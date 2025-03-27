The JFK Files Cometh; Did the CIA Create the Term “Conspiracy Theorist” as Derogatory Term? Well…
The term “conspiracy theorist” as a derogative was created by intelligence agencies at the same time as the Warren Commission to discredit people who have critical question about things like the killing of John F. Kennedy and the ethics of the Warren Report.
This is what I was told so I decided to see what evidence was out there to prove this, what I found was almost funny.
What is their evidence of this? The NYT published a “Letter to the Editor” piece where the letter writer goes after the European press for attacking America over slavery, then when America starts to do something about slavery, they’re totally quiet, but anyone paying attention to European politics would know that “since 1849 (to go no further back) England has had quite enough to do in Europe and Asia, without going out of her way to meddle with America.” And using the term correctly calls it “a physical and moral impossibility that she could be carrying on a gigantic conspiracy against us.” People who don’t know about European politics don’t know they have been too busy to credit us for our attempts to abolish slavery would than subscribe to the “conspiracy theory.” Meaning the theory that there is a conspiracy.
This is not at all the accusation, and they know this because they also have a claim that “Conspiracy Theorist” as a derogatory term was first used in 1961, also the year that USAID was created but that’s neither here nor there, so I look at the evidence they have of this, it links to the definition entry by Miriam-Webster, this actually Websters claim. What is Webster’s proof? Because they say so…
A person who proposes or believes in a conspiracy theory.
I don’t believe this is proof at all. The fact that even Webster was able to get it so close to JFK’s death, November 22nd, 1963, is telling in itself.
The accusation is much more poignant. It is that the term Conspiracy Theorist became a derogatory term at the same time as the Warren Commission was being held and was adapted to those who questioned its ethics.
One of these ethical misgivings was that Allen Foster Dulles, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, fired by John F. Kennedy for going against him and carrying out the failed Bay of Pigs debacle, was then placed on the Warren Commission to investigate his murder. People who pointed things like this out were called Conspiracy Theorists. So, let's see what the evidence is in the positive?
A document was produced by the CIA and made public in the 70’s by a FOIA done by the NYT that seemed to almost say this. The document is called “Concerning Criticism of the Warren Report” the link is to the Internet Archive because I couldn’t get the original to load, but that’s where it came from. Click the link, you’ll see it. So, this report is pretty ugly, regardless of whether it created this term or not, it lays out how to manipulate citizens who rightly have questions about the conclusions of the Warren Report. The fact they feel like they need to manipulate anyone is a red flag on its own.
Those who write articles/reports discrediting things like this shouldn’t lie about the facts. I found them link to the CIA report in an article that seemed to go into great detail about the term becoming derogatory in the 80’s and 90’s, not the 60’s, and was almost believable, but then made the claim that in the report the term “conspiracy theory” is used one time casually, and that “conspiracy theorist” never shows up, but the writer of this article couldn’t even be bothered to look at his own evidence! At least read the damn report!
The aim of this dispatch is to provide material countering and discrediting the claims of the conspiracy theorists, so as to inhibit the circulation of such claims in other countries.
From the article discrediting this:
Once again, I find myself asking, if it’s untrue, if it’s a lie, if it’s a “conspiracy theory” worthy of discrediting, then why, oh, why, must you lie about it.
And if it was the CIA — or “Intelligence Community” — responsible for Kennedy’s death, and this was a psyop to discredit those with critical opinions, wouldn’t they have to introduce the term to the public before his death, maybe 1961? I’m just asking.
Here’s a screenshot of the rest of the report from JFKLancer.com via Internet Archive:
I still have no clear answer, but this is something that colors any story you read about the nefarious acts of the intelligence community. There is rarely a “smoking gun.” These agencies act in the shadows, leaving only circumstantial evidence behind. We’re left to operate on an accumulation of evidence and draw our conclusions from that. So, with that being said, what do you think?
JFK Files Dump — 2025
Circumstances of the circumstantial.
Now, for the files. I’m not really sure what I am looking for. There are JFK assassination scholars on the job who has made it their lives work to prove the CIA killed JFK, so I will simply post stuff here that I find to be interesting as I dig. If you want the “smoking gun” type information on this, you should definitely subscribe to. His Substack is . But, who knows, maybe I’ll uncover something.
