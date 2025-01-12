Lord have mercy, thank God he’s out because these monsters were, no doubt, going to kill him. Started with a click down a definitely iffy rabbit hole.

Share

Share Declaration of Liberty

A comment in the chat of an Alex Jones stream, with Hitler in his username commenting “Alex Jones is a fraud” with this link: https://web.archive.org/web/20180317135741/https://alexjonesexposed.info/

Oh dear, how could I resist.

Jeez, someone who made Alex Jones seem too normal. First hint of familiarity I clicked my way out of that hell quickly, but landed on something that made that seem sane, and wouldn’t you know it, our own intelligence agencies.

In the following, every time Burton, or anything Burton, is mentioned, they’re referring to:

Him.

I landed on a page of Wikileaks Global Intelligence Files, “PRESS RELEASE - STRATFOR EMAILS: US HAS ISSUED SEALED INDICTMENT AGAINST JULIAN ASSANGE”

These motherfuckers were monsters!

Listen to this shit they were saying among each other, not even at the CIA, at Stratfor, an individual intelligence agency founded by NYT Columnist, and “Ex” intelligence George Friedman, no that’s wrong but, here’s Wikipedia’s description of him, and it’s hilarious:

“George Friedman (Hungarian: Friedman György, born February 1, 1949) is a Hungarian-born American futurologist, political scientist, and writer. He is a geopolitical author on international relations. He is the founder and chairman of Geopolitical Futures.[2] Prior to founding Geopolitical Futures, he was chairman of the publishing company Stratfor.

A publishing company! Check out the emails coming out of this “Publishing Company.”

That’s a pretty offensive email. Where do these people get all this penned up rage.

They start this email chain with “Wikileaks is attacking us” and in the 1st email are talking about locking him up forever. A journalist that runs a website! WTF?!

By the end of it, they realize someone is spoofing them using Wikileaks IP Address to get their IP blacklisted, which answers an earlier question we already knew the answer to, the “Publishing Company Stratfor”, is an Intelligence contractor, not just a publishing company.

Wiki=Wikileaks/Julian Assange; aQ=al Qaeda; Cheney=Dick; 43=43rd President George W. Bush; “arse”=must be one of them super smart “INtelligence” words. Fucking fools… And that email is a United States Intel agency describing how they use the same tactics against a journalist who makes them blush, as they did against a terrorist group that America has been at war with since 2001. At this rate we are no better than the authoritarian leaders who the current government loves to criticize!

Share Declaration of Liberty

Share

They planned to assassinate the guy!

Listen to this next one, they’re talking about “Linking” him to “the death of a source”. “Bankrupt the arsehole first,” “Ruin his life. Give him 7-12 yrs for conspiracy.” This is fucking crazy!

Julian was aware of all this when they did this to him:

That’s the fear you can see in him. He thought they were coming to kill him. Anyone would… Thank God, he made it out, our government is no better than the government of Vladimir Putin, and Boris Yeltsin was an angel compared to Joe Biden and Donald Trump (Mike Pompeo-we’ll see),

Share

Share Declaration of Liberty

But on a lighter note…. How do these dumbasses claim to be so intelligent! They are the antithesis of “Intelligence!”

You Can’t Claim Intelligence When Everything you do is SO DAMN DUMB!

For someone whose title is, “Intelligence”, they’re level of un-intelligence is off the fucking charts!

The ability to acquire and apply knowledge and skills is the dictionary definition of “intelligence.” Seeing these people's actions behind the scenes and applying them with the title of “Intelligence” is a bastardization of the English language. They get this default title of “Intelligence” or “Intelligence Analyst” without representing the word in the any form, these people are no more intelligent, than I am a spy. My cat is smarter than these idiots. They’re like cavemen, “Me SMASH!” Everything technique they have is built around a foundation of “Kill, kill, kill”, or “Smash, smash, smash.”

Every document that’s declassified is more proof of their lack of “intelligence”, and all the wiretaps in the world will never fix them, no wonder they wanna keep it all a secret! The bumbling idiots.

Thank you for reading!

Editor-in-Chief