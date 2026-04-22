MIC-Funded Politicians & Think-Tankers Say, “We Must Revive America’s Killer Instinct… But, How?!”

“By God, we finally defeated Vietnam War syndrome…”

The government has always needed the people, brainwashed and obeying, to carry out their evil deeds. Some people are raised up to have no morality problems when it comes to carpet-bombing villages like they did to the citizens in Indo-China and Laos or turning asphalt into liquid molten lava and sucking the oxygen out of the air from so many bombs being dropped at the same time, like in Dresden, Germany when the allied forces (the “good guys”) took out the Nazi regime.

Some people are Oliver North or Henry Kissinger on these issues and some are Scott Horton. The government wants us all to be Kissinger, or Jonah Goldberg, “Bill”William Kristol, David Frum, or Ben Shapiro. The government wants us to be accountable to them, but the constitution wants us to be accountable to our own morality.

This is why we start school so young and stay there longer than most murderers and all pedophiles stay in prison. Memorizing facts instead of learning to think critically, in what’s known as the “Prussian Model” for schooling, the last time the people were against war:

The Prussian model of education wasn’t designed to create critical thinkers; it wasn’t even designed for kids. Prussian leaders built it to produce disciplined, obedient soldiers who would follow orders without question. This was in response to the military weaknesses exposed by Prussia’s defeat by Napoleon. The defeat revealed shortcomings not only in military tactics but also in the population’s readiness and loyalty. This led Prussian leaders to recognize the need for a more unified, reliable, and well-trained citizenry that could support the state’s military and political objectives. This shift in control allowed the state to decide what children learned and, more importantly, how they learned to think — or rather, not to think. In Prussia, schooling was a tool for control, shaping young people into compliant subjects who wouldn’t question authority or run tail in the face of a canon. Horace Mann, an American reformer, visited Prussia and saw potential in the Prussian model as a way to bring order and predictability to a young and rapidly changing country. By the 1830s, more than 80% of children in Prussia were attending state-run schools. Mann took these ideas back to America, convinced that the Prussian approach was the answer to creating good, orderly citizens. By adopting the Prussian model, we began to trade our local autonomy for a one-size-fits-all system and not one that supports our form of government. Republics require a knowledgeable and engaged citizenry capable of thinking critically about their society and their government rather than obedient soldiers. Under the influence of Mann and other like-minded reformers, America’s educational system began to take on the shape of a factory conveyor belt. Children were sorted by age, taught the same subjects in the same ways, and evaluated based on standardized assessments. This system no longer fit the diverse needs of different communities; it became an assembly line creating predictability and uniformity across the board. As standardized schooling spread across the United States, our education system gradually lost its local, personalized touch. We moved further away from the early ideals that had shaped education in the colonies. Instead, American schools became an extension of the state, focused on compliance and uniformity.

With the educational implementation of the populace of brainwashed prisoners who cannot think for themselves , who, when confronted by pushback, do what they’ve been taught to do spout memorized propaganda and talking points as fact, “America’s the greatest country in the world.” “Most powerful country.” “Israel is: Only democracy in the Middle East; America’s greatest ally;”

“Based around freedom, liberty, and the constitution.”

The propaganda goes on and on…

The Vietnam war led to the fracturing of the American psyche as a whole followed by full-scale retreat leaving the American empire terminally ill. After all, how can you have a global empire if you’re not willing to defend it? The point was to… NOT.

Post-1975: Americans had written off war wholesale. The White House and the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), or the Pentagon, the “Spy Services” (CIA, NSA, FBI, etc.), any of these relative structures of death & decay, there, not to “preserve” life, but to destroy it. There was lots of talk behind the scenes of the troubles of dealing with a populace with “Vietnam Syndrome.” They needed us willing to die in for our country at the drop of a hat. Otherwise, when they act like gangsters, as American leaders often do, who would enforce it att= the barrel of a gun?

Donald Rumsfeld, shaking hands with American ally, Saddam Hussein, their to offer military help against their mutual enemy, Ira n, during the Iraq v Iran War. Before the wars end. We provided intel, military hardware, training, and WMDs, as chemical/biological weapons. Very soon we would ally with Iran, also, funding both sides of the war. Then, seven years later, we go to war with that same ally. US intelligence helped Saddam's Ba`ath Party seize power for the first time in 1963. Evidence suggests that Saddam was on the CIA payroll as early as 1959, when he participated in a failed assassination attempt against Iraqi strongman Abd al-Karim Qassem. In the 1980s, the US and Britain backed Saddam in the war against Iran, giving Iraq arms, money, satellite intelligence, and even chemical & bio-weapon precursors. As many as 90 US military advisors supported Iraqi forces and helped pick targets for Iraqi air and missile attacks.

The killing in the of the U.S. didn’t stop after Saigon fell, what did was American morale towards the entire institution of militarism, and war making, what continued just that, the systematic destruction, economically or actually, of anyone not sufficiently willing to play ball with American interests.

Marine Barracks, Beirut, Lebanon, 1983; Before & After;

This would lead to a constant stream of “blowback terrorism” like the American hostages in ‘79 to ‘80, the Barracks bombing in Beirut, 1983, claiming over two hundred American lives, and eventually 9/11, when we trained, armed and funded future al-Qaeda members, at this time known only as the Mujahideen, Arab rebels against the atheistic Soviet Communist-backed government who had taken power in Afghanistan, including one Saudi businessman/Sunni Muslim extremist AKA Usama Bin Laden.

Then came Iraq War I. A pre-planned attack on American ally Saddam Hussein, they would make Desert Storm the “opposite of Vietnam” With a win that came so easily this would be the propaganda that would lead give the “Okay” for the whims & woes of American foreign policy of the next 30 years beginning with military operations all through the 90’s leading to 9/11 and subsequently the Global War on Terror, where we would suffer devastating loss, and a new “syndrome” which could only be healed by a new Desert Storm-like win, in Venezuela, or so they thought.

Our spirits were broken after Vietnam.

The public was “done” with war, but the elites don’t change their policy when an obstacle appears. Instead, they’ll simply change the public.

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Infrastructure for Consent

According to reporter Arnold Isaacs, National Security Advisor Brent Scowcroft believed that since the United States’ defeat in the Vietnam War, a “paralysis” had crippled American national security policymakers and U.S. troops would only be sent into harm’s way under the most idealized conditions.

As a defense of John McCain and every other corporate news outlet who refused to publish Sydney Schanberg’s John McCain-P.O.W. cover-up scandal after Vietnam “most Americans chose to tuck-tail and run away from the entire Vietnam situation as hard and as fast as possible, with zero consideration of the lessons that should have came from the first military loss faced by the United States,” but no one took heed, making the soon-to-be implemented strategy of overcoming our broken spirit from the pandemic of “Vietnam War Syndrome (VWS)” so damn easy to sell us we were unaware we were even the customer in this transaction.

In 1991, the American public was still reeling from “Vietnam Syndrome”—a deep-seated skepticism of foreign military intervention. Memories of the Iranian hostage crisis and the failed rescue attempt at Desert One were fresh and humiliating.

While Operation URGENT FURY—the invasion of Grenada in 1983—was presented as a show of force, it did little to truly cure this scourge of the security state. It was actually the decisive victory of Desert Storm in 1991 that finally provided the psychological permission for future American foreign policy and effectively killed the “ghost of Saigon.”

The mission was mounted in haste, ostensibly to rescue American medical students. In reality, it was a “coup de main”—a surprise attack with overwhelming force designed to achieve a quick, decisive victory. It took exactly nine days to eliminate the “threat” and restore a popular government.

Although not the cure, it would be something like pre-op medications to prepare for a major procedure, see, without the easy “win” in the Caribbean, the American public never would have bought the “New World Order” pitch for Iraq.

Penicillin For the New “Afghan Syndrome”: Why Venezuela?

After Operation Epic (Epstein) Fury, and listening these psychopaths describing the current Iran excursion, I couldn’t help but wonder “Why Venezuela?” if the real target is Iran.

The answer is that Venezuela was never about the oil—it was about the momentum.

Trump’s decision to attack Iran was gut-driven, like everything else he does, but that gut was filled with the confidence of previous easy victories. Specifically, the “hasty seizure of the Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro (AND HIS WIFE-MIGHT I ADD) in January,” an operation where “no American lives were lost”.

Venezuela was the modern “Grenada.” It was a bloodless, ostensibly, televised victory used to convince the president and the public that the next operation would be just as “quick and decisive”. When intelligence officials warned that the plan to topple the Ayatollah was “detached from reality” or “farcical,” Trump pointed to Venezuela.

He believed it would be easy “because it always is”.

Sold and organized as the anti-Vietnam, it had the opposite of all the perceived negatives of the Vietnam War, it went on in infamy to be one of the two most bloody, pointless, and fraudulent military excursions America ever embarked on, as of today. Will Iran take third place?:

A decade later, after the U.S. military smashed Saddam Hussein’s army in Kuwait in the First Gulf War, George H.W. Bush exulted that the country had finally “kicked the Vietnam Syndrome once and for all.” As it turned out, despite the organization of massive “victory parades” at home to prove that this hadn’t been Vietnam redux, that war kicked back. Another decade passed and there was H.W.’s son W. and his advisors planning the invasion of Iraq through a haze of Vietnam-constrained obsessions. W.’s top officials and the Pentagon would actually organize the public relations aspect of that invasion and the occupation that followed as a Vietnam “opposite’s” game — no “body counts” to turn off the public, plenty of embedded reporters so that journalists couldn’t roam free and (as in Vietnam) harm the war effort, and so on. The one thing they weren’t going to do was lose another war the way Vietnam had been lost.

Boy, were they wrong!

Yet they managed once again to bog the U.S. military down in disaster on the Eurasian mainland, could barely manage to win a heart or a mind, and even began issuing body counts of the enemy dead. “We don’t do body counts,” General Tommy Franks, Afghan War commander, had insisted in 2001, and as late as November 2006, the president was still expressing his irritation about Iraq to a group of conservative news columnists this way: “We don’t get to say that — a thousand of the enemy killed or whatever the number was. It’s happening. You just don’t know it.” The problem, he explained, was: “We have made a conscious effort not to be a body count team” (à laVietnam). And then, of course, those body counts began appearing. Somehow, over the endless years, no matter what any American president tried, The War —that war— and its doppelganger of a syndrome, a symbol of defeatso deep and puzzling Americans could never bear to fully take it in, refused to depart town. They were the ghosts on the battlements of American life, representing — despite the application of firepower of a historic nature — a defeat by a small Asian peasant land so unexpected that it simply couldn’t be shaken, nor its“lessons” learned.

Just like the Gulf War was there to ease “Vietnam Syndrome”, a new ill had come to pass post-Global War on Terror campaigns known as “Afghan Syndrome” which needed its own dose of antibiotics.

That was “why Venezuela?”

From “Dumb McNamara” to the Current Stalemate

The tragedy is that this trick only works if the next target is just as small.

Iran is not Iraq. It is not even Venezuela in January. .

We are now witnessing the return of the “McNamara” era of war management. Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, has been mocked as “Dumb McNamara” for lobbing statistics at reporters like hand grenades—”Over 10,000 enemy targets destroyed,” he crows, while the war remains a bloody, expensive stalemate.

Just like in Vietnam, the Pentagon bombards the public with statistics to hide a “horrible failure”. And just like in Vietnam, the state is now dealing with a populace that is “done” with the “immorality, bigotry, and economic cost” of endless war.

The “bitter fruit” of these policies is a moment where the U.S. has lost its leverage. Because we used Venezuela as a “switchboard” to signal our toughness, we are now trapped in a war of choice in Iran that has given Tehran a “death grip” on the global economy. We can “blockade the blockade” all we want, and Trump can pontificate about “America having our own oil” until he’s blue in the face, but the truth is right there in our faces every time we go anywhere and have to refuel, over and over and over again, Why Mr. Trump, if we don’t need the Strait of Hormuz, why has gas risen $1.50/gallon since March 1st? Right. He’s either stupid or a liar. We all know which one…Both.

The “Vietnam Syndrome” isn’t a disease. It’s the immune system of a democracy. And Venezuela was the immunosuppressant that let the current disaster in.

Thank you for reading,

This is Jordan Lee Canter, Editor-in-Chief, Founder, Lead Creative Director, The Lee Canter Report

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