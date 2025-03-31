The rise of Jeffrey Goldberg, propaganda extraordinaire, was so abrupt, yet so banal, it would seem he appeared out of the fog. Like some kind of apparition. You would only know his path if you followed the trail of dead children left in his wake. Bloated from rot. Expression, frozen on their faces from shock of experiencing such an abrupt end, at such an abrupt time. When they get to the other side they must ask the lord, “Why so soon. Such a short-lived life?” I can only imagine he’d think of Jeffrey Goldberg. “Why indeed?”

Last week, the big news in my little corner of the world was lit aflame over the U.S. bombing of the “Houthis” in Yemen. It seemed so crazy that another administration is continuing the tradition of bombing Yemen, the poorest country in the middle East.

Just a few years ago the Saudi-Yemeni war was considered the “largest humanitarian crisis in world history.” Reaching from Trump administration 1.0 halfway through the Biden administration. It was a direct result of our bombing campaigns, blockades, and every possible sanction being carried out against Yemeni society, at the behest of Saudi Arabia.

In a line, we were making Yemen the new Palestine, with the Saudi’s holding space for Israel.

Now, in the name of authoritarian Israel, we must carry on our conscience the continuation of the tradition “Bombs Over Yemen.” Our military! Our Air Force! Our bombs.

No one needs to forget the real story here is that, we are continuing the imperialism that will be the death of America as we know it, with no one to blame but ourselves — as George Galloway put it on the Jimmy Dore Show — “Joe Biden could blame autopen, Donald Trump — in his first term — could put it on John Bolton in his first administration, but Trump had four years in office watching what can happen when you have a bad cabinet, and four years to plan on who he’d get to do better, now it’s on him. There is no one left to blame here.”

Donald Trump ran as the peace candidate and is governing like he’s John McCain. The great Tom Woods says, “Woods' Law #3: No matter whom you vote for, you always wind up getting John McCain.” Meaning, the Military-Industrial Complex always wins. John McCain is synonymous to the war machine. No matter what policies your guy runs on, John McCain, as soon as they get elected, they turn into John McCain. If you don’t remember John McCain’s run against Barack Obama, McCain ran on “Occupying Iraq for the next hundred years.” He was instrumental in the coup in Ukraine in 2014. If they had kept him as a farm hand or something in the POW camp he landed in, in Vietnam, the world might be a better place.

So, before we get into the substance of this story, let’s deal with the context.

The Continuous Bombing Campaigns on Yemen and “The Houthi's”

The Houthi’s are like a no-bid contract for Raytheon. It keeps them in business continuously through every administration.

—=++Skip this section if you’re aware of the context++=—

So, we’re bombing the Houthi’s in Yemen again. We carried out a war on Yemen, bombing and starving them into oblivion, but that’s never enough. We carried out this war, prosecuting it for Saudi Arabia and now for Israel, we are doing the same.

Ya know, a good way to fight antisemitism might be to stop killing children at the behest of the Jewish state. It kinda makes them look bad. So, stop, maybe?

According to

from

“On Dec. 16 Yemen time, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a precision airstrike against a key command and control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthis within Houthi-controlled territory in Sanaa, Yemen,” CENTCOM said in a press release. The Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah, said on Monday that Yemeni forces launched a missile at Israel. “[In] response to the ongoing massacres against our brothers in Gaza … The missile force carried out a military operation targeting a military target of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Yaffa area, using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile,” the group said in a statement, according to The Cradle. In January 2024, President Biden launched a new bombing campaign against the Houthis in defense of Israeli shipping. The UK joined the US for several rounds of significant strikes on Yemen, but the bombings only escalated the situation in the Red Sea as the Houthis began targeting American and British shipping in response. Israel launched two rounds of airstrikes against the Houthis in recent months, which killed a total of 11 civilians, according to numbers from the Yemen Data Project. Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported Monday that Israel was planning a major offensive against the Houthis in response to recent missile and drone attacks. From 2015-2022, the US supported a Saudi/UAE war against the Houthis, which involved heavy airstrikes and a blockade, and the Houthis only became a more capable fighting force during that time. According to the UN, the war killed at least 377,000 people, with more than half dying of starvation and disease caused by the siege. A ceasefire between the Houthis and Saudis has held relatively well since April 2022, but new US sanctions are blocking the implementation of a lasting peace deal.

