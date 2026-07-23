“I can’t die now,” Graham joked, according to Axios. “I still need to do the Russia sanctions, get Iran sorted out and do Israeli-Saudi normalization.” Lindsay Graham, just hours before he would pass away from a ruptured heart valve, aorta.

Although feeling bad, he procrastinated getting help until after his Meet the Press appearance the following Sunday.

If you’re not following, he didn’t make it.

Upon opening Gmail, 4:15 am, Sunday morning, the first email to grab my attention was the subject line: “RIP Lindsay Graham, Senator from South Carolina,” from the Washington Post. They’re much too self-important to send out a troll like that from their official account.

Further investigation concludes this being totally legit, and since he is one of my—and all those who feel as I do’s—favorite enemies, I will do my best to eulogize his exploits.

Lindsey Graham was an evil man, a bad man. Not Lord Voldemort-type evil, he was something else.

He was dumb evil. I mean he was smart enough to know what he wanted and why, maybe had the charisma to baffle the more inexperienced folk he ran up against. Someone taught him to be the way he was, they must have, but he took to this belief and never readjusted. Why? Because it made him feel important. He was a lifetime politician, a bureaucrat, the type who’d never been good at anything in his life until he ran for office and won, putting him in the same room with people of ever-increasing power and he took that and ran with it.

Hannah Arendt had a thesis she gained from seeing his type in real life during the Eichmann trial in Jerusalem, which she coined “The banality of evil:”

Evil comes from a failure to think. It defies thought as soon as thought tries to engage itself with evil and examine the premises and principles from which it originates, it is frustrated because it finds nothing there. That is the banality of evil.

She further explains:

For when I speak of the banality of evil, I do so only on the strictly factual level, pointing to a phenomenon which stared one in the face at the trial. Eichmann was not Iago and not Macbeth, and nothing would have been farther from his mind than to determine with Richard III 'to prove a villain.' Except for an extraordinary diligence in looking out for his personal advancement, he had no motives at all… He merely, to put the matter colloquially, never realized what he was doing… It was sheer thoughtlessness—something by no means identical with stupidity—that predisposed him to become one of the greatest criminals of that period. And if this is 'banal' and even funny, if with the best will in the world one cannot extract any diabolical or demonic profundity from Eichmann, this is still far from calling it commonplace… That such remoteness from reality and such thoughtlessness can wreak more havoc than all the evil instincts taken together which, perhaps, are inherent in man—that was, in fact, the lesson one could learn in Jerusalem.

Look, I don’t like to dance on gravestones. I prefer to believe he’s received judgement already upon his soul’s exit from this world. I can’t help it, I am sensitive about death, but you know who wasn’t? Lindsey Graham.

Truth be told, Lindsey Graham brought hell on Earth to a lot of people, and if there’s any kind of just God, I can only imagine the hell he is now facing.

Graham was a plaything of entrenched interests, a utility for dark powers who fed off the blood and mayhem of war. With his own unquenchable thirst, nobody did the bidding of the elites the way he did.

Although not a doctrinal neoconservative from the original branch, he was an ideological chameleon just like his two compadre’s, John McCain and Joe Lieberman—. Like the Kristol’s and Podhoretz Jr + Sr, floating from one ideological extreme to the other depending on which side is backing their geopolitical blood feuds and acting as the crutches for Israeli defense and/or society. His principles changed based on who was in office and who would hear him out at that specific moment, sometimes flip flopping based on who was in the room.

This made him a figure well known for his ability to make things happen. He would mix with anyone, cross any aisle, and get bipartisan approval for legislation no matter who was in power. For this he has a legacy which is loved by few and hated by many, my issue with him was on the things he never faltered on.

Now, what “things” did he never falter on, you might ask?

Think burn pits, mass graves, children buried in rubble with mothers and fathers screaming prayers for God to “please save them!”

And children screaming for their mother or father, not knowing it’s too late and they are know alone in the world.

Incineration of apartment complexes with no vacancy when someone on a watchlist to be killed, had a cell phone ping on a nearby tower, these are the things that Lindsey loved.

It is why he woke up in the morning.

Lindsey: People ask me, “Is it worth it?” Here’s what we’ve gotten for our investment. We haven’t lost one soldier.

We’ve reduced the combat power of the Russian army by 50%.

Not one of us has died in that endeavor. This is a great deal for America. Holly Williams: You’ve previously said that it’s, “the best money we’ve ever spent.” Is that still true? Lindsey: Since we helped Churchill stand up to the Nazis.

