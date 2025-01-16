After the news of an Israel/Gaza cease-fire negotiated by Donald Trump, I might run out of issues in one week’s time.

Free Julian Assange, check.

Stop murdering Palestinians, check.

If he carries out his promised end to the Russia/Ukraine War, and pardons Ross Ulbricht, also promised, dude can do whatever he wants in my book. He already fixed online censorship, with his Zuckerberg pressure campaign working.

What else…. Oh Tulsi. Tulsi, Tulsi, Tulsi, you’re breaking my heart.

AND THIS ONE IS GUT WRENCHING…

More on this, all of this, later, just a late-night thought, had crossed my mind. By the way, all those in support of FISA Sec. 702, that’s used to spy on millions of Americans every year, just keep this in mind…