First Discovery:
The CIA, not only the FBI, thought MLK was a secret communist or controlled by secret communists, and was also surveilling him in violation of the CIA’s 1947 charter. Which says, “the CIA was prohibited from spying against Americans, in part because President Truman was afraid that the agency would engage in political abuse. But the law didn't stop the CIA from spying on Americans. During the 1960s, in clear violation of its statutory mission to co-ordinate foreign intelligence operations only, the CIA ventured into the domestic spying business through “Operation Chaos,” in which it spied on as many as 7,000 Americans involved in the peace movement.
File number 124-10238-10329_multirif is a 171-page report that seems to point to the CIA believing Martin Luther King Jr received advice from Stanley Levison. Stanley Levison was known to be a member of the Communist Party, USA.
SCLC- Southern Christian Leadership Conference. According to Wikipedia this was “an African-American civil rights organization based in Atlanta, Georgia, founded by Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights activists in 1957. It aims to coordinate and assist local organizations working for the full equality of African Americans
CP, USA- Communist Party, USA (Which was frowned upon back then to say the least.) They were considered the enemy in this era. This was not long after the Red Scare or McCarthy Era. Everyone was secret Commies.
Interesting idea, what if the reason these documents were kept under lock and key for so long had nothing to do with JFK. What if it was actually MLK’s death these documents covered up.
The Dark & Nefarious Frank Church Rabbit Hole
Oh! Here’s a letter from Frank Church, of the Church Committee. I am a real Frank Church fan. I recently read James Risen’s book, The Last Honest Man, a biography of Frank Church.
Without him we would’ve never known about all the evil operations by the CIA, FBI, DOD, and NSA, such as:
Project MK-ULTRA, “was the code name for a covert CIA mind-control and chemical interrogation research program, run by the Office of Scientific Intelligence. This official U.S. government program began in the early-1950s continuing at least through the late 1960s, and it “supposedly” (“Quotations on my end”) used United States citizens as unwitting test subjects.
“The published evidence indicates that Project MK-ULTRA involved the surreptitious use of many types of drugs, as well as other methods, to manipulate individual mental states and to alter brain function.”
“Project MK-ULTRA was first brought to wide public attention in 1975 by the U.S. Congress, through investigations by the Church Committee, and by a presidential commission known as the Rockefeller Commission. Investigative efforts were hampered by the fact that CIA Director Richard Helms ordered all MK-ULTRA files destroyed in I973; the Church Committee and Rockefeller Commission investigations relied on the sworn testimony of direct participants and on the relatively small number of documents that survived Helms destruction order. Although the CIA insists that MK-ULTRA-type experiments have been abandoned, 14-year CIA veteran Victor Marchetti has stated in various interviews that the CIA routinely conducts disinformation campaigns, and that CIA mind control research continued. In a 1977 interview, Marchetti specifically called the CIA claim that MK-ULTRA was abandoned a “cover story.””
What the Church committee didn’t uncover was how many of the most famous serial killers were tested on in these programs then unleashed on the American people. I finally finished Tom O'Neil’s 20-year masterpiece Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the 60’s, so this is all fresh in mind. After 20-years of dedicating his entire life to the Manson story, what started as a Feature in the now bankrupt magazine Premiere in 2000, led to 20 years of reporting and his book Chaos. He came away, although taking the route of the skeptic, about 99% sure that Charles Manson was a test subject of MK-Ultra, and it turns out a few of our other famous criminals were to.
Theodore Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, because his early targets were University’s and airline's — clever right — attended Harvard from 1959 to 1962. While attending Harvard he became a test subject for a study that turned out to be an MK-ULTRA study. Now, there is no proof they used LSD on him, there never is. What there is proof of, was many of his friends went on to exit society the same way that he did, it was apparently the thing back then, and they didn’t go on to also bomb universities and airlines like he did, and the difference between him and them was the MK-ULTRA study. Alston Chase, Harvard alumni, took many courses relative to Teddy, wrote a report in the Atlantic in 2000, called “Harvard and the Making of the Unabomber,” and a book on the same subject that goes further into detail on this, “Harvard and the Unabomber: The Education of an American Terrorist.” I haven’t read it yet, but it’s ordered. He’d become a pen pal of Kaczynski, after his incarceration and through trial. In his article he writes:
I had a special interest in Kaczynski. For many years he and I had lived parallel lives to some degree. Both of us had attended public high schools and had then gone on to Harvard, from which I graduated in 1957, he in 1962. At Harvard we took many of the same courses from the same professors. We were both graduate students and assistant professors in the 1960s. I studied at Oxford and received a Ph.D. in philosophy from Princeton before joining the faculty at Ohio State and later serving as chairman of the Department of Philosophy at Macalester College, in Minnesota. Kaczynski earned a Ph.D. in mathematics at the University of Michigan in 1967 and then joined the Berkeley Department of Mathematics as an instructor. In the early 1970s, at roughly the same time, we separately fled civilization to the Montana wilderness.
