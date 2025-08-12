The Killing of a People

The new Hasbara is making al-Qaeda seem like a wholesome crowd. Hitler a friend till the end.

Scrolling through X last night my feed was inundated with the pictures of dead journalists from an airstrike the night before.



I can't write about anything else. It feels like malpractice to carry on about anything else when children are being slaughtered and my government is running cover for them, using bombs and ammunition manufactured in my country, paid for with my tax dollars. Scrolling through my drafts I have 27 articles that are nearly finished or have a good start, but I keep hitting a roadblock in the form of an airstrike on innocent children, men, and woman whose only crime was being born in the wrong skin.

My first thought was well, everyone is covering this. It won’t make a damn bit of difference if I do or not. And maybe that is so, but even if my writing doesn’t move the needle a millimeter or change one person’s mind at least I can get this shit off of my chest.

The latest crimes by the Israeli Gestapo have the entire world up in arms. The only people who aren't completely outraged are those who stand to benefit from the actions of their masters. Those who are already bought and paid for by the blood-soaked racket. They know who they are and I hope it was worth it.



Crazy, they were called when they accused them of imposing a hunger blockade right out in the open.

August 1st, 2025 from Drop Site News:

President Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee toured an “aid distribution” site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in Rafah in southern Gaza on Friday. During the U.S. envoy's highly stage-managed visit, at least 82 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the enclave, including 49 people seeking food aid with more than 270 injured. The visit came as the leading international authority on food crises—the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC)—this week said that the “worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out in the Gaza Strip,” warning that the situation has reached “an alarming and deadly turning point” and predicting “widespread death” without immediate action. “A theatrical performance is currently taking place at the U.S. aid distribution centers, attended by Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff: A civilized distribution of aid, without repression and pepper gas, without gunfire or casualties, without stampedes," Eyad Amawi, a representative of the Gaza Relief Committee and a coordinator for local NGOs based in Deir al-Balah, said. "Today, the goal is to discredit thousands of video clips, to wipe away the blood of nearly 1,000 starving martyrs and hundreds of wounded in the traps of humiliation.” Israel’s starvation campaign in Gaza reached a tipping point last month, with Palestinians collapsing in the streets and with men, women, and children dying from hunger and malnutrition on a daily basis. Three new deaths from the spreading famine were recorded by the ministry of health on Friday, bringing the total number since the start of the war to 162, including 92 children—many of them over the past three weeks alone.

This deliberate act of starving these people, not due to a shortage but simply because they can, is on the level of the Holodomor in 1932-33 Ukraine, when Joseph Stalin instituted a hunger blockade leading to a “man-made famine” on his own people as a means to crackdown on dissent.

How is this any different.

June 12, 2025 at 12:38 pm ET | Gaza, Israel

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Thursday that Israeli forces killed 103 Palestinians and wounded 427 over the previous 24-hour period as Israeli troops continued to shoot people seeking aid, and airstrikes and artillery pounded the Strip. Details about Israeli strikes, photos, and videos were not as widely available as usual on Thursday, as Palestinian authorities reported a total internet blackout due to an Israeli attack on the last remaining main fiber optic cable connecting Gaza. The UN said that the blackout had hampered its aid operations inside the besieged enclave.

Even President Trump is talking about the starvation in Gaza:

President Trump acknowledged on Monday that there was “real starvation” in the Gaza Strip, comments that came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed there was “no starvation” despite the daily malnutrition deaths that have been caused by the US-backed Israeli siege. “That’s real starvation stuff, I see it. You can’t fake that,” the president told reporters while meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at a Trump golf course in Scotland. Trump said the US would become “even more involved” with getting aid into Gaza. However, the current US aid system, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), has created death traps for Palestinians as they are regularly gunned down by the Israeli military near GHF sites.

The Serial Slaughter of the Free Press in Gaza

Flippantly they tell us, “You’re losing your mind,” when they’re accused of targeted assassinations of Palestinian journalists. And follow-up with the excuse that, “The people you are talking about are not actual journalists, they are Hamas militants.” They used this excuse as recently as last night to cover their asses for the six Al-Jazeera journalists they just killed in an airstrike.

I have to wonder if these people are militants where is their weapons? They don’t have any? Unarmed? And you killed them anyway.

Early in the assault on Gaza a Palestinian poet, writer, and teacher, known for teaching his students not to hate Jews, Refaat Alareer, had taken up reporting what was happening in Gaza. For this they hunted him and when they found him staying at his sister they bombed the home and killed everyone inside.

Refaat Alareer

He left this poem behind:

If I Must Die December 14, 2023 If I must die,

you must live

to tell my story

to sell my things

to buy a piece of cloth

and some strings,

(make it white with a long tail)

so that a child, somewhere in Gaza

while looking heaven in the eye

awaiting his dad who left in a blaze —

and bid no one farewell

not even to his flesh

not even to himself —

sees the kite, my kite you made, flying up above,

and thinks for a moment an angel is there

bringing back love.

If I must die

let it bring hope,

let it be a story.

Since then 236 Palestinian journalists have been murdered, 2 Israeli. Western journalists are not allowed in Palestine. Without these journalists we would know nothing, and the Israelis know this.

Anas al-Sharif

The most recent journalist massacre as I mentioned above was a deliberate airstrike of the most prolific Palestinian journalist Anas al-Sharif and five others all working for Al-Jazeera and “Mohammed Qreiqeh was well-known for his eloquent way of speaking, a skill he displayed to the world in a live TV report just moments before Israel killed him.

“The 33-year-old Al Jazeera correspondent was one of six Palestinian journalists killed in a direct and deliberate Israeli strike on their media tent beside Gaza City's al-Shifa hospital on Sunday.”

Middle East Eye:

Their names were Anas al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, Moamen Aliwa and Mohammed al-Khalidi. Israel has killed 238 Palestinian journalists in Gaza since the beginning of the war, according to the Gaza government media office. Sharif was a renowned Al Jazeera correspondent who had gained prominence for his brave reporting during the conflict. Qreiqeh was a Middle East Eye contributor who had reported on Israeli atrocities and most recently was working for Al Jazeera.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ):

An Israeli army spokesperson had called Al Jazeera Arabic’s Gaza correspondent Anas al-Sharif a terrorist multiple times before his death in an Israeli airstrike on August 10, 2025.

The CPJ started to worry that the Israelis were about to act and were using the premise that “Anas was a terrorist” as their excuse to kill him. This is someone who reported on the assault on Gaza 11 months straight at one point.

New York, July 24, 2025—The Committee to Protect Journalists is gravely worried about the safety of Al Jazeera Arabic’s Gaza correspondent Anas al-Sharif, who is being targeted by an Israeli military smear campaign, which he believes is a precursor to his assassination.

Because he was recorded crying in a video over the people being starved they decided that Anas was a part of a “false Hamas campaign on starvation.”

Israel is coming under increasing pressure to stop shooting Palestinians at aid distribution points and allow more food in, amid global alarm over reports of deaths from hunger and images of emaciated children. In a July 24 video, Adraee accused al-Sharif of being a member of Hamas’ military wing, Al-Qassam, since 2013 and moving during the war “to work for the most criminal and offensive channel.” In a July 23 video, Adraee described Al Jazeera’s reporting on starving Palestinians as “a fabricated drama starring Anas al-Sharif, who sheds crocodile tears,” while playing a clip of the journalist crying while reporting on July 20. In a July 20 video, Adraee played the same footage of al-Sharif crying and accused him of “propaganda” and being part of a “false Hamas campaign on starvation.” On July 12, responding to al-Sharif’s post calling for a ceasefire, Adraee described the journalist as “a mouthpiece for intellectual terrorism.” Share The Freedom Manifesto Share

“There IS NO ETHNIC CLEANSING or GENOCIDE!”—Says Israeli Spokesman

“Yes, There Is!”—Says Benjamin Netanyahu!



It is anti-semitic, a “blood libel,” to say that were committing ethnic cleansing.

Now, with the backing of the American empire they’re committing these things out in the open.

