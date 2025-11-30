Trump Admin: “Bombs Away” in the New Cold War

What a disappointment!

Donald Trump is, no doubt, proving to be truly worthy of the office he holds, regardless of the rhetoric by Trump and his MAGA coalition, anyone who heard his posturing and saber-rattling towards Iran and Venezuela and China and Gaza on the campaign trail, should’ve known better than to think Donald Trump was for peace. However, many of us—including myself—did.

Maybe it was the constant repetitive chants all up and down the campaign trail, media appearances, and wherever else he might pop up, he never let up on his claims of “no new wars”, and pontificating braggadocio about all the wars that were “ended” or “avoided” by him being in office. The big one for me, however, was during his controversial Town Hall on CNN with Kaitlan Collins, airing adjacent to the Republican Primaries he refused to take part in.

Collins pulled a shitty little “gotcha question”, on the subject of (America’s proxy) war between Russia and Ukraine, and to say it backfired…. would be the understatement of the year.

His reply, exposed all who heard it to the possibility that maybe this guy isn’t as bad as they say. And his promise to “end the war on day one,” “end the killing.” That was even the point that Joe Rogan started to soften about the guy. Although he might be the least credible, at least someone was talking like this.

Not from Biden, Kamala, not from anyone in the ruling class. Or potentially to become the ruling class. It showed a respect for the mortality of others, not present from any other president of my lifetime.

But now we have this:

Above, starting at the 1:00 mark of the 1:18 long clip, responding to what at any other time would be a softball question “What about a ‘declaration of war’ from Congress?” As the constitution says is a must for going to war with another country using the United States military. To this he responds, finally, blowing it off, following it up with some much colder rhetoric than we, or at least, I am used to:

Oh, I don’t think we’re gonna need a declaration of war. We’re just gonna kill people who are bringing drugs into our country. We’re going to kill them.

So much for the “peace candidate……”

What the fuck happened to “No More New Wars”?

This is a continuation of Cold War rhetoric from—as far as I am concerned—ancient times.

He was supposed to be the refutation of the status quo. Now he is the status quo. Dismantle the deep state. Now he is the deep state. Drain the swamp? We should consult his friend Jeffrey about that.

America carried out their first failed coup against Venezuela in 1908. There is nothing “America First” about following the same catastrophic policies preceding the worst event(s) to ever happen in the history of the world, World War One, World War Two, and the destruction of Europe at the hands of the “Allied Forces” including Joseph Stalin, who became the next enemy—and rival—of Western Civilization, and the start of the five decade long Cold War against the Soviet Union (USSR).

It is insane to me how badly Donald Trump has wasted all the good will that he had gained from being pursued legally by his successor/predecessor which landed him back in office.

Squandered. Smashed. Pissed in ALL OF OUR FACES! For what?! It’s your legacy Mr. Trump, that is being destroyed. What a fucking fool.

Before the Election last year, I went out and surveyed everyone who’d listen “who” they “like in the election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump?” And completely astounding to me, no one under 50 years old was against him, when four years earlier, post-J6, his supporters almost had to bury their heads in the sand.

Now the dark days seem to be retFFurning with a vengeance, even his most ardent supporters have to caveat their support with things like, “however, I don’t agree with the ICE shit” or “the censorship of pro-Palestine protestors is ridiculous and illegal” or “war with Venezuela is not we voted for” or “this wholesale support of genocide by Israel is not the America First he promised us.”

It seems “America First” was simply a slogan, just like Make America Great Again, or Kamala Harris’ “We’re Not Going Back”(ICK) or Barack Obama’s infamous “Vote for Change” or “Change We Can Believe In” depending on the year.

No matter who you vote for you always end up with John McCain. —Tom Woods

Politics is fighting words again. Watch your step. Be mindful of your surroundings. Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking his beliefs out loud. By all means, speak your mind but, do so with all discretion advised. Now, back to the Caribbean….

