As a young lad, about yay🤏tall I was asked by much much, much older Aunt Norma if “what I was gonna be when I grew up?”

She said, “You gotta pay attention in school and get good grades so one day you can be president.”

Now, my immediate reaction to this was, “I don’t want to be president.”

She said, almost hurt in tone, “Well what are we raising you for, it’s the most important job in the world?”

In my mind I thought, I don’t know any president's. Why would I want to be president. I wanted to do whatever my dad did, he was my real hero. Unfortunately he was in jail, on his way to prison for defrauding the government out of $1.3 million dollars. I should’ve just humored her, lesson learned.

“I think being president would suck.”

From there I got a civics lesson followed by a “you’re not supposed to use that type of language” devolving into an argument about “doing your best” and all that good stuff and the point is that her generation had an almost unreal belief about the importance of the office and it being the most important job in the world and how everyone should strive to be the best. That latter part I agree with, while keeping in mind a footnote underneath, something like: Our goal should be to be the best at whatever it is that you do

Boy, she would be disappointed today. I am disappointed today.

I have never been crazily caught up on all the ethical measures a president is supposed to live up to. In fact, I am pretty understanding of the fact that the president is just a man. He is a dude who won a popularity contest. If we were to hold them to the same laws that we have to abide every president in at least the last hundred years would go straight to Alcatraz as soon as their term was up, so although I very much disagree with all the warmongering, I really don’t believe it’s much to ask not to send our brothers and sisters to die in war especially if you sold this presidency to us on being the one who would be focused on keeping us out of war. I’m pretty understanding of the president benefitting from office, but my God this dude is out of his mind!!!

I planned on writing about FISA abuses, but starting with the president’s recent filing of Form 278-T, it opened the door to an unbelievable level of corruption, unlike anything I’ve ever seen.

Lawyer Oyer did a great explainer on the obvious illegalities of this story:

Trump invested in both Paramount and Warner Brothers while his Justice Department is reviewing their highly controversial proposed merger.

The following images clipped from disclosure documents:

Equaling $45K to $150K;

Justice Dept. approves Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Updated June 12, 20269:49 PM ET The main gate to Paramount Studios is seen on Melrose Avenue, July 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. Nick Ut/AP The Justice Department on Friday approved Paramount’s proposed $111 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery. After concluding its antitrust investigation into the pending merger, the department said in a statement that it found that the deal posed no threat to competition or consumers of film, broadcast television or streaming. The decision clears the way for a merger of two rival Hollywood studio titans: Paramount, the owner of CBS, including CBS News, will swallow the much larger Warner, which includes HBO and CNN. The DOJ’s Antitrust Division concluded that a union of two studio giants isn’t anti-competitive because the streaming market has expanded the competition for conventional Hollywood studios, which includes Netflix, Apple and Amazon, as well as smaller streamers. The Justice Department’s view is that, for the same reason, consumers won’t lose out because there are plenty of other places to get entertainment.

Also, buying and selling Netflix stock all year, this year:

And the following purchase between $500,000 and $1,000,000 taking place in the 4th quarter 2025 disclosure:

He invested in Oracle at the same time he brokered their deal to buy TikTok, setting aside concerns about national security.

These transactions starting as early as Halloween 2025:

There is a very strange sleight of hand happening here that I wish I was more knowledgeable on this subject because it could mean nothing or it could be everything. Every major company on this list follows the same trajectory he buys, buys, buys some more and then sells, sells, sells, in some cases such as Vanguard, he buys something like $10 million and sells something like $20 million.

I guess that would mean that he made much more money than he spent. Spending $10 million on the stock and reselling it in just a few months for double.

It’s truly un-fucking-believable, and I must figure out how to wrap my head around it.

It’s clear now who all the odd faces were on the inauguration stage a year and some change ago. Obviously, we knew who most of them were, but not why?

They were Donald Trump’s new business partners and why were they there?

For a little taste of what was to come. Donald Trump is selling us off to his new friends the technocrat oligarchs.

The Ellison's (Larry and David) 🔼⬆️↖️⬆️↗️

Aaaaaand…. Peter 🧟Thiel🧬💊Joe Lonsdale🩻💉Alex Karp, both onstage during the inauguration.

Donald Trump invested in Palantir as they competed for and won major government contracts, worth billions of dollars, in defense and other sectors.

The US Department of Homeland Security has entered into a five-year agreement with Palantir Technologies valued at up to $1 billion aimed at expanding the department’s use of advanced AI tools and data analytics platforms across multiple agencies. This blanket purchasing agreement allows individual DHS components to acquire Palantir platforms without initiating separate competitive contracts, establishing pre-approved pricing and terms that will be executed through task orders distributed over the five-year period.

Palantir CEO and co-founder Alex Karp argued in early December that the firm is “highly ethical,” while also acknowledging that its products could be used to process data from legal surveillance. “Are we building a database that can be used for surveillance? No,” Karp said at The New York Times DealBook Summit. “OK, but the more subtle version is if you’re legally surveilled … could you put it in our product? Yes. Are our enemies surveilled using data that goes into our product? One hundred percent, and I completely support that.” The company, which was co-founded by venture capitalist Peter Thiel in 2003, has seen its federal contracts expand steadily over the years. They grew from $4.4 million in 2009 to $541.2 million in 2024, according to USAspending.gov, a government site that tracks federal spending. In 2025, Palantir’s federal contracts nearly doubled, rising to $970.5 million. This has proven fruitful for the company, which has repeatedly posted strong earnings this year, crossing $1 billion in revenue for the first time in the second quarter. The contracts included a $30 million deal with ICE in April to build an “Immigration Lifestyle Operating System,” referred to as ImmigrationOS, to track self-deportations, help select targets for arrests and create an “Immigration Lifecycle Process” to increase the efficiency of deportations. Palantir’s work with ICE comes as President Trump has worked to make good on his promise to carry out the largest mass deportation operation in history. That effort has included widespread raids in cities and arrests at courthouses where immigrants had required appearances. While the Trump administration said they would go after “the worst of the worst,” more than 70 percent of those arrested have no criminal history and many of the actions have targeted immigrants with legal status. It’s not clear exactly how ImmigrationOS works, and Palantir already had an existing contract with ICE doing similar work. But the latest contract said Palantir will leverage “external” sources in addition to ICE and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data.

Of coursed “external sources” would be social media, email, phone calls, tower signals, anything that gives the government a better look at what you are doing.

“We don’t know completely what’s happening,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who alongside other Democratic lawmakers recently requested an investigation into Palantir’s ties to top Trump officials. “I mean, this is the information we’re trying to get, but we just don’t know.” “Of course, the history has been that a lot of techniques and technologies are used against noncitizens, and then very quickly, are turned to the citizen population. So it’s never too early to get on top of any Orwellian practices,” he said.

“Palantir says it only builds the tools, not the rules. However, the architecture of an AI system — how it integrates data, flags individuals, and triggers action — is a form of policymaking. Designing a system like ImmigrationOS means deciding which data is included, what prompts alerts, and what gets overlooked,” Steven Hubbard, a data scientist at the American Immigration Council, wrote in an August post. “In practice, AI-driven enforcement systems can be far from perfect. Mistakes in automated systems can have outsized effects, depriving people of their liberty through detention, loss of legal status, or wrongful deportation. Even if error rates are low, the stakes for affected individuals are high.”

“It’s dangerous,” Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) told Semafor in June amid reporting on the combined databases. “When you start combining all those data points on an individual into one database, it really essentially creates a digital ID. And it’s a power that history says will eventually be abused.”

Palantir denied at the time that it was “building a master database.”

The tech outlet Wired separately reported that Palantir participated in efforts with DOGE earlier this year to build a “mega API” at the IRS that could access data from across the agency.

In September, the Treasury Department announced that it had awarded a contract to Palantir to create a “unified API layer.” It’s unclear whether this contract is related to the previous efforts.

Wyden said he’s still not convinced Palantir is a trusted contractor. “Palantir is one of the companies making a lot of money out of this,” he told The Hill. “There’re privacy problems with what they’re doing. There’s a lack of transparency. There’s questions about the rule of law. I mean, this has been a great, as I call it, a great harvest for these kind of technology operations and virtually no accountability.”

“The concern out there will always be: If you had the wrong people in government, are there protections to make sure that privacy is protected?” Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who co-chaired his chamber’s AI caucus last Congress, told Semafor. “And that’s a fair question to have.”

One House Republican aide, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly, put it far more bluntly: “This is the first time in a while I’ve thought, ‘Oh boy, this is really bad.’” “These guys are freaks with no sense of humor and a very disturbing sense of morality — and now they have all the data,” the aide said of Palantir. “Someone should do something.”

“All I’ve seen is what’s in social media — and it sounds bad,” Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who played a lead role in last year’s surveillance fight, said of Palantir. “I’m concerned.”

“The Republicans that are essentially part of the anti-PATRIOT Act, anti-surveillance state, pro- ‘get a warrant’ side kind of collectively share a concern about where this is headed,” Davidson said.

That includes Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who told Semafor that she has “a lot of questions” about Palantir’s work inside the Trump administration. “I’m big on sharing data — but for the right purposes, and as long as we’re protecting people’s privacy,” Mace said.

Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., told Semafor that “Americans should be extremely alarmed that the Trump administration is creating a central government database with our sensitive financial, health, and personal information.”

“A database like this can be easily abused by this or any president, and put Americans at risk of a massive data breach,” DelBene added.

With all that said, here is why we are talking about this today:

Everything about this company is an obvious conflict of interest, but that didn’t stop Donald Trump from investing millions into it.

In reporting early on in the Palantir talk there was even scrutiny about Stephen Miller owning hundreds of thousands in Palantir stock, and the response then was “Mr. Miller had divested from his holdings so as not to have an issue with Officer of Government Ethics.”

Both White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and his senior policy adviser Kara Frederick own tens of thousands of dollars in Palantir stock. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement that Miller “fully divested from stock holdings early in the administration in coordination with the Office of Government Ethics and the timeline guidance they provided,” adding that “there are no conflicts of interest.”

Fellow Substacker Lawyer Oyer put me onto this, and I quoted her extensively. She was the head of the department in the White House overseeing pardon requests. She told her harrowing story of believing everything was going to be okay after the new administration took over only to find her department hollowed out and used as a way to sell pardons to the highest bidder.

Here’s the CATO Institute on that:

First: Biden’s pardons eliminated roughly $680,000 in financial penalties (fines, restitution, and forfeitures) owed to victims or the government. In contrast, Liz Oyer, the former lead pardon attorney of the United States, has calculated that Trump’s second-term pardons have forgiven criminal debts of more than $1.5 billion. This staggering sum—composed of money owed to crime victims and to government treasuries—has been zeroed out by presidential edict. Trump’s pardon pen was a boon to ex-criminals like Trevor Milton (who no longer must repay the investors he defrauded $660 million) and Lawrence Duran (who no longer must repay the government he defrauded $87 million). It was also a boon to HDR Global Trading Ltd., which owed the nation a $100 million fine; in this case, Trump also made history by granting the nation’s very first pardon to a corporation. Second: Trump has normalized the pardoning of disgraced politicians, such as former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez (who orchestrated a spree of state-sponsored drug trafficking leading to a 45-year prison term), Nevada legislator Michele Fiore (who embezzled $70,000 out of a police memorial fund for personal expenses like rent and plastic surgery), Virginia sheriff Scott Jenkins (who handed out badges to untrained businessmen in exchange for $75,000 in bribes), and Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada (who defrauded state government with a fake-payee kickback scheme). Perhaps I should disclose my proximity to one such pardon recipient, Arkansas legislator Jeremy Hutchinson (who traded official acts for bribes, embezzled from campaign funds, and filed false tax returns); Hutchinson’s tenure in the state Senate, which ended with simultaneous indictments in three federal districts, began when he defeated me in a Republican primary. Third: Trump’s pardons are beginning to undermine the contemporaneous work of his own Department of Justice. Alina Habba, Trump’s own US attorney in New Jersey, announced Joseph Schwartz’s three-year sentence for $38 million in tax fraud in April; Trump pardoned him seven months later. Real estate developer Timothy Leiweke was charged earlier this year with conspiring to rig the bidding process for a Texas sports arena; Trump pardoned him in December. Federal investigators and prosecutors must find such pardons demoralizing and self-negating. Fourth: Several features of Trump’s pardons set off alarm bells for self-corruption—either of the president or of his associates. For instance, the ordinary vetting procedures of the Office of the Pardon Attorney have often been sidestepped. Formality in pardon deliberation is desirable because it immunizes the president from the appearance of pay-to-play; the absence of such formality makes it plausible that a multitude of recent pardons are transactional. Trump pardoned Paul Walczak (who evaded millions of dollars in taxes) after Walczak’s mother raised millions of dollars for MAGA candidates and paid a million dollars to dine with the president at Mar-a-Lago. Trevor Milton—the securities fraudster mentioned above—donated $1.8 million to Trump’s campaign before a presidential pardon wiped out all $660 million of his restitution obligations. (That is, if nothing else, an impressive ROI.) Before Trump pardoned Changpeng Zhao—who headed the cryptocurrency exchange Binance while it fostered more than 1.5 million illegal virtual trades as well as prohibited transactions to Al Qaeda, Isis, and Hamas—Zhao had brokered a $2 billion investment in Eric and Donald Trump. Jr.’s cryptocurrency business, World Liberty Financial. (When asked about Zhao in a subsequent 60 Minutes interview, Trump explained, “I have no idea who he is. I was told that he was a victim, just like I was and just like many other people, of a vicious, horrible group of people in the Biden administration.” Another Trump pardon recently immunized Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar (D) and his wife from prosecution for receipt of bribes. Trump evidently hoped Cuellar would return the favor by switching parties to the GOP; when that didn’t happen, the president released an angry statement on Truth Social, criticizing Cuellar for “Such a lack of LOYALTY, something that Texas Voters, and Henry’s daughters, will not like. Oh’ well, next time, no more Mr. Nice guy!” Previous presidents would surely take offense at the suggestion that a pardon could be traded for something of value; Trump took offense apparently because Cuellar didn’t hold up his end of the trade. Fifth: Here is another occasion for alarm bells: Donald Trump has increasingly focused on providing pardons to his campaign supporters who stretched or broke the law, such as John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis. (As the president’s pardon attorney, Ed Martin, famously explained on X, “No MAGA left behind.”) Indeed, Trump apparently views the exercise of his pardon authority to forgive federal crimes as insufficient; Trump’s inability to eliminate state-level convictions has apparently led him to pressure state government officials to pardon state-level offenses related to the 2020 elections.

