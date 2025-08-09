What you are about to read is a review of the book “Reportage: Essays on the New World Order.” I wish every person on Earth could get the information in this book streamlined into their information bank. Since they cannot, this is the next best thing, right?

Liars are never persecuted, only those who tell the truth. James Corbett is one of those truth-tellers.

James Started

My copy; Bought the day of its release and packed with me to work every day has left it in “Used Condition”, but this book was written to be read. Packed with knowledge and sources meant for full absorption.

Alt-media, before Alt-media was cool. James was alt-media before alternative was the mainstream.

Introduction-What Are We Talking About?

in 2007, and either we are all late or he was ahead of his time because what he coined his work all the way back then is “Open-Source Intelligence News” and when you look through his work back then all the way up to now, he has continued this philosophy. Now onward and up, we go. —JLC. EIC. TFM.

So, my book reviews, I know, are not well formatted, they fall somewhere on the spectrum between, revealing the main points so you don’t have to read it, debunking the fake, and giving them flowers when they are great, like this piece. Doing my best to separate the truth, from the lies being published as truth, and the propaganda being placed to deceive the reader, but there is no lies to reveal here, and you don’t have to take my word for it, you can look into every claim for yourself.

Not sure what a standard book review should look like. When I was in school, I would read the book in class and skip the report, so I don’t even have that as a reference point. I’d take an F before I stood up in front of the class and read a report. I was that kid. All I know is I love this book, and I want others to know about it.

This will most definitely be a “Flowers”-type review. This man, James Corbett wrote such a beautiful, well-sourced and extremely important, collection of essays from the last 15 years. Barely Western-centric, being he is a citizen of Japan, human-centric is more like it. This is just an unimpeachable piece of artistry, interesting, informative-but not dull-informative, dense with facts but saturated with stories and storytelling you want to know the conclusion of. Conspiracy theories, some would say, till you notice the little numbers throughout each essay and realize they are linked to evidence of every claim made in the essay.

Check this guy’s track record he’s been ahead of his time on every issue over the last 20 years. Intuition? Maybe. But there is evidence for every claim he makes.

Every chapter is an essay with unimpeachable sources that James goes out of his way to make available to the reader.

Source Availability to Reader

This is probably the coolest part of this book, especially to someone—like me— who fancies himself a fellow seeker-of-truth. James purposely made this book a masterpiece to people of my ilk.

It begins with a beautiful foreword by Journalist/Author,

, founder of the terrific publication

and author of the

researched and well-sourced books on the Jeffrey Epstein story

.

There is way too much to say about Whitney's work, hit the link above or search for her anywhere.

most

Relative to this, her foreword for Reportage was as perfect as could be:-) If we were to put James and Whitney’s work into a genre of journalism, say Open-Source Intelligence, they would be as close as you could get to each other. As far going for the stories that others dare to tread, exhaustive sourcing, leaving no room for anyone to poke holes in your arguments, but so unique that no one could ever call it a copy+paste from either end.

Author’s Preface is next up to bat and plugs you in to whatever relative info remains, James takes this time to give you the “day of birth” scenario and how the book came to be in your possession.

The final introduction chapter came to be something close to my heart, like a shout-out to the nerds to which I am proud to be. A how & why section for factchecking his work yourself. He makes it abundantly clear, which might not be if you’re if you’re new to his work, that this guy is simply trying to share the truth. And it’s my personal position that any person who has read/listened/ingested/absorbed his work in any form will be that much better because they did, without a second wasted.

Let me explain:

The 3rd pre-section, past the foreword and preface is “A Note on Notes”, which is an instruction manual to utilize the steos that were taken on his end to makedamnsure that you, the reader, are empowered to verify every claim made so you can follow the evidence yourself and see what conclusion you come up with.

And by the way, Woodward & Bernstein, WOULD NEVER!

“To avoid overcrowding the page” and causing a distraction he used “endnotes” instead of “footnotes,” following each chapter. Because they are all separate essays that, although different, piggyback off of each other, and definitely fall in the same genre, but each carry their own sources (endnotes) before the next chapter (essay). Each essay has its own message. And the endnotes are not there as a formality as they are for some. They are there to be checked. They are there for credibility’s sake. And so that you may look into it yourself and find more. They are literally there to further educate the reader.

Explanation from the book:

Instead, I have striven to provide exactly as much information as is necessary for you to independently search for the source yourself. For books, this includes the publisher and year of publication; for websites, the name of the website as it appears on the website and the date of publication (if available); for videos, the exact title of the video and the name of the uploader. Misspellings and grammatical mistakes have been preserved for the sake of accuracy.

He addresses the issue with sourcing to web publications, which you—no doubt—must do to get anywhere, and provides his best solution to the problem of dead links:

First, there is the problem of impermanence: links tend to break over time, meaning that over the course of several years most of the online posts cited in this volume will no longer be accessible at their original address. And second, there is the problem of readability: long URLs are unwieldy and as such are useless to all but the most meticulous of readers.

Solution:

In an effort to feed two birds with one scone, then, I have tried wherever possible to cite archive.today website capture links... Unfamiliar with archive.today, it’s a web archiving site that saves screenshots of web pages. Those website captures are preserved at the same archive link even if the original page gets changed or removed. Not only does this solve the issue of impermanence, it also helps with the problem of readability, as archive links are considerably shorter and easier to read (and reproduce) than regular URLs.

And for content that is not capturable using Archive.Today there is other methods to instill this information in time:

PDFs, for example, cannot be archived by this service. Likewise, videos are not archivable. In these cases, link shorteners have been employed; specifically, youtu.be links in the case of YouTube videos and bit.ly links in the case of PDFs or Wayback Machine links.

It is made abundantly clear, that not only does he provide evidence for the claims he makes in this book, he goes above and beyond to make damn sure that if anyone wants to look into, or do further reading, it is available, with the least effort possible. And it even provides a few tools for future use. In my own sourcing, I try real hard to provide links from the “Wayback Machine (Internet Archive)” so there is less chance of them disappearing or being altered, and any time I hit a dead end when looking for anything online I search it there also. It’s an amazing tool for finding articles that the “Powers That Be” tried to remove or memory holed. It’s also a good way to bust through paywalls, some of the time.

My final word on the sourcing: I’ve been packing this book to work with me for, I don’t know, six months, every single day, people have asked about it, but not a word about the mention on the cover of the “New World Order”, until last week, I had it sitting next to my work computer and someone unfamiliar to me at the time asked me about the book, specifically about the reference to the “New World Order.” I didn’t know if he was complaining, so I got defensive, and he said, “Oh, I don’t care about you having a book out here, I just don’t know why you would be reading these kooky conspiracy theories, you’re smarter than that, right?”

It was a glorious moment, I opened the book to the first essay I ran into, flipped to the end notes and showed him there is evidence for every claim made here.

Including the term “New World Order.”

I said, “I’m not chasing kooky conspiracy theories. In fact, this is a book about conspiracy truths, not theories and has links to evidence of every claim. And the reference to the “New World Order” isn’t crazy, it was said by many people including our president George H.W. Bush” (on September 11th, 1990, H.W. Bush said, “Out of these troubled times, a new world order can emerge.)” To which I showed him.

It was a pretty cool moment, because after I showed him what I was talking about he was no longer talking down to me like some lost idiot and was talking to me.

Let me also be clear, I am aware that it is normal for nonfiction books to have a bibliography/footnotes/endnotes with their sources, I just love the way that James went above and beyond to make his sources unbreakable. Also, lots of Pulitzer Prize winning authors use bad sources and don’t expect you to follow up. This is what made Norman Finkelstein’s career and will hopefully destroy Bob Woodward’s.

Let us now move on to the content.

The Reportage of “Reportage”

Reportage is a collection of 18 extremely well-researched essays on what I’d describe as stories left out of the syllabus in grade school, whether it be due to ignorance or “for your own protection.” I suspect the latter. These are the stories that make corporate media slugs sleep with one eye open and they would never tell you about. Things left off the record for fear of being, according to the DHS, “mal-information”, you know, “Information that is based on truth but is shared with the intent to attack an idea, individual, organization, group, country or other entity.” Key phrase: “Based on Truth”

A great scholar of our time, by the name, Michael Malice, once said, “You take one red pill, don’t swallow the whole bottle.”

In this book James takes us down a winding road of perfect metaphors and storylines, initially *red pilling you, then *black pilling you, and then ends with a bow and a nice *white pill.

