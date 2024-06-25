*Correction. Julian is free. He was released this morning. June 24, 2024.

Recently, I said if Biden would let Julian Assange out I’d vote for him. I’m sure that had nothing to do with the news as of today. But if he does, dude, that will be so big! According to this Julian Assange receives plea deal for time served with a release later this week. I’ve received a few plea deals to get released in my life and every time it meant I was coming home. I hope this is legit. If it is I’m so very happy for him and his family. If you don’t know the story I’ve written about it a couple time which I’ll include in the following. Don’t have much else to say except I’m praying for him and his family that it works out as planned. New piece coming out tomorrow. Until then.

Jordan Lee, Editor-in-Chief, D.O.L.

Share