Regime Change! Yea, That’ll Show Em’

After the blood thirsty clip of him coldly speaking of murdering Venezuelans (Clip at top of page) and their democratically-elected leader, Nicolás Maduro, what world is that not grounds for impeachment but the stupid Ukraine call was. Wonder why? I’ve got a hunch.

As we speak there have now been 20 illegal boat strikes by American drones, offering zero evidence that they might be anything more than fishermen trying to feed their families', currently causing families to go hungry, and a fish shortage in mainland Venezuela because the citizens are afraid to fish for fear that they might be next.

Share The Freedom Manifesto

Share

America Threatens a New “War on _______” as Supposed “Narco-Terrorists” Enter Stage Left

So, now I must ask what happened to arresting motherfuckers!? Due process? Western values for God sake.

What happened to the agreement that the government side was flawed, and therefore should consider everyone “innocent until proven guilty” to avoid sentences from being passed against people who were innocent but had their lives ruined anyway.

While the president drone strikes fishermen, the heroin—poisoned with fentanyl, and a new, Narcan-resistant demon, xylazine—is still moving from Mexico and the Middle East, leaving the streets thrashed with sleeping zombies, and lab grade crystal meth, more abundant and cheaper than any other drug on the market. Followed by Abscesses, psychosis, and violent eruptions from this crystalline evil taking place on a daily basis, and what does our fearless leader do about it? Go after the wrong country under recommendation of State Department crony Marco Rubio, and others.

The war on drugs being carried out, failure be damned, is a war on the most vulnerable of American souls. The very people he campaigned on saving. And he, representing their last glimmer of hope, is using their illness as an excuse to go on the warpath towards war with the wrong fucking country. Go figure.

And “Narco-Terrorists”? Give me a break. Firstly, if any one of those twenty boats had drugs in them it doesn’t mean the people were fucking terrorists. In most cases the cartels make these people into mules through extortionist tactics (intimidation, kidnapping, etc). If someone would arrest them instead of blowing them up, you might be saving their lives or God forbid their families’ lives.

Secondly, we failed just as badly in the war on terror as we did in the war on drugs! Of course, Trump doesn’t know this. He has never read a book. You think he’s ever seen “The Wire?” How about “Snow?” Doubt it. Now we’re doing a “war on drug-terrorists?” That’s bound to be a winner.

Donald Trump and his group of imbeciles are really overplaying their hands.

His credibility collapsed with the botched cover-up of Jeffrey Epstein, which gets worse and worse daily and the stripping of the First Amendment, when you decided to turn your dogs on blue cities and disappear protesters who are not even protesting America, and chose a fake ally, a vassal state of the U.S. over his own people.

He’s horribly subservient to Israel, we knew he would be. He took a half-a-billion dollars from the Adelsons, who he admits would choose Israel over America, for his legal bills and campaign, but dude, we didn’t sign up for another war on anything.

We can’t win “War(s) on things.” We fail every time!

War on Drugs? Lost.

War on terror? Hell, they’re visiting the White House!

How did the War on Terror, lead to more terror worldwide? The same way that the War on Drugs led to more deadly, and more abundant drugs around the world, and right here at home.

Both of them were created by us, and destabilized the whole world in the name of saving it. How did this happen? Let’s talk about it.

Share

Share The Freedom Manifesto

The War On Drugs

The war against drugs began with Harry Anslinger. The author of “Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs,” Johann Hari explains in the book above and in an interview (below) with the ACLU:

Johann Hari: The most influential person who no one has ever heard of is Harry Anslinger, the man who invented the modern War on Drugs — way before Nixon, way before Reagan. He’s the guy who takes over the Federal Bureau of Prohibition just as alcohol prohibition is ending. So, he inherits this big government department with nothing to do, and he basically invents the modern drug war to give his bureaucracy a purpose. For example, he had previously said marijuana was not a problem — he wasn’t worried about it, it wasn’t addictive — but he suddenly announces that marijuana is the most dangerous drug in the world, literally — worse than heroin — and creates this huge hysteria around it. He’s the first person to use the phrase “warfare against drugs.”

Harrison Narcotics Tax Act (1914): The foundational pillar of U.S. drug policy. It effectively criminalized the non-medical use of cocaine and opiates. Enforcement was driven by racialized fears of African Americans in the South using cocaine and Chinese immigrants using opium.

Opium Order Form in 1914

Marijuana Tax Act (1937): Spearheaded by Federal Bureau of Narcotics Commissioner Harry Anslinger, this act effectively banned cannabis. Anslinger utilized sensationalist propaganda and racial tropes against Mexican immigrants to secure its passage.

Boggs Act (1951): Established the first mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenses, setting a precedent for the draconian sentencing structures of the 1980s.

October 27th 1970, President Richard Nixon signed into law the ‘Controlled Substances Act’ which was the first formation of the I-V Controlled Substance Scheduling and the basis for drug regulation still used (and unrevised) today.

Although the first push against drugs began in 1909 with the Smoking Opium Exclusion Act banning the possession, importation and use of opium for smoking.

Then, in 1914, Congress passed the Harrison Narcotics Act, which required narcotics manufacturers, sellers, and distributors to register with the Bureau of Internal Revenue under the U.S. Treasury Department. The act was the first comprehensive law in the U.S. to regulate whole classes of drugs., which regulated and taxed the production, importation, and distribution of opiates and cocaine.

Next came alcohol leading to the Volstead Act and the prohibition of alcohol starting what is known as the Prohibition era (1919-1933).

This “War” as we know it today, however, began in June 17 1971 when Nixon addressed the nation with the following statement:

America’s public enemy number one in the United States is drug abuse. In order to fight and defeat this enemy, it is necessary to wage a new all-out offensive.

Under Nixon this was almost immediately used as something like a pretty new pistol for the FBI and CIA crushing of anti-war/pro-civil rights sentiment through the many operations pegged against us (COINTELPRO, CHAOS, and others). Carter’s win posed as a reprisal to Nixon’s policies and started the decriminalization of reefer. Reagan made the same declaration in 1982, however, with a bit more of a charming disposition.

And again in 1986 with the enlistment of First Lady Nancy, and the now infamous, “Just Say No” Campaign. (Below)

So cute, are they not? Nancy Reagan telling people to “just say no” during the “Crack epidemic.” Patronizing people in the throws of addiction, just trying to survive.

H.W. Bush declared the same war. Here he is (1989) making that declaration followed by a speech by a much more spry Joe Biden on the same subject.

George H.W. Bush: Some used to call drugs harmless, recreational, they’re not. Drugs are a real, and terribly dangerous threat to our neighborhoods, our friends, and our families. No one among us is out of harm’s way when four-year-olds play in playgrounds strewn with discarded hypodermic needles and crack vials it breaks my heart. When cocaine, one of the most deadly and addictive illegal drugs, is available to school kids, school kids, it’s an outrage! And when hundreds of thousands of babies are born each year to mothers who use drugs, premature babies born desperately sick, and even the most defenseless among us are at risk. These are the tragedies behind the statistics, but the numbers also have quite a story to tell. Let me share with you the results of the recently completed household survey of the national institute on drug abuse, it compares recent drug use to three years ago, it tells us some good news and some very bad news. First the good, as you can see in the chart in 1985. The government estimated that 23 million Americans were using drugs on a current basis. That is at least once in the preceding month last year that number fell by more than a third that means almost 9 million fewer Americans are casual drug users. Good news because, we changed our national attitude toward drugs, casual drug use has declined. We have many to thank, our brave law enforcement officers, religious leaders, teachers, community activists, and leaders of business and labor. We should also thank the media for their exhaustive news and editorial coverage and for their air time and space for anti-drug messages and finally i want to thank the president, and Mrs. Reagan for their leadership. All of these good people told the truth, that drug use is wrong and dangerous, but as much comfort as we can draw from these dramatic reductions, there is also bad news, very bad news, roughly eight million people have used cocaine in the past year, almost one million of them used it.

And here he is visiting a crack house.

The law came down on these people (majority minority) selling crack-cocaine harder than they’ve ever come down on sex offenders or murderers—. Which, by the way, still stands. Problem was, that the cocaine they used to make the Crack came from the office of the vice president, yes, it came from THEM!!! So they could fund the very thing that they are currently planning to do to Nicolás Maduro, Regime Change.

Share

Share The Freedom Manifesto

Iran-Contra

As explained by Arun Gupta at The Intercept:

So, after sanctions passed by Congress it was legislated that we would no longer fund the Contras. An unruly group, kind of like Al-Qaeda, remember Al-Qaeda? The head-chopping Bin Ladenite wannabes who now rule Syria, visit the White House, play basketball with military leaders after we armed them against Syrian “dictator” Bashar al-Assad, just a decade after they flew planes into the World Trade Center and Pentagon, killing 3,000 Americans at home, 4,500 in the illegal invasion we carried out in Iraq, causing trauma that has led to the suicide of 30,000—and counting—of our bravest and brightest. They (Americans) are gone, but not forgotten, like the saying goes, however, we seem to have forgotten that they’re—al-Qaeda—not gone!

After the Reagan administration was banned from funding the Contras, who he repeatedly compared, publicly and privately, with the forefathers of America calling them a ‘‘moral equal to our Founding Fathers” minus the cocaine, I guess, and a lot more genocide. Not sure if Ronnie really believed that or if it was just a dope line from a throw away speechwriter that he was hoping would manufacture consent, to steal a Chomsky term, of the populace and Congress, unfortunately for the Contras, the latter wasn’t buying it.

President Ronald Reagan, and his pack of neoconservative wolves, however, wouldn’t take “No!” for an answer.

As mentioned above, following the president’s green-light, CIA Director Bill Casey, Vice H.W. Bush, and the rest of the warmongering snakes collaborated with Israel’s Mossad, to sell weapons to Iran, illegally of course.

Taking the profits from the weapons sale, to provide more weapons to the contras, and thanks to VP Bush/CIA/State Dept. hammering out a deal with the Medellin Cartel & Noriega—who Bush would go on to arrest during his turn as president—would fill up the plane—now empty in Nicaragua—with cocaine which would then be sold to a dealer in Los Angeles—Freeway” Rick Ross ring any bells—with profits, once again, being used to repeat the cycle.

At the same time this was happening, trouble was brewing domestically, as the LA street dealer, Rick Ross was expanding his empire with the tons of cocaine he was buying, turning to freebase (smokable cocaine) and marketing as “Ready-Rock” was taking America by storm and began the beginning of the crack epidemic as we knew it.

What was our beef with the Sandinista government? The same beef we got with Maduro in Venezuela and why we are in process of replacing him. Because we don’t own them. Back then we called it “Communist” but really they were just further to the left than Ronald Reagan, and not in the pocket of the US government, yet.

Our narco exploits didn’t end there. Below the War on Terror will crash together with the War on Drugs in a way that we can only speculate.

You see, when prosecuting the intelligence agencies most secret operations, especially after being given the time to cover-up said operations we are left, simply with outlines of what actually happened, and we must draw our conclusions from an abundance of circumstantial evidence, however, enough pieces come together to form a narrative just about any twelve jurors would find “beyond a shadow of a doubt.”

After bombing Iraq all through the 90’s and putting military bases all over the Middle East which offended the former Mujaheddin who beat the Soviet Union into submission in Afghanistan with our weapons. This caused a string of terrorist attacks all leading up to a climactic attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11/2001. This was a plan from the beginning to provoke us into invading Afghanistan to bleed us dry the same way that they bled the USSR dry just over a decade earlier.



When we invaded Afghanistan and pushed the Taliban to the margins, a few unintended consequences took place, one of them being the—once almost clean of drug cultivation—country would become the largest producer of heroin in the world, with American soldiers running cover for the farmers and USAID subsidizing the farms. At the same time here in the states the opiate boom came, bigger than anything anyone had ever seen. Wave after wave the drugs came and decimated what was left of the inner cities.

Now, those drugs that Nancy Reagan told us to “Just say no” to while Ronald was feeding them to us by the ton, and the heroin that our soldiers took up guarding for the “good of the people” are nothing compared to what they evolved into.

We had fentanyl, manufactured in mexico using precursors from china being mixed with heroin from Afghanistan and Xylazine, a horrible tranquilizer that there is nothing to reverse an overdose to, killing on average 100,000-”A 747 full of people shot out of the sky every single day.” -Jelly Roll-Americans every year, but we’re worried about Venezuela.

With that we introduce the failed War on Terror.

Share The Freedom Manifesto

Share

We Lost the War on Terror





The War on Terror was a failure. We spent 8 trillion dollars, lost 4500 American servicemen and a million Iraqis and that was just in Iraq. No telling how many more became the “casualties of war” in the seven that we destroyed.



We created ISIS when we opened the doors to Bucca prison in Iraq. We fought on the same side as the guys who flew the planes into the towers in an attempt to overthrow Bashar al-Assad. We tortured Arabs who turned out to be innocent, locked them up indefinitely to cover it up, and sent the only guy who dared to speak against it to prison, a CIA officer named John Kiriakou.

During one five-month drone-strike campaign in Afghanistan, nearly 90% of the people killed were not the intended targets.

30,000 and rising, servicemen from the War on Terror have taken their own lives, at 24 a day, no telling how many more can no longer take part in society, all this for our War on Terror.

But, surely we defeated terrorism, right? Right!?

Wrong.

At the beginning of this war on terror there was 440 members of one group called al-Qaeda. By Christmas they were all but decimated. However, according to reports al-Qaeda alone has grown by a thousand times:

Thousands of members of hundreds of new groups. Every time we seek out to overthrow a regime who we “don’t like” it causes Blowback as Chalmers Johnson wrote in his book by the same name. Coined by General McChrystal, “Insurgent Math” You kill 5 insurgents and 10 rise up because when you kill 5, it emboldens the 10 to fight back and practically does the recruiting for al-Qaeda.

No one in corporate media even talks about Iraq anymore, images from Libya are so bad. Reports of slave auctions, the sodomized Qaddafi. It doesn’t get uglier.

All for money and ego, that’s it.

We, for our own damn ego and oil, destroyed the Middle East. How about Yemen. Two years ago we stopped backing the Saudi’s in their genocide against Yemen. Straight from a member of Trump’s cabinet in his first term: We can’t stop bombing Yemen because we owe Lockheed Martin too much money. They called it “putting the defense industry on welfare.”

No worries Lockheed Martin. No worries at all. Regime change is in the air. It reeks of death and oil.

The shrieks of joy from little Marco the neocon, sound like the sound barrier breaking overhead, this is after all his lifelong mission, to be the blood-soaked monster that destroyed Venezuela.

Using weapons of war to murder “drug dealers.” Who the fuck do we think we are. We are truly overplaying our hand, the world hates us. No one can trust us. Anyone we shake hands with, must know their days are numbered.

Twenty speed boats have been bombed now, the country is encircled by our weapons.

The blowback from the Middle East led to 9/11, what do we think this will lead to. Venezuela is so damn close to us, ninety miles off our coast, what makes anyone think that this wouldn’t be another disaster for America.

We militarized the police with both wars. Bled our own country of resources, and handed the ball to organized crime all over the world.

We created an overdose crisis with the “War on Drugs.”

Created terror with the “War on Terror.”

How exactly do we think we could now win the war on this imaginary hybrid we are calling “Narco-Terrorists?” Does such a thing even exist? We should probably look a little closer to home, because in most counts, the real culprits are sitting in Langley or the State Department of Washington, D.C.

Thank you for reading.

This is

Editor-in-Chief