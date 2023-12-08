Getting around to writing this, finally, and finding out this morning that Dr. Robert Malone as a disappointing escalation to his story, is suing a Mrs. and Mr. Breggins of America Out Loud and many books about the war on terror, and I do believe they are attorneys too, anyways, He, Dr Malone is suing them for $25-Million-Dollars for simply criticizing the idea of Mass Formation Psychosis. Maybe their criticism is good, maybe bad, but it seems regardless, criticism is free speech. And using the court to censor others is not. It is censorship by proxy, the exact thing the Federal Government is being sued for via Missouri V. Biden and laid out by Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss and Michael Shellenberger and others in #TheTwitterFiles But Dr. Malone knows this, being a victim of censorship himself. So it’s a wonder why he would turn it around on someone else? That’s a question for another time.

I felt a way about the idea of mass formation psychosis, Explained by Robert Malone as:

“When a society becomes decoupled from each other and has a free-floating anxiety, in a sense that things do not make sense. ... Then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis," Malone told Rogan, "They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere ... They will follow that person -- it doesn't matter whether they lie to them or whatever, the data is irrelevant."

Also, laid out by Psychologist/Author Matthias Desmet in a book I have but have not finished reading yet, The Psychology of Totalitarianism. It’s described in his book description on Amazon:

a dangerous, collective type of hypnosis―as we bear witness to loneliness, free-floating anxiety, and fear giving way to censorship, loss of privacy, and surrendered freedoms. It is all spurred by a singular, focused crisis narrative that forbids dissident views and relies on destructive groupthink.

Maybe not a feeling but it seemed like the first thing to make sense of what we were seeing when I heard it laid out, however, it seems to me that maybe this thing has been going on my whole life, or at least since 2001.

When 9/11 happened I vividly remember the war drums, and being in 6th grade also learning what a Draft is, at least half the kids in my class couldn’t wait to go to war, and I remember being TERRIFIED. I THOUGHT I COULD GET DRAFTED! We were told that we MUST enlist in the military when we come of age, but I didn’t want to go to war, that seemed crazy. It all seemed so absurd that at least half of my friends weren’t afraid of getting killed, thinking back, maybe they had higher T then me, or maybe between the media manufacturing consent and the “Experts” lying to us, they created a group hypnosis like a Mass Formation.

So, immediately post-9/11, all the planes pulled from the sky, reports of other terrorist attacks on the news, then the anthrax debacle, the Patriot Act, TSA buckled down, the media started reporting different color flags for the threat levels when you went out.

We went to war to get the boogie man who is Osama Bin Laden, Afghanistan, Then, courtesy of one Judith Miller and Colin Powell, our country to war with Iraq, Saddam Hussein because THEY HAVE WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION!!!

When they didn’t. Also, Bin Laden wasn’t there and turns out it was Saudi Arabia who set up the 9/11 attack, oh and Bin Laden, he was a CIA Asset, and we trained him and his group to do what they did to us.

Mind you all of the channels are reporting constantly on this, all of our ELECTED Leaders are All-In, this all sounds like it fits the description of a Mass Formation,

This all keeps us obedient and busy for quite some time,

Then the bank’s collapse, there was no jobs, I turned 18 in 2008 and immediately went to a homeless shelter because where was I gonna work, I had no clue the banks even fell, all I knew is there was no jobs in my little Kentucky town,

But everyone else was watching,

Then there was Occupy Wall Street,

The Arab Spring, the images of someone Burning themselves to death, in which using social media to correspond 4 countries revolted at near the same time

War with Syria

Then here comes Donald Trump, and the media went CRAZY! I was incarcerated when Trump got elected and No one could even believe it there.

The priors could be circumstantial, but starting here, SHITS GONE CRAZY!

It’s been 10 levels of RussiaGate, War with Iran, The Steele Dossier, The Pee Tape,

The pee tape, when I heard about the pee tape, I thought they meant the P-Tape, not sure what P- stands for, could be Prototype, but upon further investigation it was in fact pee tape, and it was not real.

And then COVID-19, there will be studies for the next thousand years on the propaganda campaigns during this time, it was fucking insane.

Masks, Social distancing, no mandates, now mandates, 15 days to stop the spread, Covid doesn’t transmit during protests, stay inside, lock your doors buy a gun, it was an impenetrable force, of “free floating anxiety”, Vaccines, Boosters, don’t say Ivermectin, UUUUUUUUUNTILLLLLLL…….

Now it’s been two-years of Ukraine Flags in bio’s 🇺🇦 Pundits are EXCLAIMING support, if you're not ready to go to war yourself, you are Pro-Putin,

Lindsey Graham quite literally said, “Russians are dying…. Best money we ever spent.”

But there are real Ukrainian people getting killed for our conquest, and a real Russia that IS a nuclear superpower, and a real chance that we could end up in a nuclear war with 2 bolstering blowhards, in a state of psychosis and ego, and very well could lead to the end.

No worry though, I'm sure Raytheon or General Dynamics will put the world back together after they break it.

Russell Brand has a great thing he says that seems fitting to this, “When you have an economic system in which pharmaceutical companies benefit hugely from medical emergencies, where a military industrial complex benefits from war, where energy companies benefit from energy crisis, you are going to generate states of perpetual crisis. For the interests of ordinary people are separate from the interests of elites”

(This is where I'd include the warmongering since 10/7 between our 2 favorite Middle Eastern Cousins, but I'm sick of it and if you read this far, you get it)