So, this was a constant bombing campaign through three presidential administrations, Obama-Trump-Biden, for Saudi Arabia then for Israel.

Things had apparently eased up in the hopes of a ceasefire deal between Israel-Palestine, then Israel breaks the ceasefire:

The US airstrikes were reported around the same time the Israeli military said that it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, the second Houthi attack within a day. The Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah, restarted missile attacks on Israel after the Israeli military resumed its massive bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip, massacring hundreds of Palestinians. According to the Israeli news site Ynet, the US has asked Israel not to respond to the Houthis attacks and urged that Israel leave the response to the US military. While US officials have framed the bombing campaign in Yemen as a way to protect the US military and American shipping, it was really launched in response to the Houthis saying they would reimpose its blockade on Israeli shipping over Israel imposing a total blockade on Gaza, a major violation of the ceasefire deal signed in January. The Houthis had ceased their attacks once the Gaza ceasefire went into effect on January 19 and had not launched any until after the US restarted its bombing campaign on Saturday, March 15. The first barrage of US airstrikes killed 53 people in Yemen, including women and children. Since then, the Houthis have claimed several attacks on the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman, which US officials have downplayed, saying they were easily intercepted. President Trump is blaming the Houthis attacks on Iran even though US officials have acknowledged that Ansar Allah acts independently and is unlikely to take orders from Tehran. The Houthis have said they would not “dial down” operations in response to US military pressure or appeals from Iran. President Trump is threatening the Houthis with “annihilation,” but a year-long US bombing campaign launched by President Biden from January 204 to January 2025 did not stop the Houthis, and a brutal US-backed Saudi-led war on Yemen from 2015 to 2022 also failed to remove the group from power. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said early Friday that the Yemeni attacks on Israel and the blockade on Israeli shipping won’t stop until “the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.” He said the operations “will not be halted no matter how long the American aggression continues.”

This is where we are at with the Houthi’s as of last week, Israel killed hundreds of innocent Palestinian civilians in a few hours, breaking the January 19th ceasefire deal.

In response, the Houthis' recommenced to firing missiles into Israel, and hijacking Israeli shipping containers in the Suez Canal, and our President told Netanyahu not to respond, we would handle it. We carried out strikes against Yemen and Houthi “targets”, Houthis' then start targeting US shipping in canal, and now we are carrying out daily airstrikes on Yemen. The poorest country in the Middle East. One of them, as you’ll see in the Signal Chat below was on a civilian apartment complex where they seen one guy then bombed the complex killing everyone inside. This bombing campaign was in the middle of the night over there, so these people were murdered in their sleep.

Unbeknownst to the group chat, there was an enemy in their midst.

A Propagandist, The Stooge, and A Scapegoated Soldier Enter the Signal Chat

The world found out shortly before 2 p.m. eastern time on March 15 that the United States was bombing Houthi targets across Yemen. I, however, knew two hours before the first bombs exploded that the attack might be coming. The reason I knew this is that Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, had texted me the war plan at 11:44 a.m. The plan included precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing.

Sometime before it became public knowledge, the US strikes on the Houthi’s were being discussed in a group chat — using Signal for increased privacy — between the top officials in the Cabinet of the current White House Administration. This included the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, the Vice President J.D. Vance, and Mike Waltz, the National Security Advisor to Trump, among others. One of the others turned out to be the Senior Editor of The Atlantic Jeffrey Goldberg. We wouldn’t know this until he released his first story on this (listed above) and chaos ensued. With the chaos came many questions and accusations seeming to point in the wrong direction. There’s been interviews, congressional hearings, all the elements that make up a scandal, without the scandal part. Where’s the corruption? Where’s the salacious lies? Well, they’re there, just not in the right direction.

In the story above Goldberg makes the claim, specifically, that “Hegseth texted it to him”, but we can see clearly from the discussion that Mike Waltz was the one who added him, and this was corroborated by sources close to the situation. And interviews with those involved, and in the chat released by Goldberg:

Michael Waltz added you to the group.

They, so clearly, want this to be on Pete Hegseth.

published the days “talker” — which is a bulletin put out daily with the days “talking points” — from the Democratic National Committee website says, “Hegseth should resign, or he should quit.”

Hegseth is an obvious target of the deep state, and Mike Waltz is a deep state stooge (put a pin on that for now).

According to interviews and statements made by Mike Waltz, his staff made the Signal group, therefore he personally added Jeffrey Goldberg to the group. Even Goldberg covers for Waltz with his claim that “Hegseth sent it to him.” What’s going on here!?

What’s puzzling is, Mike Waltz claims he’s never spoken to Goldberg, never met Goldberg, doesn’t know Goldberg, and definitely doesn’t possess a contact for Goldberg.

Here’s a picture of them standing together from Newsweek. Not really engaging with each other, but my God, they are a foot apart from each other. Mike Waltz could smell Jeffrey Goldberg’s fart they are so close.

If Jeff’s contact info was in Mike’s phone it would be easy to chalk up to “Shit Happens”, but because he’s so adamant in this lie, and the media narrative is seeming to wanna place the blame on Hegseth, it seems like there is more to the story than an honest mistake or some kind of “glitch.”

WHO IS JEFFREY GOLDBERG???

In the most recent times Jeffrey Goldberg is the top anti-Trump journalist in America. Taking the most badly sourced stories that most journalists would be afraid to take for fear of losing their jobs, but who is gonna fire Jeffrey Goldberg? In fact, he was one of the guys who made the biggest mistake in the history of journalism and for this received a promotion. The only guard rails above him are maybe owners of The Atlantic. He holds the highest position at The Atlantic, Senior Editor, and known for recent big scoops such as:

Hoax. Unproven.

Maybe true, definitely negative.

Very negative.

Hoax.

Hoax.

Provably false, according to nineteen eyewitnesses. Not even Snopes would say this was true.

Weak af!

Can we recover?! We recovered from LBJ, Reagan, George Bush 1 & 2, of course, the Bush years might’ve been the worst years American history, or at least, in my life, they were excellent for Mr. Jeffrey Goldberg.

Oh, and who could forget this!

From July 21, 2016, to present day, Jeffrey Goldberg has published ninety-five articles in his magazine, The Atlantic, of the ninety-five, forty-nine of them had “Trump” in the headline.

Jeffrey Goldberg pushed the biggest most fraudulent of the “Trump Hit Pieces.” None of the hits handed out by Jeff had a scrap of truth or merit to them. They were all lies. Once again, I must ask, if he’s so bad why, oh why, must, you lie about him! I’m working on a dissenting piece against the current Trump administration as of now that will be filled with provable things to criticize the man for. There. Is. Plenty. Why, with the “He Said/She Said” pieces. Give us the facts, show us the proof. It’s because he believes he’s untouchable. Well, he’s not. And we remember who he is.

The Negative Upturn in the Rise of Jeffrey Goldberg

Jeffrey Goldberg lied his way to prominence. He followed the propaganda model Noam Chomsky and Edward Herman wrote about in manufacturing consent and cosigned the lies that led to the murder of a million innocent Iraqis. And without his appearances on MSNBC and CNN, combined with his work for the New Yorker and The Atlantic in the run up to the invasion the American public would’ve never went along with this. So, let’s talk about that…

Goldberg Goes to Iraqi-Ville

As a Staff Writer for The New Yorker in the early years of the War on Terror, Jeffrey Goldberg was sent to Iraq to see how things look on the ground. His dispatch from that trip was one of the most influential to the invasion of Iraq that would happen pretty soon after his return and the March 17, 2002, release of his piece “The Great Terror”. It would be the first article by an eyewitness who visited the region and returned to make the connection between Al-Qaeda and Saddam Hussein, problem is the connection came from a third party he’d interviewed at an Iraqi prison, and had fed him a hefty helping of lies and whatever he wanted to hear, it was later confirmed to be lies:

When I got to Sulaimaniya, I visited a prison run by the intelligence service of the Patriotic Union. The prison is attached to the intelligence-service headquarters. It appears to be well kept and humane; the communal cells hold twenty or so men each, and they have kerosene heat, and even satellite television. For two days, the intelligence agency permitted me to speak with any prisoner who agreed to be interviewed. I was wary; the Kurds have an obvious interest in lining up on the American side in the war against terror. But the officials did not, as far as I know, compel anyone to speak to me, and I did not get the sense that allegations made by prisoners were shaped by their captors. The stories, which I later checked with experts on the region, seemed at least worth the attention of America and other countries in the West. The allegations include charges that Ansar al-Islam has received funds directly from Al Qaeda; that the intelligence service of Saddam Hussein has joint control, with Al Qaeda operatives, over Ansar al-Islam; that Saddam Hussein hosted a senior leader of Al Qaeda in Baghdad in 1992; that a number of Al Qaeda members fleeing Afghanistan have been secretly brought into territory controlled by Ansar al-Islam; and that Iraqi intelligence agents smuggled conventional weapons, and possibly even chemical and biological weapons, into Afghanistan. If these charges are true, it would mean that the relationship between Saddam’s regime and Al Qaeda is far closer than previously thought.

It continues:

When I asked the director of the twenty-four-hundred-man Patriotic Union intelligence service why he was allowing me to interview his prisoners, he told me that he hoped I would carry this information to American intelligence officials. “The F.B.I. and the C.I.A. haven’t come out yet,” he told me. His deputy added, “Americans are going to Somalia, the Philippines, I don’t know where else, to look for terrorists. But this is the field, here.” Anya Guilsher, a spokeswoman for the C.I.A., told me last week that as a matter of policy the agency would not comment on the activities of its officers. James Woolsey, a former C.I.A. director and an advocate of overthrowing the Iraqi regime, said, “It would be a real shame if the C.I.A.’s substantial institutional hostility to Iraqi democratic resistance groups was keeping it from learning about Saddam’s ties to Al Qaeda in northern Iraq.” The possibility that Saddam could supply weapons of mass destruction to anti-American terror groups is a powerful argument among advocates of “regime change,” as the removal of Saddam is known in Washington. These critics of Saddam argue that his chemical and biological capabilities, his record of support for terrorist organizations, and the cruelty of his regime make him a threat that reaches far beyond the citizens of Iraq.

He also suggested in another story that there was a threat against Israel by Iraq that might turn into nuclear war. This would make the assumption that Iraq had nuclear capabilities, and as we know now, and by the way, knew back then, Iraq and Saddam Hussein had zero intention of receiving nuclear capabilities.

Most people who know about the failings of the “Iraq-WMD’s” story blame the whole thing on Judith Miller, and she was wrong, but she paid for her mistake and still does. Her entire career was destroyed over this story, she’s now only talked about as a punchline to a bad joke, but there were scores of other journalists who got this wrong also and still refuse to take accountability for their wrongs. Jeffrey Goldberg was the worst but was given the best treatment. Goldberg was promoted to the highest rungs of elite journalism that anyone could be promoted.

And the guy who has broken the most important and consequential stories of the 20th and 21st century, so far, is marred to obscurity, so much that he must take more steps than anyone else to prove his story, instead of his flawless track record doing the heavy lifting for him.

Parallel to this, the New Yorker had another guy on the job.

That reporter is

. Wanna know what the difference is?

Hersh got it right, he broke the Abu Ghraib Prison Torture scandal, the failed intelligence that showed Iraq didn’t have WMD’s or a connection to Al-Qaeda, and for this he was pushed out to the point that he now writes on the same platform as I do. You see, the muckraking truth-teller, following the story wherever it leads is pushed out of the mainstream, left to a position where he was must bet on himself and hope the truth prevails, while the liars and propagandists like Jeffrey Goldberg are promoted to the upper echelons of his craft. The craft being consenting to government propaganda. So high that he no longer must give an argument, he doesn’t have to sound sensible, or “Make this clear”, just being in the position he is in, at the heights he’s been lifted to, does all the “Fact Checking” he’ll ever need. And the guy who has broken the most important and consequential stories of the 20th and 21st century, so far, is marred to obscurity, so much that he must take more steps than anyone else to prove his story, instead of his flawless track record doing the heavy lifting for him.

So, being the Bond villain that Mr. Goldberg has been for the last 25 years, how does he end up “accidentally” being added to the new Trump admins Yemen strike Signal chat?

Well, it just so happens that one of the members of that chat has been a longtime ally of Jeffrey Goldberg’s? Who? Who in that group chat actually carried out the policy of removing Saddam Hussein from power? It just so happens it was the same guy who added Jeffrey to the chat and the same guy who said he’d never met Jeffrey even though Jeff says otherwise in his article and there’s picture of the two of them together.

Michael Waltz, National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, in the oval office.

Who is Mike Waltz?

Now, of those picked for cabinet positions by Donald Trump after the win that returned him to office, there was a few very questionable people placed in his administration. Not questionable to the “establishment”, but questionable to those like me, who see the Trump Administration as a chance for long-needed reforms and dismantling of the establishment war machine that has long been a prototype for tyranny. This establishment I speak of, loved these picks. They got the least press because they were the least controversial. One was Marco Rubio, who helped fund the programs of soft power like USAID that DOGE is now attempting to dismantle. Another is Dr. (?) Sabastian Gorka, a self-proclaimed neoconservative with a fake British accent and an even more fake Doctoral degree, two mind-numbingly bad choices, and Mike Waltz, whose last position in the White House was as Dick Cheney’s pick for head of counterterrorism, which would place him directly at the forefront of the War on Terror and the institution of torture interrogations at unlisted black-site prisons and the lead to the war that was most, at the discretion of Vice President Cheney, the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

For Trump to pick someone as National Security Advisor, with that background was nothing less than bonkers! The Cheney’s, as recently as three months ago was campaigning with the opposition because the Cheney’s were afraid, he was going to oppose the wars they worked so hard to get us into.

So, they recruit Mike Waltz, someone who owes Cheney for giving him his start in the big time, a cabinet position in the White House, and now it was time to pay the piper. Try to get in good with trump, see if you can’t infiltrate the White House then, use your position as a dam against the feared isolationism of the Trump Administration.

you’d have to catch me on an exceptionally credulous day to get me to buy this horseshit.

So, now the first military venture of the new administration takes place. Mike Waltz is tasked with setting up internal communications, and for his first trick he’ll make a Signal group chat. Signal being one of the first end-to-end encrypted messaging services used to protect privacy for things just like this. Problem is Signal was compromised by Intelligence Agencies long ago, and is now just another messenger app. Which makes them using Signal a crazy move!

So, Mike Waltz and Jeffrey Goldberg are completely aligned. Goldberg has never met a war he didn’t like. Just like Mike Waltz. Goldberg would be a Republican at any other time in history, but due to the isolationism of the Trump administration he’s a Democrat. Why? Because the Democrats are the party of war.

VP Cheney and Sec. Def Donald Rumsfeld

Too Many Coincidences in a Row

Now, I’m one of those “miracle-believers” that likes to carry the mantra on my sleeve: “everything happens for a reason.” But you’d have to catch me on an exceptionally credulous day to get me to buy this horseshit.

The most prolific Donald Trump propagandist hit maker who came to fame by helping to sell a war prosecuted by Dick Cheney in the Middle East, gets added to a group chat discussion on the battle plans for a current airstrike happening in the Middle East. He’s added by the current White House National Security Advisor who came to fame as Dick Cheney’s Head of Counterterrorism during the war that the Prolific hit maker helped to sell and they don’t know each other, neither of them has the other’s contacts, one hasn’t spoken to the other at any time in their lives, and this happened three months after Dick Cheney endorsed the other side.

He’s the key to all the answers in this story. Dick Cheney is the answer; he’s the connection to all of this.

Vice President Richard Cheney needs this contract, or his company might go under. He thought for sure Harris would win which would give him an inside view to the White House. But she didn’t. That’s okay. Vice Dick Cheney has never been one to not have a backup plan. He puts on his famous eyeglasses. Takes out his phone, opens Contacts and types in Mike. He needs to speak with Mike Waltz, National Security Advisor, and Cheney’s contact on the inside.

Mike answers on the first ring.

“Hello?”

Dick says in his gravelliest voice, “Hey Mike, it’s Dick, um, remember that favor I did you. You needed a job. I was #2 in the White House and your wife was pregnant. That was nice of me, right? Now I need something nice from you.”

Mike says, “Yes sir, I’m listening.”

“Pete Hegseth is causing trouble for the family; I need him taken out.”

“Well, we thought the Senate confirmation would crush him but—”

“—It didn’t. Now it’s on you.”

“Yes, sir. I have an idea.”

Mike pulls out his phone. Screen wet from nervous sweats. He opens the Contacts app. Clicks the search bar. Types in a “J”. Scrolls down to “JG”. Taps the “Phone” icon.

Finally, The Text Chain (Full Chain):

As the legend tells it, Goldberg was added to the Signal Chat titled “Houthi PC small group” it has 19 members and being that it’s from Jeffrey Goldberg’s Signal app says, “Michael Waltz added you to the group.”

According to Goldberg he thought this might be fake, some kinda scam, he only knew it was real when it hit the news of the bombing in Yemen.

Here they are announcing who will be their staff answering for them when they are away.

A briefing of what is going on here.

I think this is the most important message sent here. In the future years, and you're wondering who to vote for remember this exchange. Remember who opposed this strike being carried out. Remember what people say when they think no one is looking. As much as I wished he’d pushed harder or pulled rank, at least he called on them to act rational, but as you’ll see next rationale evades this bunch.

So, Joe Kent, CIA Ratcliffe say it can wait.

Ugh, there’s nothing uglier than only opposing bombing civilians for “Messaging”. But, he doesn’t oppose waiting so there is that.

Ah, yes, Michael Waltz, however, is pushing for it.

And Vance breaks weak. That fast. On the basis of messaging. He obviously opposes war viscerally, but I’m sure it’s hard to be the one lone voice in a house full of neocon hawks, so he backs down and says, “I just hate bailing Europe out again.” Like that’s the issue with bombing apartments.

Vance thinks Hegseth is his ally, but instead of backing Vance’s position, he hops on the neocon express with Mike Waltz. The man currently selling him out as they type.

“Godspeed to our Warriors.” This isn’t Troy you asshole, and I’m not against the troops or the Warriors, but they chose to be the guys dropping the bombs, the innocents murdered here did not choose where they were born. They are not Warriors these are tools of government tyranny.

Yemen time is seven hours ahead of our time. It was around 9 PM when they collapsed this apartment complex with an airstrike simply because one of their targets were there, and he was there — assuming it was a he — because his girlfriend was there. For this everyone was killed. How about some prayers for them.

Now, this should be the story. This is the only part that should be truly sensitive to the public. The callousness of this display. How can the “Pro-Life” party then go on to celebrate death in this manner, this should be the most unsettling display that this administration has expressed. It’s truly heartbreaking, but this isn’t the story because Jeffrey Goldberg’s pro war, pro murder stance inches to the verge of Hitlerism. He never seen a war he wasn’t sycophantically in favor of.

There is no peace candidate coming our way, it seems we are doomed to kill until we reach the ultimate moment and kill the human race as a whole, I hope I’m not right, but the bombs are still dropping.

