From a reader:

Q: Can you help me understand, “Opposing the War parties,” Does that have any limitations. I hear the slogan often, but I don’t readily buy in. If Israel received the support from the US that it does from Canada (my home country) it would long ago ceased to exist. As, I’ve indicated, I come very close to loathing Sam Harris. I agree with him however on the issue of Israel/Gaza/Hamas. Of the “New Atheists” Hitch was my favorite, although he could employ sophism reflexively. A statement I bookmarked from him years ago (I’m not sure it originated with him) was, “There are certain regimes that are impervious to unassisted overthrow from within.” And the same case could be made for Israel in the middle East. They are a sitting duck without outside aid. Please, help me understand what “Opposing the War parties,” would entail.

In the style of Rothbard’s “Anatomy of the State” Here’s What the War Parties are Not:

“The greatest danger to the State is independent intellectual criticism.” —Murray N. Rothbard, Anatomy of the State

Both parties of the American two-party system reflect to their constituents that, in return for their vote, they will carry out various tasks important to that voter—upholding law and order, protecting citizens, and representing the beliefs of the people in the government. The people vote for them; therefore, they vote for us. When legislation, spending, and of course, war, are litigated, the people we choose to represent us—be it left, right, or center—are chosen to carry out the “will of the people”. Our interests are represented by these people. That’s what our country was founded upon, and how the Constitution was framed.

A constitutional republic, “if you can keep it,” as Benjamin Franklin cautiously answered Dr. James McHenry at the close of the 1787 Constitutional Convention. When asked if the delegates had created a monarchy or a republic, Franklin emphasized that the nation’s survival as a representative democracy depends on the active, informed involvement of its citizens to maintain it, rather than it being self-actuating.

This has never been the result, not my generations, my fathers, or my grandfather, who was hit by a kamikaze pilot in WWII, and started a cycle of addiction that rampaged through my family, ending with me. Obliging me to feel the need to name this publication after him, The Lee Canter Report.

Consider Murray Rothbard’s description of the state:

If “we are the government,” then anything a government does to an individual is not only just and untyrannical but also “voluntary” on the part of the individual concerned. If the government has incurred a huge public debt which must be paid by taxing one group for the benefit of another, this reality of burden is obscured by saying that “we owe it to ourselves”; if the government conscripts a man, or throws him into jail for dissident opinion, then he is “doing it to himself” and, therefore, nothing untoward has occurred. Under this reasoning, any Jews murdered by the Nazi government were not murdered; instead, they must have “committed suicide,” since they were the government (which was democratically chosen), and, therefore, anything the government did to them was voluntary on their part. ...We must, therefore, emphasize that “we” are not the government; the government is not “us.”

They are not actually carrying out the interests of their constituents. They are elected to office after wasting more money—for most representatives—than the voters in their district make in a year, COMBINED! If they are one of the “lucky” souls to make it across the finish line ahead of the pack, they’ve been bought and sold more times than Frederick Douglass. They’ve broken more laws than Bernie Madoff, and their allegiance belongs to the entrenched interests of the donor class.

This is why every so-called “representative of the people,” by the time they make it to office, fall in line with Tucker Carlson’s observation at the 2024 RNC:

Let’s pay attention to what people actually want. And the lack of interest in that question in Washington is something that ultimately drove me out of the city after 35 years. Lawmakers stepping over the prostrate bodies of their fellow citizens—ODing on drugs—to go cast votes to send money to some foreign country. Actually, we’ve lost more Americans from drugs in the past four years than we lost in World War Two, our bloodiest war. More than we lost in World War 2. Does anybody care? It is pathetic. And do you hear a single word from Washington about doing anything about it? We know where the drugs are coming from. We know the supply routes, the US military spent billions bombing the Ho Chi Minh Trail. You don’t see our commander-in-chief suggesting that we use our military to protect our country, or the lives of its citizens. No, that’s for Ukraine. And it’s too much, actually, it’s too insulting. It’s a middle finger in the face of every American. It’s a very clear statement which is unmistakable and that is, we don’t care about you.

These are the moderate corporatists who make it into office, and we don’t get an option to the contrary; we have zero choice. Russell Dobular of Due Dissidencespoke at the Rage Against the War Machine rally pre-election, and his words cut like a hot razor through warm butter:

“Bob Dylan, late in his career... recorded the forgettable blues tune ‘Gotta Serve Somebody’. The conceit was that no matter who you are, laborer or King, you have to bend the knee to something, or someone. ...And as the election approaches, like a meteor set to strike the last of our illusion of ‘American Exceptionalism’, with its choice between a ‘half-bright narcissist and a Deep State hologram’, we can see formerly sturdy knees hit the dirt, one by one, and formerly sensible mouths speaking the most ridiculous justifications for their service to one of these two exemplars of social collapse.”

Nothing changes unless everything changes, and nothing has changed in a long time. We’ve been stagnant, paralyzed, spinning in the mud—stuck on ice in rear-wheel drive on an incline, and for all our next-level technological advancement, we’ve not advanced an inch. The names have changed, hairstyles and music sound different, prices have risen, and the bombs are bigger, but the parties still drop them on children in the name of peace and human rights.

Hunter S. Thompson wrote in his famous Fear and Loathing on the Campaign Trail ‘72—credited by George McGovern aide Frank Mankiewicz as being “the least accurate, but most truthful campaign book to be written on the 1972 race”—a passage fitting for today’s subject and the banality of our democratic processes:

“That’s the real issue this time,” he said. “Beating Nixon! It’s hard to even guess how much damage those bastards will do if they get in for another four years.” I nodded. The argument was familiar. I had even made it myself here and there, but I was beginning to sense something very depressing about it. How many more of these goddamn elections are we going to have to write off as lame but ‘regrettably necessary’ holding actions? And how many more of these stinking, double-downer sideshows will we have to go through before we can get ourselves straight enough to put together some kind of national election that will give me, and the at least 20 million people I tend to agree with, a chance to vote for something? Instead of always being faced with that old familiar choice between the lesser of two evils... I understand, along with a lot of other people, that the big thing, this year, is beating Nixon. But that was also the big thing, as I recall, twelve years ago in 1960—and as far as I can tell, we’ve gone from bad to worse to rotten since then, and the outlook is for more of the same.”

“More of the same,” that’s what he remembered way back then, as if Barry Goldwater was just running for office yesterday.

During every conflict since Paul Revere’s ride, the ruling party, hungry for flesh and blood, bites at the bit to send your children to die. The party on the bench begrudgingly cheerleads, knowing their chance is right around the corner.

Our political parties Do NOT:

Organize varied and sometimes competing interests into coalitions.

Unite people to achieve common political goals. They divide us into hating and sometimes killing our neighbors.

Help voters learn about candidates and elected officials. In fact they pretend they have no opposition and weaponize the courts to ensure they don’t.

Encourage civic participation. Increase cynicism so the last thing we care about is voting.

They are not like us and it’s high time the two-faced coin of politics are replaced.

The Parties Oppose Peace, We Should Oppose Them

The Great War, unwanted by any nation—even Germany—was unexpected until it burst devastatingly upon Europe. At its height, it was by far the largest, bloodiest, cruelest, and most savage war in history. Winston Churchill wrote:

“All the horrors of all the ages were brought together, and not only armies but whole populations were thrust into the midst of them... Every outrage against humanity or international law was repaid by reprisals—often of a greater scale and of longer duration. ...Merchant ships and neutral ships and hospital ships were sunk on the seas and all on board left to their fate or killed as they swam. Every effort was made to starve whole nations into submission without regard to age or sex. Cities and monuments were smashed by artillery. Bombs from the air were cast down indiscriminately. Poison gas in many forms stifled or seared their bodies. ...When all was over, Torture and Cannibalism were the only two expedients that the civilized, scientific, Christian States had been able to deny themselves: and they were of doubtful utility.”

And he was for the war. He had been dreaming of it since he was a young child. As had FDR; many little boys did, since they were fed hearty portions of war slop propaganda from the womb. Churchill knew that the fastest way to political advancement lay in active service, complaining that the world was growing too “sensible and pacific”.

This bloodlust would later be highly useful for Churchill when he needed the US to join World War II as an ally. While America was staying out of it—as we should have—he befriended Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Together, they utilized his position as a war correspondent to publish disinformation campaigns in American newspapers as a psychological operation to drag us into the conflict. This is not a controversial story; mainstream historians cite this as a successful use of covert disinformation against a population. As History.com notes, they used fake news, forged maps, and sabotaged groups to help FDR pass interventionist legislation like Lend-Lease.

Notice how they use the word “isolationist” every time they describe these opponents? It is not “isolationist” to oppose the destabilization, destruction, and pillaging of villages and populations; it’s being a “good neighbor”. These people were bipartisan anti-warriors. That didn’t stop the bipartisan war parties from treating them as scum, slandering them as Nazis and anti-Semites.

Murray Rothbard noted in For a New Liberty:

“Isolationism was coined as a smear term to apply to opponents of American entry into World War II... If not actively pro-Nazi, ‘isolationists’ were at the very least narrow-minded ignoramuses ignorant of the world around them, in contrast to the sophisticated, worldly, caring ‘internationalists’ who favored American crusading around the globe.”

As Rothbard outlines, the greatest yield of the First World War was the Second World War, germinated by the appalling consequences of 1918. And from the Second World War came a rash of wars—chief among them the Cold War, alongside dozens of other conflicts across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Between 1945 and the present moment, war has been the rule, and peace the exception.

The evils of this paradigm are plenty. Wars, regime changes, and genocides top the terrible list of things the government does with its monopoly on violence, fully supported by the Republican-Democrat paradigm. But the corruption doesn’t end there.

Donald Trump, with his technocratic-deep state-neocon administration who he picked through painstakingly rigorous “review” of all their past awfulness’, even his most hopeful cabinet members turned straight to the dark side upon confirmation, but the other option is equally as twisted.

Take Hillary Clinton's infamous defense of a rapist in 1975, where she later laughed on tape about passing a polygraph and the crime lab's accidental destruction of DNA evidence. Or consider the John Podesta emails released by Julian Assange regarding the Uranium One deal. As Russian interests gradually took control of one-fifth of all uranium production capacity in the United States, millions of dollars were donated to the Clinton Foundation by individuals directly connected to the deal.

“The prosecutor called me a few years ago, he said he had a guy who had been accused of rape, and the guy wanted a woman lawyer,” said Clinton in the interview. “Would I do it as a favor for him?” The case was not easy. In the early hours of May 10, 1975, the Springdale, Arkansas police department received a call from a nearby hospital. It was treating a 12-year-old girl who said she had been raped. The suspect was identified as Thomas Alfred Taylor, a 41-year-old factory worker and friend of the girl’s family. And though the former first lady mentioned the ethical difficulties of the case in Living History, her written account some three decades later is short on details and has a far different tone than the tapes. “It was a fascinating case, it was a very interesting case,” Clinton says in the recording. “This guy was accused of raping a 12-year-old. Course he claimed that he didn’t, and all this stuff” (LISTEN HERE). Describing the events almost a decade after they had occurred, Clinton’s struck a casual and complacent attitude toward her client and the trial for rape of a minor. “I had him take a polygraph, which he passed – which forever destroyed my faith in polygraphs,” she added with a laugh. Clinton can also be heard laughing at several points when discussing the crime lab’s accidental destruction of DNA evidence that tied Taylor to the crime.

The Podesta Emails; Part One Today WikiLeaks begins its series on deals involving Hillary Clinton campaign Chairman John Podesta. In April 2015 the New York Times published a story about a company called "Uranium One" which was sold to Russian government-controlled interests, giving Russia effective control of one-fifth of all uranium production capacity in the United States. As Russian interests gradually took control of Uranium One millions of dollars were donated to the Clinton Foundation between 2009 and 2013 from individuals directly connected to the deal including the Chairman of Uranium One, Ian Telfer. Although Mrs Clinton had an agreement with the Obama White House to publicly identify all donors to the Clinton Foundation, the contributions from the Chairman of Uranium One were not publicly disclosed by the Clintons. The emails show that Jose Fernandez, the State Department's principal representative to CFIUS, had agreed with John Podesta to play a role in the Clinton campaign, despite being cited as a neutral witness attesting that Secretary Clinton never intervened in the matter.

The money the "philanthropic" Clinton Foundation raked in from back-room defense industry deals represents the generational wealth of ten lifetimes. Fortunately for them, no one will be left to tell the tale after the human race is wiped away by nuclear holocaust.

Now, back to the question….

Opposing the War Parties and What That Entails:

First off, limitations. My limitation for the opposition to war is at, or within, the borders of the United States. Our military should not be put in danger for anything that is not a direct threat to our borders. In that same spirit, it is time to disband NATO; Europe has been fully modernized and should take care of themselves.

Let’s look at the entire “War on Terror”. We did Osama Bin Laden’s bidding; his play was to provoke us into a war to bankrupt us and bleed us dry of our military and resources, just as the Mujahideen had done to the Soviet Union with our weapons, funding, and training. He told us this explicitly. Al Qaeda leadership endorsed the “1,000 wound policy” to bleed America to the point of bankruptcy by forcing us to spread out our forces and expend tremendous resources.

“Israel could not have existed without our support.” Maybe that was true in 1948 right after the founding of Israel, but I don’t believe that is true now. Looking into their actions over the last 70 years, they wouldn’t have the capacity to be quite so violent and ruthless, and would have been forced to make peace a lot sooner with their neighbors, if they didn’t have the backing of the biggest bully on the block.

After all the times they’ve betrayed us, we should’ve abandoned them long ago. They’ve targeted and murdered our servicemen (the U.S.S. Liberty), stolen our nuclear secrets (NUMEC), and passed that technology to the Soviet Union during the Cold War. That is aiding our enemy during a time of war.

As for Sam Harris’ position on Israel: The attack on October 7th was barbaric, but it didn’t come out of nowhere. The people of Palestine have been held captive since 1967. It is Israeli policy to periodically round up Palestinian families and imprison them indefinitely without charges—they call it “Mowing the Lawn”. They’ve been “putting Gaza on a diet” for years by mathematically restricting the number of calories they let into the region. When Palestinians attempted to protest these conditions during the “Great March of Return,” IDF snipers started killing and maiming the most vulnerable in the group.

Then comes the Abraham Accords. Although Arab nations surrounding Israel had promised to pressure Israel for a two-state solution, signing this treaty all but guaranteed that Palestine would never be free. This signaled to them that all was lost. This is the context that led to the biggest attack on Israel in its 75 years of existence.

I don’t disagree with self-defense. If someone breaks into my home, that’s prima facie intent to harm my family, and I will lawfully eliminate that threat. However, if they get away, and instead of contacting authorities I decide to handle it myself—hunting them down and killing them—that is premeditated murder. What if I don’t stop there? What if I continue and kill their entire family, and everyone of the same genealogy? That is serial murder. You definitely don’t get to claim to be the victim at that point. I’d call it terrorism. Yet, if you commit the same acts in the name of a foreign nation-state, intelligence agency, or the White House, well, that’s just “war,” and “war is hell,” right?

So, what do I mean when I speak of “opposing the war parties?”

In the 1920s, those against war and big government were considered to be on the left. That flip-flopped after FDR and the New Deal. The original “America First” movement was vehemently attacked by FDR and his supporters as anti-Semitic, appeasers, and pro-Nazi.

In short, when the left holds power, they become vicious war hawks to “save democracy and human rights.” When the right holds power, they become fascistic imperialists to maintain “peace through strength.” Both sides of that coin are total bullshit. They are cash grabs and corruption born from the military-industrial complex. They make our families less safe, our homes less safe, and the only way out is to trash them both and follow the Constitution exactly the way it was written.

A constitutional republic. That’s the only way we can keep it.

