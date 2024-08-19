Next up in "I wish I'd Thought of This" News.

Working on laying out the Russiagate story from the beginning after reading 500 articles and listening to 1000 podcasts and interviews to get a grasp of it. I’m going to try to retell the whole story from the beginning in one piece thanks to the excellent reporting of

I heard Robbie Martin on an old episode of Media Roots Radio from 2019 about Russiagate, mention a video on George W. Bush’s new painting hobby and the Ghost of an Iraqi Child that Won’t Stop Following Him, that was put together by The Onion, when they were still good. I found the website when I searched, it was listed like it was there, so I clicked and…. broken link, found it on Twitter….X…. broken link, so I copied the link, headed to the Wayback Machine @ the InternetArchive.com and it let me download it, so here it is, back into circulation you go!

Also, while I’m at it check out Robbie Martin’s, brother to Abby Martin, documentary A Very Heavy Agenda Part 2: How We Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The New Neocons, which lays out how our Neoconservative-run government is marching us towards war with Russia. Enjoy!

Oh how gay, it’s age-restricted but you can watch it by following this link right here.