The left is a cabal of radical Marxist’s who want to defund the police, open the borders, allow lawlessness on the streets, immigrate criminals who’ll vote for their politicians, setup an Islamic caliphate, lock white people in cages, handout abortions to newborn children, and castrate your boys and make them little girls, says the Trump Administration, Fox News, and OAN.

By using terms such as “minor-attracted people” to reclassify actual pedophiles as a protected class, pushing LGBTQ pride events where men and and woman celebrate with their genitals out, and push drag queen

The right, however, are a basket of deplorables, who want women remanded to the kitchen, a repeal of the 19th amendment, a reinstatement of Jim Crow, immigrant children locked in cages, and the destruction of institutions like NATO, the federal workforce, the IRS, Social Security, and want 24/7 surveillance on every woman's uterus by a complete national ban on abortion, regardless of the circumstances, says MSNBC, partisan Democrats, politicians,

The “radical-left lunatics want to destroy our country, in fact, we won’t have a country left” through policies of “endless war, diversity-equity-and-inclusion taking agency away from minorities and stripping away merit-based programs” said President-elect Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

“Leftists who are proxies of Hamas and Iran are attacking Jewish students in new age pograms on Ivy League campuses and putting 10 year old’s on hormone blockers who are unsure what gender they were born of,” says Benjamin Netanyahu and Fox News pundits.

Far-right fascists want to take us back to before women and minorities could vote, when Jim Crow laws was the law of the land, says Rachel Maddow.

They want to take away abortion because they want control of your uterus

They’re anti semites whose isolationist policies would usher in the next Hitler if given the chance, says MSNBC, and other left wing pundits

The left supports transing kids and an opened border that lets in millions of people that deflate our wages says Fox news and other right wing pundits.

The right supports locking kids in cages, forever wars, and firing civil servants, that’s what they really mean by the deep state.

These are all forever arguments going back and forth painting each other with the worst brush possible based on the minority view of a few uninformed partisans. They even say that this is what they are doing, here’s Christopher Rufo:

CR: “Look I think you need to remind the American people just how radicalized the left has become over the last 5 years, a lot of these politicians are now pretending to walk away from their most extreme positions, like defund the police race based reparations transgender everything, but the fact is that once they get in office they might try to hide it for the campaign, that's exactly what they're going to try to push as public policy, and so I think we have to remind people the radical core of the left has not changed, in all these years. Highlight the positive things the president's done and then polarize public opinion against Democrats by tying them to their least popular position.

That last line is exactly the type of thing that’s being done on both sides.

The idea is to paint the left and the right with the most destructive brush so that when election time comes it’s an easy decision who you vote for: Who do you get your news from?

But the things that are actually destructive are pushed to the wayside or completely ignored at all, why? Because they are the things the corporate left and right actively collaborate on to destroy the lives of the lower half of America.

If you ask Americans what they care about we are not really all that far apart, however, we are painted as extremists. The most extreme takes on geopolitics is “we should not be funding and waging wars overseas,” this is the most destructive brush they paint us with, the “isolationist” that wants us to allow dictators to murder their own citizens, but in every situation that I can think of the people of that country were better off without the intervention of our military, sanctions, and aid that comes with a string attached to it, being ownership of resources by American business ventures.

We take a false premise of human rights abuses, apply sanctions cutting off resources from the outside to come in, use nearby and sometimes inside military bases to enforce these sanctions, allow government-funded non-government organizations to provide relief for the sanctions applied on the government, fund and train opposition groups to oppose the government, and backup these forces with military air power, topple governments putting the opposition in power who are in most cases much worse than the government who was there in the first place. See Operation Timber Sycamore, or Operation Ajax, where the CIA and State Department overthrew the government of Iran in 1953, only to find out he was worse than the government they had and overthrow that government 10 years later, who was then overthrown by the Ayatollah in 1979 during the Iranian revolution, and the Iran-Iraq war, a war we initially took Saddam’s side in but would eventually fund both sides of the war. What started all of this? The government of Iran made the dire choice to nationalize the countries oil to benefit the Iranian public instead of allowing it to be stolen by Western corporation's. The same reason we are currently framing Venezuelan leader and his wife Nicholas Maduro with being members of a fake cartel, created by the CIA.

Timber Sycamore in Syria (The following is the Abstract to a report on this operation for the Irregular Warfare Initiative):

The Central Intelligence Agency ran a covert operation in Syria from 2012 to 2017 called Timber Sycamore. This qualitative case study employs content analysis and descriptive inference to analyze declassified documents, government records, and other primary sources surrounding this shadowy case. This study finds that the operation suffered from numerous challenges stemming from oversight shortfalls, limited vetting, and accountability problems. Some weapons disbursed under the program were diverted to groups like the Islamic State, while certain groups trained in the program subscribed to the very Salafi-jihadist ideologies that U.S. forces were deployed to the Middle East to counter. This case offers lessons on complications that Title 50 and Title 10 programs pose while training, equipping, and controlling irregular forces beyond the contours of ordinary security cooperation programs.

This operation, based on a premise of a creation of “Creative Chaos”, although ended in 2017, would create a domino effect eventually causing the fall of Syria to former commander of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which was first formed as an affiliate of al-Qaeda, and had been widely designated as a terrorist organization Mohamed Al-Jolani, now known as Ahmed al-Sharaa, the massacre of Kurdish and Syrian Christians to say the least and the full-on “ruin of Syria with no plans to rebuild.”

Click image for unpaywalled ‘Gift Article’ to the NYT “Syria, in Ruins”

If you disagree with your tax dollars being spent on any of this you’ll be painted as a “radical leftist” dove who doesn’t know what they’re talking about or a “radical rightwing isolationist” who doesn’t care about human rights.

On the subject of “Human Rights” what if you are one of the many Americans who believe healthcare is a human right. To this you are called naive, dumb, or even lazy, but ask those same people this, “How many countries that we are providing with aid of one kind or another are able to provide health insurance to their population?”

According to Gemini, a shit ton, yet, how many reading this understand that a health crisis could mean bankruptcy? A loss of everything you’ve worked for and the rest of your life unable to take care of yourself?

Regardless of how pundits and politicians on the left and the right treat us we all want the same things.

Security, Health, and another day to spend with those we love. The people who want more are sociopaths. If power is somewhere in your list of necessities you are a sociopath. Sure, we’d all love to be rich, but a wiseman once said, “enough money that I can sit down in a restaurant and order without worrying about the price is the most you really need, the rest is bullshit.” I’m not there yet, maybe you're not either, but that’s financial success.

What I want, and I think a good majority of us want from our leader's is not to put us in danger, allow us the freedom that the constitution promises and not to misuse the money that we give them to make sure these things happen.

As of yet, not a single administration of my lifetime has been able to follow-through with that, and these pundits painting us all with the brush of far right and far left must know that they are the extremists, not us, they the minority and we are the exhausted majority.

Thank you for reading.

This is Jordan Lee Canter Editor-in-Chief The Lee Canter Report