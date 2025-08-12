The Freedom Manifesto

The Freedom Manifesto

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
Aug 12

I can't write about anything else either. This genocide has to be stopped and all of our voices are needed to bring attention to it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jordan Lee Canter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture