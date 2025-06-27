A couple months ago Douglas Murray wrote an Op-Ed for the New York Post, which was zero ‘Ed’ and not much ‘Op’, that was, shall I say, the most factually inaccurate piece of garbage I ever read in my life, it was more inaccurate when compared to real life than “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”, it was disparaging of people who I love, called for censorship based on lies and for this I had to put his final nail in the coffin.

Now, the war drums are beating. The bombing has already started, and Ted Cruz, a good ole’ boy from Texas is beating the drums harder than anyone looking for a change of regime and a military occupation. Why? It wouldn’t be because he’s lobbied by the most powerful lobby in American history, who is the mortal enemy of the country in the crosshairs, right?

Who is Ted Cruz?

Ted Cruz is someone who has been down-right heroic on domestic issues of censorship and border control. In the interview I’m referring to it’s quite hilarious how the only thing Ted can admit that Tucker has gotten right was on the border even though he mentions many times in this interview that he reads Tucker’s newsletter every day. But Ted tends to be great on these policies, when that government happens to be Democrat, when the shoe is on the other foot however, he turns into a scouring partisan hack.

Ted Cruz is a Texas Senator. He’s known for having a silver-tongued dialect and intellect that is second to none. Here is CNN, who are no fans of Teddy:

The first Hispanic American elected to the US Senate from Texas, and a graduate of Harvard Law School and Princeton University, Cruz had argued nine cases before the US Supreme Court by the time he ran for Senate – more than any practicing Texas lawyer or member of Congress. Anyone who has authored 70 Supreme Court briefs, which Cruz did as solicitor general of Texas, surely must have skills to marshal the power of facts.

Yes, he must. According to people who would know, such as our very own novelist intellectual,

, he is known to be a quite formidable linguist on the debate stage, but on the subject of Israel, well, he sounded as he appears like a bumbling religious fundamentalist redneck.

Now, I don’t doubt he’s a formidable debater with a silver tongue, but the hardest thing to debate is a bad argument that you don’t actually believe in. He appears dumb in this exchange because his arguments were dumb.

It’s very hard to argue for the moral high ground when you’re arguing in favor of a nation that just carried out the new Holodomor by blocking the entrance of food for three months, have murdered over a hundred journalists who were trying to report the situation on the ground, have killed a minimum of 50,000 civilians and are now carrying out a preemptive strike on a country that are currently in peace talks with us.

However, the things he spoke with confidence about were also very telling in their own. So, let’s get into it…

It only took four minutes to inject the term “Isolationism” into the conversation where I must insert the quote by Murray Rothbard’s Libertarian Manifesto:

“Isolationism” was coined as a smear term to apply to opponents of American entry into World War II. Since the word was often applied through guilt-by-association to mean pro-Nazi, “isolationist” took on a “right wing” as well as a generally negative flavor.

Isolationist became then, and forever, the number one slur against anyone who went against the state’s proliferation of violence.

Let’s start with ‘I have not said that’ when Tucker confronted Ted for calling for a “military regime change.”

SENATOR TED CRUZ: No, no, I’ve not. Not said that once. I don’t think we need to use military force to do regime change. I said I support it. I would like to see it happen. You asked me how should it happen, A popular uprising. So what I’ve advocated for….

So, this is a fun one, and one that I’ve written about extensively.

Any time they call for a “popular uprising” what they are doing is rallying the people, for our NGO’s to start pumping in money to the protest movements and prepare for, what we call, a “Color Revolution.” This is an uprising funded by a foreign government that wants to install a new government that is willing to play ball with our interests. It’s easier to hide behind the protest movements, and carried out by the CIA.

When a countries government is not friendly to our interests we send in Government-funded NGO’s such as USAID, National Endowment for Democracy, International Republican Institute, National Democratic Institute, and wouldn’t you know it, the United States Agency for International Development. They rattle the people, train the rebels, overthrow the leaders and install the new one, all under the supervision and assistance of the US State Department, CIA, and US Military.

Check out the screenshot below is from another piece I did on this. All sources cited, paid for by the Government-Funded NGO, the National Republican Institute. Because Republicans have historically been interested in “transgender art” and “Sex changes for Peruvians”, right?:

When Ted says, “I have not said that”. This is what he means. He works in Congress; Congress funds these uprisings. When he says “Regime Change” it’s much different than some rando pundit saying it. His words have action behind them.

Ted Cruz, pictured above casting spells on all those who defy Israel

Is Ted “Bought and Paid For”

Something that comes across through this interview, mainly because Ted Cruz says it explicitly is his love for Israel ahead of Texas. Because, though it may seem “weird” how many questions Tucker asks about Israel, but I find it weirder how little regard Ted has for Texas. It seems Joe Rogan has more good things to say about Texas when he’s talking to scientists and alien abductees than this actual “representative of Texas”. But just for shits n giggles let’s take a look back at his 2012 campaign and see how much he had to say about “being the leading defender of Israel in the United States Senate."

So, I found what seems to equal up to his claim at: TRUE. The following headline was put out by Fox News in 2014:

This was after walking off a stage earlier that year, as the keynote speaker at a Christian Arab event:

In recent days Sen. Ted Cruz received a warm embrace by the crowd he addressed during a Zionist Organization of America dinner at a New York City hotel. Cruz, a conservative Texas Republican, has emerged as a staunch defender of Israel. Just two months ago he made headlines when he lectured hecklers at a Christian Arab event – where he was keynote speaker – telling them anyone who hates Israel also hates America, and then walking off the stage.

Which calls to question, what exactly is the role of a Texas Senator? Is it not to represent the needs of the people of Texas?

Is the state of Texas doing so well that Texans can afford to sacrifice their representative and allow him to instead represent a foreign country? A client state?