He, and Psychologists at the time didn’t believe the man to be psychotic. He uncovered the MK-ULTRA study carried out on him.
Known as the Murray experiment, it was carried out by Henry A. Murray. The guy now has a Harvard lab named after him called the Henry A. Murray Research Center of the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study.
Chase writes of Murray:
The curiosity of this complex man appears to have been impelled by two motives—one idealistic and the other somewhat less so. He lent his talents to national aims during World War II. Forrest Robinson, the author of a 1992 biography of Murray, wrote that during this period he “flourished as a leader in the global crusade of good against evil.” He was also an advocate of world government. Murray saw understanding the dyad, it seems, as a practical tool in the service of the great crusade in both its hot and cold phases. (He had long shown interest, for example, in the whole subject of brainwashing.) During the war Murray served in the Office of Strategic Services, the forerunner of the CIA, helping to develop psychological screening tests for applicants and (according to Timothy Leary) monitoring military experiments on brainwashing. In his book (1979), John Marks reported that General “Wild Bill” Donovan, the OSS director, “called in Harvard psychology professor Henry ‘Harry’ Murray” to devise a system for testing the suitability of applicants to the OSS. Murray and his colleagues “put together an assessment system ... [that] tested a recruit's ability to stand up under pressure, to be a leader, to hold liquor, to lie skillfully, and to read a person’s character by the nature of his clothing.... Murray's system became a fixture in the OSS.”
So, this was his connection to the CIA. Chase doesn’t get much farther in his article because he is denied Teddy’s results from the experiment, but he is able to find out a lot:
After considering my application, its research committee approved my request to view the records of this experiment, the so-called data set, which referred to subjects by code names only. But because Kaczynski's alias was by then known to some journalists, I was not permitted to view his records.
Through research at the Murray Center and in the Harvard archives I found that, among its other purposes, Henry Murray's experiment was intended to measure how people react under stress. Murray subjected his unwitting students, including Kaczynski, to intensive interrogation -- what Murray himself called "vehement, sweeping, and personally abusive" attacks, assaulting his subjects' egos and most-cherished ideals and beliefs.
My quest was specific -- to determine what effects, if any, the experiment may have had on Kaczynski. This was a subset of a larger question: What effects had Harvard had on Kaczynski? In 1998, as he faced trial for murder, Kaczynski was examined by Sally Johnson, a forensic psychiatrist with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, at the order of a court. In her evaluation Johnson wrote that Kaczynski "has intertwined his two belief systems, that society is bad and he should rebel against it, and his intense anger at his family for his perceived injustices." The Unabomber was created when these two belief systems converged. And it was at Harvard, Johnson suggested, that they first surfaced and met. She wrote,
During his college years he had fantasies of living a primitive life and fantasized himself as "an agitator, rousing mobs to frenzies of revolutionary violence." He claims that during that time he started to think about breaking away from normal society.
23 years later the Daily Mail covered this story, let’s see if they made it any further?
Led by a maniacal psychologist named Dr. Henry Murray, Kaczynski was one of 22 coeds subjected to, in 1Murray's own words, 'vehement, sweeping, and personally abusive' mock interrogations between 1958 and 1962.
Patients were dosed with potent mind-altering drugs, subjected to extremes of temperature and sound, high and low pressure, oxygen, food and sleep deprivation, strapped to electroshock machines and forcefully interrogated under a blazing spotlight for hours at a time.
Far from it, Harvard became an incubator for Kaczynski's virulent pathology and anti-tech ethos which further isolated him from his peers.
It began with his placement in special housing at No.8 Prescott Street which was designed to offer its youngest students a nurturing, intimate environment.
Instead, it siloed the socially-awkward boys from their fellow classmates who were living a more conventional college experience in dormitories. Social adjustment proved difficult for Kaczynski.
Within a year, Kaczynski —still an impressionably young teenager—had been recruited by the CIA as a human guinea pig to study mind control under intense interrogation, psychotropic drugs, hypnosis and psychological coercion in the top-secret government project known as MK-Ultra.
Yea, we’re a bit further on this case, I guess. A little more, Daily Mail gives some more background on MK-ULTRA:
Cold War tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union reached new heights in the wake of WWII.
Fearful of falling behind in the realm of mind control and interrogation techniques, the CIA initiated MK-Ultra, a program aimed at exploring the boundaries of human manipulation through various means, including drug administration, hypnosis, and psychological coercion.
Perverse human experiments were conducted on prisoners, addicts, mentally and terminally ill patients, unwitting citizens and even children.
Of the most horrific were those done on children diagnosed with schizophrenia that were given LSD everyday for six weeks. Others were fed cereal laced with uranium and radioactive calcium.
Doctors were paid enormous stipends to administer drugs to their unwitting patients on the behest of the CIA.
Under that dark umbrella, a myriad gruesome 'subprojects' were launched across the country at institutions such as: Massachusetts General Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, the Universities of Pennsylvania, Berkeley, Harvard, Columbia, MIT, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Cornell, John Hopkins New York University. At one point the agency attempted to buy the world's entire supply of LSD, which they called the 'truth drug.'
One such collaborator was the preeminent Harvard psychologist Dr. Murray who aimed at understanding a human subject's breaking point under intense interrogation.
Kaczynski told biographer Alston Chase that he felt 'pressured into participating.'
Next up, of Boston Irish Mob fame, James “Whitey” Bulger:
So, in Boston, MA, an Irish Gang rose up from the ashes. They were known as the Winter Hill Gang. I knew nothing, a lot less than I thought I knew, about these guys. I knew of Whitey Bulger, I knew nothing of the Winter Hill gang which tells me I must write about them soon. I got an audiobook to listen to at work tomorrow about them. So, expect that soon.
Mr. Bulgers’ connection to MK-ULTRA is dark.
Whitey Bulger, born to a Union Laborer and occasional longshoreman in 1929, his father lost his arm in a work accident which put the Bulger family in the poor house. In May 1938, the Mary Ellen McCormack Housing Project was opened in the neighborhood of South Boston. The Bulger family moved in and this became home. While his younger siblings excelled at school, James “Whitey” Bulger was drawn into street life. Due to his white hair the police gave him the nickname Whitey although he always hated it. As a juvenile he was in and out of prison for armed robberies and such, following his release in 1948 Whitey joined the Air Force, earned his diploma and trained as a mechanic. While in the AF he would be arrested for many assaults and spend time in military prison, but that ain’t even where this story starts as you’d expect. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1952 and headed back to Boston. In 1956, Bulger was 26 years old when he was convicted of robbing banks in Melrose, Rhode Island and Indiana. He did nine years in four federal penitentiaries, including Alcatraz, and Atlanta Penitentiary.
Here’s what he wrote in his notebook, that was found and later corroborated:
In 1957, while a prisoner at the Atlanta penitentiary, I was recruited by Dr. Carl Pfeiffer of Emory University to join a medical project that was researching a cure for schizophrenia. For our participation we would receive three days of good time for each month on the project. Each week we would be locked in a secure room in the basement of the prison hospital, in an area where mental patients were housed. We went in from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday. We were injected with massive doses of LSD-25.
In minutes the drug would take over, and about eight or nine men — Dr. Pfeiffer and several men in suits who were not doctors — would give us tests to see how we reacted. Eight convicts in a panic and paranoid state. Total loss of appetite. Hallucinating. The room would change shape. Hours of paranoia and feeling violent. We experienced horrible periods of living nightmares and even blood coming out of the walls. Guys turning to skeletons in front of me. I saw a camera change into the head of a dog. I felt like I was going insane.
The men in suits would be in a room and hook me up to machines, asking questions like: Did you ever kill anyone? Would you kill someone? Two men went psychotic. They had all the symptoms of schizophrenia. They had to be pried loose from under their beds, growling, barking and frothing at the mouth. They put them in a strip cell down the hall. I never saw or heard of them again. They failed the Babinski test.
This is the whole letter, it starts to get a little racy, as you’d expect an albino irish criminal to get—JLC
Lots of tests that have caused me sleeping problems and nightmares to the present. They told us we were helping find a cure for schizophrenia. When it was all over, everyone would feel suicidal and depressed, wrung out emotionally. Time would stand still. I tried to quit, but Dr. Pfeiffer would appeal to me: “Please, you’re my best subject, and we are close to finding the cure.”
Years later, when I read the book The Search for the Manchurian Candidate, which came out in 1979 and was written by State Department whistle-blower John Marks, I found out there was a CIA project code-named MK Ultra. The project was a violation of my rights, using prisoners for dangerous tests. I was angry reading that because I’d never mentioned how I felt hallucinating. I kept silent because I thought they might commit me to a mental institution.
I never slept more than two or three hours a night, waking up in cold sweats with side effects. The tests damaged my sleep and gave me nightmares. I had to sleep with the lights on and only for a few hours at a time. The government used us and never tried to help us out after injecting us with government LSD. I’ve had brain scans that told me I was damaged by the tests. The government did a number on us and walked. If anybody opened a shop selling LSD in my neighborhood, he would have lost his life.
Prison has changed for the worse. Longer sentences, no mandatory release, no parole after one-third of your time. More laws covering weirdos. They are everywhere you look. In this place they banded together and said to the guards, “You have TVs for Blacks, whites, Native Americans and Spanish. What about a TV for sex offenders?” Needless to say, the guards flipped out. I was there when they formed their little gang. They’re protected by the hate crime statutes.
In my case three cooperating killers — Kevin Weeks, Stephen Flemmi, John Martorano — took deals from prosecutors that allowed them to keep all their assets, sign book deals to make money and not have to pay any fines. My lawyer asked Martorano in court how many murders he committed, and he answered, “I can’t remember them all.” This guy cut someone’s head off. He used a knife, a shotgun and a machine gun with a silencer. He’s been freed for more than 10 years. Weeks did eight months for each murder he committed.
I was found guilty of murder, extortion, gun possession and using violence in furtherance of organized crime. They had 53 weapons that they said I kept for my own personal arsenal. One of the killers testified that I “wanted them handy” in case I “wanted to kill somebody in a hurry,” and called them my “murder kit.” There was a grenade in this “murder kit” too.
Kevin Weeks and the other cooperating killers confessed to all their murders and more, but they said, “I did it, but Whitey told me to do it.” The feds came up with seven bodies that the cooperating killers led them to, but they told the feds, “Whitey killed them, and I buried them.” I never said anything during trial, but twice I’d had enough of their lies and said to FBI agent John Morris, “You’re a fucking liar.” I had to laugh when the prosecutor told the judge, “Your honor, Mr. Bulger said the FBI agent is a fucking liar.” When he did, I repeated, “He is.” The judge told me to be quiet or I would be removed from the court.
I cooled it then because I didn’t want to make this sideshow bigger than the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. My lawyer was threatened with legal actions if he mentioned certain names at my trial or even offered up what my defense was. My attorney argued, Why can’t we tell the jury and let them decide? But no, no. In the county jail they told me that I couldn’t talk to anyone and no one could talk to me. The guards used to harass me five times a day to make my bed and get up even though I never left the cell or talked to anyone. They said they were following the orders of the U.S. government.
—James “Whitey” Bulger
We would find out later that Bulger received 50+ doses of LSD during this program.
Apparently, there was a lot more in this notebook, here’s CBS News on the story:
In the notebook -- undated, but apparently written in the years after he was released from prison -- Whitey described "horrible LSD experiences followed by thoughts of suicide and deep depression." Yet he was determined to keep it all to himself so he would not be "committed for life."
At one point, Whitey wrote that he developed a "morbid fear of LSD" and felt if he had any more of it, "it would push me over the edge." He was afraid that "if I mentioned hearing voices" or the "seeming movement of calendar in cell, etc., that I'd be committed for life and never see the outside again."
In the notebook, Whitey compared the doctor running the LSD program back in federal prison to "a modern day Dr. Mengele" -- a reference to the notorious Nazi doctor.
"I was in prison for committing a crime," he wrote, "and feel they committed a worse crime on me."
But, there's no sympathy from the families of victims killed during Bulger's reign of terror on Boston streets.
"I think he's been a monster since birth," said Patricia Donahue, whose husband, Michael, was gunned down in the early 1980's allegedly by Bulger. "He's a sociopath and I don't think you can blame the drugs on that."
Whitey goes on to write about "nightly nightmares" and wonders whether the LSD caused him years of "stomach problems" and "allergies."
Later, he said he read of LSD causing chromosome damage and felt if he got married his wife would "demand children," and those children, he feared, would have "mental problems" and "no life."
He wrote of lingering effects. He said he had to "wear long sleeve shirts to bed -- because bear arms make me nervous."
"Sometimes when awake and area is quiet, with eyes closed, you see shafts of light piercing the darkness," he wrote.
Dr. Halpern never examined Whitey, but he described how troubling LSD could be for a man like Bulger, a crime boss fueled by power and control.
