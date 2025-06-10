“Um, Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison and a lot of people want to know if she's going to turn in powerful people, and I know you've talked in the past about Prince Andrew and, uh, you've criticized Bill Clinton's behavior. I'm wondering do you feel that she's going to turn in powerful men, how do you see that working out?” Mr. Trump had no clue he would be attributed to them so quickly. Also, possibly, if he says too much, she might be able to scratch something together to put on him, so he goes about his answer as careful as he can without saying too much. “I don't know. I haven't really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly.” He continues. “I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach, but I wish her well. Whatever it is, I don't know the situation with Prince Andrew.” He shrugs, “Just don't know, not aware of it.” And quickly, almost methodically points back to the Press Corps, “Next question?”

I heard there was bets going around about how long the Elon/Trump love affair would last. Or maybe it was if it would last. Either way the happily ever after side is feeling real sore right now.

There have been reports that there was starting to be trouble between Elon and Trump. I thought it kind of odd when people at my work were telling me, “Elon had his little son in the oval office! He told Donald Trump, ‘I wish you’d shut up.’”

I thought it kinda silly, but as kids often do, they’ll expose what’s being said behind the scenes in a heartbeat. He might’ve been repeating what he heard his dad saying.

However, this got deep real fast and has culminated in a blow up of epic proportions, fit for the millennium. Defenders defending and critics doing what they do — both sides has their attack dogs ready to go to war and it’s come down to the question that any thinking man/woman must’ve had on their mind at one time or another, “is there something incriminating of the current administration in the Epstein evidence and is that why it hasn’t been disclosed?” According to Elon Musk the answer is yes:

This is quite unhinged. In a moment we’ll talk about how this came to be, but first I’d like to talk about the campaign trail and the wishful thinking of some of his followers.

Donald Trump, while campaigning for president, asserted many times very clearly that if elected he was going to release the Robert F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, and John F. Kennedy files that were still being held in limbo.

Now, I don’t know where this started, but from there many influencers, journalists, congressman/woman, went a step further and said he was gonna release the Epstein files. Now, maybe he seen how popular that was with the people and didn’t dispute it, but he also, didn’t explicitly say it. Maybe because there was no chance, he was ever gonna let that happen because there is something that incriminates him in there, maybe not. Here’s Cenk, of the Young Turk’s going off the rails on this subject, but the substance is relevant:

He is questioned directly about the Epstein files about a month ago and he’s not being very confident about them:

Once again, he is very open about the RFK/MLK/JFK files but is quick to pass the buck to Pam when it comes to Epstein.

Now here is Michael Wolff, whose fame as of late has been his proliferation of books on Trump, Rupert Murdoch, even one on Rudy Giuliani. He says, “He sat down with Jeffrey Epstein for hours long interviews of which they mostly talked about Donald Trump”:

He sat for many, many hours of discussion with me. I mean certainly 80, 90, probably 100 hours I have of Epstein on tape and one of the discussions, because this was occurring, Trump became the president in 2017, I began writing about Trump. And so, we spent a lot of time talking about Donald Trump and Epstein's relationship with Trump, which was—went on—for a good, certainly 15 years, and was incredibly close. They were, you know, each other's closest friend for a very long time. And Epstein, you know, I think Epstein is one of those people who truly knew Donald Trump, knew many secrets about Donald Trump, and was threatening to Donald Trump.

You should keep in mind that Wolff is a very partisan actor. If you notice he’s never written a book about the corruption of the bad actors on the other side, but he included these interviews or drew from them in his latest Trump hate monologue, “All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America”, but the complaint he’s making is that none of the networks that normally cover his book releases wanted anything to do with this book.

Think about that, a book that ties Donald Trump to the most notorious pedophile that ever lived, about “how Donald Trump recaptured America” and neither MSNBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, none of them wanted to talk to him about it, why?

E. R. Musk vs. D. J. Trump: The Great Spiral Staircase

So, it would blow your mind to know how many old men, creatures of the cable news days I hear complaining that “Elon Musk is running the White House!” Or maybe you wouldn’t as you live in the same world as I do. Maybe he legitimately thought he would with his ungodly $250 million he poured into the campaign, and his special assignment to cut spending, get to “run the White House”, if you read any biography of Elon, be it friendly or not it’s very clear that Elon is the most determined person you ever heard of and would throw away his own mother if he found a more efficient method to being born. Here’s an excellent expression of what I mean:

[W]ith his widening influence in the government it’s important to understand one thing. Musk’s favorite word might just be delete. In the book there are multiple times he has deleted assembly lines, robots, people, whatever it takes to streamline and get the job done.

So, it’s nothing for him to burn it all down if things aren’t going as planned. He threw away close friends who had been dedicated to his work for decades because they hadn’t found a cheaper alternative screw, or used too many screws, I believe it was.

Fired a longtime secretary because she asked for a raise.

Anyways, I believe it started with tariffs. Elon, rightly, said he disagreed with the tariffs back in April.

There were some rumblings here and there of Elon not getting along with Trump, which seemed plausible, two megalomaniacs for completely different reasons, I could see them bumping heads.

Then there is talk that his time was running out in the White House being that his “special” status only allows for a short period.

Now, what we were told, to the point of redundancy, for months now was that the goal for the administration, with Elon’s help was to cut waste, fraud, and abuse from the federal bureaucracy, and God knows we needed that! Let’s side-step to the debt clock real fast:

Here’s how we rank in the world:

As of 9:50 PM EST, June 5th, 2025

Here’s us now (9:53 PM EST June 5th, 2025:

Here’s 2020:

$10 trillion in five years. That’s not even what we can repay, that’s what we don’t have the money to pay. The interest we owe is a trillion by itself. Now look at what it was before the “War on Terror” and Covid. Back in the good old days of 2000:

$5 trillion, still a big number but it ain’t 36. However, consider this:

A million seconds ago was May 23rd

A billion seconds ago was 1993

A trillion seconds ago was 30,000 B.C.

That’s how big of a number that is.

The US national debt is now rising by $1 Trillion every 180 days.

So, why am I saying this?

Well, if Elon and others are correct, after all the work that’s been done, and the mistakes that’s been made and the good favor from supporters squandered to cut waste, fraud, and abuse and decrease the National Debt this new spending package dubbed “One Big, Beautiful, Bill” will add $3.0 trillion to the national debt according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

After accounting for interest costs on the new debt, we estimate that by Fiscal Year (FY) 2034 the bill would:

Increase debt by nearly $3 trillion , or roughly $5 trillion if made permanent.

Increase the deficit to 7.0 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2026.

Double interest costs between 2024 and 2034 to $1.8 trillion (4.2 percent of GDP).

Increase debt from 100 percent of GDP today to 124 percent of GDP by 2034, 129 percent of GDP if made permanent, and 133 percent if interest rates remain high.

Significantly front-load costs and back-load savings such that nearly three-quarters of the official primary deficit impact would be in the first four years and a quarter.

However, I must say there's a few cool things in there:

No Tax on Tips Through 2028 -$40 billion No Tax on Overtime Through 2028 -$124 billion Higher Senior Standard Deduction through 2028 -$66 billion No Tax on Car Loans through 2028 -$58 billion Health Savings Account Expansions -$44 billion Establish "Trump Accounts" and Fund Through 2028 -$17 billion Scholarship Tax Credit -$20 billion Non-Itemizer Charitable Deduction -$7 billion Other Individual Tax Cuts -$21 billion Allow Expensing of Factories through 2028 -$148 billion Extend Clean Fuel Tax Credit through 2031 -$45 billion Other Business and Related Tax Cuts -$72 billion Subtotal, New Tax Cuts and Spending -$662 billion

I am down with “No Tax on Overtime.” But at what cost? For Kentucky to turn into Haiti? This is basically what Elon is claiming will be this bill’s effect.

I think Elon is correct. I, however, disagree with his methods, considering that he might have involvement with Epstein too. According to the most-well researched piece of non-fiction on Epstein, One Nation Under Blackmail in Volume 2 by Whitney Webb:

As reported by Business Insider, Jeffrey Epstein had introduced a member of his entourage to Elon’s brother Kimbal Musk, who sits on the board of SpaceX and Tesla. The woman in question, who lived at an apartment at 301 East 66th Street and had previously “dated” Epstein, dated Musk from 2011 to 2012 and the relationship “brought Epstein into contact with the Musk family and its businesses.” It was alleged that in 2012, Epstein had toured a SpaceX facility, though a SpaceX attorney denied the claim six months after it was initially reported. In 2019, it was reported that Epstein had confirmed rumors to journalist James Stewart that he had been secretly advising Tesla.

In comparison, Donald Trump’s name comes up seventy-seven times between volumes 1 & 2, but the difference as far as I can see is nobody ever accused him of hiding any connections, Donald Trump has had a pretty open connection with these people, it’s also true that he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after his 2007 pedophile charges that he received a sweetheart deal on because of his connections to intelligence.

Donald Trump purchased the Plaza Hotel in 1988. Known as the pinochle of the sexual-blackmail industry, this hotel was where the mob got dirt on J. Edgar Hoover, giving oral sex to his lifelong assistant, and life partner FBI Deputy Director Clyde Tolson which they used to blackmail him for decades.

Lansky was credited with obtaining compromising photos of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover sometime in the 1940s, which showed “Hoover in some kind of gay situation,” according to a former Lansky associate, who also said that Lansky had often said of Hoover, “I fixed that sonofabitch.” Meyer Lansky’s widow also later claimed that her husband had acquired “hard proof of Hoover’s homosexuality and used it to neutralize the FBI as a threat to his own operations.” The photos showed Hoover engaged in sexual activity, specifically oral sex, with his long-time friend, FBI Deputy Director Clyde Tolson. There is considerable, separate evidence from the period that the close, professional relationship between Hoover and Tolson was also intimate and that this was an “open secret” in Washington.

Roy Cohn, who was Donald Trump’s mentor and attorney before his death, would throw parties called the “Blue Suite” parties used to compromise the rich, famous, and powerful, and J. Edgar would appear as “Mary Hoover.”

These parties were thrown at the Plaza Hotel. Donald Trump bought the hotel right after Cohn’s death from AIDS.

Cohn was the biggest connection between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Cohn shared many clients with Jeffrey Epstein including notorious arms trafficker Adnan Khashoggi.

Find Whitney Webb’s “One Nation Under Blackmail” online for free. It’s an excellent source of the connection between the United States government, organized crime, and intelligence over the last hundred years all the way down to Jeffrey Epstein. With proof of every claim made therein.

The Feud: Donald Trump Gets DOGE’d

Here is the beginning, actually:

Then Elon stops in for CBS Sunday Morning and this happens:

Donald Trump had a press conference with the German Chancellor and this happened:

Trump said Elon was upset with Trump because he had got rid of Elon’s pick for Head of NASA, because Elon’s pick, “was a Democrat, and had donated to Democrats.” He also said Elon was upset because they had cut the “E.V. (Electric Vehicle) mandates,” which would be lucrative for Tesla, and he, Trump, wishes Elon would target him instead of the bill which is of course “Big & Beautiful.”

Elon addresses this with a tweet, “False! This bill was never shown to me, even once, and was passed in the dead of night, so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it.”

Separately he responded, “Forget about the EV stuff, it’s never about this. Whatever. Keep the EV/solar incentive cuts in the bill. Even though no oil & gas subsidies are touched (very unfair!!!) but ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill.

“In the entire history of civilization there has never been legislation that was both “big” and “beautiful” everyone knows this.

“Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill.

“Slim and Beautiful is the way.”

At the bottom he links to the above press conference as to reply to it.

Ryan Grim of Breaking Points says, “Obviously he wants the EV subsidies but on the other hand he could outcompete, probably, or before he torched his own brand. He could’ve outcompeted the other companies in a world without subsidies for the other ev companies… However, the big issue is this gets in the way of his ‘Mission to Mars.’ If the Federal Government can’t borrow because it’s already given all the money away in tax cuts, then, who, nobody else has the power to go to Mars unless he can suck up to Chairman Xi”

As of June fifth, Tesla is down 14% in the midst of this war.

Elon drops a flurry of tweets, discrediting the “beautiful bill” as a lead in to “debt slavery.” I really wish someone could tell me what happens when this debt hits the point of no return. Will it? Does the bank repossess our country or did this happen already?

And for the final escalation Elon takes it all the way there. Publicly stating that the reason the Epstein Files haven’t come out is because Donald Trump is in the files.

And this:

So, the following day Elon tweets this:

Which results in Steve Bannon calling for immediate nationalization of Elon Musks companies and deportation of Elon due to, apparently there was recent reporting showing Elon Musk was here illegally.

I actually very vaguely remember reading this somewhere, ah, I found it:

However, I believe one of his biographies talk about how he became a US citizen. He is actually a US citizen now but how he went about getting it was not at all what would be considered legal by any administration, especially this one. Here’s the facts:

Originally from South Africa, Elon moved to Canada before coming South to America in 1995.

In 1995, he entered the U.S. on a J-1 student visa to attend Stanford University but never enrolled in Stanford.

Instead of attending school he focused on his founding tech venture, Zip2, which was a clear violation of visa terms.

Zip2 investors were concerned about this at the time and demanded him and Kimbal get work permits.

Elon claimed he transitioned from a J-1 visa to an H1-B work visa.

Steve Bannon knows this and with his companies being so important to the U.S. I wouldn’t be surprised if that actually happened. Elon just threatened the president publicly. If Elon decommissioned SpaceX, meaning cease all its activities:

NASA heavily relies on SpaceX, especially the Crew Dragon capsule, for transporting astronauts and cargo to and from the ISS.

Decommissioning SpaceX would leave astronauts currently on the ISS with no readily available ride home, as Boeing's Starliner is still experiencing technical issues and isn't expected to be a viable alternative for some time.

Without a reliable way to transport crews and supplies, the future of the aging ISS would become increasingly uncertain.

In the short term, the ISS crew might be reduced to only three astronauts, the capacity of a Russian Soyuz capsule, forcing NASA to potentially resume purchasing seats from Russia.

SpaceX is crucial to NASA's plan to land astronauts on the moon through the Artemis program. Without the Starship lunar lander, this goal would face significant delays.

This story just keeps going on, and on, and on…

June 5th

“Bannon is peak retard”

June 6th

June 8th:

To which Elon replied:

Now, here we are, June 10th, 2025, 12pm, 8 hours prior Elon posted this:

Which makes total sense if you’re not dealing the supreme colonialist of the world, the United States. How’d that reasoning work for Chiquita Banana.

So, now let’s look at the response in MAGA world.

It just so happened, at the exact moment that the Epstein accusation was tweeted out, get this J.D. Vance was recording a podcast with Theo Von, and Kash Patel was recording a podcast with Joe Rogan.

If that shit wasn’t planned, I think I finally believe in the simulation.

Here’s J.D:

And here is Kash Patel:

So, this is an ongoing story. There are a few things the different factions had to say, and I agree with:

Elon, if Donald Trump is in the Epstein files, and that is why they are not being released than you are complicit with getting a pedophile elected to office.

Donald Trump, you created this monster. You gave in too much; you allowed a maniac in that you would’ve known was a maniac if you read a book once in your life.

This is what it looks like to me, there is a connection to Elon and Epstein, and there is a connection to Trump and Epstein, and I believe both connections are just as benign as the other.

HOWEVER, we’ve received as much as we ever will from the powers that be as far as disclosure on this subject. The rest is up to independent investigative journalists.

It, truly, always has been. The most recent Epstein release had less in it than had already been uncovered by investigative journalists, and there are far too many people in power that could be exposed by further disclosure to expect any more, and that includes Elon.

Elon is simply an erratic manic depressive that will burn down the whole world in his moments of maniacal psychosis.

And Donald Trump is power hungry narcissist that is trying to leave behind a legacy.

Elon believes he’s been sent to save the world, and Donald Trump believes he was sent to save the country.

They’re probably both wrong.

Thank you for reading.

