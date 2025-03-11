I don’t know who all was reading my articles before the name change from “Freedom Manifesto” to its current name “Declaration of Liberty.”

Quite honestly, I doubt anyone cares, but me. However, I care deeply. My Mom, who I love dearly, asked me when I started writing if I would change the name of my publication because she felt the word “manifesto” has a bad connotation to it, being used in shootings and what-not. She had a real worry that I could face trouble criminally if I was seen as some kind of, I don’t know, person with nefarious intent. It didn’t help that I wrote a piece in defense of Timothy McVeigh, but that’s neither here nor there. I thought, “Hell, why not, I’m still pretty early. And it’s not that big of a deal.”

So, I looked up the synonyms to “Manifesto” and I came up with declare, and of course Liberty is interchangeable with “Freedom”, so I came up with Declaration of Liberty.

But, it’s been bouncing around inside my head, and I can’t seem to shake it. I’ve seen the word “Manifesto” used a hundred times and I love the fucking name, so as of tonight, my publication here will return to the “Freedom Manifesto.”

Thank you, every one of you. This publication is changing my life for the better, a little bit every day, and I hope I can work to inform, speak truth to power, and comfort the afflicted, and afflict the comfortable, or maybe just produce something cool to read.

I’m working to get better every day, and I appreciate every person who has done so much as clicked on one of my pieces, THANK YOU! And thank you so much to the subscribers my writing. Know that I will never stop.

Editor-in-Chief