In case you have no clue what the f**k I just said:

*James tackles a topic in each essay that has been otherwise cloaked in secrecy, the consensus has marred it a third rail, “conspiracy theory”, or a topic not spoken about in polite society, and in the following pages the cloak is ripped from your eyes, leaving no room for reasonable doubt, with the effect of what I would call positive radicalization (taking the red pill).

*As it continues you start to consider what this really means, is everything a lie? The world seems like a darker place (taking the black pill).

*Through the muck and the mire James seems to always be able to find a positive call to action, leaving you feeling like maybe things will be okay after all. You have taken the ‘white pill.’ Courtesy of the mind of James Corbett

New Media

Let’s start with chapter one, Reportage: Adventures in the New Media. Being the introduction chapter to the book, many dynamics are introduced in this chapter. We meet the “Mighty Metaphor” as James uses in many forms throughout the book.

“As an ook comth of a litel spir.” Translates to “Mighty oaks from little acorns grow.”

And with this he introduces us to the “little acorn” the Corbett Report began as. Like that little acorn that grows to a mighty oak so did James. This is an introduction to how James Corbett came to be James Corbett of the Corbett Report.

Beginning with a studio apartment in west Japan, all he could afford on his “entry-level salary and student loan debt from” his “fun but economically ill-advised time earning a master’s degree in Anglo-Irish Literature at Trinity College Dublin.” Which very luckily had an internet connection that came with the apartment. Exploring the internet in 2006 he found that podcasts had happened, and discovered YouTube, whose algorithm kept pushing him 9/11 Truth videos and although a lot of them were silly he was finally served one with enough truth in it that he could do a search and verify it. This claim was, that the CIA had met with Bin Laden in the summer of 2001, he looked it up and it was true.

There was a report in Le Monde on October 31, 2001, that Bin Laden had travelled to the United Arab Emirates for kidney dialysis in July of 2001 where he met with a representative of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Or it could’ve been Operation Northwoods, a verifiable “false flag attack” approved by everyone all the way up the line then vetoed by John F. Kennedy.

James describes his red pill moment:

I wish I could remember precisely which video or series of videos got me chasing these “wild rumours” down the internet rabbit hole. . . All I know is that I spent the fall of 2006 learning more about the world than I had learned in my 26 years combined.

From there the chapter continues until The Corbett Report is born and the acorn is now a mighty oak.

The lesson here is, I believe, that great things come from humble beginnings. These are words everyone in alternative media should hold onto. Keep going, our credibility doesn’t come from institutions, it comes from telling the truth!

The 9/11 Terror Trade

As inspiring as the previous is, it’s followed by tragedy. The ultimate high/low two piece makes appreciate the high. The first time I read this chapter I tried to tell a friend about it, and she reacted to what I was saying with, “Jordan, the people jumping out of windows? It’s too terrible, there must be some kind of coincidence!” Indeed!

The day after the attacks on the World Trade Center the SEC opened an investigation into “an unknown group of equities traders with advance knowledge of the 9/11 plot” that “made millions betting against the companies involved in the attacks.”

One example: United Airlines. The Thursday before the attack more than two thousand contracts betting that the stock would go down were purchased. Ninety times more in one day than in three weeks. When the markets reopened (after 9/11), United’s stock dropped, the price of the contracts soared and someone may have made a lot of money, fast!

United wasn’t alone, they were only a fraction of the companies who stood to gain, and did, from these blood-soaked bank transfers.

They are either an ugly, greedy mistake, meant to leave us chasing our tails in confusion, or as a message: You can’t touch us, we’re bigger than you’ll ever be, go ahead and try.

According to the briefing Wirt and his wife, Sally, were never even interviewed, because the FBI’s investigation of them had “revealed no ties to terrorism or other negative information.

I think it might’ve been the latter and If you’ve seen the news lately, I think the were right. They drew us in, drained us, and maimed us for twenty years until we said, “Fuck! You win, Jesus Christ, keep the shit!”

Right!? We never honestly left, so, they’ll be back.

Accompanying United Airlines in the blood moneey smorgisporg, included Boeing, Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Munich Re, and the AXA Group.

These Wall Street “anomalies” were not only beating the system by betting against it, they were also trading on stocks that were guaranteed to do good, especially if you had “insider information” confirming that business was about to be booming.

In the same period as the suspicious short sells they're was also a six-fold increase in purchase of Raytheon stock which shot up in price as Raytheon-supplied Tomahawk missiles were deployed to Afghanistan.

Not stopping there, “9/11 researcher and author Kevin Ryan uncovered an important clue in a 2003 FBI briefing document that was declassified in 2009. In “Evidence for Informed Trading on the Attacks of September 11” he examines this document, which describes the results of the Bureau’s investigations into two of the pre-9/11 trades it had identified as suspicious. One of those trades was the purchase of 56,000 shares of Stratesec in the days prior to 9/11. Stratesec, which provided security systems to airports (including Dulles Airport) as well as to the World Trade Center and United Airlines, saw its share price almost double when the markets reopened on September 17th, 2001.”

Here’s where it gets real dark:

The Stratesec trade traced back to a married couple whose names are redacted from the memo but who are easily identifiable from the unredacted information: Mr. and Mrs. Wirt D. Walker III. Wirt is a distant relative of the Bush family and a business partner of Marvin Bush, brother of George W. (Bush). According to the briefing Wirt and his wife, Sally, were never even interviewed, because the FBI’s investigation of them had “revealed no ties to terrorism or other negative information.

It doesn’t end there but I won't spoil the best. James tells the full story in this essay. Leading one to ask, who are these people? What world is this really? Moving on…

Up/Down Politics

(I think this is my favorite.)

The next chapter starts with the “Parable of the Ants”. I really love how James does these parables to carry the story.

This essay begins with a colony of ants who live on a “loop of string.” Torn apart and polarized by the divisive opinion of which direction to go since the string where they call home is only big enough to go in one of two directions.

One group of ants, who called themselves “forwardists,” contended that to move forward was to maqke progress. And since progress was, in the forwardists’ estimation, the key to happiness, they believed all the ants should move forward all the time.

On the flip side of course:

Another group, known as “backwardists,” disagreed. They chastised their forwardist friends for confusing progress with happiness. True happiness, the backwardists preached, lies in knowing where you came from, not in dreaming of where you had never been.

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Despite their differences for the most part they got along until one defining event split them down the middle. This almost sounds like Israel-Palestine before 1948.

For a while the forwardists and the backwardists lived and worked together happily enough, despite their differences. One day, though, a fast-moving backwardist inadvertently ran into an inattentive forwardist coming the other way, knocking him off the string. Recriminations followed. Angry forwardists and spiteful backwardists started to separate and form competing camps. Ants who had never had a strong opinion on the matter—the ones who moved forward on some days and backward on others—were forced to pick sides. As a result, children were separated from their parents, spouses divorced, siblings split up, friendships dissolved.

Soon. The ants erected a barbed wire fence between them. “Then, as battle lines hardened, they replaced the fence with a brick wall. Before long, guards were stationed on either side of the wall to make sure no one breached it.”

Germany? Vietnam? Israel-Palestine? Maybe in the beginning, but here’s the tragic part.

The ant opponents stopped speaking to each other, except to hurl the occasional taunt or insult across the divide. Within a generation, no one even remembered what the wall meant anymore or what the whole argument was about. The philosophies became muddled. So muddled, in fact, that some forwardists began walking backward and some backwardists walked forward. Despite the confusion, the ants remained determined to pass their traditions down through the generations. Forwardists told their children scary stories about the monstrous backwards ants who ate forwardists’ children for breakfast, and the backwardist children were likewise taught that forwardists were ravenous beasts who preyed on all but their own kind.

Fearmongering led to fear, fear led to fights, fights led to wars. Sometimes the FWDist would win, sometimes the other side would.

Finally, the ants had enough on both sides and sought out a truce. Both sides would go “their separate ways.”

The forwardist, afraid of a sneak attack kept lookout behind them, just in case. The backwardist did the same.

But then, a most remarkable thing happened. Off in the distance, each ant leader saw something approaching. As the two leaders drew nearer, they discerned not a single form ahead of them, but many forms. A long line of moving forms, marching single file. They looked tiny. They looked black. At last, the objects were close enough for the leaders to recognize individual shapes. Ants. And not just any ants, but the very ants they had sworn to never see again. Suddenly, all the ants in each long line realized, to their horror, that the unthinkable had occurred. Forwardists and backwardists, who had set out in opposite directions and had travelled without changing course, were now heading toward each other. What they believed to be a permanent split from the other camp of ants had in fact been the reverse. Halfway around the string, the old enemies were converging.

