Neo-terrorists are no more terroristic as neoconservatives are conservative, and neoliberals are liberal.

My first time hearing of Candace Owens my best friend, Will, turned on a video of her and said, “Have you heard of this girl? I think she’s gonna be president one day.” I thought, oh, ok cool. And that was the deepest thought I had about her. I didn’t care about politics yet, but very soon after, I would take my journey down the endless rabbit hole that is American politics.

Since then, she has been into controversy after controversy. From George Floyd wasn’t murdered to All Lives Matter, but nothing has drawn more fire, however, than the waters she’s swimming in now.

It was October 2023; she’d just had a child and was pregnant with another. And she, like everyone else, was online seeing the devastation happening in Gaza. Children, being pulled from the rubble. And the media, including her boss at the Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro, cosigning it all without question, but that’s not who Candace was or is. She’s asking the questions. And she asked, “why are we supporting the mass slaughter of these children in Gaza?”

Very soon she was in a heated battle with her boss, calling for a public debate. Then, she was fired — or let go (don’t you sue me Jeremy Boreing) and hit with a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

But this didn’t shut Candace up. She kept talking and very soon she became the target, and they turned her into the Nazi that none of her other controversies had.

The Neoconservative think tank American Enterprise Institute (AEI) who has never found a war they didn’t support, responsible for the murder of millions of innocents around the world, and completely aligned with the killing of babies in Gaza wrote on March 15, 2024, in an Op-Ed entitled “The Hateful Candace Owens”:

Owens’s remarks are worth quoting at length: In all communities there are gangs. In the black community we’ve got the Bloods, we’ve got the Crips. Well, imagine if the Bloods and the Crips were doing horrific things, murdering people, controlling people with blackmail, and then every time a person spoke out about it, the Bloods and the Crips would call those people racist, would get the media to say those people were racist.... What if that is what is happening right now in Hollywood if there is just a very small ring of specific people who are using the fact that they are Jewish to shield themselves from any criticism. It’s food for thought, right?... There are enough people that are speaking out about a ring in Hollywood, also a ring potentially in D.C., that we should start to ask those questions.... All Americans should want answers because this appears to be something that is quite sinister. What is sinister is Owens’s “just asking questions” approach as a means of encouraging anti-Semitism, a posture she’s doubled down on since the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7. She has emerged as a loud and ill-informed critic of the State of Israel, one whose views would be far more at home on the progressive left than among most Republicans and conservatives, who support Israel. On X, Owens wrote of Israel, “No government anywhere has a right to commit a genocide, ever. There is no justification for a genocide.” She also called the Muslim Quarter in Jerusalem a “ghetto” and remarked, “If you think it’s antisemitism to notice that innocent Christians were killed in an IDF bombing, then you need to log off.”

I know they probably think they exposed her, but I truly don’t hear what’s anti-semitic or even offensive here. No more offensive than “George Floyd died of a drug overdose.” If she, or I, can say this stuff about our own country we can say it about anyone else's that we want to, and my country has taken part in all of the above.

Dave Smith:

Ever a critic of war, he, very early on after the bombardment of Gaza, post-October 7th, compared it to being against the Iraq invasion in 2002, when the propaganda was turned up to a hundred. The people who supported that, and didn’t speak out against it, will forever be tarred with that shame. This is the right side of history.

From there, it seems, he was 100% correct, and we know this not only by their actions in Gaza, but by their slander. They’ve labeled Dave Smith as a terrorist, or at least terrorist adjacent, a Hamas-Supporter, and a self-hating Jew.

Darryl Cooper

Darryl read hundreds of books, thousands of articles on the subject of the founding of Israel pre-Nakba, 1948, before embarking on his first of what is now known at Martyr Made, and the first series known as Fear and Loathing in New Jerusalem, a 6-part series on the founding of Israel. Being a traveling maintenance man for a weapons company he’d spent lots of time in the middle east, including Israel and the West Bank. He had girlfriends and friends who were Palestinian and Israeli, and although the subject was controversial, he wanted to portray both sides of the conflict and I believe he did with spectacular nuance. As does anyone else who puts in the time from either side of the conflict.

However, nothing in his hundreds of hours of work would draw the eyre of the various “Neo-s” and create a neo in himself like his very short statement to Tucker Carlson about Winston Churchill.

From there every mainstream pop historian who knew anything about WW2 was rolled out into public to display their knowledge against him.

