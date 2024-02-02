According to FOX in December of last year:

The U.S. military missed its recruiting goals in 2023 by 41,000 and faces a recruiting crisis heading into the new year, according to a Pentagon official.

Maybe I’m wrong but what it sounds like your saying is, “we’ve evolved so far from our previous positions, we now value human life, and find that only dumbasses who speak in grunts and growls, consider it a viable option to ‘fight to the death’ at some place over seas.” There is no doubt, someone just like me, with feelings, and dreams, and ideas, and just as stupid, and barbaric, and animalistic, not to mention scary, and shortsighted, as it seems to me, that waring with someone I don’t know, and might even call a friend, as INSANE as it seems to me, it may also seems to them. And the crisis is that I won’t sign-up to do this as a job?!?!?!?!? No that’s not the crisis, the crisis is there are too many people like me, the crisis is there are not enough people, so desperate they’re ready to KILL their way out of the situation they are currently in. You could wait tables and NOT GET YOUR HEAD BLOWN OFF!!! It seems so obvious it’s baffling.

So look to the ones advocating for this:

Biden faces pressure to strike Iran after US troops killed

https://www.reuters.com/world/political-pressure-builds-biden-strike-iran-after-us-deaths-2024-01-29/

And complaining about that:

WSJ Opinion: Wokeism in the Military

https://www.wsj.com/video/series/opinion-review-and-outlook/wsj-opinion-wokeism-in-the-military/1F5F9DE9-0549-4DC0-BB78-FD54FFA3D48A

How wonderful is it to hear that military recruiters are running out of work. We’re finally becoming, as a species, evolved enough to NOT feel like we need to handle our problems through violence, because make no mistake, that’s what they want, you know the “Rich Men North of Richmond”, they want us so poor and beaten down that we’ll sign up to kill for money. But we’ve become too smart to do something so stupid.

The smarter we get, the poorer they get. At Raytheon, Boeing, and the like. So of course, to them it’s a crisis.

Tim Dillon in the clip above eviscerates this idea that, according to conservatives, “wokeness” is why Military recruitments are down.

And a story of Anti-Violence…..

"He was a stereotypically bad drinker: he was never violent, because my dad is much too smart and complicated to ever express himself through brute violence, but he had a bad temper under the influence." Slash, about his Father in his Self-Titled Auto-Biography.

Almost a decade ago, I was in a City Jail, unsure when I'd see freedom again. Jail, especially in the Metropolitan area, carries a thick atmosphere of impending violence. Maybe it’s too much testosterone and insecurity. Everyone incarcerated, is insecure. I was afraid of violence, fighting, or whatever might come of it, that was my cross to bear.

The only book I could get my hands on was Slash's self-titled biography(above). I am one who has, even at my worst, detested or at least felt uncomfortable with violence and fighting, I'd always felt insecure or, less of a man for this.

And never was that insecurity more prevalent, in this room full of men, angry and hurt for one reason or another. When I that line above it hit me in a way that cleared my vision. I’d always felt weak, in times of struggle, to think about the consequences more deeply than the others involved.

His father was much too smart to express his feelings with brute force. Even while he was drinking, he was an asshole still, but that feeling of reacting to things I can't control like a neanderthal, Isn't the intelligent way to react.

If you get a feeling inside, when confronted by violence and aggression, like this isn't the way, trust it! That's your humanity telling you, "Hey stupid! You know, They're the dumb one in this scenario, right?"

There is literally NEVER a reason for violence, we're evolved past that, our ability to communicate with each other and talk things out are so complex, we should never have to raise a hand, or weapon, to another human being,

So when we hear things like, "the military is facing a recruitment crises", "It must be because they've gone too 'woke'", or the best one "RECRUITMENT IS DOWN BECAAAAAUSE.....Recruitment is down....."???

Maybe, more people are getting smarter and starting to value their lives. The more people who resist violence of all forms, maybe the less the MIC will be able to use it to get rich off the lives of the masses.

Or maybe the Military is just too woke…..

