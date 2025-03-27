The term “conspiracy theorist” as a derogative was created by intelligence agencies at the same time as the Warren Commission to discredit people who have critical question about things like the killing of John F. Kennedy and the ethics of the Warren Report.

This is what I was told so I decided to see what evidence was out there to prove this, what I found was almost funny.

What is their evidence of this? The NYT published a “Letter to the Editor” piece where the letter writer goes after the European press for attacking America over slavery, then when America starts to do something about slavery, they’re totally quiet, but anyone paying attention to European politics would know that “since 1849 (to go no further back) England has had quite enough to do in Europe and Asia, without going out of her way to meddle with America.” And using the term correctly calls it “a physical and moral impossibility that she could be carrying on a gigantic conspiracy against us.” People who don’t know about European politics don’t know they have been too busy to credit us for our attempts to abolish slavery would than subscribe to the “conspiracy theory.” Meaning the theory that there is a conspiracy.

This is not at all the accusation, and they know this because they also have a claim that “Conspiracy Theorist” as a derogatory term was first used in 1961, also the year that USAID was created but that’s neither here nor there, so I look at the evidence they have of this, it links to the definition entry by Miriam-Webster, this actually Websters claim. What is Webster’s proof? Because they say so…

“In the meaning defined above” They mean at the top of their page.

What the “above” link takes you to

A person who proposes or believes in a conspiracy theory.

I don’t believe this is proof at all. The fact that even Webster was able to get it so close to JFK’s death, November 22nd, 1963, is telling in itself.

The accusation is much more poignant. It is that the term Conspiracy Theorist became a derogatory term at the same time as the Warren Commission was being held and was adapted to those who questioned its ethics.

One of these ethical misgivings was that Allen Foster Dulles, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, fired by John F. Kennedy for going against him and carrying out the failed Bay of Pigs debacle, was then placed on the Warren Commission to investigate his murder. People who pointed things like this out were called Conspiracy Theorists. So, let's see what the evidence is in the positive?

A document was produced by the CIA and made public in the 70’s by a FOIA done by the NYT that seemed to almost say this. The document is called “Concerning Criticism of the Warren Report” the link is to the Internet Archive because I couldn’t get the original to load, but that’s where it came from. Click the link, you’ll see it. So, this report is pretty ugly, regardless of whether it created this term or not, it lays out how to manipulate citizens who rightly have questions about the conclusions of the Warren Report. The fact they feel like they need to manipulate anyone is a red flag on its own.

Those who write articles/reports discrediting things like this shouldn’t lie about the facts. I found them link to the CIA report in an article that seemed to go into great detail about the term becoming derogatory in the 80’s and 90’s, not the 60’s, and was almost believable, but then made the claim that in the report the term “conspiracy theory” is used one time casually, and that “conspiracy theorist” never shows up, but the writer of this article couldn’t even be bothered to look at his own evidence! At least read the damn report!

The aim of this dispatch is to provide material countering and discrediting the claims of the conspiracy theorists, so as to inhibit the circulation of such claims in other countries.

From the article discrediting this:

Once again, I find myself asking, if it’s untrue, if it’s a lie, if it’s a “conspiracy theory” worthy of discrediting, then why, oh, why, must you lie about it.

And if it was the CIA — or “Intelligence Community” — responsible for Kennedy’s death, and this was a psyop to discredit those with critical opinions, wouldn’t they have to introduce the term to the public before his death, maybe 1961? I’m just asking.

Here’s a screenshot of the rest of the report from JFKLancer.com via Internet Archive:

I still have no clear answer, but this is something that colors any story you read about the nefarious acts of the intelligence community. There is rarely a “smoking gun.” These agencies act in the shadows, leaving only circumstantial evidence behind. We’re left to operate on an accumulation of evidence and draw our conclusions from that. So, with that being said, what do you think?

JFK Files Dump — 2025

Circumstances of the circumstantial.

Now, for the files. I’m not really sure what I am looking for. There are JFK assassination scholars on the job who has made it their lives work to prove the CIA killed JFK, so I will simply post stuff here that I find to be interesting as I dig. If you want the “smoking gun” type information on this, you should definitely subscribe to

. His Substack is

. But, who knows, maybe I’ll uncover something.

First Discovery:

The CIA, not only the FBI, thought MLK was a secret communist or controlled by secret communists, and was also surveilling him in violation of the CIA’s 1947 charter. Which says, “the CIA was prohibited from spying against Americans, in part because President Truman was afraid that the agency would engage in political abuse. But the law didn't stop the CIA from spying on Americans. During the 1960s, in clear violation of its statutory mission to co-ordinate foreign intelligence operations only, the CIA ventured into the domestic spying business through “Operation Chaos,” in which it spied on as many as 7,000 Americans involved in the peace movement.

File number 124-10238-10329_multirif is a 171-page report that seems to point to the CIA believing Martin Luther King Jr received advice from Stanley Levison. Stanley Levison was known to be a member of the Communist Party, USA. “Materials regarding Martin L. King, Jr., Stanley D. Levison and SCLC” … “factual basis for Levison’s secret CP, USA membership” SCLC- Southern Christian Leadership Conference. According to Wikipedia this was “an African-American civil rights organization based in Atlanta, Georgia, founded by Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights activists in 1957. It aims to coordinate and assist local organizations working for the full equality of African Americans

CP, USA- Communist Party, USA (Which was frowned upon back then to say the least.) They were considered the enemy in this era. This was not long after the Red Scare or McCarthy Era. Everyone was secret Commies.

Interesting idea, what if the reason these documents were kept under lock and key for so long had nothing to do with JFK. What if it was actually MLK’s death these documents covered up.

The Dark & Nefarious Frank Church Rabbit Hole

Oh! Here’s a letter from Frank Church, of the Church Committee. I am a real Frank Church fan. I recently read James Risen’s book, The Last Honest Man, a biography of Frank Church.

Without him we would’ve never known about all the evil operations by the CIA, FBI, DOD, and NSA, such as: