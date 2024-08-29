Recently I wrote a piece about Gary Webb and how he was driven to suicide by journalists and mainstream media pundits across the country.

Leave a comment

Share

One of the points in the story is how no one went harder on discrediting this story then the Los Angeles Times, my reasoning for this in the piece, I say, they’re simply bitter because that story should’ve been theirs, the Los Angeles Times. So, they put 17 different journalists on it who published a 20,000 WORD takedown of the story, and of Gary Webb as a person and attempted to discredit every story he ever wrote. So, I am a fan of a podcast called Congressional Dish with Jennifer Briney, where she meticulously reads all the bills Congress and the House, and all of their committees deal with, and explain what our government is up to and what they are doing with our money. Well, in episode 186 she explains the National Endowment for Democracy or NED, which if you don’t know you should listen to this, she includes proof of everything she says in the show notes. Basically, the NED is the regime change arm of the Federal Government. It’s listed as an NGO, or Non-Governmental Organization, but it’s funded by the US Federal Government. From the NED.org About Us page:

In 1983, the National Endowment for Democracy was mandated by an Act of Congress as an independent, nonprofit, nongovernmental grantmaking organization dedicated to strengthening democratic institutions and values around the world.

Strengthening Democratic Institutions…. by wiping out unDemocratic institutions. This was implemented in the Reagan years when they still believed in containment of communism over there, so it does not end up over here. History has made some things clear for us, it’s no telling what the shadows will bring but we know what they’ve done. The NED was there during the Euro-Maidan protest in Ukraine that led to the overthrow of the Democratically elected Viktor Yanukovych, for a more pro-western government in Ukraine, they were there in Syria for the unsuccessful overthrow of Assad, in Libya, backed the rebels who overthrew Gaddafi, they were there for the more public overthrow of Saddam Hussein thanks to 9/11 and our excellent press machine, and more important to this story the NED was there during the Iran-Contra scandal:

The Endowment played an important role in the Iran-Contra affair of the 1980s, funding key components of Oliver North’s shadowy “Project Democracy” network, which privatized US foreign policy, waged war, ran arms and drugs, and engaged in other equally charming activities. At one point in 1987, a White House spokesman stated that those at NED “run Project Democracy”. This was an exaggeration; it would have been more correct to say that NED was the public arm of Project Democracy, while North ran the covert end of things. In any event, the statement caused much less of a stir than if – as in an earlier period – it had been revealed that it was the CIA which was behind such an unscrupulous operation. NED also mounted a multi-level campaign to fight the leftist insurgency in the Philippines in the mid-1980s, funding a host of private organizations, including unions and the media. This was a replica of a typical CIA operation of pre-NED days. And between 1990 and 1992, the Endowment donated a quarter-million dollars of taxpayers’ money to the Cuban-American National Foundation, the ultra-fanatic anti-Castro Miami group. The CANF, in turn, financed Luis Posada Carriles, one of the most prolific and pitiless terrorists of modern times, who had been involved in the blowing up of a Cuban airplane in 1976, which killed 73 people. In 1997, he was involved in a series of bomb explosions in Havana hotels, and in 2000 imprisoned in Panama when he was part of a group planning to assassinate Fidel Castro with explosives while the Cuban leader was speaking before a large crowd, although eventually, the group was tried on lesser charges. The NED, like the CIA before it, calls what it does supporting democracy. The governments and movements whom the NED targets call it destabilization.

So, why am I telling you this? Here goes, The National Endowment for Democracy was involved in how the cocaine got into Los Angeles. So, what? The Chairman of the Board for the National Endowment for Democracy is Kenneth Wollack.

From a recent congressional hearing over funding for the NED, check out how he is introduced:

Representative Edward Royce (CA): And we have Mr. Kenneth Wollack. He is president of the National Democratic Institute, and he has co-edited the Middle East Policy Survey and written regularly on foreign affairs for the Los Angeles Times.

Kenneth Wollack-Left; Gary Webb-Right;

He is a leader for the NED therefore, involved in the scandal itself, or at least sympathetic to it, and took the ‘revolving door’ from media-to-state, propagandist-to-propagandee, and from the publication most guilty, for the slandering and black balling of Gary Webb. The Los Angeles Times.

Thank you for reading.