Hundreds of articles, hit pieces were written against him, he was denounced by the White House and to this day he is still being used as a way to slander anyone with non-conformist ideas.

He was told that he should “avoid visiting certain European countries, as he will be arrested upon landing.” All this for an off-hand comment that he admitted was “being hyperbolic” and attempting to “provoke an argument with his friend.” His friend being Jocko Willink, a decorated Navy Seal and author of children’s books and books on responsibility. By the way, he never denounced Darryl. There is one other thing, Darryl has been loudly critical of the bombardment against the Palestinians in Gaza. Interesting…

Is fairly new in the journalism space, about as new as I am. He’s a fierce warrior in the growing anti-war/anti-corruption movement as I see it. He got his start researching where our food we are buying in grocery stores actually comes from, researching lawsuits, following primary source documents, I see myself as being in the same genre of work as him except doing text instead of video, he takes his research and makes Tik-Tok videos on it where he went viral and became very big, very fast.

As everyone else did, he kept seeing the horrific videos online of children being murdered, he’s anti-war so he started looking into Israel and speaking out about it.

Quickly, he became an enemy of the death cultists and “genocide apologists.”

They marked him as a nazi, antisemite, Hamas supporter, and claim he’s paid by Qatar and Iran!

Tucker Carlson (Leader of the NEO-Terrorista’s)

Tucker Carlson has been the most slandered name in the history of the world. He’s been called everything from a Nazi to a baby killer but if you listen to his actual words, he’s simply trying to find the truth and say what he believes no matter who it offends.

And it offends a lot. It used to offend liberals who disagree with him. Now there is some beliefs he has that I disagree with, but no one is more principled in his stance against America going to war than him. He’s apologized hundreds of times by now for falling for the Iraq war, but early on he changed his stance. He believes in “America First” purely. That means he’s against us being involved in any foreign entanglements or supporting with our tax dollars any foreign entanglements.

For this, he is accused of being paid by Russia, paid by Qatar, and paid by Iran. According to neocon pundits and war hawk elites.

His biggest controversies as of late have been things that I agree with on a visceral level, such as right or wrong it was evil to drop a nuclear bomb on Japan after Pearl Harbor and William F. Buckley was the # 1 villain of the 21st century. Who could really argue with those things? These are the beliefs of a neo-terrorist. Just humanitarian enough that you think they are good.

Must be paid by Russia!

Representative Thomas Massie

Glowing Acknowledgments: “Of course you’re a no, you disingenuous piece of anti-Semitic filth.” —John “Neocon John” Podhoretz “I think he's a grandstander, frankly, I think he should be voted out of office, and I just don't think he understands government.” —President Donald J. Trump “Massie’s actions yesterday were UNAMERICAN. He is a Trump hater, a HAMAS enabler and he sides with the Squad over our own national security interests any chance he gets so he can dunk on Jews.” —2nd Lady Laura Loomer “He boycotted the speech along with the HAMAS LOVERS in DC.” —Also, Laura

As a follower of the beautiful mess that is our Congressional office, Thomas Massie is a breath of fresh air. He is the most principled congressman in any vote he’s taking place in. You can be sure that he’s thought through the unintended consequences of any legislation getting a ‘Yes’ vote from him, which has led to him being very unfortunately mis-maligned. But he has never shown no signs of fear or cowardice.

He voted against the CARES Act, and the American Rescue Plan at the beginning of Covid that, since it passed anyways, led to the greatest transfer of wealth from the American people in the middle and lower class to the 1% here and abroad, and is the cause of the current inflation we are experiencing now. This made him an enemy of the Trump 1.0 and Biden administration at the time.

Now, he is drawing the eyre for opposing our tax dollars being spent to fight other people’s wars abroad. One specifically; Now, you can think what you want about that, but it is a position he holds, has held, and runs on and his constituents (as a Kentuckian, I am one) continue to vote for him for.

He takes no campaign money from the defense industry, the pharma lobby, and opposes AIPAC’s owning of every politician in Congress.

He accepts no money from them and for these things he makes our list as a “Neo-Terrorist.”

Rumeysa Ozturk

Arrested for deportation after attending a Protest against the genocide in Gaza and co-authoring an op-ed calling for her college, Tufts University, to boycott Israeli products. Arrested by men in masks who approached her at what looks like a bus stop.

Luckily, she didn’t die of a heart attack.

Rumeysa, born in Turkey, traveled here on an F-1 Student Visa to study and become a doctor. At some point afterwards October 7th happened and the Gaza bombardment leading to 70K civilian deaths and rising. Now, I don’t know what country they thought they lived in but in America, as has been tradition since the first world war, part of college culture in America is political protest.

The idea that we are now kicking students out of the country for participating in what they signed up for is absurd, and I say this once again, it would be almost understandable, almost, if it was a war being conducted by American troops on the ground, for this reaction, but she wasn’t even talking about us. They weren't boycotting American products; she was calling for the school to boycott Israeli products. I don’t even know what Israel makes. Contracts, Congressman… movies??? ;-) Moving on.

And The GRAND Finale, Queen of The NEO-Terrorists, a Soul Whose Depth of Depravity Knows no End…

Ms. Rachel… Guilty of… Compassion, in the First Degree

In a short that I’m able to embed here, but you can click here to see it, Ms. Rachel can be seen with hands together, eyes closed, singing the vile antisemitic words:

This is a prayer for the children of Gaza. This is a prayer for the children of Israel. This is a prayer for all the children, please stop hurting them.

This, I’m sure, had a mostly positive reaction, but also some negative reaction too. Enough negative that she, at another point, talked in a video about the terrible bullying coming her way and in an interview with CNN.

Now, that same “Civil Rights” Watch Group, StopAntisemitism.org, who earlier labeled Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens “Anti-Semite of the Week” is doing some heavy lifting calling for the investigation of Ms. Rachel for “spreading Hamas propaganda over posts about Gaza kids” parroted by my new favorite media hate-read publication the New York Post.

Left-NY Post; Middle & Right-Stop Antisemitism on X;

The “Civil Rights” watch group got killed in the comments under this post. Once by Grok, even:

So, Ms. Rachel is what many have described as the “Miss Rogers of YouTube.” With 15 million subscribers she has quite the following and from what I can tell, sure it's corny af to me, but kids love her, and in interviews she seems to genuinely care for children, even if it’s just a grift, kids don’t know that. She’s sweet Ms. Rachel who loves them.

According to interviews she realized about a year ago that a substantial amount of the children watching her were being affected by the devastation in Gaza and felt she couldn’t not try to comfort those children too.

Isn’t that just the sweetest thing you ever heard?! Fast forward to now, some fucking bogus Twitter group is calling for this sweet lady to be investigated for supporting Hamas. As if enough of our tax dollars aren’t dedicated to the bogus causes of a useless nation-state who only benefits approximately .2 percent of the world's population.

I really have no issue with the Jewish people but my God they’re as bad at electing assholes as we are.

If Pam Bondi goes on to investigate this lady, it’ll say something very dark about who we are dealing with in her.

Hmmmm…. So, you protect the clients of a serial child sex trafficker, but investigate an advocate for the safety of all children? I think you should be investigated next.

Finally…

Neo-terrorists are no more terroristic as neoconservatives are conservative, and neoliberals are liberal.

No more than I love decaf or Lindsay Graham loves woman.

The attacks on these people as supporting terrorist, or being terrorists as some have said, is not going to age well.

Just like “Saddam has Weapons of Mass Destruction” didn’t age well. Sure, the attackers might start their own think tank or become the next Editor-in-Chief of The Atlantic, but they’ll never be forgotten. Especially in the current age of mostly full disclosure. Every year it' gets harder for the rot to hide.

This, is the oldest trick in the book, “Divide and Conquer” and the less we divide, the more that people will notice what they are seeing and the more they fail to conquer. This is a resistance to opposition.

Opposition has always been persecuted. WWI they were arrested and deported, put on lists for opposition to the war. Slandered as “German Sympathizers.”

“Isolationist” they slandered anyone against being dragged into WWII and has become the intellectual warmongers go to slur ever since.

Nixon called anti-war activist’s supporters of the Viet Cong.

W. Bush said, “either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists.”

Now, anyone who points out the hard truths of the Russia/Ukraine conflict are “Puppets of Putin” and anyone calling for Palestinian rights are labeled “antisemites” and “supporters of Hamas.”

This is an old trick of the feeble-minded fools, who make a show war after war of being wrong in the most spectacular ways!

How will they be wrong this time? Only time will tell.

Thank you for reading.

