Benjamin Netanyahu, a years after assassinating his rival Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin "The United States has given Israel—how can I tell it to this body? The United States has given Israel, apart from political and military support, munificent and magnificent assistance in the economic sphere. With America's help, Israel has grown to be a powerful, modern state." He told his audience, "I know that I speak for every Israeli and every Jew throughout the world when I say to you today, Thank you, people of America.'" The Israel Lobby:

And they’ve cost us:

As a 4th District Kentuckian this is a dark moment in American life.

Gas prices are bubbling from day to day between $4 to $5 dollars a gallon. The great battery factory that was supposed to provide lots of well-paid jobs has turned out to be a data center, these data centers threaten to take everything from us. I thought about this the day of the election last week, as I stood in my factory job, hopefully one day I’ll be able to move along from, but in the near future there might not be enough energy to provide my work with power while still powering these data centers. It’s a good thing we’ve got someone standing up for us…..

As of this moment we have lost the only representation that wasn't a fucking monster who would sell out their constituent for tickets to Six Flags or anything else for that matter. This was at the behest of the president who has been bought

As a 4th District Kentuckian this is a dark moment in American life.

As of this moment we have lost the only representation that wasn't a fucking monster who would sell out their constituent for tickets to Six Flags or anything else for that matter. This was at the behest of the president who has been bought and sold by the lobby who we are currently fighting a war with. A war nobody asked for. A country who could care less who represents us, as Americans, and a President who cares very little for the American people.

I’m talking, of course, about Thomas Massie, the Israel Lobby, and President Donald Trump.

I’ve listened to more disingenuous attack ads against Massie than I’ve ever heard coming out of the general election. I get so mad I’m yelling at the screen and then I’m overcome with resolve when I think, “no one would actually buy this horse shit. Our voters voted him in, they wouldn’t fall some unprincipled swine, put up by a foreign lobby who refuses to appear in public, making easily disprovable claims, they’ll never fall for this.” Then I march back downstairs and continue my reading.

So, I am not really sure how—since all opponent Gallrein’s supporters are wheelchair bound—but, the youth lost to a deep state composite of a person and he is who is representing the largest block here in Kentucky.

Honestly, I just don’t get who showed up to vote for this guy. I barely made it and everyone at the polls was a Massie voter, at least that I could tell. I asked a couple people but was dirty from work since I went straight to the polls from there. I didn’t see any Fox News people, by that I mean senior citizens.

The thing is this was a primary vote. I had to register as a Republican to even vote in it, which means Independents, which most people are nowadays, I am, I registered as a Republican just for this vote. The people voting for the primary were those who were, obviously, “Donald Trump” voters. They know nothing except what the television and Catturd tells them.

These fools created an AI video that didn't look real believable to me, but obviously convinced someone, that showed Thomas Massie checking into a hotel with AOC and Ilhan Omar.

It’s easy to see who the liars and the truth-tellers are. Below I’ve included Thomas Massie’s concession speech and it is everything. He is the happy warrior that American’s deserve. And believe this, he will be back.

But until he is, let’s talk about that funding. Politico did a breakdown on the funding put in place to by Donald Trump to take Massie out.

As of 7/31/2025 GOP megadonor Paul Singer was the largest donor to a super PAC seeking to oust Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) last month, according to a filing submitted to the Federal Election Commission on Thursday. The group, MAGA KY, raised $2 million between its launch in late June and the end of the month: $1 million from Singer

$250,000 from hedge fund manager John Paulson

$750,000 from Preserve America PAC, a super PAC tied to Miriam Adelson that backed President Donald Trump last year Trump allies launched the super PAC last month after Massie voted against Trump’s signature “Big, Beautiful Bill.” The Kentucky lawmaker has also criticized the president on a range of other issues including war powers and the Epstein files. MAGA KY has spent $1.2 million so far on ads opposing Massie, according to AdImpact, as the group aims to take him out in next year’s primary.

Paul Singer was also lobbying for the war on Venezuela, where he has investments, which Massie+Rand Paul were against.

In the Kentucky 4th Congressional District Republican primary, incumbent Representative Thomas Massie was defeated by challenger Ed Gallrein. According to commercial ad-tracking data from AdImpact and subsequent campaign finance reviews, total spending in the race reached between $32 million and $35 million, officially marking it as the most expensive U.S. House primary in history.

A significant portion of the capital deployed against Massie came directly from pro-Israel political action committees and mega-donors targeting his record on foreign aid and non-interventionism. Below is the breakdown of the primary Israel lobby PACs and aligned funding structures involved in the race:

Principal PACs and Funding Breakdown

United Democracy Project (UDP): The flagship super PAC affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) spent over $4.1 million directly on the race to unseat Massie (Anadolu Agency). Alternative baseline tracking reports from media outlets recorded direct UDP-affiliated independent expenditures at a minimum of $2.6 million (Times of Israel).