He looks and acts the part with self-righteous compassion and confidence only a true believer or one too stupid to consider another could gin up.

Reminds me of Danny Devito’s part in Matilda as the con artist car salesman showing his son the “family business.” He rewinds the mile meter in a car he is selling to make it appear newer than it actually is. Unperturbed by what will happen when someone buys the clunker, or what might be obvious to anyone else, if you keep selling cars like this, eventually someone will catch on, and your credibility, or worse, will be all that anyone remembers about you.

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The Great Sending-Off of the Bloodiest Propagandist the Any Elected Office has EVER Seen

A speech was given on the house floor by Tom Cotton, a Senatorial warhawk of the same stripes as Linds, reading it almost had me in tears, so I felt obligated not to include it here. If you’d like to read it, I will link to it above.

When Graham was calling for U.S. military strikes on Iran in 2019, something Donald Trump refused to do at the time, the president rebuked the senator by telling reporters, “Ask Lindsey how did going into the Middle East, how did that work out? And how did going into Iraq work out?”

In the end they worked it out:

“He actually said he was tired, but he wanted to pass the SAVE America Act, and I said, ‘Well, we’re going to get it done, Lindsey. We’re going to get it done. I’ll see you, like, soon,’” Trump told “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, adding that the two believed they might meet on Sunday. In a separate interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Trump said that Graham was also “telling me about the trip” in their phone call, noting that the senator “had a great trip.” Trump remembered the late senator as someone with a “unique ability,” saying that Graham could work out issues with Democrats and that he “loved being a politician.” “If I had a problem, a real problem, I wouldn’t often ask. But if I had a problem with a Democrat, he could work it out,” Trump said. “He was a great, he was a great politician, actually.” At the same time, Trump said, the senator could be a “tough cookie.” “If he wanted to get something, if he thought he was right, and he had people against him, he could be very tough, actually,” Trump said. “But he was a good person.” Graham had been scheduled to appear on “Meet the Press” on Sunday following his trip to Ukraine. The senator was a prominent foreign policy hawk within the Republican Party. Graham had pushed for Trump to support Ukraine in the war against Russia, and he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday, just a day before he died. The senator also had urged Trump to take a hard-line approach against Iran, pushing for military intervention while arguing that Iranian leadership was an unreliable negotiating partner.

As he liked to say, “I don't care if you're an isolationist or a religious fanatic, so long as you have an R next to your name, I want you to win.”

Man, what a partisan sycophant. If that’s the case, why was he against Massie? Oh, to get further into Trump’s ear. To help push for more war.

Jeremy Scahill, co-founder of @Drop Site news said the following during an interview with Democracy NOW!:

And I say he’s an inconsequential footnote because you don’t need to know much about Lindsey Graham, the specifics of Lindsey Graham’s career, because they’re not notable for much of anything, except the fact that you could always rely on him to support the most destructive policies of a worldview that says that the entire world is filled with nails, and America’s hammer needs to run around the world finding all of those nails to hammer. I would say that his legacy is that he has sent a message to the rest of the world because of his policies, his perspective, and those like him in the U.S. Congress and in American politics, that the United States will never learn from its mistakes, that imperial hubris is actually the brand of the United States. The fact that he ranted against Donald Trump when he was a candidate and then became one of the most loyal little poodles of Donald Trump’s agenda says everything you need to know about Lindsey Graham. But as I said, he got his dying wish. He went down with his slavish dedication to Israel over the interests of the United States and the rest of the world.

Ted Cruz, however, would say of his ideological twin sister, “He was a very close friend. Waking up Sunday morning to the news was just stunning. By any measure, Lindsey Graham is one of the most consequential senators to have ever served this country.”

South Carolina has the richest economy for the Military-industrial complex:

Graham, a 58-year-old Republican running for reelection this year, is likely to keep his job for as long as he likes. For many conservatives, this may be a difficult pill to swallow. In the realms of talk radio and the right-wing blogosphere, Graham’s name is a joke. He’s known to Rush Limbaugh’s listeners and Michelle Malkin’s readers as “Lindsey Grahamnesty.” Mark Levin, another conservative radio host, calls him “Goober” and the “Arlen Specter of South Carolina.” Will Folks, a South Carolina-based blogger and political troublemaker, refers to him as “Senator Lindsey Graham (RINO-S.C.)” and says his politics appeal to a “center-left base.” Some smell blood. So far, four Republicans have declared themselves candidates in the 2014 primary against Graham, including a state senator and the first female graduate of the Citadel, the state’s military college. What’s more, some say Republican support for Graham in South Carolina is crumbling. Republican party committees in seven counties, including Graham’s native Pickens County, have voted to censure the senator. Sounds remarkable, except that in Pickens just 23 party members showed up for the vote. The language they adopted is harsh, accusing Graham of having committed “a long series of actions that we strongly disapprove of and hold to be fundamentally inconsistent with the principles of the South Carolina Republican Party.” The censure goes on to list 30 points on which Graham has been “fundamentally inconsistent” with the GOP platform. He supports amnesty for illegal immigrants without closing the southern border. He voted for Obama’s nominees to the Supreme Court and to head up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He worked with Democrats on a cap and trade bill. Graham, according to the censure, has also supported “NSA spying on private American citizens,” “Obama’s drone program against American citizens,” and “subordinating American sovereignty to the United Nations.” Republicans have lost primaries for lesser sins, but even Pickens County Republican chairman Philip Bowers is skeptical Graham will lose in 2014.

It is almost as if he loved everything the deep state loved.

Matthew Kroenig, a vice president at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C., said Graham once told him there was no point in trying to defy Trump. “As a good politician, he recognized Trump commanded the Republican Party and the Republican base and if you tried to work against him you’d get nothing done,” Kroenig said. He argued Graham’s approach has paid off in Trump’s second term as the president hasn’t abandoned Ukraine while also green lighting interventions in Iran and Venezuela that the senator advocated. “Look at Trump’s foreign policy — it’s more of a Lindsey Graham foreign policy than a Tucker Carlson foreign policy,” Kroenig said, referring to the conservative commentator who is a prominent opponent of American intervention overseas.

Zelenskyy:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Graham, whom he met twice in the past week, had visited Ukraine 10 times since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, and “was here with our people when it was most needed.” He said that “Lindsey was a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world safer.”

Here is the very best representation of who Lindsay Graham was:

In the clip above, Israel has laid siege to Gaza and ordered Palestinians in northern Gaza to evacuate. Israeli officials are appearing across news programs, proclaiming the IDF as the “most moral army” and assuring the public that designated safe zones—like the “humanitarian area in Tel al-Sultan, Rafah—will not be bombed.

Many sources reported that the area that Israel attacked had previously been designated by Israel as a “safe zone”.[16][17] CBC News showed pictures of Israeli leaflets that read:[18] For your safety, the Israeli Defence Force is asking you to leave these areas immediately and to go to known shelters in Deir el Balah or the humanitarian area in Tel al-Sultan through Beach Road. Don’t blame us after we warned you.

Eventually, a spokesperson from the Prime Minister’s office announced that they intend to bomb Rafah. In response, Biden—despite his age and clear shortcomings—tells Netanyahu that the U.S. will restrict weapon shipments if Israel goes through with it, even calling it a “red line” in an interview following the State of the Union. Not completely, mind you—just the 2,000-pound bombs known as “bunker busters” that Israel lacks on its own.

Note: By the end of the clip, you’ll notice he is no longer addressing Welker. He is speaking directly to Israel: “TO ISRAEL, DO WHATEVER YOU HAVE TO DO TO SURVIVE AS A JEWISH STATE. WHATEVER YOU HAVE TO DO.”

Their Blood (Ukrainians), Their Bullets (MIC), But Your Life, Lindsey “WASTED”

Lindsay grasps drone at Ukrainian factory 24 hours before his death

One Year Earlier

They’re sitting on 10 to 12 trillion [dollars] of critical minerals in Ukraine. They could be the richest country in all of Europe. I don’t want to give that money and those assets to Putin to share with China. If we help Ukraine now, they can become the best business partner we ever dreamed of. That 10 to 12 trillion dollars of critical mineral assets could be used by Ukraine and the West, not given to Putin and China. This is a very big deal—how Ukraine ends. Let’s help them win a war we can’t afford to lose. Let’s find a solution to this war, but they’re sitting on a goldmine... to give Putin 10 or 12 trillion of critical minerals that he will share with, uh, China…

He appeared 24 hours before his death at Skyfall (pictured above), a drone factory in Ukraine to—somehow—help them beat Russia.

Afterward, he spoke a few words about the Russia-Ukraine proxy war and about beating Putin back. This was just a few hours before he passed away—the last time he would speak publicly. And honestly, these were the least homicidal statements I believe I’ve ever heard from him. Almost reasonable, like he knew something was coming.

He said he’s “never been more optimistic” and that “we have the formula to end this war.” No shit, he did say “help Ukraine be more lethal”—hawkish, but not his normal blow-up-the-world screed. Then he said this:

“Let those supporting Russia know there’s going to be a price to be paid if you keep doing it.” (It being destroying Ukraine.)

“…And try to find an off-ramp, not to humiliate Putin, but to end this war, so that Ukraine will thrive and survive.”

Beautiful, almost peaceful coming from him. Too bad he already helped Ukraine run out of men—from young fighting age all the way to their late 40s. So bad, in fact, that they’ll need all of our undocumented immigrants from the Biden years to immigrate there post-war just to bring back their economy.

It’s particularly interesting when you consider that, not long ago, he was pushing for even more and younger Ukrainians to be forced into war:

Despite no evidence of victory on the horizon, the Republican senator is urging Ukrainian lawmakers to pass a mobilization bill that would force more Ukrainian citizens to be drafted into the military. Currently, men under 27 are exempted from the draft. Graham has a problem with that. The Washington Post reports, “Ukraine’s new mobilization law, which has been under debate for months as the country faces a severe shortage of battle-ready troops, proposes lowering the country’s draft age to 25. Although citizens can voluntarily join the military starting at age 18, and men between 18 and 60 are banned from leaving the country under martial law, the draft has until now protected younger men — many of whom are students — from being forcibly mobilized.” Graham told reporters, “I would hope that those eligible to serve in the Ukrainian military would join. I can’t believe it’s at 27. You’re in a fight for your life, so you should be serving — not at 25 or 27.” “We need more people in the line,” he said.

How brave of Graham.

The New York Times reported in late January, “(A)fter nearly two years of bloody fighting, and with Ukraine once again in need of fresh troops to fend off a new Russian push, military leaders can no longer rely solely on enthusiasm. More men are avoiding military service, while calls to demobilize exhausted frontline soldiers have grown.” “The change in mood has been particularly evident in the heated debates over a new mobilization bill that could lead to drafting up to 500,000 troops,” the Times noted. “The bill was introduced in Parliament last month — only to be quickly withdrawn for revision.”

The above is a report of a report from the Washington Post, who allows nothing outside the paywall, however, The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft does. QI Continues:

(D)espite encouraging Ukraine’s young men to fight in a war many of them don’t believe in and don’t want to die in, Graham actually voted against the last Ukraine aid package because it did not include funding for U.S. border security. So, he was comfortable withholding money for a war over politics — a war he proclaims to believe in deeply — while urging citizens of a foreign country to march into oblivion.

MTG explains to the TYTs why he would seem to be almost peaceful on the day he died, based on personal knowledge of Linds:

MTG: He was a neocon warmonger. He was a murderer. He wanted to wipe out and kill many innocent people in Iran, in Gaza, in Lebanon. He supported war more than anything. He never wanted peace. The only time he may have been interested in peace was because this war is hurting the midterms for President Trump and Republicans. However, one thing about Lindsey Graham that that we can all say for sure is he was a dedicated Zionist and that’s why he worked so diligently to send as much money as possible, weapons as possible for Israel. But he was also, he may have been an elected US senator, but he really was the greatest lobbyist that the military-industrial industrial complex could ever have holding power in Washington. And his state, South Carolina, has over 400 military contractors. over 400 that Lindsey Graham made sure that that got all types of contracts, grants, got all types of US tax dollars to continue their work to serve the military-industrial complex.

South Carolina is BOR—ING

Lindsey Graham pushed for wars even when they weren’t on the table. What didn’t you hear him talk about much? His constituents in South Carolina. To him, they were boring.

They weren’t the ones keeping him in office. The real forces keeping him in power were defense contractors in South Carolina and AIPAC. In fact, the most I ever heard him say about South Carolinians was when he was boasting about the weapons companies across his state.

Or using them to persuade more neutral middle eastern countries into a “wider war.”

“I'm going back to South Carolina and asking them to send their sons and daughters over to the MidEast.”

Lindsey’s passing? Sad, sure. But it might just be the best thing that could happen for the United States.

He wanted us in World War III, worked tirelessly to ensure it, and as I mapped out above, he was no benign figure. He held influence over nearly every high-profile politician across our modern landscape—left, right, and center.

Could the damage already be done? Absolutely. I hope not, pray not, and you should too. To whoever it is you hold holy.

That our leaders find fulfillment in whatever it is that makes them crave violence.

Otherwise, do we really stand a chance?

Thank you for reading,

This is Jordan Lee Canter, Founding & Contributing Editor, of The Lee Canter Report

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