Since I wrote this more news has come out about Marco Rubio joining the administration and Lee Zeldin, I've not seen anything too bad about Zeldin, but Marco Rubio is without a doubt owned by the deep state. Marco Rubio has argued and is owned for and by the pharmaceutical industry. Some worrisome picks, to say the least, but if I'm honest for a moment, I must accept that this is part of the process. Every presidential administration lines their cabinet with dunces. Passing on Haley, passing on Pompeo, are still big wins. They are murderous demons and have no place in any administration.

“Nikki Haley will send your son or daughter to war so that she can buy a new house.” —Vivek Ramaswamy, to her face at the Republican Primary “I know it's election day and everyone's just all in for their people and I understand that, but I just hope you guys keep this in mind, okay, you know how much you hate Whoopie Goldberg, who's praising Liz Cheney, right now? Okay, Liz Cheney IS Hillary Clinton IS Nikki Haley IS Mike Pompeo IS all of the Neocon Warhawks, they're exactly the same! And just so you understand, who the Neoconservatives are. The Neoconservatives are the American Vanguard of the Israeli Lobby, that's who they are! Okay. Now you may know that, or you may not know that, but I promise you, go read some books about it and I'm right! Fuck all of these wars! America is not threatened by anyone, okay! We have two giant oceans around us, a gigantic nuclear Arsenal, and the most badass military force in the history of the world! No one poses a threat to us, the idea that anyone can even convince you that “Iran” poses some “threat” to the United States of America! The country that doesn't have nuclear weapons or an Air Force capable of delivering them here, if they were to develop them? All these wars are bullshit! Fuck the wars, support peace, and free markets, and Laissez-faire government, and prosperity. That's the key to American success, it's why we're the greatest country in the world! And man, listen, even if Trump does win today, and I really hope he wins, I hope he wins… within the next half hour so I can go get some sleep, but even if Trump wins, I hope you guys know, that's just the beginning. That's the very beginning of the fight to save this country! And the next step is keeping all of the Warhawks out of Donald Trump's Administration. Liz Cheney should be launched to the freaking Moon and never allowed back in America, and we got a rocket expert on our team now!” —Dave Smith, Election Night w/ Patrick Bet-David+Friends “I think now till January 20th, the real the pressure should be on, on Trump to do better on the appointments, than he did last time. He's got a lot of better people around him, than he ever had in 2016, or 2020, but he was floating out Mike Pompeo as the Secretary of Defense, and he did have Mike Pompeo speak at his final campaign event, and just to be clear, Mike Pompeo is Liz Cheney's pick for Defense Secretary, it's Hillary Clinton's pick for Defense Secretary and so much of this will be lost if he puts that guy in there. This time he needs to keep all of the Lindsey Graham’s and the Mike Pompeo’s and all of these guys away from his administration! Bring in the non-interventionists! Man no one wants to fight these stupid Wars anymore, and that's what you ran on, and won on!….he's just got to keep those people away from him, man, and that really was his failure in his first term, and look, I do understand him saying, I don't know, he was an outsider, he had never been, he had never lived in Washington DC. He didn't know these people, but he's had a lot of time, this is eight years later, and he's got a great core of people around him, and those are the people to take advice from! It's like Mr. President if you're listening right now, talk to Rand Paul! Rand Paul will tell you who to put in those positions, talk to Thomas Massie! I just saw he floated Thomas Massie for… I can't remember, what uh, position it was, but that's great put those guys in there! These are the “America First” guys okay, and it's not Mike Pompeo, it's not the war machine, dude and it's also, you know, look his rhetoric was so great on Ukraine, through the election, and when he had the courage to just say, like no, I want the dying to stop! That was one of the best moments of the entire campaign, but his rhetoric on Israel has been very bad! and the other thing that you can't get around is that, like listen, you can love Isr2ael all you want to, and you can pledge to help defend them or whatever, but Netanyahu is John McCain!” —Also, Dave Smith, Post-Election JRE Share Share Declaration of Liberty

Villains of the last quarter century, and the next quarter to come.

So thankful for the push of anti-war people and policies into the incoming Trump Administration. I am ecstatic that someone as close to the administration as Dave Smith, being friends to several advisors to the President, and even his son. WSJ might hate it, but I love it! I’m happy there is even this kind of talk, but then to see things implemented, it seems we’re truly in a new age.

BTW, “One online MAGA acolyte” is the Libertarian, Anti-War, and Expert on Geopolitics and Comedy, Dave Smith. Fuck Wall Street Journal.

How fucking amazing is that.

I can’t tell you how good of news this is. Just a few notes about who these 2 are, for memories sake.

Mike Pompeo:

Was Liz Cheney’s pick for Secretary of Defense (Any questions?)

Served as Director of the CIA and Secretary of State in Trump’s 1st term.

Devised the plan to have Julian Assange and oversaw the wiretapping and surveillance of Julian while he was receiving asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Caused Julian’s removal so that he could be arrested and held by the US.

Mike Pompeo supported the reauthorization of Section 702 of FISA as recently as this year! FISA stands for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, Section 702 is the section that allows warrantless spying and wiretaps, which is used to spy on the enemies of every administration. It was used to spy on leftwing journalists and antiwar activists under Bush, the same under Obama, it was used to spy on the Trump campaign before he was even nominated as the Republican candidate in 2015,

Donald Trump wanted to declassify the JFK files and Pompeo stopped him for fear of what they would expose (The CIA?)

Also, the declassification of the MLK files.

A Neoconservative Warhawk that shapeshifts as the neocons do to whatever position most supports his ambitions.

Called Donald Trump an “authoritarian leader” until he seen a position in the administration, then flipflopped to being some kind of “trusted servant”. He is the deep state pick and was backed by the military-industrial complex.

