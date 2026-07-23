The Lee Canter Report

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Fritz DeKatt's avatar
Fritz DeKatt
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Even Tucker Carlson said he was a nice guy and had a great sense of humor. I'm sorry for his family. I'm not sorry for the state of South Carolina or for America. We need a real lot less of senators like Lindsey Graham, a lot less military spending and a lot more pushback against the Zionist empire. I'm very glad that this gigantic Zionist military bill we've got coming up will not have Graham around to push it. It should be scrapped and cut in half and not one more penny of our tax money should be going to Tel Aviv or Ukraine. The days of guns-for-hire like Graham in our government should be over.

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