What does this mean… I don’t want to spoil it but there is many similarities between the forwardists/backwardists and our politics between the left and right. Completely superficial. James goes on to explain that just like the ants, if we were to see our left/right politics from a different angle, or another dimension maybe it wouldn’t seem so perplexing either.

Continuing with all new metaphors to explain our politics at home.

Meet the Uppists: The “elites” in our society.

Meet the Downists: The regular people just trying to get by.

Through this, with excerpts from Carroll Quigley’s Tragedy and Hope James brings light on uni-party politics and how they fail us all.

What else?

Following the “ants” James takes a stroll down memories lane for a lesson in EUGENICS from the people that we should’ve suspected, of course!

“The Ptech Story” was about a cyber attack to scale with 9/11, that also happened on 9/11.

Followed by “Selling Your Soul for a Matrix Steak” takes a real life look at what money actually is, and how close to eating a “Matrix steak” we really are.

Next James gives us the plans to “Really Defeat Globalism.” Exposes the “Biotech Billionaires” and their “GMO Doomsday.”

A slight intermission…..that looks like this:

Followed by “The Strange Life of Maurice Strong.” Another favorite James rights the obituary that he should’ve received after his passing and tells the story starting a generation earlier with his anti-capitalist aunt and the newly formed Soviet Union.

Here’s what the obituary would’ve said in a “reasonable world” by James Corbett:

Disgraced kleptocrat Maurice Strong died in 2015 at the age of 86. He was shunned from polite society and forced into a life of exile in Beijing after his decades of business intrigues, crimes against humanity, and environmental destruction unraveled. His savagery culminated with an attempt to profit off the death of starving Iraqi children. His funeral was a quiet affair, attended only by those few family members who could not find it in their heart to ignore him completely. Former friends and business associates like Paul Martin, James Wolfensohn, Kofi Annan, Conrad Black, and Al Gore all avoided calls for comments on their disgraced colleague’s passing.

And here is what was actually said:

On Wednesday, hundreds will gather across from Parliament Hill for an extraordinary commemoration. The Governor General, the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Environment, the former president of the World Bank—among other dignitaries, in and out of office—will pay homage to one of the great Canadians of his generation. They will celebrate the life of Maurice Frederick Strong, who died on November 27. His passing brought the obligatory obituaries and personal tributes. But in a country that often hides its light under a barn, Maurice Strong—and the feverish, consequential life he led at home and abroad—should not go uncelebrated.

And here is his final resume if you will.

President of Power Corporation of Canada. President of the Canadian International Development Agency. Chair of Petro Canada. Chair of Ontario Hydro. Head of the United Nations Environment Programme. Founding member of the World Economic Forum. Father of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Committed globalist.

James tells the story of his life. He was the founder of the Canadian International Development Agency, which does the same type of stuff as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). If you don’t know about them here is my own work on USAID:

The Final Fourth(ish) of the Master-Piece “Reportage”

First up is “The 9/11 Whistleblowers” essay based on the research James put into a documentary by the same name.

“But someone would have talked,” say the self-styled skeptics who believe the government’s official conspiracy theory of 9/11. But there’s a problem with this logically fallacious non-argument. “Someone” did talk. In fact, numerous people have come out to blow the whistle on the events of September 11, 2001, and the cover-up that surrounds those events. These are the stories of the 9/11 Whistleblowers. —James Corbett, 9/11 Whistleblowers

Because “someone would have talked” and someone did, many someone’s.

The last few I will leave for you to discover

“Why we must oppose Bilderberg”

“Introduction to Spontaneous Order”

“Who Controls the Environmental Movement?”

“Escaping The Grand Chessboard” which zeroes in on internationalist/globalist Zbigniew Brezinski, father to Mika Brezinski of MSNBS’s Morning Joe. Detailing Zbig’s use of civilization as one grand chessboard and the people who inhabit as the pawns on this board.

And many, many more. If this does not interest you, I really do not know what you are doing with your life!