To say this is evil is the understatement of the decade.

They starved these people for months, and that was letting nothing in, which is kind of a red herring because before they sealed the place up for months and wouldn’t let a crumb in and arrested anyone who tried to get past them to feed the people they were already not allowing enough food in to feed the people.

Then when they let in food they would open fire on the lines of hungry people, gathered to relieve their aching bellies. Killing as many as forty-nine people at once, standing in line.

So far, they have killed 245 people while they were simply trying to eat.

People, yes, people, these are people just like you and I.



In the past 24 hours 60 Palestinians were murdered.

6 of them journalists for Al-Jazeera.

Over 300 injured and 36 were murdered in line to get food.

“The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) has warned that a “worst-case scenario of famine is currently playing out,” predicting “widespread death” without immediate intervention.”

Share The Freedom Manifesto

Share

Benjamin Announces His “Final Solution” Like His Predecessor in the Third Reich.

The Israeli leader claimed he didn't want to 'keep' Gaza but the Israeli plans involve the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from large swathes of Gaza with the goal of driving them out entirely by Dave DeCamp | August 7, 2025 at 3:28 pm ET | Gaza, Israel, Palestine Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in public comments on Thursday that his goal for Israel’s next military offensive in Gaza is the takeover and full Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory. Netanyahu claimed that he doesn’t want to “keep” Gaza and that Israel would hand over the territory to an unspecified Arab force, but the Israeli military plans involve the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian civilian population of Gaza City and Gaza’s central refugee camps with the goal of driving them out of the Strip entirely. “We intend to control all of Gaza. We don’t want to keep Gaza. We want a security perimeter. We want to hand Gaza over to Arab forces that will govern Gaza properly,” Netanyahu told Fox News. In another interview, Netanyahu said Hamas and the Palestinian Authority couldn’t govern Gaza and that the Israeli military would be responsible for “overall security,” meaning Israel would maintain a tight grip on the territory. “We will never hand [Gaza] over to the Palestinian Authority or Hamas. We will provide overall security. There will be a security perimeter provided by us,” he said. Netanyahu’s plan has faced resistance from the military since heavy Israeli troop casualties are expected, and the Israeli captives in Gaza will likely be harmed or killed during the offensive. Thousands of Israelis are protesting against the planned escalation, and the families of the hostages are calling for a diplomatic deal to free their relatives. Despite the risks and the daily slaughter and starvation in Gaza, the Trump administration has decided to back whatever Netanyahu decides to do. “President Trump has decided not to intervene and to let the Israeli government make its own decisions,” Axios reported on Thursday. According to reports, the military offensive on Gaza City and the surrounding refugee camps in the center of the enclave is expected to last for months. Israel will push the civilian population out of the area and direct them to the south, in an effort to prompt them to leave.

This is everything that the more moderate voices said would never happen. This is the Greater Israel plan that they wanted all along.

They’ve been keeping Syria weak, so it’ll be no problem to take. Settlers have been taking the West Bank piece-by-piece and according to recent reports it’s fully in Israels possession.

The people of Gaza City are so weak from malnutrition, what are they really gonna do. Someone should do something! But who? What?

Whether you’re a praying type or not we should all say a prayer for the Palestinian people.

They need a miracle!

Thank you for reading. This is

Editor-in-Chief

Share The Freedom Manifesto

Share

Scrolling through some clips about the Tucker Carlson X Nick Fuentes fallout and I run into this Adam Sosnick pontificating as to why Candace Owens/Dave Smith/Tucker Carlson might be so critical of Israel.

After the latest news that they literally voted for this week for the ethnic cleansing of all the Palestinians from Gaza it’s unbelievable that anyone could still be in wonder about why anyone would oppose these people.

At this point if you are not in opposition to Israel you are guilty of a crime against humanity.

Especially, if you have a platform that millions of people watch that’s even worse. By all means, if you don’t or can’t pay attention to all this shit, I get it. But if you are watching and find yourself thinking, I wonder why everyone is so upset at them? Maybe it’s because she has a catholic husband as Adam so stupidly suggests, you are in fucking dream world.