What’s good for Israel might not be good for Texas, can Texans trust that if ever the time came Ted would vote in favor of what’s good for his real constituents? Above what’s good for Israel? I think we already have that answer.

Texas has a high percentage of the military living there, with the bases and the patriotic culture. How does it benefit them to have the most pro-Israel representative also representing them? Just because they love the military, does it mean they want to fight a war of choice on behalf of a client state. I don’t think so, no doubt his extremist Evangelical dispensationalist views fit great with the cults of Texas, but what about the regular people who simply want to live their lives without the grid being knocked out.

The “Careful Word Game”

Ok, for this I believe we start with Ted’s antisemitism game. To make this a piece that could be read and understood in a timeless manner, the context of this interview is that Israel has bombed Iran and many pro-Israel politicians are calling for an “American” bombing campaign and regime change, including Ted Cruz, that’s the context of the interview.

Ted Cruz, pictured above auditioning for Dumbo the Elephant; One week prior to his appearance in Harry Potter as a Gringotts Bank Goblin;

About 40 minutes into the interview Ted Cruz swaps “Israel” for “the Jews”, Tucker immediately takes issue with it and says, “no one said anything about ‘the Jews’

Although Ted might not have seen how obvious this was because he was in it, it was so very obvious. They’d been talking about Israel and the support of Israel’s war with Iran than as soon as Ted didn’t want to answer the question he was being confronted with, he derailed it by replacing Israel with ‘The Jews’, Tucker caught it and responded so “now I’m an antisemite”, and Ted accuses him of being ‘obsessed with the Jews’ and then ‘obsessed with Israel’ this was after just espousing that his “number one goal” when running for his Senate seat was to be the “leading supporter of Israel in the Senate.” Tucker calls this out.

Then Ted accuses Tucker of playing a “careful word game” by referring to Ted Cruz’s admission that when he ran for congress in 2012 he ran as the #1 defender of Israel in the Senate.

Ted was the one playing a word game here, anyone listening could hear it, and his constituents in Texas, I hope are paying attention. They are being represented by an empty seat.

Their representation is busy with a hostile foreign power and maybe if he has time he can worry about their needs.

Dispensationalism and the Separation of Church and State

SENATOR TED CRUZ: And the reason is twofold. Number one, as a Christian growing up in Sunday school, I was taught from the Bible, those who bless Israel will be blessed, and those who curse Israel will. Will be cursed. And from my perspective, I want to be on the blessing side of things, of the. TUCKER CARLSON: Those who bless the government of Israel. SENATOR TED CRUZ: Those who bless Israel is what it says, doesn’t say the government of. It says the nation of Israel. So that’s in the Bible. As a Christian, I believe that. TUCKER CARLSON: Where is that? SENATOR TED CRUZ: I can find it to you. I don’t have the scripture off the tip of mine. You pull out the phone and use the. TUCKER CARLSON: It’s in Genesis. But. So you’re quoting a Bible phrase, you don’t have context for it. You don’t know where in the Bible it is. But that’s like, like your theology. I’m confused. What does that even mean? Tucker, I’m a Christian. I want to know what you’re talking about. SENATOR TED CRUZ: Where does my support for Israel come from? Number one, because biblically, we are commanded to support Israel. But number two. TUCKER CARLSON: Hold on, hold on. You’re a senator and now you’re throwing out theology. And I am a Christian and I am allowed to weigh in on this. We are commanded as Christians to support the government of Israel. SENATOR TED CRUZ: We are commanded to support Israel and we’re. TUCKER CARLSON: What does that mean? Israel? SENATOR TED CRUZ: We’re told those who bless Israel will be blessed. TUCKER CARLSON: But hold on. Define Israel. This is important. Are you kidding? Kidding? This is a majority Christian country. SENATOR TED CRUZ: Define Israel. Do you not know what Israel is? That would be the country you’ve asked, like 49 questions about. TUCKER CARLSON: So that’s what Genesis. That’s what God is talking about. SENATOR TED CRUZ: The nation of Israel.

Ted says this with such confidence it’s infuriating!

What he is referring to is a new way of reading the Bible that came out in the last hundred years called “dispensationalism.” It means during different eras of the bible you follow god’s words differently. So, this bit is from the It’s from the Old Testament and doesn’t say this at all. The Mises Institute did an excellent explainer of this interaction if you’d like to know more. Here’s what it actually says in Genesis 12:1-3:

Now the Lord said to Abram, “Go from your country and your kindred and your father’s house to the land that I will show you. And I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.”

It doesn’t say “Israel” at all but Ted doesn’t say that. It’s really misleading. He’s saying that when God refers to “You”, that You is Israel. And Tucker is saying, “You think God is referring to the government of Israel?” And I think that takes the cake.

This alone is the reason there is a separation of church and state. The idea is so crazy that in a country whose founding was based on the freedom of religion, for us to, 300 years later, to now be on the brink of war at the behest of a religion that is now being deciphered to say, whatever they want it to say.

Maybe next year we should go to war for the Mormons? Or, actually, according to my translation everyone is supposed to pay their taxes to me, because, well, here’s what happened, every preacher all across America who says to give the Lord 15% of your income, who they’re actually referring to is me, so if you want those blessings, you shouldn’t let our god down.

What’s stopping anyone from saying that. And what if you don’t believe in that? What if your religion is completely opposed to that? Or maybe you believe when you blow some shit up you’ll get 40 virgins in the afterlife, like some do, should we now institute legislation at state level or should we say you’re fucking nuts, and so is the other one and even if I believed any of you it has no grounds, because the constitution of the United States doesn’t allow it, and I represent my countrymen, not yours.

Fuck you, Ted Cruz!

Thank you for reading!

