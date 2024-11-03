Original reporting by

Videography by

This Picture was too PERFECT not to use.

According to the Heritage Foundation “Harris’ record shows that she is soft on crime and committed to coddling criminals at the expense of victims and our communities.” In this story she simply ignored it completely, maybe in spite of her predecessor’s work, or maybe because she simply didn’t care about boys getting molested. Maybe this was the Genesis of this soft on crime mantra I keep hearing about. Ignore children being molested by priests.

Regardless of the reason, it happened. Her predecessor Terence Hallinan, considered a radical in his time, was the one considered to be the soft-on-crime District Attorney of San Francisco throughout the 90’s:

The 1990s were among the most punishing decades in the recent history of American justice. Zealous prosecutors competed to put the most people behind bars, and politicians were eager to pass new laws to extend sentences. In San Francisco, Terence Hallinan was one of the only prosecutors in America bucking the trend. A legendary civil rights activist, defense attorney, former city supervisor, and an outspoken advocate for marijuana legalization, Hallinan rode a wave of discontent and squeaked by in his election to become San Francisco district attorney in 1995. He swiftly fired senior prosecutors in order to hire more minorities and reformists. He instructed his deputies to avoid the practice of objecting to a proposed juror for a criminal trial — an unusual stance that weakened the hand of the DA’s office — to avoid empaneling all-white juries.

This guy sounds like a Rush Limbaugh Republican’s worst nightmare. He believed “sex work was a public health problem—not a criminal offense. Drug use was a victimless crime, had very 2020 left-wing positions. Very ahead of his time, very, shall I say, Progressive?

Many in San Francisco view the campaign as a defining moment for Harris, who carefully cultivated a base of support among police officers, domestic violence advocates, wealthy donors, and a diverse range of local officials and community leaders who had bristled at Hallinan’s leftist politics and abrasive style. Despite starting the race as a relatively unknown candidate against an incumbent viewed as a radical icon, Harris vaulted over Hallinan and easily won a runoff election. The race launched Harris’s political career, which culminated in her announcement last month at a rally in Oakland to seek the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

This is very telling of what kind of chameleon Kamala Harris is.

wrote this, kinda taking the premise, that she’s posing as a progressive, with policies that are… not so much. Now to dispel her the talking point that she’s too Progressive she’s running on this “Tough Girl, Lock em’ up, Throw Away the Key, Prosecutor.” I think Lee Fang proved that she’s neither, she’s a shapeshifting politician that shifts from shape to shape through the political landscape to whichever shape benefits her at the moment. 2 weeks ago, I was distraught over the embrace in her campaign of the Neoconservative shapeshifters of the past, now I get it she is a fellow shapeshifter herself.

After all her talk of helping victims of Domestic abuse as a Prosecutor, there was a group she left out:

This video was brought to you by

. Please follow his work if you don’t already, he’s excellent.

When Kamala Harris ‘ousted’ Hallinan with her tough-on-crime campaign Hallinan was in the process of prosecuting sexual predators in the Catholic Church, they were all but ready to go to trial.

When Harris became San Francisco district attorney in 2004, she took over an office that had been working closely with survivors of sexual abuse to pursue cases against the Catholic Church. The office and the survivors were in the middle of a legal battle to hold predatory priests accountable, and Harris inherited a collection of personnel files involving allegations of sexual abuse by priests and employees of the San Francisco Archdiocese, which oversees church operations in San Francisco, and Marin and San Mateo counties.

“It went from Terence Hallinan going hundred miles an hour, full speed ahead, after the Catholic Church to Kamala Harris doing absolutely nothing.”

The files had been compiled by investigators working under the direction of Terence Hallinan, the radical district attorney who Harris ousted in a contentious election campaign. Hallinan’s team had prosecuted cases of abuse that had occurred decades earlier and had gathered evidence as part of a probe into widespread clergy sexual misconduct. Just six months before Harris took office, a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturned a California law that had retroactively eliminated the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution of child molestation cases. That shifted the focus to holding predators among the clergy accountable through civil cases and through a broader effort to bring attention to predators who had been shielded by the church.

So, after all these years living with this abuse, they were finally going to face justice, and then nothing…

Maybe lobbyist at the Catholic Church had gotten to her? That is how politics work, or maybe there was something else that we can’t see, but the absolute facts in the case is Hallinan had this teed up, all she had to do was swing, she didn’t swing.

After seeing that she wasn’t going to do anything, or at least suspecting it, he tried to take action himself and get the public records of the clergy abuse, and her office would not release it.

In her seven years as district attorney, Harris’s office did not proactively assist in civil cases against clergy sex abuse and ignored requests by activists and survivors to access the cache of investigative files that could have helped them secure justice, according to several victims of clergy sex abuse living in California who spoke to The Intercept. “It went from Terence Hallinan going hundred miles an hour, full speed ahead, after the Catholic Church to Kamala Harris doing absolutely nothing and taking it backwards hundred miles an hour,” said Joey Piscitelli, a sexual assault survivor, who a jury found had been molested as a student while attending Salesian College Preparatory, a Catholic high school in Richmond, California. Piscitelli had met with Hallinan’s office to discuss his case and the ongoing investigation into the church. But, he said, when Harris took over, his access to the office was shut off and his requests for clergy abuse files were ignored. Piscitelli resorted to handing out flyers and picketing outside the district attorney’s office on San Francisco’s McAllister Street.

The Catholic Church in San Francisco turns out is a very powerful entity. There’s no doubt in my mind that this was an influence in her decision not to follow-through with this case.

WAIT, THERE’S MORE….

Dominic De Lucca, a Burlingame, California, resident who says he was raped by a local priest when he was 12 years old, also said he was shocked that Harris declined to aggressively pursue clergy abuse cases and refused to release the files. “I remember Kamala Harris,” said De Lucca. “She didn’t want to have any meetings.” He went on, “She wanted the public to think this is an issue that happened years ago, that it doesn’t happen anymore. Let’s just move on.” Terence McAteer, a resident of Nevada City, California, says he was raped as a child by Austin Peter Keegan, an infamous San Francisco priest. McAteer said he sees no value in Harris’s decision to conceal the clergy abuse files, which had been used to indict his abuser but remain secret to this day. “Why not tell the story?” said McAteer. “I have no problem with my file being released. I don’t have any great secrets. It’s already in the newspaper. I think the whole cloak of secrecy with the Catholic Church needs to be exposed.” Kevin V. Ryan, the former U.S. Attorney for Northern California who worked with Hallinan’s office on the clergy abuse cases, also agreed that the files should be disclosed. “Credible allegations in my opinion should be released,” said Ryan. “I think they should be made public and I think it’s necessary not only for accountability but for the healing process to begin.” Several survivors of clergy abuse said they believed that Harris had declined to release the files in deference to the Catholic Church, which has historically held sway as a major political force in San Francisco. “The Roman Catholic Church is very powerful, and I think they didn’t want to step on any toes, especially in San Francisco,” said De Lucca, citing the influence of former Archbishop William Levada, who oversaw the archdiocese when Harris was district attorney.

These are all people who, it was her job to deliver justice, and to all of them she failed!

This is really an excellent piece, I just wanted to highlight it since we’re so close to the election, but

goes into the history of the Catholic Church’s influence in San Francisco, he even gets a quote from the Great David Talbot, writer of the infamous

so for more on this story

.

The Devil’s Chessboard

Share

I keep hearing this critique of her that she’s “soft on crime”, “To the left of Bernie”, she did have good Progressive positions, I guess, when she lost the Primary after the second debate, and now that she’s in there and has accepted every corporate buck she could get her hands on, her positions have done a full flop.

I think this wraps up my position on her.

Under her watch, her lawyers actually argued against the release of eligible nonviolent prisoners from California's overcrowded prisons — because the state wanted to keep them as a labor force. Not like, her lawyers representing her, did this in a different case. As Attorney General of California, her lawyers that work for her did this. Her reaction was, “I was shocked.” Not “you’re fucking fired, get out of my office” just shocked. They were essentially calling for them to be kept as slave labor like the good old 13th Amendment calls for.

So, that’s 2 shapes right there, the next shape she’s shifted to is laughing with Charlemagne about smoking weed after locking people up for marijuana, that’s a shape.

That was definitely a shape, hahahahahahaha!

Now, there’s this one where she flat out, calls Joe a racist, I mean, I agree but I’m not running out to join his fucking club.

But she does…

And the win!!!!! ***KAMALA IS EVOLVING***

Gahhhh! All these videos are so staged, they make my soul cringe! Has this lady ever had a natural moment, EVER!!!

Let’s fast-forward some time, they hide her in the attic for 3 1/2 years.

4 years of the disastrous Biden-Harris Administration. Now, she’s shifting again…

Ha! She just described Joe’s debate failure as a “difference in style-points…” Good job Anderson Cooper. The CIA has taught you well…

Kamala Harris, FINAL FORM!!!!!

She picks Tim Walz as her Running mate, an authoritarian Governor from Minnesota who set up “snitch lines” for citizens to tell on anyone who was breaking “lockdown orders” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked about taxpayers paying for transgender surgery who are illegal immigrants who are also in prison, by Bret Baier, she replied, “I will follow the law…” You know, the law that the White House passes…

I truly can’t wait for this election to be over, so I know which war criminal I will be writing about next. Because no matter how well Trump governs, there will be plenty to write about, and if she wins, no matter how well she dodges and hides, and delegates her duties to the deep state, there will be plenty to write about in a Harris-Walz Administration. It’s like being in a new relationship and you haven’t had your first fight yet, and you’re stuck wondering, what’s it gonna be? Thank you for reading.