RJC Victory Fund: The super PAC arm of the Republican Jewish Coalition heavily saturated the district’s media market, with expenditure tracking showing outlays of $3.9 million (Anadolu Agency) to $5 million (Times of Israel) allocated to anti-Massie advertisements.

MAGA KY PAC: Though structurally organized as a pro-Trump super PAC rather than an explicit single-issue foreign policy committee, this entity injected over $7 million into anti-Massie campaigns (Anadolu Agency). Federal disclosures show the PAC was primarily financed by a network of billionaire mega-donors who double as prominent pro-Israel financiers, specifically Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer, and John Paulson (Financial Times).

Cumulative Spending Metrics

Direct Core Lobby Spending: Independent expenditures originating directly from explicitly branded pro-Israel committees (such as UDP and the RJC Victory Fund) totaled more than $9 million (Al-Monitor).

Aggregated Aligned Spending: When integrating cross-organizational tracking data—which encompasses both direct PAC outlays and individual billionaire donor money routed through allied hybrid committees like MAGA KY—the total pro-Israel financial footprint backing Ed Gallrein’s candidacy is estimated at $15.5 million (Anadolu Agency).

Here is the analysis as of the night of the Primary from Blake Maisley of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft an excellent source of information, free of propaganda:

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) lost his bid for re-election to primary opponent Ed Gallrein 54% to 45% with nearly all votes counted on Tuesday night. Massie’s defeat will no doubt be seen as a triumph of both the continued durability of pro-Israel forces in the party, as well as the president’s own ability to dictate outcomes in intra-party races. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who voted to impeach Donald Trump during his first term, lost his primary election over the weekend against a Trump-endorsed candidate. Massie, who had served seven terms representing his state, is a fiscal conservative and libertarian. He had emerged during Trump’s first term as a rare Republican who stood up to the president, notably opposing Trump on his massive $2.2 trillion COVID spending bill. More recently he proposed and helped to pass a law in November opening the Epstein files, and then supported a series of war powers votes as a major critic of Trump’s war on Iran. Massie has also opposed bills that would provide aid to Israel for its own wars. This drew Trump’s ire. The president called the Kentucky incumbent “Worst Congressman in the History of our Country,” in a series of social media posts hours before the primary. Trump has also called him a “moron,” “bum,” “obstructionist,” and a “fool.” The race also attracted the attention of the Republican Jewish Coalition and the pro-Israel lobbying group the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). PACs associated with both, with multi-million dollar contributions from powerful pro-Israel GOP donors Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer, and John Paulson, helped it to become the most expensive primary election in the U.S. history. The two other most expensive primaries (in 2024) also featured AIPAC-backed candidates defeating incumbents (both Democrats) who were deemed to be too anti-Israel. Subscribe now to our weekly round-up and don’t miss a beat with your favorite RS contributors and reporters, as well as staff analysis, opinion, and news promoting a positive, non-partisan vision of U.S. foreign policy. AIPAC praised Gallrein on Tuesday after the race was called. “Pro-Israel Americans are proud to back candidates who support a strong [U.S.-Israel] alliance and help defeat those who work to undermine it,” they wrote on X. “Being pro-Israel is good policy and good politics!” The group’s super PAC had called Massie “the most anti-Israel Republican in the House.” In his concession speech, Massie poked fun at the relationship, saying that he would have conceded earlier, “but I had to call my opponent (...) and it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.” In the lead-up to Tuesday’s voting, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth campaigned for Gallrein, saying that he would “vote with [Trump] when it matters the most,” unlike Massie, who had, in the secretary’s words “acted like his job is to stand apart from the movement that President Trump leads.” Massie’s friend and colleague, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, who worked together to pass that aforementioned Epstein files law, was quick to comment on his loss. On Monday in Responsible Statecraft, Jack Hunter laid out the stakes of Massie’s election. “Can Kentuckians trust that Washington is working in their best interest, or in the case of so many different lobbies in town, is it only serving those with more money, more influence?” Hunter wrote. “Tuesday’s race may not decisively answer that question but it is clear that this one issue, specifically AIPACs role in U.S. elections, has been thoroughly aired and vigorously debated in Kentucky’s 4th District.”

That in the video above is the reason Massie was targeted. Plain and simple. The Israel lobby, especially when combined with the administration of the most powerful government in the world have tentacles so far reaching. Thank God we’re only facing a loss, not an assassination.

Here is President Jimmy Carter, on the lobby in 2006:

The most expensive congressional primary in history.

They had Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of War, campaigning for Gallrein, while the United States is at war. This is where we must find the optimism.

They, as stated by Massie, tried to by his vote for 14 years, they couldn’t, so they bought the seat and it got damn expensive. He’s one man in our little district. It is the largest in Kentucky, but let’s be honest, it ain’t Los Angeles.

And who knows, maybe he can do more from the sidelines, maybe we got a new contender for president.

I know I’ll never find myself on the same side as The Dan Bongino Show or Catturd or any of these other losers who will blindly follow the loudest guy in the room off of any cliff. The Republican Party is doomed to die in the dustbin of history, just like the corpse who just released their autopsy.

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