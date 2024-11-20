You are a fucking monster. You have gone from podcast to podcast, public to private, doing the bidding of both sides. The best line I’ve ever heard to describe these demons, especially this demon, which he said to her face, “The Stanford Internet Observatory (Renee’s censorship project, funded partly by private, partly by the public, because she operates in both worlds to benefit each other) is the only observatory I know of, that has offensive capabilities to shoot down stars and planets.” We’ve figured you out. You go wherever there is eyes and ears listening and confidently spin actual disinformation and fear porn. Because you’re very well educated, a fellow to the CIA, which you were forced to admit, therefore educated in persuasive tactics you’ve become the spokesperson keeping the censorship apparatus alive, but you’re losing support.

Joe Rogan, who I love, still repeats a lot of the lies that you came on his platform spinning. Most, probably not all, but we are absolutely sure that most of the accounts that have been accused by you and your cohorts like the Global Engagement Center, GEC, were found by internal documents at twitter, and the internal documents showed that Twitter’s Trust and Safety Dept. pre-Musk ownership, had looked into these accounts and found that every account they looked into turned out to be normal American people, so that’s public now. Maybe it’s time for you to switch industries, again.

So, the fact that no defendant named in this case said Dr. Jay Bhattacharya’s name, could be true, I should know this, but it’s irrelevant truly because of the nature of the case. People who work for them slandered him as a fringe epidemiologist because he was going against the consensus on lockdowns, and calling for focused protection, that’s what the Great Barrington Declaration was. Twitter was paid $3.4 million that we know of, for their work hunting down and censoring these huge lists of people, but on the other side being harassed by Democratic Senators and public health officials in the Biden Admin demanding to know why certain posts that they wanted down and they wouldn’t take it down, at the same time that there was talks being had in private and in the House/Congress about stripping platforms of their section 230 liability, which makes the platform immune to what’s being said on the platform, if they don’t start playing ball with this “whole-of-society” approach, and stop allowing this “mis/dis/mal” information to stay on their platform, they are going to take it away as a platform. These threats led to Dr, Jay Bhattacharya being, literally the word they used, Blacklisted, probably on all the platforms but definitely on Twitter.

Just one more thing, the realization I finally came to after reading, literally, everything that has come out with this Censorship-Industrial Complex, in the last 3 years, trying to wrap my head around it and I get it now. It’s actually really simple, and really obvious. These are the same type of know-it-all’s that work at think tanks, and write Op-Ed’s on the research from the think tanks that enacted the war policy that took us to Iraq in 2003, it’s the same reason that hundreds of millions of dollars have been paid to the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s homelessness section, and other big cities too, to fix homelessness and nothing has gotten fixed, they need homelessness to continue or they don’t have a job. What do you think happens to the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) if there’s no more Digital Hate. The same thing that happens to Renee Diresta’s outfit if people are not indoctrinated with this, ahhhhh! MISS! DISS! MALINFORMATION! IT’S EVERYWHERE AND COMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN!!!!!

Well, what do we do?!

Just fund my “observatory”, do it through a company like CISA so it seems we’re dealing with “Cyber Security” or even better, how about this, “Infrastructure Security” because the “most important infrastructure is your mind!”

In the meantime, she bounces around from show to show, appearing on podcasts, spreading her own “disinformation” in a confident, compelling, and interesting way—like the boys at the agency taught her—such as a fact that, God love him, Joe Rogan keeps repeating from this she-devil, “19 out of 20 of the biggest Christian sites on Facebook are actually Russian Troll farms.” Boy, I wish I knew who the fuck they are, which 20? Are they still there?

Matt Taibbi contacted all of the—or as many as he could—accounts that were accused of being Russian bots/trolls by the Global Engagement Center, or GEC, and they turned out to be just regular Americans and didn’t know shit about Russia. And the Trump-1st term years running straight into the COVID years it was the perfect time for these Disinfo-Hustlers and Well-Spoken Charlatans—like Diresta—to flourish and she did, and we found out. Now, they cut funding of the Stanford Internet Observatory, Renee’s most recent operation, but don’t you worry. It’ll be back, under a different name, but with her name closely associated with everything they do. So, keep your eyes peeled.

And in case Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (Of THE ILLUSION OF CONSENSUS w/ Rav Arora and Jay Bhattacharya, excellent publication, if you don’t know, get familiar) is to gracious of a man to say this, I am not, FUCK YOU RENEE DIRESTA, AND THE WHITE HORSE YOU ROAD IN ON, FUCK YOU BOTH!

Renee DiResta There’s no evidence that any government defendant in this case (Murthy v Missouri) ever mentioned Jay Bhattacharya’s name, and the case was rightly tossed by SCOTUS for standing. (“Won” was a bit premature.) But definitely do go read it, since it’s a representative account of what forum-shopping can deliver before judges concerned about …

Regarding the wonderful idea of him being appointed the head of NIH, which is an amazingly exhilarating idea, my fingers are crossed. Not sure what I’d do if all of a sudden, the institution I’ve grown to hate starts killing it! And here’s the essay from Dr.

Enough said. Thank you for reading.