And John Kiriakou on Democracy Now!:

Here it is on page 25 of the 70 page court filing against Giuliani in Federal court in 2023 (crazy how we heard so little of this)Courtesy of the Internet Archive:

He also asked Ms. Dunphy if she knew anyone in need of a pardon, telling her that he was selling pardons for $2 million, which he and President Trump would split. He told Ms. Dunphy that she could refer individuals seeking pardons to him, so long as they did not go through “the normal channels” of the Office of the Pardon Attorney, because correspondence going to that office would be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act

Oyer:

One of Trump’s biggest buys was millions of dollars in Nvidia stock. Nvidia makes advanced AI chips, which they have been trying to sell to China for years. The U.S. government has restricted the sale of these chips to protect our national security. But Nvidia’s CEO lobbied Trump for months to change that policy, and in December, Trump agreed—raising alarm among foreign policy and security experts. Then Trump went a step further. This week, he took Nvidia’s CEO to China with him—on Air Force One—to sell their AI chips to the Chinese government. During the trip, the U.S. government for the first time cleared 10 Chinese companies to purchase the chips. Nvidia’s stock price has now climbed 26% since January, and 70% over the last 12 months.

And there are 14 more entries in the disclosure, just like all the others.

Click on image for ‘gift article’

After the recent reporting of the Epstein cover up in the Times, and reporting that there may have been an actual recording because people in the administration said some of the quotes were so close to the actual thing they were afraid to deny it, it seems not at all conspiratorial to say, this disclosure was held back until this big “UFC on the White House lawn” thing was taking up the bad headlines and the Iran peace deal was covering the good, leaving no room to talk about the hundreds of millions he spent on practically every industry that he’s had his hands on enriching. And these are just the big stand out examples.

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There is 3600 entries. It looks like in one section he is buying up millions of Vanguard stock and then reselling it for 3 times it’s worth, but in Vanguard’s “money overseas” venture and if that’s not the method for using Vanguard’s service to stash his presidential riches in offshore accounts I don’t know what is.

Whatever all of this shit is, it’s not legal. This guy is breaking so many laws in such a blatant way, there is no way he thinks he’s gonna walk away from this presidency. I called the people who said this before hysterical, but seeing all this, I am starting to think they are correct.

Either he doesn’t plan on ever leaving office, his hubris has led him to believe he’ll never face accountability, or someone over there has calculated that the other side would never go after him for these crimes, no matter how blatant, because they commit the same crimes—not so ballsy, much less subtle—and if they were to send investigators going down these financial rabbit holes they’re risking being caught themselves? Who knows.

Thank you for reading,

This is Jordan Lee Canter, Editor-in-Chief, Founder, Lead Creative Director, The Lee Canter Report

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