"For someone who has a tremendous need for security through control this could lead to a tremendous sense of anxiety and they could feel quite damaged," Halpern said.
In letters from prison to his brother William, Whitey wrote about how excited he was about the LSD project in the beginning and how he could earn "good time" by taking part in it.
In fact, he wrote that he spent Christmas Eve in 1957 working on the LSD project and then rang in the New Year in the same place -- and was extremely happy about it.
Bulger would go on to be involved in 19 murders, extortion, and racketeering, the likes that only Young Thug and George Bush could fathom.
His Winter Hill gang went through two gang wars. Witnesses of the time describe them in the Irish-Indian gang war as “Hunters”:
Explaining how the Winter Hill Gang differed from the Patriarca family in their methods of killing, Flemmi described the Winter Hill Gang as "hunters" who tracked down their targets, while the Mafia would wait, possibly for years, for their intended victim to show up on Hanover Street to kill them.
Listen to this shit:
In late August or early September 1974, Bulger and an accomplice reportedly set fire to an elementary school in Wellesley to intimidate U.S. District Court Judge Wendell Arthur Garrity Jr. over his mandated plan to desegregate schools in the city of Boston by means of busing. One year later, on September 8, 1975, Bulger and an unidentified person tossed a Molotov cocktail into the John F. Kennedy birthplace in Brookline in retaliation for Senator Ted Kennedy's vocal support for Boston school desegregation. Bulger then used black spray paint to scrawl "Bus Teddy" on the sidewalk outside of the national historic site.
They bombed an elementary school because the elementary school wanted to allow black students in. Right? That is desegregation, is it not? Jeez. This was 1974, three years after he became an informant for the FBI.
In 1971, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) approached Bulger and attempted to recruit him as an informant in an ongoing effort to gain information on the Patriarca crime family. FBI Special Agent John "Zip" Connolly, who had grown up in Bulger's neighborhood, was assigned to make the pitch. However, Connolly failed to win Bulger's trust. Three years later, Bulger partnered with Flemmi, unaware that he had been an informant for the FBI since the beginning of his career in 1965.
No, he turned it down the first time, but regardless, the FBI teamed up with a guy that was murdering people and bombing elementary schools.
AFTER, dosing him 50 times with LSD.
Although it is a documented fact that Bulger soon followed Flemmi's example, exactly how and why continues to be debated. Connolly frequently boasted to his fellow agents about how he had recruited Bulger during a late-night meeting at Wollaston Beach while the two sat in his agency car. Connolly allegedly said that the FBI could help in Bulger's feud with influential Patriarca underboss Gennaro "Jerry" Angiulo. After listening to the pitch, Bulger is said to have responded, "Alright, if they want to play checkers, we'll play chess. Fuck 'em.": 14
Weeks considers it more likely that Flemmi had betrayed Bulger to the FBI after being threatened with the loss of his informant status. In 1997, shortly after The Boston Globe disclosed that Bulger and Flemmi had been informants, Weeks met with Connolly, who showed him a photocopy of Bulger's file. In order to explain why both men had chosen to work with the FBI, Connolly said, “The Mafia was going against Jimmy and Stevie, so Jimmy and Stevie went against them.” In a 2011 interview, Flemmi recalled, "Me and Whitey gave [the Feds] shit, and they gave us gold.”
That was waaaaaaay longer than it was supposed to be.
Charles Manson was a part of MK-ULTRA in the 60’s also. Although, we don’t know how or why, but it seemed to be a cross of Project CHAOS, COINTELPRO, and MK-ULTRA. The FBI and CIA were attempting to discredit the anti-war, and hippie movement, among others, and were able to, by making them out to be Manson Family proteges. And they were using LSD—among many other drugs—to develop mind control techniques. What Manson went on to do with those girls, and a few guys, was wash their minds into followers under his complete control willing to kill. Tom O'Neil explains this in the deepest, darkest detail in his book Chaos. The book is written in first person so you can hear his thoughts and know how he came to this conclusion, and most importantly how hard he tried to convince himself that he was wrong. Through the entire story Tom is just trying to find a conclusion to the story he was assigned in 2000. Every time he tried, he would be slapped in the face with more evidence. I cannot recommend a book more.
With that being said, I’ll try my best to explain the most important parts to this story. Manson is in and out of prison all through the 50’s, it seems like he never gets too much time. He ends up on Federal Probation in LA. After a transfer that was moved to the top of a years log waiting list, no questions asked. He shows up in LA, they tell him to stay, he leaves town, disappears, anyone whose been on paper knows that shit’s a no no, he’s arrested twice, let out, let out, he shows up in San Francisco, no biggie, they tell him stay put, he says “ok, as soon as I get back from Mexico”, they say, “No Charlie, you can’t go to Mexico.”
He says, “What did you say? I can’t hear you; I’m in Mexico.”
They say, “Now, Charlie I thought I told you not to go.”
He says, “Don’t sweat it pops, I’m back.”
“Oh, you’re back? Well, stay there.”
He doesn’t stay there.
They go back and forth like this with the dude doing whatever he wants! He gets arrested for assault, arrested for murder, stolen credit cards in his pockets. No parole violations.
At the same time there's this Haight-Ashbury Free Medical Clinic that pops up in San Francisco. A guy starts working there, a world-renowned psychiatrist and “former” Air Force medical officer. The first paragraph of his Wikipedia the most milquetoast, state-run, organization, besides maybe Miriam-Webster, in the world, even they don’t dispute who “Jolly” was:
West worked in the United States Air Force as a medical officer. He pioneered research into brainwashing techniques employed against American prisoners of war (POWs) by their captors. His research exonerated U.S. servicemen under suspicion of treason for making false confessions during the Korean War era. This brought him to the attention of the CIA. West became involved in research into the use and abuse of LSD and other drugs, becoming a contractor for MKUltra, a CIA mind control project in the 1950s and 1960s. In 1954, at the age of 29, West became a full professor and chair of psychiatry at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. In 1967, West operated in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury district to conduct research into the hippie movement there. From 1969 to 1989, West served as chair of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine and director of the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute.
West frequently worked as a court-appointed psychiatrist and examined Jack Ruby and Patricia Hearst during their trials.
The “false confessions” these POWs made to the Koreans weren’t false at all, they were confessions!
US Air Force and Marine Corps pilots captured by the enemy confessed to using germ warfare, and the Chinese and North Koreans used this information in their propaganda campaign against the United States. After the war ended and the pilots that confessed returned home, however, they recanted their statements and said that the enemy forced them to confess.
This is the “accepted” version of the events. Jolly West was the medical officer tasked with proving these men had been brainwashed by the Koreans, what happened was Jolly West visited and now they had been brainwashed into supposedly making “false” confessions to the Koreans.
The history of chemical/biological weapons, however, tells us that at the end of WWII we absorbed Japan’s CBW program, Unit 731. 731 was a covert biological and chemical warfare research and development unit of the Imperial Japanese Army that engaged in lethal human experimentation and biological weapons manufacturing during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937–1945) and World War II. It would be moved to the states at a Fort Detrick, Maryland.
Anyways, Jolly West comes into the picture, saves the day and is remembered as a “pioneer” in brainwashing “research” that basically convinced the public that the Koreans had “brainwashed” these poor pilots into not only confessing, but lying about the confessions they made, and this was all discovered by Mr. West.
West turns up in many odd cases throughout history, right about the time that things start to get weird. Like Jack Ruby, the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the “Lone Gunman” of the JFK assassination, someone who many psychiatrists had found fully sound of mind. After one visit with Jolly West, Jack Ruby would never speak another clear sentence again. He became plagued with hallucinations and kept seeing Nazis torturing his family because they were Jewish. He would warn every person he came in contact with through trial and incarceration that “there was another holocaust happening right now!” And othered tortured hallucinations. In short, Jolly West destroyed that man, for another notch in his belt.
Back to San Francisco, at this Free Medical Clinic, the Manson Family visited there all the time, sometimes daily. There’s mixed signals as to why he was there all the time, some say he was getting the girls treated for VD, then it turned out he was meeting his probation officer there, since his officer Roger Smith helped start the place.
In the 1960s, Roger was also a doctoral candidate at the University of California, Berkeley, with interests in criminology and the etiology of crime. F0or over 16 years, he served as the Research director, probation officer, and social worker for various public and private agencies in Illinois and San Francisco Bay Area. Over the years, he has worked in several corrections departments specializing in treating sex offenders. Roger was the Director of the Correctional Treatment Program at the Oregon Department of Mental Health for nine years till 1987.
Although, according to records by the time the clinic opened Roger was no longer an officer at all and had left probation and parole to study behavioral psychology, Manson met him there continuously, like clockwork.
