of oppression that Washington, DC is. A 50-year career! 50 years! Some people, a lot of people, don’t see 50-years because of the system that you helped create Joe!

Make no mistake, this is one last run on our 1st amendment rights. No administration did more to suppress freedom, and prosecute free speech since… maybe Nixon, with Kissinger on his side, and this is one last call to censor American’s speech. Here, just scan one of these, it’s all there:

Final Report: The Weaponization of the Federal Government

December 20, 2024 Press Release WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released its final 17,000-page staff report detailing the Select Subcommittee's findings about the Biden-Harris Administration's weaponized federal government. Read part one of the final staff report here. Read part two of the final staff report here. Read part three of the final staff report here. Read part four of the final staff report here. Through its oversight and investigations, the Select Subcommittee found numerous instances of the federal government being weaponized against the American people. For example, the Select Subcommittee: : Highlighted censorship by Big Tech that led to Mark Zuckerberg admitting Facebook was pressured by the Biden-Harris White House to censor Americans.

Empowered whistleblowers to come forward and have their voices heard despite retaliation by the Department of Justice and the FBI.

Protected the First Amendment, leading to the dissolution of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) and other organizations that worked to censor Americans' speech.

Revealed the weaponization of federal law enforcement against the American people, leading to important policy changes from the Department of Justice and IRS.

Uncovered evidence that the Biden campaign coordinated with 51 former intelligence officials to interfere in the American electoral system weeks before the 2020 presidential election by signing the statement calling Hunter Biden's laptop disinformation.

He goes on to say:

A dangerous concentration of power, in the hands of a very few ultra wealthy people, the dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked. Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America, of extreme wealth, power, and influence, that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead…

And their names are Black Rock, Vanguard, State Street, and a new one, Amherst Holding's. Oh, that’s not who you’re talking about?

American leadership and technology is an unparalleled source of innovation that can transform lives. We see the same dangers of the concentration of technology, power, and wealth. You know, (in his) farewell address, President Eisenhower spoke of the dangers of the Military-Industrial Complex. He warned us then about, and I quote, “the potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power”, end of quote. Six days—six decades later, I'm concerned about the potential rise of a Tech-Industrial Complex, that could pose real dangers for our country, as well.

This is telling, very telling, after what we’ve known since

Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation, and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power…

came out, we’ve known about the censorship being dealt by the federal government under the Biden Administration, and with this turn by Zuckerberg, now everyone knows. Anyone who wants to believe it anyways.

Yes! From you and your administration! Dude, we're finally able to see the real truth on the issues of the day. Not just what they want us to know! “We The People” are not buried by mis- and disinformation, these Washington bugs are being buried by the truth. The average American is simply smarter than the average politician. They just can’t wrap their minds around that. He is still thinking like he did in the 70’s when he started. I mean, obviously, he’s still plagiarizing speeches!

The Free Press is crumbling, editors are disappearing, social media is giving up on factchecking, the truth is smothered by lies told for power and for profit, we must hold the social platforms accountable to protect our children, our families, and their (Sic) very democracy from the abuse of power.

If anyone is not aware, this is a veiled threat. Extortion, using children and families as the bait, and section 230, which makes a social media company able to operate without being sued for anything a user says that might be defamatory. What has been exposed for the past 3 years and as recently as Zuckerberg’s video and podcast appearance on the JRE is that the Biden Administration has been threatening Twitter/X, Facebook/Meta, and Google/Youtube, that if they do not take down posts that are against their narrative that they will strip the platform of it’s Section 230 immunities, if the posts are not censored, and even sends lists of posts they want censored and American users they want censored. Not misinformation, factually accurate information. This is against the law. It is government censorship by proxy and has been, for a very long time, a legal precedent that the government isn’t allowed to do this.

Meanwhile artificial intelligence is the most consequential technology of our time, perhaps of all time. Nothing offers more profound possibilities, and risk for our economy, and our security, our society, for very— for humanity. Artificial intelligence even has the potential to help us answer my call, to end cancer, as we know it, but unless safeguards are in place AI could spawn new threats to our rights, our way of life, to our privacy, how we work, and how we protect our nation. We must make sure AI is safe, and trustworthy, and good for all humankind. In the age of AI, it's more important than ever that the people must govern…and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah!

I’ll end with this. So, now they’d like control of AI. Let me put this “on the record” as one does, there is nothing more dangerous to OUR economy, our security, our society, and humanity, than for the government of ANY administration taking full control of Artificial Intelligence, NOTHING!

A wise man, by the name of Michael Malice, once said, “When government works well, it's still oppressive. I mean, you know what government working well means, it's having more IRS agents, (to arrest people) it means, making sure no one gets away with not paying their taxes (That they’re forced to pay), that's efficient government.”

Nothing is worse than them taking this control. I recently wrote about AI in the hands of a real estate tycoon. Imagine it in the hands of the most murderous gang in world history, the United States Federal Government. Thank you for reading…

Editor-in-Chief