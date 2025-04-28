Hey, Israel, Netanyahu, whoever is writing these war plans! How about you write us out of this one and all future conflicts. If you can’t win without us maybe it’s a battle you shouldn’t take.

Donald Trump is working on a legacy that could bypass that of the Bush dynasty by a hundred-fold, in awfulness.

If he crosses this line, it’ll be on page one of every history book when they recount his reign.

First things first, let’s talk about the truth, here is Ted Snider at Anti-War.com:

Iran is not pursuing a nuclear bomb. In 2003, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, issued a fatwa, an official religious ruling, that declared nuclear weapons to be forbidden by Islam. The 2025 Annual Threat Assessment, which “reflects the collective insights of the Intelligence Community,” clearly states that U.S. intelligence “continue[s] to assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that [Ayatollah] Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003.” That assessment maintains the 2022 U.S. Department of Defense Nuclear Posture Review that concludes that “Iran does not today possess a nuclear weapon and we currently believe it is not pursuing one.” The most absurd reason for bombing Iran to prevent them from pursuing a nuclear bomb is that the U.S. knows Iran is not pursuing a nuclear bomb.

The article goes on to name six more very obvious reasons not to bomb Iran. Continuing with the first reason, Iran is not pursuing a nuclear bomb therefore they have “every legal right to its civilian nuclear program. As a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Iran has “the inalienable right to a civilian program that uses “nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.”

America’s concerns, well-founded or not, can be satisfied by establishing verifiable limits on Iran’s levels of enrichment. Iran demonstrated its willingness to comply with this nonmilitary solution when it agreed to those verifiable limitations in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Program of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement. Eleven consecutive International Atomic Energy Agency reports verified that Iran was completely and consistently in compliance with the commitments made under that agreement. A military solution to America’s concerns about Iran’s civilian nuclear program is absurd because the U.S. has historical evidence that the nonmilitary solution works.

“Iran has stated that U.S. military action against its civilian nuclear program will elicit a military response from Iran against U.S. bases in the region. Iran’s Parliamentary Speaker, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, said, “If they threaten Islamic Iran, then, like powder kegs, America’s allies in the region and U.S. bases will be made unsafe.”

And the last I’ll poach from Mr. Snider, but not the last I’ll poach in this article:

In a striking line that has received little attention, The New York Times reported that the goal of military plans to bomb Iran’s civilian nuclear sites being discussed by the U.S. and Israel “was to set back Tehran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon by a year or more.” Absurd is an understatement for risking war with Iran, and even a wider Middle East war, to set Iran’s nuclear program – a nuclear program the U.S. knows Iran does not have – to set the program back by only a year.

This has nothing to do with “Nuclear Bombs” this is a plan that’s been around since the 90’s and they’re trying like hell to fulfill it.

Recall the words of Four-Star General Wesley Clark, or we can recall the words of Netanyahu in 2002:

They just purged Senior Advisor to Pete Hegseth, Dan Caldwell, for leaking classified information, and if we believe him, I really see no reason not to, this guy doesn’t have any knowledge that a leak took place, neither does anyone else, what we do know is Caldwell is as anti-war as I am, and anyone who has read my work gets what that means, anyone who doesn’t, I believe —and can demonstrate — that the wars taking place today are a direct result of American imperialism around the world and policing by Washington of other peoples and cultures that we don’t understand, and what the CIA dubbed as blowback from those excursions — that everyone must put down their weapons. He knew about the coup we carried out in Ukraine, and how our unwavering support of Israel is keeping them from making peace, and the War on Terror, starting with 9/11, which was blowback from US bombing campaigns of the Middle East all through the 80’s and 90’s and post-9/11 became permission to rollback civil liberties and excursion after excursion ending in failure after failure, a mile-high pile of innocent dead people and the pockets of the military contractors, building contractors, and weapons companies lined with cash, fleeced from the American people in the name of “safety.” Maybe he’s not that far but, he at least doesn’t want more war. It’s unbelievable, we had someone like him as an advisor to the Secretary of Defense, and they pushed him out.

Donald J. Trump's “W.M.D.” Moment —What will he do?

It has all the same elements. An invasion of a middle Eastern country at the behest of a vassal state, Israel. A non-existent nuclear weapons program. An intelligence report telling us we’re wrong. And an administration pretending the intelligence report doesn’t exist.

The Trump administration has some demons that must be excised, and let me tell ya, it ain’t Elon Musk or Robert Kennedy Jr.

Factions of the White House and Pentagon are facilitating a “counterinsurgency” with the more rational wing as the insurgents.

Let’s get into it:

So, after the story broke that ‘war with Iran was imminent’ we learned Donald Trump at the urging of Tulsi Gabbard and — surprisingly — Tucker Carlson, had backed out of the strike on Iran’s “nuclear facilities” that had already been deemed “not able to produce nuclear bombs” per this year’s Intelligence community threat assessment.

This would have started a war that even the most hawkish generals of the “War on Terror” said would be pure devastation, and as far as difficulty, would have made Afghanistan and Vietnam — both wars we lost — seem like a walk in the park due to the layout of the land in Iran, and their extremely advanced air defense, according to extreme war hawk Max Boot who called it “The Mother of all Quagmires.”

So, where did this strike come from? Well, it turns out the battleplans were written up by the war makers of the Israeli Government. Since wiping out Iran has always been the number one target of factions of the neoconservative wing here in America and every pro-war bozo in the Israeli government, it makes sense, but what’s that got to do with us?

Well, duh, Jordan, they’re our greatest ally! No. WE are THEIR greatest ally.

Here's

and

's exposé for

, it's not long, but extremely important to this story so I'll just steal the whole thing:

The American official overseeing White House policy toward both Israel and Iran inside the National Security Council formerly worked for the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Drop Site News has learned. Merav Ceren’s appointment as Director for Israel and Iran at the NSC has not previously been reported, but her work with Israel’s MoD is well known among GOP circles.

This is worse than Joe Biden, the person overseeing Ukraine policy getting his son “No-Show Positions” on the board of an energy company in Ukraine.

Former member of the Israeli Ministry of Defense is now overseeing White House policy on whether or not to go to war with Iran.

Ceren’s appointment gives Israel an unusual advantage in internal policy discussions just as the Israeli government has launched a new campaign to pressure the American government to start a war with Iran rather than continue with negotiations toward a nuclear deal. NSC spokesperson Brian Hughes confirmed that Ceren is now an official at the NSC and defended her as “a patriotic American.” “Merav is a patriotic American who has served in the United States government for years, including for President Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, and Congressman James Comer,” said Hughes. “We are thrilled to have her expertise in the NSC, where she carries out the President’s agenda on a range of Middle East issues.” Ceren includes her time with Israel’s Ministry of Defense in her bio at the pro-Israel think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD). The Israeli campaign has forced the issue into the top echelons of government. At a high-level meeting reported on recently by the New York Times, Vice President J.D. Vance, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth all pushed back against Israel’s plan for a major strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. They were even joined by NSC Director Michael Waltz, who warned that Israel’s effort would not succeed without ample U.S. support. Waltz and CENTCOM commander, Gen. Michael Kurilla, the Times reported, had previously been open to entertaining the Israeli idea and were briefed by Israeli military officials on a range of plans. It’s rare for a foreign country to be able to pitch American policymakers on a joint war effort and look across the table to see a former member of their own Ministry of Defense working for the Americans. As Trump debates his tariff policy, for instance, there are no high-level officials who previously worked for the Chinese Communist Party present. Ceren’s FDD bio says that while working for the Israeli military she participated in negotiations in the West Bank between Israel’s Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and the Palestinian Authority. COGAT is the Israeli agency now refusing entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, sparking a humanitarian crisis of unspeakable proportions. Ceren is the sister of Omri Ceren, a bellicose neoconservative and longtime foreign policy adviser to Sen. Ted Cruz. In 2021, she authored the article “The Moral Case for High-Tech Weapons” for The New Atlantis, a long-form style publication that seeks to “understand the core anxiety about tech as the threat of dehumanization.

I wonder, if every key member of the White House Cabinet was arguing against this war, who was arguing for it? Ceren and who? They should be fucking ejected from the cabinet immediately, put on a rocket and shot to the moon.

Of course, the battleplans they wrote up couldn’t be carried out without us actively fighting in the war alongside of them. Interesting that it’s always about murder that our allies want to team up with us, and never to make our country better for the people that live here, or there for that matter, it’s always a WAR, why war!? Where is is reciprocal benefit? Our people are dying in the streets here! And our friends are using us to kill for them! Causing mass suicides when our veterans come home. With friends like that who needs enemies.

The Debate That Won the Day

So, one of the people arguing for the war — the only person named as arguing for the war — was previously a member of the Israel Ministry of Defense, and she was put in charge of Iran policy. This is like having the wolf guard the chickens.

Iran is literally Israel’s mortal enemy. Israel views Iran as an existential threat on account of Tehran's rhetoric, its support for proxy forces in the region, and its arming and financing of Palestinian groups such as Hamas.

Interestingly, you know who else supported Hamas? Benjamin Netanyahu!

Merav Ceran, is currently, actively working to sabotage the Iran Nuclear deal that her own administration, because it is her administration now, she does not work for Israel, although her actions seem to say otherwise — is in the process of negotiating. If they — instead of working out this deal — just bomb these civil nuclear sites, we will start a war with Iran, further radicalize them from ever dealing with us, and the site will be back up and running in two to four years, per Intelligence assessments, and then why would they ever trust us again.

Breaking Points and

,

, and

, Krystal Ball, are doing the very best reporting on

of this. Krystal's recent hysterics are a little much

all

However, it looks like in all her hysterics she was right about the “supposed gang members from Venezuela” shipped to the Abu Ghraib-like super prison in El Salvador using the “Alien Enemies Act.”

Enough of Israel, and all the other bullshit, let’s talk about America, and the issue I am addressing here.

We’ve got to find a way to restore American credibility in the countries we’ve wronged, and I can’t think of a worse way to do that then starting another catastrophic war, at the behest of a country that we shouldn’t trust. I know Iran isn’t exactly the most trustworthy place, but neither is Israel, and Iran kept the “Obama Iran Nuclear Deal” with the countries that didn’t tear up the deal as soon as they changed leadership, like we did.

Yes, I know, “we had the deal, and Trump tore it up!”

That’s what I just said!

Does it seem like he does the right things at all the wrong times.

War w/ Iran

There’s no fake Kosovo’s, No Gulf of Tonkin, no 9/11 to place the blame on, the blame will go on you Mr. President, and the neoconservative war hawks that you allowed in your cabinet, and a nation state who has Concern-Trolled us into waring at their behest.

If we end up at war with Iran it will be the biggest stain on Donald Trump’s legacy, which has been turbulent to say the least, but if he enlists us in another catastrophic war in the Middle East, just like George W. Bush is remembered for the nightmarishly terrible War on Terror in response to 9/11, it will be on page one of the history books for the era of Donald J. Trump.

They will remember Trump as a president elected with a mandate to Make America Great & Healthy Again, negotiate a peace with the slaughters happening on two fronts, and used his mandate to go to war with a country who didn’t attack us first!

There’s no fake Kosovo’s, No Gulf of Tonkin, no 9/11 to place the blame on, the blame will go on you Mr. President, and the neoconservative war hawks that you allowed in your cabinet, and a nation state who has Concern-Trolled us into waring at their behest.