Now, someone else had an office there it turns out, none other than Jolly West, the MK-ULTRA guy. While there he was carrying out a study on the effects of LSD and amphetamines on society, what better place to do it than San Francisco in the 60’s, who better than the Manson family.
There are so much more details, but that’s the gist.
The LA Sheriff’s Office does the biggest raid in LASO history just days before the Tate-Labianca and Hinman murders. They find an arsenal of guns after surveilling the place for months, find stolen credit cards in his pocket, an arsenal of guns, and a working chop shop that turns stolen cars into dune buggies. He’s let out of jail just hours later, no bail posted.
The Tate–LaBianca murders are known to have “profoundly shook America's perception of itself” and “effectively sounded the death knell of '60s counterculture.”
Which is exactly what they were meant to do.
MK-NAOMI, a joint venture of the CIA/DOD into the manufacture and dissemination of Chemical/Biological agents to be used as weapons. “By this agreement, CIA acquired the knowledge, skill, and facilities of the Army to develop biological weapons suited for CIA use.” The facility is known as Fort Detrick, of Detrick, MI and would later be the same lab that the Anthrax attacks post-9/11 was traced back to. Through these tests they developed
Operation MHCHAOS was an operation carried out by the CIA/FBI under Richard Nixon to discredit left wing groups and anti-war activists by smearing them as Subversives.
Operation CHAOS or Operation MHCHAOS was a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) domestic espionage project targeting American citizens operating from 1967 to 1974, established by President Lyndon B. Johnson and expanded under President Richard Nixon, whose mission was to uncover possible foreign influence on domestic race, anti-war, and other protest movements. The operation was launched under Director of Central Intelligence (DCI) Richard Helms by chief of counter-intelligence James Jesus Angleton, and headed by Richard Ober. The “MH” designation is to signify the program had a global area of operations.
The “Mail Opening” scandal, known as Project HTLINGUAL: “For a period of approximately two decades, agencies of the U.S. government ran operations which opened the mail of some American citizens. The first identified intercept operation was started by the CIA’s Office of Security in 1952, and mail going to and from the Soviet Union was a subject of keen interest. “Take” from the mail interception was shared in many cases with the FBI. A particularly large-scale mail-opening operation was conducted in New York, and targeted mail entering from the Soviet Union. This operation, run by the CIA, went by the project codename HTLINGUAL. One of the more famous persons to have his mail opened was Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President Kennedy. Witnesses included senior officials of the CIA, the Postal Service, the FBI, and the Justice Department.”
The Huston Plan, named after its author Tom Charles Huston, “In June of 1970, during the wave of domestic protest centered around the war in Vietnam, President Nixon approved a set of recommendations known as the Huston Plan. This plan called for various agencies of government, including the CIA, FBI, and military intelligence agencies, to conduct wide-ranging intelligence-gathering activities targeted toward dissident groups and individuals. Most of these activities violated basic civil liberties. The President revoked the plan 5 days later, though some of its recommendations continued to be carried out.”
COINTELPRO, COINTELPRO is the FBI acronym for a series of covert action programs directed against domestic groups. In these programs, the Bureau went beyond the collection of intelligence to secret action designed to "disrupt" and "neutralize" target groups and individuals.
In this “operation” COINTELPRO placed illegal wiretaps on Martin Luther King, and sent his wife, Coretta Scott King, video that seemed to suggest that Martin was flirting with other women. They then followed this up by sending a letter to Martin explicitly suggesting he should take his own life since he had “destroyed his family.”
The Woman's Liberation Movement, they considered them a “subversive group” probably because Hoover was gay. His mother was the only woman he ever liked, let alone loved.
and the assassination attempts by the CIA of Castro.
There was like 10 of them. They enlisted the mob, because the mob didn’t like Castro either. They had casinos in Cuba, and our CIA assumed the mob could get the shit done easier than we could.
Turns out neither could and Castro lived a long healthy life with 2 fingers in the air!
AND THIS CONCLUDES, the Everything BUT… JFK Files.
I just went down a 12-hour Church Committee rabbit hole, I don’t even know where my “JFK Files” tab went. That turned into a 2-day serial killer/MK-ULTRA rabbit hole. Can anyone relate? Am I alone? I really hope I wrote something illegible because there went my whole weekend, hahahahahhaha! But it was fun.
So, it’s taken me a few days to edit this. During that time JFK scholar mentioned earlier,, has been able to produce a bit from the files of which he explains in a Breaking Points interview. Check it out below:
Aaaaaand, Thank you for reading!
This is