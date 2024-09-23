***Just a note, Russia is not paying me for this post…Unfortunately… I’d take Russian money in a heartbeat, I work at a plastic factory, I wouldn’t say anything I dont believe but, I will say the truth, even if it is a ‘Russian talking point’. Russia are you listening???***

The Greatest Speech Ever Given

June of 1963, JFK gave the greatest speech calling for peace and to end the imperialism and “American weapons of war” and to look inside of ourselves to find peace. I, very sadly, just watched this speech for the first time, if you’re like me and can be moved by words, you understand when I say, no words have ever moved me like the words of this speech. I jumped headfirst into writing this, so here goes.

All the way back in 1963, even JFK didn’t lie to his people, the people, the way that they do today. He didn’t say the ‘Soviet Union was trying to take over the whole world like Hitler’ as they would like us to believe about Putin, even though there was much more evidence that they might do such a thing then there is that Putin would. He didn’t exactly call to ally with the Soviets, but he didn’t call them evil like all of his successors did, he expressed empathy for their struggle and loss during WWI and WWII, he aligned with them and pointed how we’re alike, instead of how we are different, he said, that nobody hates war more than the Soviet Union and the United States, listen to this shit:

Peace need not be impractical, and War need not be inevitable, by defining our goal more clearly, by making it seem more manageable, and less remote, we can help all people to see it, to draw Hope from it, and to move irresistibly towards it, and second, let us reexamine our attitude towards the Soviet Union. It is discouraging to think, that their leaders may actually believe what their propagandists write. It is discouraging to read a recent authoritative Soviet text on Military strategy, and find on page after page, wholly baseless, and incredible claims, such as the allegation that American imperialist circles are preparing to unleash different types of war, that there is a very real threat of a preventative War being Unleashed by American imperialists, against the Soviet Union, and that the political claims, and I quote “of the American imperialists are to enslave economically and politically the European and other capitalist countries, and to achieve world domination by means of aggressive War” unquote…

Think about this, what he thought was so crazy back then, that the propagandists wrote about us, is what just about every corporate propagandist publication as of late is saying about them, on a daily basis. The Russians, Gorbachev, gave up on the Soviet Union, it was a great day for peace in the world, but we continued to wage war against them, the ones who made the decision to let the Soviet Union fall.

…truly as it was written long ago, “the wicked flee when no man pursueth”, yet it is sad to read these Soviet statements, to realize the extent of the gulf between us, but it is also a warning. A warning to the American people, not to fall into the same trap as the Soviets, not to see only a distorted and despot view of the other side, not to see conflict as inevitable, accommodation as impossible, and communication as nothing more than an exchange of threats. No government or social system is so evil that its people must be considered as lacking in virtue. As *Americans we find communism profoundly repugnant*, as a negation of personal freedom, and dignity, but we can still hail the Russian people for their many achievements, in science, in space, in economic and Industrial growth, in culture, in acts of courage, among the many traits the peoples of our two countries have in common, none is stronger than our mutual abhorrence of War, almost unique among the major world powers, we have never been at war with each other, and no nation in the history of battle, ever suffered more than the Soviet Union in the second world war, at least 20 million lost their lives, countless millions of homes and families were burned, or sacked. A third of the nation's territory including two-thirds of its industrial base was turned into a wasteland, a loss equivalent to the destruction of this country East of Chicago. Today, should Total War ever break out again, no matter how, our two countries will be the primary target. It is an ironic, but accurate fact, that the two strongest powers are the two in the most danger of devastation. All we have built, all we have worked for, would be destroyed in the first 24 hours, and even in the Cold War, which brings burdens and dangers to so many countries, including this nation's closest allies, our two countries bare the heaviest burdens, for we are both devoting massive sums of money, to weapons that could be better devoted to combat ignorance, poverty, and disease. We are both caught up in a vicious, and dangerous cycle, with suspicion on one side, breeding suspicion on the other, and new weapons begetting, counter-weapons. In short, both the United States and its allies, and the Soviet Union and its allies, have a mutually deep interest in a just and genuine peace and in holding the arms race agreements to this end are in the interests of the Soviet Union as well as ours……

*When Kennedy said we find “Communism repugnant”, I imagined him saying, “Share wealth?! Disgusting!” Must be some of my commie roots surfacing* Hahahahahahaha!

They lie to us, so very much today. The Soviet Propagandists that Kennedy speaks of, are now the American Corporate Media, and leadership in the State Department and writers at the neocon think tanks that the Government funds and policy is pulled from directly. Our leaders today would never call for peace with one of the “branded nations”, branded as our enemies, forever, no longer who is in charge. They lie to us and tell us the “Kremlin wants to bring back the Soviet Union”, “they want to overthrow every Democratic country and replace it with a Communist Dictatorship”, “to have peace in Ukraine they must fight to the very last Ukrainian”. If I was more conspiratorial, I’d say this is ploy to control the population, but I don’t have to be conspiratorial to think prolonging the War in Ukraine is weakening Ukraine more than it is Russia as the content-rich monster Lindsay Graham says, these people eat, sleep, and breathe war. Lindsey Graham has been calling for war with Iran for decades, and supported the coup that led to the current war, and criminal John McCain, Victoria Nuland, and many, many others.

Will There Ever BE A PEACE CANDIDATE!?

I thought we had one with Bobby Kennedy, he’s on point just like his uncle with the Eastern Europe (RUS-UKR) issue, but when it came to Israel he flip-flopped so damn fast it lead a lot of his supporters to believe there was some underlying force pulling him in a direction of safety, where he won’t be labeled antisemitic by the deep state party that already hates him. I don’t know what happened but it sure wasn’t him calling for peace to all people!

