The Freedom Manifesto

The Freedom Manifesto

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cathy's avatar
Cathy
6d

I really liked your statement that said “We play geopolitics on a chessboard of sand”. Great writing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jordan Lee Canter's avatar
Jordan Lee Canter
5d

Thank you. I was really proud of that. I hoped someone got it. Lol.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jordan Lee Canter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture