It doesn’t matter who you vote for you always wind up with John McCain. Tom Woods, Woods’ Law #3

There is a tremendous amount of animosity between myself and the GOP who has ran around talking as if they’re Ron Paul but governing as if they’re John McCain. Clint Russel, Liberty Lockdown

Conference call: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; President Donald J. Trump; Senator of Texas Ted Cruz;

Thursday June 12th, 2025:

DJT: Bibi, as far as they know we are continuing peace talk with the Iranians for the “nuclear deal.” Are you going ahead with the strike?

BB: Yes. Our bombers are committed and set on course. We must take out Iran if we are going to advance our removal of the Arabs from Judea and Samaria (Palestine). How is public sentiment on the war, Mr. President we are going to require American support.

DJT: If they’re not on board they will be. There’s an IAEA report that came out May 31st claiming Iran is enriching their uranium to a dangerous level. It’s fake, of course, but they don’t know that, and it should help quiet the dissent. I’m the president, I say who we support.

BB: Well, Mr. President with all due respect some of the biggest voices in your coalition seem to be dissenting, regardlesss. Umm, what will you do about Tucker Carlson? And the black girl, Candace Owens? They are spreading propaganda which is poisoning our effort.

DJT: This is why the report was necessary, using their own organization against them. As you know IAEA is no friends of Israel, when they put out a report the dissenters listen. Look, Bibi, don’t worry about them, they can talk all they want, and say whatever they want, the people will follow me—

Ted Cruz: —Mr. President, Mr. Prime Minister—

DJT: —Teddy you weren’t supposed to talk until we call on you—

TC: Sorry sir…

DJT: Well, continue now, you already started.

TC: Okay, MAGA is behind you no matter what, the faction of dissent taking Tucker’s position, the “complainers”, are soon to coming to an end. I have a meeting with him next week, aired publicly, and we’ll set the record straight. After that, the “isolationist” faction will no longer have a leg to stand on. They’ll follow us to the very end. Iran is a scourge on the face of humanity and must be wiped out, so will it be.

DJT: Thank you, Teddy.

BB: If he starts to get the best of you Teddy, you use every trick in the book, make sure no one will listen to him ever again, slander him as an antisemite, a Jew hater, blood libel, he loves Hitler, whatever we gotta do.

He turns his attention to Trump.

BB: Mr. President, this strike must be victorious, and we need your support. Please don’t pull a Kennedy on us and abandon us at the last minute like the “Bay of Pigs.” And the American people, must be in support—

DJT: Bibi, you worry too much. I am MAGA, they’re gonna do anything I say. They’ll follow me to the end of the earth. I say what is America First, after all I created it, and America First is Israel First. The Iranians think we’re still scheduled for peace talks on Sunday. They should’ve known, I gave them 60 days, today is day 60, tomorrow will be 61.

TC: I’ll set the record straight with Tucker, and in turn all his followers.

DJT: Okay, Teddy. You can go now.

Ted Cruz: Thank you, Mr. President; Mr. Prime Minister.

(Cruz disconnects, but the meeting continues)

DJT: So, you really think they have weapons of—nuclear weapons, Bibi? You know our IC threat assessment—

BB: MOSSAD has their own threat assessment, and it says, ‘BOMB THEM NOW.’ The AIEI has released a new assessment that says they are days away from nuclear weapons, we must strike them now. No, they don’t have them yet, but we can’t wait put it off until there’s a mushroom cloud over Tel-Aviv, or even New York, maybe Washington. We must strike them now; we’ve been waiting decades for this. Don’t forget this isn’t only about the bombs, but it is mostly, it’s also the Greater Israel project. Deferment is at our own peril—

DJT: Okay, well you got our full support—

BB: Boots on the ground?

DJT: If it comes to that.

BB: It will. Once we take out Iran, we will have no more enemies in the Global South, and we can finish dealing with Hamas and our Greater Israel project.

DJT: Yea, so what will you do with all those people?

BB: I don’t care. We’re thinning the herd as much as we can, and the rest that survive, fuck ‘em. They can be spread out throughout the Arab lands. Or maybe we can send them to Iran after we take it over, but if Iran doesn’t go none of that happens.

DJT: Alright Bibi, appreciate the call. You’ve got our full support.

BB. I appreciate the Truth post, throwing them off our trail.

(End of Transcript)

As the genocide of the Palestinians comes to a close Bibi Netanyahu knows the time to pay the piper is closing in.

As illustrated in the new documentary “Bibi Files”, Netanyahu’s goose is cooked.

Just like Zelenskyy won’t allow his war to end because he knows he’ll be thrown out of office, neither will Netanyahu.

First, let's talk about our leader, because he's who actually matters to me.

Diplomatic Deception

Publicly, “peace talks” were scheduled for Sunday between the President and the Iranian negotiators, it soon became clear that there was no peace talks on the docket.

Thursday night Israel carried a good old Friday the 13th surprise with a preemptive air strike on several bases, and assassinations of key military leaders provoking return fire from Iran. Iran and Israel traded strikes, and the cycle of violence began. Anyone saying — and they are — that Israel or Iran is not targeting civilians or residential areas is full of shit, that’s what war is, and this no different than any other. The goal of war is to kill people and blow shit up. Devastate their society as much as possible.

As late as 5PM Thursday night Donald Trump was suggesting that diplomacy was still on the table, but he already knew that it was not:

Now that six days have passed, we now know that 60 days prior to June 13th Donald Trump gave a warning that if there is not a deal in 60 days (quote the post), there was nothing else said about it, it seemed like maybe a far-out threat as Donald Trump tends to make.

President Trump told the New York Post the day of the first strike that he “always knew the attack date,” maybe the Israeli leaders and American leaders were laughing amongst themselves at the bad luck coming to Iran on Friday the 13th.

Leading up to the weekend Donald Trump made many posts referring to the peace talks happening that Sunday, but this what’s being referred to “diplomatic cover” because we now know Israel’s attack on Friday, and the days that followed, was with Donald Trump’s blessing.

His response to the attacks: “Iran should have listened to me when I said — you know, I gave them, I don’t know if you know but I gave them a 60-day warning and today is day 61,” he told CNN. “They should now come to the table to make a deal before it’s too late. It will be too late for them. You know, the people I was dealing with are dead, the hardliners,” the president said. He would not specify which people he was referring to.

“The people I was dealing with are dead.” What an ominous, dark thing to say, Donald Trump, with that statement killed peace as an option forever. Iran’s only choice now is to build a nuclear bomb and as they say bring “Death to America & Death to Israel!”

How would another group of Iranian’s come to the negotiation table when the last ones who did, were killed!

Essentially Donald Trump gave cover to Israel. Publicly stating that peace would commence! While behind the scenes Israel planned their attack.

On The Ground

Correspondent from FOX News in Tel Aviv, yelled in his report, “Israel is targeting military structures and Iran is targeting civilians…”

But this isn’t true, from either side. The news is flipping between Israel’s damge and Iran’s damage, it seemed like they were trading apartment complexes, reduced to rubble.

In Israel, and I’m sure in Iran too, censorship is running ramped, suppressing battle damage reports, and arresting journalists for trying to report what is happening.

In Israel, on day one, a civilian apartment complex had been destroyed, a man was stuck underneath the rubble, and his son sat on the sideline, praying he’s alive.

Tehran, Iran

In Tehran the report was less personal. Downtown Tehran, from a drone view I suppose, buildings were destroyed, it looked like 10 missiles hit in a big cluster.

The Neocons have wanted Iran since the 90’s, publicly, to run their little experiment. They said, “we would be greeted as liberators!”

Here is info on the targeted nuclear sites, stated to be for civil-use, i.e. nuclear energy:

Iran’s nuclear industry is well-established, with important centers spread over the country, and some buried deep underground, to protect from the kind of aerial attack Israel has just launched.

A war for regime change, is at bay. Like John Perkins (Confessions of an Economic Hitman) said, “when all else fails they send in the jackals.”

The lies and propaganda reminiscent of 2002 and 2003.

Think about this: an Arab country that has kept up with the nuclear treaty and allowed inspectors to carry out inspections of their sites. Since 2007 our intelligence has said “they don’t want nukes, and have no intention to get nukes,” but their neighbor who picks fights with everyone swears they’re lying, swears they’re lying, swears they’re lying, and wants help from American troops just in case they’re lying. That neighbor was the same person who appeared in front of Congress in 2002 to appear as a “regional expert” and testifies according to his “expertise” first that “Iran could get weapons of mass destruction in no time, they’ve been ahead of Iraq in developing them, but Iraq has weapons of mass destruction and if we overthrow Iraq it will reverberate throughout the middle east, the people will rise up and overthrow their leaders and democracy will sweep the region.” This was Benjamin Netanyahu (See next section).

By following this expertise, Iraq is such a disaster that no one even talks about what is happening there. Libya has a modern-day slave trade. Syria is now run by a leader of al-Qaeda who killed American soldiers in Iraq. Afghanistan is being run by the Taliban. And here is Iran, the one we never got to war with, the one that got away, if I may.

We displaced 150 million people which caused a refugee crisis in Europe. We killed a million Arabs, 500,000 children, and starved half a million more.

Are we not done yet?

Donald Trump has failed us.

He campaigned non-stop as the president that didn’t get us into anymore wars, which was mostly true.

Now his rhetoric is this:

He said, hundreds of times that he “Just wanted to stop the killing.”

On Ukraine, he said he’d stop the war on day one, he said he’d bring a solution to the fighting in Palestine, now he' is openly supporting it and supporting the proliferation of violence in another country that is not our fight. Another protracted regime change war, another nation-builder that never built nothing.

He campaigned on a policy of “America First” and is dragging us into a war that our own Intelligence community (Click here or image above to view, Page 26 is Iran-WMD) reported wasn’t a threat just a couple months ago, pictured below:

If you cannot see the image above here’s what it says, “ANNUAL THREAT ASSESSMENT OF THE U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY” released March of 2025:

We continue to assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003, though pressure has probably built on him to do so. In the past year, there has been an erosion of a decades-long taboo on discussing nuclear weapons in public that has emboldened nuclear weapons advocates within Iran’s decision-making apparatus. Khamenei remains the final decisionmaker over Iran’s nuclear program, to include any decision to develop nuclear weapons. Iran very likely aims to continue *R&D of chemical and biological agents for offensive purposes. Iranian military scientists have researched chemicals that have a wide range of sedation, dissociation, and amnestic incapacitating effects, and can also be lethal.

*R & D is Research & Development

Share The Freedom Manifesto

Share

It’s Time for “America First” to Give This Traitor the Boot

I’ll bet the Republicans don’t get another term like this.

After all the bullshit this guy has gotten away with, after the crimes and corruption, after “rape” that didn’t happen, accidentally sending a gay hairdresser from Venezuela to a gang prison in El Salvador.

After lying to 350 million people about the most important issue to our survival, we are at war with Iran, and the peace deal is over, if it ever existed. It might’ve been diplomatic cover to blindside the Iranians from the beginning.

Donald Trump will leave behind a legacy of ashes.

It’s time to pull support from this guy.

If you’re anti-war, Donald Trump is not on your side.

If you’re worried about immigrants taking your jobs, Donald Trump is not on your side, if you’re worried about freedom of speech, or the freedom to assemble, Donald Trump is not on your side.

If you wanna “Make America Great Again”, Donald Trump is not on your side.

If you wanna “Make America Healthy Again”, Donald Trump is not on your side.

And if you are America First, if that is the flag you fly, Donald Trump is not on your side.

Bibi Netanyahu said the quiet part out loud on Fox News the night after the initial attacks, he said, “Iran was the one who attacked Israel on October 7th.” When he was challenged on this, he said, “Because they provided the weapons and the funds to carry out the attack, they are a proxy.”

Yes, Bibi, and now so are we. We are at war with Russia, at war with Palestine, and at war with Iran, by proxy.

From the world’s oldest propaganda outlet, The Atlantic, Donald Trump said, I decide what America First means. It’s time for America to strike first against the warmonger-in-chief that has been in disguise and throw this motherfucker out of office. J.D. will do a much better job anyways.

Regime Change, that’s the plan, but who will it change to? How’d that work out in Libya?

HumanTraffickingsearch.org:

The situation in Libya is a result of years of political instability and conflict. The country has been divided since the overthrow of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Two governments now control different parts of the country, and the situation has led to a rise in criminal activity, including human trafficking. Many migrants from neighboring countries, including Nigeria, Eritrea, and Somalia, attempt to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe. However, many of these migrants are captured by human traffickers and sold as slaves in open markets.

The issue of the open slave market in Libya gained widespread attention in 2017 when footage of migrants being sold at an open-air market in the city of Sabha went viral. The footage showed individuals being auctioned off for as little as $400. The images were shocking and disturbing, and they served as a stark reminder of the horrors of the transatlantic slave trade.

More poaching from Sy Hersh, who is the greatest reporter America has ever seen: Sy’s reporting continues with the following: I have been told that the White House has signed off on an all-out bombing campaign in Iran, but the ultimate targets, the centrifuges buried at least eighty meters below the surface at Fordow, will, as of this writing, not be struck until the weekend. The delay has come at Trump’s insistence because the president wants the shock of the bombing to be diminished as much as possible by the opening of Wall Street trading on Monday. (Trump took issue on social media this morning with a Wall Street Journal report that said he had decided on the attack on Iran, writing that he had yet to decide on a path forward.)

He also exclaimed in another Truth post, “They are always wrong and negative. It’s why MAGA HATES FoxNews, even though their anchors are GREAT.”

Destroy the centrifuges at Fordow, which are stored at least eighty meters underground. It has been agreed, as of Wednesday, that US bombers carrying bunker bombs capable of penetrating to that depth, will begin attacking the Fordow facility this weekend. The delay will give US military assets throughout the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean—there are more than two dozen US Air Force bases and Navy ports in the region—a chance to prepare for possible Iranian retaliation. The assumption is that Iran still has some missile and air force capability that will be on US bombing lists. “This is a chance to do away with this regime once and for all,” an informed official told me today, “and so we might as well go big.” He said, however, “that it will not be carpet bombing.” The retaliation against our troops stationed within Iran's reach was always the biggest fear. If one person gets hurt when Donald Trump knew what he was doing and that this was planned ahead of time with American cooperation he should be impeached and have to pay reparations for it. The planned weekend bombing will also have new targets: the bases of the Republican Guards, which have countered those campaigning against the revolutionary leadership since the violent overthrow of the shah of Iran in early 1979. The Israeli leadership under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes that the bombings will provide “the means of creating an uprising” against Iran’s current regime, which has shown little tolerance for those who defy the religious leadership and its edicts. Iranian police stations will be struck. Government offices that house files on suspected dissenters in Iran will also be attacked. They are planning an uprising, and the NGO money from org's like USAID will be pouring in, just like Iran & Netanyahu's money pours into Hamas through Qatar. The Israelis apparently also hope, so I gather, that Khamenei will flee the country and not make a stand until the end. I was told that his personal plane left Tehran airport headed for Oman early Wednesday morning, accompanied by two fighter planes, but it is not known whether he was aboard. Only two thirds of Iran’s population of 90 million are Persians. The largest minority groups include Azeris, many of whom have long-standing covert ties to the Central Intelligence Agency, Kurds, Arabs, and Baluchis. Jews make up a small minority group there, too. (Azerbaijan is the site of a large secret CIA base for operations in Iran.) What Sy Hersh means is there is already CIA connections inside of Iran which will, through NGO’s and such, be able to assist the uprising as I explain in my piece “Interference: The Anatomy of Regime Change.” Interference: The Anatomy of "Regime Change" in the Age of "Congressional Oversight" Jordan Lee Canter · December 9, 2024 Read full story Bringing back the shah’s son, now living in exile in near Washington, has never been considered by the American and Israeli planners, I was told. But there has been talk among the White House planning group that includes Vice President J.D. Vance, of installing a moderate religious leader to run the country if Khamenei is deposed. The Israelis bitterly objected to the idea. “They don’t give a shit on the religious issue, but demand a political puppet to control,” the longtime US official said. “We are split with the Izzies on this. Result would be permanent hostility and future conflict in perpetuity, Bibi desperately trying to draw US in as their ally against all things Muslim, using the plight of the citizens as propaganda bait.” Izzies=Israelis; That last line is gold and should sum up the entire war. Context: They are arguing about who will be the leader of Iran after they topple the current leader Khamenei or he is “deposed.” The White House planners, including VP Vance, would like to install “ a moderate religious leader to run the country” but the “Izzies’ “bitterly objected to the idea” and here’s the money line: “They don’t give a shit on the religious issue, but demand a political puppet to control,” The longtime US official said. “We are split with the Izzies on this. Result would be permanent hostility and future conflict in perpetuity, Bibi desperately trying to draw US in as their ally against all things Muslim, using the plight of the citizens as propaganda bait.” One more time: “Permanent hostility and future conflict in perpetuity” and “Bibi desperately trying to draw US in as their ally against all things Muslim, using the plight of the citizens as propaganda bait.” Back to Hersh: There is the hope in the American and Israeli intelligence communities, I was told, that elements of the Azeri community will join in a popular revolt against the ruling regime, should one develop during the continued Israeli bombing. There also is the thought that some members of the Revolutionary Guard would join in what I was told might be “a democratic uprising against the ayatollahs”—a long-held aspiration of the US government. The sudden and successful overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Syria was cited as a potential model, although Assad’s demise came after a long civil war. It is possible that the result of the massive Israeli and US bombing attack could leave Iran in a state of permanent failure, as happened after the Western intervention in Libya in 2011. That revolt resulted in the brutal murder of Muammar Gaddafi, who had kept the disparate tribes there under control. The futures of Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon, all victims of repeated outside attacks, are far from settled. Donald Trump clearly wants an international win he can market. To accomplish that, he and Netanyahu are taking America to places it has never been. Share The Freedom Manifesto Share

The Plan Under Wraps

So, if anyone hasn’t seen the documentary by Alex Gibney, The Bibi Files, I’ll post the free YouTube versions below.

Btw, I posted all of them I could find because I believe they won’t last long on YouTube.

Iran has always been the big dog. The final boss, if I may, after 9/11 when there were talks between Ariel Sharon and the W. Bush administration Sharon wanted us to overthrow Iran first, this was part of the Wolfowitz doctrine that carried over from Bush’s father’s time in office. We know about this doctrine because not only was it published but four-star General Wesley Clark, admitted it in what is famously known as the “seven countries in five years plan (see below).”

General Clark elaborated many times on this including most recently during a debate with

on Piers Morgan’s show

where he said that he actually seen this plan the first time in the 90’s and was something the neocons of the Bush one and two era had lobbied for from the beginning when they were a part of the Nixon administration and the Reagan administration.

Uncensored,

In fact, every Republican administration follows this plan. The Trump administration, if you listened to his rhetoric on podcasts and on the campaign trail you would come away thinking, finally a Republican not owned by the Neocon faction of the right.

Looking at Kamala Harris’ final move promoting her endorsement of the neoconservative wing i.e. Dick & Liz Cheney, Robert Kagan, all of their staffers, it truly seemed like the war pigs had hopped sides, which gained Donald Trump a substantial number of votes, but it seems they were playing both sides of the fence.

Donald Trump even denounced “neocons and nation-builders” during his speech in the middle east a couple weeks ago.

Listen to this, it was a month ago:

So, think of that, other industries are now bigger, even, than oil! Which is always going to be a big monster. It's a big one! But that's a great tribute to you and economic development properly used. In other cities throughout the peninsula, places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, the transformations have been unbelievably remarkable. Before our eyes a new generation of leaders is transcending the ancient conflicts of tired divisions of the past and forging a future where the Middle East is defined by commerce not chaos! Where it exports technology not terrorism! And where people of different nations, religions, and creeds, are building cities together not bombing each other out of existence. We don't want that! And it's crucial for the wider world to note this great transformation has not come from western interventionalists or flying people in, on beautiful planes, giving you lectures on how to live and how to govern your own affairs. No, the gleaming marvels of Riad and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called “nation-builders”, neocons, or liberal nonprofits, like those who spent trillions and trillions of dollars failing to develop Kabul, Baghdad, so many other cities. Instead, the birth of a modern Middle East has been brought by the people of the region themselves. The people that are right here, the people that have lived here, all their lives developing your own sovereign countries, pursuing your own unique visions, and charting your own destinies, in your own way. It's really incredible what you've done! In the end, the so-called “nation builders” wrecked far more nations than they built. And the interventionalists were intervening in complex societies that they did not even understand themselves. They told you how to do it, but they had no idea how to do it themselves. Peace, prosperity, and progress, ultimately came, not from a radical rejection of your heritage, but rather from embracing your national traditions, and embracing that same heritage that you love so dearly.

He was in Saudi Arabia talking to the Middle East that we’ve spent the last 40 years destroying. He was going against the people that he is now in line with. That was a month ago! What happened?!

This is what is heartbreaking and should be a lesson to us all, it pays to read books. He might’ve meant what he said, he probably meant it per his translation. I know these speeches are written by other people but damn it would really be great if our president read a book sometime, he has “experience knowledge” but zero book smarts. He has no clue that he’s been over run, once again, by the deep state, neocons, and nation builders that he campaigned on getting rid of.

There is no doubt now, the deep state has won. The “Wesley Clark-exposed-plan” has made it to Bowser. The very large, very militant, country of Iran.

Afghanistan took 20 years to fail at; Iran might take 40.

Even George Bush’s deep state apparatus stopped short of overthrowing Iran. “Experts” at the time said that if we go into Iran, it will be a bloodbath for Americans. Iran has access to far too many vulnerable American positions in the middle east, the country is large and mountainous, we will be entrenched in a war of attrition for many years if we invade Iran.

And nothing has changed.

It’s time for cooler heads to prevail.

Donald Trump is taking on the same legacy as the Governor Bush and Hussein Obama, but we don’t have to follow him. The MAGA coalition, the America First coalition, it’s time to let go. This is a war crime, Congress didn’t authorize the war, there’s the 25th amendment, Donald Trump has been compromised by the deep state, it’s time to replace him.

Elon Musk said it two weeks ago, impeach him, maybe even a little prison time, just a little, and put J.D. in office he’ll do much better.

One last thing:

So, What the Hell am I Talking About?

Bibi Netanyahu let’s put aside the corruption charges he will be up against if the wars end in the Middle East. This guy has been saying since the 90’s that Iran is “dangerously close to weapons of mass destruction.”

First let’s start with this from CNN:

When Israel launched its series of strikes against Iran last week, it also issued a number of dire warnings about the country’s nuclear program, suggesting Iran was fast approaching a point of no return in its quest to obtain nuclear weapons and that the strikes were necessary to preempt that outcome.

However, our intelligence said that they weren’t even close.

But US intelligence assessments had reached a different conclusion – not only was Iran not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon, it was also up to three years away from being able to produce and deliver one to a target of its choosing, according to four people familiar with the assessment.

Hahaha! “Four people familiar with the assessment.” CNN never ceases to fail as a media outlet; the assessment was public. I am familiar with the assessment, lmfao! Fools, then they go on to call for US support of the military strike in Iran, but at least they said the first part. Onto Bibi’s history of floating this lie.

Here he is in 2012 feeding us this bullshit.

In 1992, Benjamin Netanyahu addressed his Knesset as an MP, “Within three to five years, we can assume that Iran will become autonomous in its ability to develop and produce a nuclear bomb,” he declared at the time. The prediction was later repeated in his 1995 book, Fighting Terrorism.

On July 10th, 1996, he addressed the joint session of US Congress at the Capitol in Washington, DC and called on Europe and Asia to join efforts to isolate Iran and Iraq and prevent them from developing nuclear capabilities that he warned would bring catastrophe.

In 2002, he addressed Congress in the wake of 9/11 as a “regional expert” of the Middle East, Benjamin Netanyahu, suggested that the U.S. invading Iraq would have "enormous positive reverberations on the region," implying it would lead to peace or stability in the Middle East. He argued that removing Saddam Hussein from power would send a message to other "despots" in the region, including Iran, that the time for such regimes was over. Netanyahu also stated that an invasion of Iraq would be easier following the victory in Afghanistan. “Iran is also, outpacing Iraq in the development of ballistic missile systems that they hope will reach the eastern seaboard of the United States within 15 years.” “Regime Change” Full Hearing, September 12th, 2002

In September of 2012 Netanyahu gave his presentation with the Bobomb from Super Mario pictured above, where he claimed the following: “By next spring, at most, by next summer, at current enrichment rates, they will have finished the medium enrichment and move on to the final stage. From there, it's only a few months, possibly a few weeks, before they get enough enriched uranium for the first bomb.”

In Washington, DC, on March 4, 2014, Netanyahu addresses the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. He urged world powers not to allow Iran to retain the ability to enrich uranium, saying it must be stripped of all nuclear technologies with bomb-making potential.

In March of 2015, he appeared before Congress(?) and said that, “The foremost sponsor of global terrorism (he means Iran) could be weeks away from having enough enriched uranium for an entire arsenal of nuclear weapons.”

October of 2015, he claimed the following in a speech aired on UNTV: “That would place a militant Islamic terror regime weeks away from having the fissile material for an entire arsenal of nuclear bombs.”

June 13th, 2025, appearing on Israeli media, but speaking English so that he all get it: “If not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time. It could be a year, it could be within a few months, less than a year.”

While we play Risk from air-conditioned conference rooms young men get dragged to war with “insurgents” who look just like them and have everything in common, but nothing alike. He doesn’t hate you, and you don’t hate them. Were at war either way because it’s how the game was played.

It’s time for the games to stop.

Thank you for reading!

This is

at

Editor-in-Chief