Pompeo had dismissed the reality TV star’s candidacy as a media sideshow, saying “It’s time to turn down the lights on the circus.” Then convinced Donald that he was loyal. Enough that Trump on Rogan called him a “Good guy”. Thankfully other voices are bleeding through.

Enough said…...

Nikki Haley, let’s talk about this psycho witch:

Nikki was appointed to the position of Ambassador to the UN under Trump.

She had, as a beautiful salary to someone like me, a salary of $185,000 per year. Her parents’ finances were a mess, they owed like a million dollars and were going to lose their home. Nikki Haley, with the notoriety that came from being in a white house cabinet position, following Dick Cheney’s blueprint she resigned for the “Private Sector” in 2018, less than 2 years later

Cashing in on her WH fame she started doing speeches for companies like Barclays and organizations such as the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, a think tank akin to AIPAC, who provided her with more money in a day than Haley had previously earned in a year.

She made $2.3 million from 11 talks she gave in 2022, spreading her “Warhawk” talking points, I mean seriously, what else does this monster that signs missiles that will kill children have to say. We seen her at the Republican Primaries last year. She’s kind of an empty vessel.

She received 2 book deals that she has since completed based on her position (and yes, I am jealous, I have more to say than that monster)

As a state legislator and candidate for governor, Ms. Haley supported a 2009 economic development package for Boeing Co. valued at as much as $900 million that helped land the company’s 787 Dreamliner production facility in this city. A few years later, as governor, she signed into law an additional $120 million for the aerospace company as part of an expansion.

Then, some years later she was given a seat on the Board of Directors for Boeing.

While serving on the board of Boeing in 2020, GOP presidential candidate and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley helped kill an initiative designed to force the company to more comprehensively disclose its spending to influence politicians and safety regulators, government filings show.

Nikki’s Haley was previously a well-paid board member to Boeing, the company that makes the F-15 and profits handsomely from foreign weapon sales to foreign countries and forever wars. — Lee Fang

Michael Morell supported Nikki Haley for President, financially and by endorsement.

After all of the dirty money and military-industrial complex support, Haley now has a net worth of $8 million dollars.

If all of that isn’t disqualifying nothing is.

The Future of America

So, the passing of those two evils is a step in the right direction, but there’s still scary moves being made in the incoming administration. The news today is the appointment of Elise Stefanik, a Republican from Congress who I’m sure people knew of, but she hit recent news with her cross-examination of the 2 university presidents in front of Congress. I know the clips looked really bad for old El Presidente’s, but when you set aside emotion and take on what they actually said, Stefanik is calling for censorship of antiwar protestors, and after the recent censorship regimes of the recent administrations we need the closest to free speech absolutists as possible! This shit cannot fly! She spends her entire time slot, almost in a fit of anger trying to trap these ladies into saying that students are “calling for the genocide of Jews” by saying “from the river to the sea”. This is at the end of 5-hours of grilling these ladies and they answered correctly, as the constitution permits, listen to this:

Cornbluff says, “when targeted at individuals, not making public statements” (chanting, such as “all cops are bastards”)

And Elise does this thing that I could never handle, and the Democrats in Congress did it to

and Michael Shellenberger, they ask a serious question that needs nuance and say, “yes or no”. I yell at the screen when I hear it, it infuriates me, it’s a disingenuous way to suppress speech and in this hearing the other side is doing it.

Elise: Yes or no, calling for the genocide of Jews does not constitute bullying or harassment?

The correct answer is as long as you’re not telling someone to do something, or inciting them to do it, it is protected speech under the first amendment, so when she says, if it’s not actionable, no. That is the constitutionally correct answer, but the right turn into censorious liberals, calling for hate speech controls when it comes to Israel. So, what became of that hearing? Speech codes, unconstitutional speech codes:

The House of Representatives passed a resolution on December 13 that stated, “President Magill has resigned, and the other Presidents should follow suit.” Federal elected officials have repeatedly called on university leaders to arrest and punish student protesters, with Speaker Mike Johnson even demanding the deployment of the National Guard. Although less direct than the Russian model, Congress’s use of investigations, public hearings, and the leverage of funding to achieve its aim counts as state censorship, nonetheless. Why does censorship at private, Ivy League universities pose a threat to free speech more broadly? First, academic freedom translates the abstract ideal of free speech into societal practice by providing a relatively open and democratic forum for different viewpoints. Second, pro-Palestinian protesters on campus already risk being doxxed and blacklisted from future academic or professional endeavors. Official censure from the university, which impacts students’ educational disciplinary records, immigration status, and access to on-campus housing, has a chilling effect on speech.

After this 5-hour hearing it was decided that any criticism of the Israeli Government is hate speech and against the law. Saying things like “the Jews killed Jesus” which is actually said in the Bible, I was taught that shit in Sunday school, is hate speech and also against the law. In the time that we live in we cannot afford a single censorious voice in leadership. Every single Western country now has censorship laws on the books, and maybe right now it’s okay, because it’s censoring the voices you don’t like, but right around the corner you might just find that the next voice censored is yours. So, circling back…

I can’t describe how amazing it is to hear every intelligent voice in the movement against war policies all staking a position and that position making it to the president-elect and him acting on it, but there’s others that will show themselves eventually and maybe someone in earshot to Trump can get his attention, but if anyone was paying attention Elise Stefanik should have been on that list. We’ll see how the next 70 days go. It has the potential to be a trajectory changing moment. It could be a global turn towards peace and prosperity, or down the road to perpetual war and destruction, but at least there’s an option. The other route had no other option! Perpetual war or perpetual war.