Back to Uncle Jack

My guess, which is educated by the decades of research by academics throughout the years, is that Kennedy was killed by his own side of the fence. The “war party” believed they had an ally in Kennedy after his escalation in Vietnam and the many attempts on Castro’s life. Then, this peace speech calling for empathy towards the Evil Empire, combined with not backing the Bay of Pigs debacle, firing Allen Dulles, and making assertions that he was going to “Shatter the CIA into a million pieces, and scatter it to the wind”, they decided he was no longer the guy and had to go, by any means, and with that a legend was born, a leader was lost, the whole world mourned and the chance for peace was over. In the process, they managed to deepen the hatred for the Soviet Union and Russia by connecting Oswald to the USSR.

Now come the Putin Talking Points (if you can’t tell that’s a joke, you should be jailed), Jeffrey Sachs at the All-In Summit that I quoted in my last piece, Who is the Deep State talked about an interview with Vladimir Putin from 2017, and the whole chunk of that interview is actually quite remarkable, he’s asked about Russian interference in the 2016 election, whether you believe it or not, I must believe it because we are living through it, and it’s the only thing I’ve heard that makes sense:

I have already spoken to three US Presidents. They come and go, but politics stay the same at all times. Do you know why? Because of the powerful bureaucracy. When a person is elected, they may have some ideas. Then people with briefcases arrive, well dressed, wearing dark suits, just like mine, except for the red tie, since they wear black or dark blue ones. These people start explaining how things are done. And instantly, everything changes. This is what happens with every administration. Changing things is not easy, and I say this without any irony. It is not that someone does not want to, but because it is a hard thing to do. Take Obama, a forward-thinking man, a liberal, a democrat. Did he not pledge to shut down Guantanamo before his election? But did he do it? No, he did not. And may I ask why not? Did he not want to do it? He wanted to, I am sure he did, but it did not work out. He sincerely wanted to do it, but did not succeed, since it turned out to be very complicated.

Now you could say to me, “Well, this is coming from Putin! He’s a dictator, why would you believe him?!” I would be obliged to agree with you except for one thing, what he’s saying is the only thing that makes sense. He’s not revealing something we didn’t know. He simply confirmed what we already knew in our hearts. This was a Bill Hicks joke all the way back in the early 90’s, he said, and I quote:

I have this feeling man, because you know there's a handful of people actually run everything that's true it's provable it's not a fucking, I'm not a conspiracy nut, it's provable. Handful, very small elite, run and own these corporations, which include the mainstream media. I had this feeling who's ever elected president, like Clinton was, no matter what your promises you promised on the campaign trail, blah, blah, blah! When you win, you go into this smokey room, with the 12 industrialist, capitalist, scum fucks, who got you in there, and you're in this smokey room, and this little film, uh, screen comes down, and a big guy and a cigar says, ‘roll the film’ And it's a shot, of the Kennedy assassination, from an angle you've never seen before, it looks suspiciously off, uh, the Grassy Knoll, and then the film, the screen goes up, and the lights come up, and they go, to the new president: ‘Any questions?’ Pres: ‘Uh, just what my agenda is?’ ‘First, we bomb Baghdad.’ Pres: ‘You got it! ‘

This was something that had been obvious to anyone paying attention for decades, maybe longer, I don’t know, what I know is the people aren’t stupid.

So, when I ask, “Who’s gonna be the next peace candidate?” It’s almost rhetorical, but if one doesn’t come soon, I fear idea of civilization will become rhetorical. If one happens to appear, can we protect him/her, from the evils of the war machine, determined to rise at the cost of anything or anyone. As Gore Vidal titled one of his late books, “Perpetual War for Perpetual Peace”.

This, the Military Industrial-Complex, is so ingrained in our economy, our institutions, our rhetoric, we have a culture of war, and we long so badly for a culture of peace. In order to change, everything must change, it must be systemic, from the core of our culture. It will have to be devastating, unbelievable, unlike nothing we’ve ever seen before, our foundation will have to crumble before us so we can rebuild it into a peace-seeking mission.

When I was still in the streets, smoking, taking, and shooting-up anything I could get my hands on to just be okay, for a little longer. I used to say, “it’s going to take something earth-shattering to change the way I’m living.” I was happy and content with what I was doing, I knew I was headed towards a horror story but as long as I was happy at that moment, I didn’t really care how brutal the ending might be. I needed something to change at the root of what I believed happiness to be. I thought about being hypnotized, I heard it worked from an old hillbilly I was in jail with who, “didn’t believe in that mumbo jumbo!” but wifey wanted him to stop smoking and asked him to try it so he did, “we had about a 30-minute drive home and normally I’d be chain-smoking all the way home while I was driving, and I wasn’t thinking nothing of it, we’d done a few more things while we were in town, and I’d forgotten all about it. We got to our exit on the highway, and she said, ‘Honey, it worked. You haven’t smoked a cigarette since we left the hypnotist!’ I realized she was right and immediately lit one up to try and cover it up. Since that day I kinda lost the craving for them. Not saying it works but, something happened.”

After hearing that story, I thought about going to a hypnotist when I got out. Even in jail, the only thing I was longing for was that first pill or hit or shot. I did eventually experience the earth-shattering, mind shifting, belief-altering change that came in the form of fentanyl and death. Me, almost losing my life, and others close to me not being so lucky. Fentanyl ripped through here like the nuclear bomb that will rip through all of us, if we don’t find it within ourselves to change. We need peace, earth-shattering, mind shifting, belief-altering peace, for the past, present, and future. Thank you for reading.

Jordan Lee Canter, Editor-in-Chief, Declaration of Liberty