When the Hamas attacks on October 7th took place and the Gaza bombardment thereafter, many people took hard stances on what they believed they were seeing. Those who had an otherwise anti-war stance seemed to become as pro-war as possible when it came to “avenging the Jews.” Others doubled down and just the same, another faction who were all in on the war in Ukraine believed there was no way we could support Israel’s war on Gaza. Some, however, continued a principled stance that all war is wrong. Putin is wrong, Zelenskyy is wrong, Hamas is wrong, Netanyahu is wrong, and Washington is wrong.

Free speech crusaders on the right created hate speech laws for anyone saying words they deemed as antisemitism, even statements as innocuous as “from the river to the sea, Palestine shall be free” or suggesting that the bible says, “Jesus was killed by the Jews.” Even repeating that here could be subject to those laws. And those censorious souls on the left who shouted down “Racists!” Finally got to see what the end game of this censoriousness could lead to.

And the woke left and woke right came to blows in the marketplace of ideas, right? Nope. One side was shouted down while the other side morally grandstanded as “The good guys! See, they support terrorists! Unlike us who just give them money, and guns, and anything else they need to complete their mission!”

My subject today is Robert F. Kenndy Jr, aka RFK Jr, aka Secretary (HHS) Kennedy aka Bobby Kennedy, a kook, a disinformation artist, a member of the “Disinformation Dozen” and none of that led to him abasing himself as a pro war lunatic.

Bobby Kennedy could’ve been our next president, but after one public debate on Israel his entire campaign was crushed.

He had been so logical and rational when it came to the war in Ukraine. He looked at the facts of the war and could see that NATO expansion had led to an encirclement Russia by NATO leading Putin to believe, whether right or wrong, that his only way out was to invade Ukraine, but when asked about Israel encircling a people of a different geopolitical stature, all logic and rationality seemed to be sucked from the room, leaving you talking to an Israeli military banner or an AIPAC (American-Israel Political Action Committee) Briefing Book. It’s unbelievable. He actually said on Breaking Points to Krystal Ball that the “Palestinian people are arguably the most pampered people by International Aid organizations in human history.” Of course, leaving out that this money goes to Hamas, not them and the leaders of Hamas don’t even live in Palestine.

Leaving out that they are boxed in on all sides by a military blockade. Two million people locked into a 5 x 25-mile rectangle where they are not even allowed to go out far enough into the water to fish and 78% don’t know where their next meal will come from. In comparison my hometown was this size and probably got the same amount of food, but for 50,000 people, not 2 million, and we thought that was tight. Listen to this exchange:

Robert Kennedy Jr’s stance on the war on Gaza after October 7th was more shocking to my mind than his stance on vaccines to Peter Hotez and wasn’t very clear to me until his most recent antics we’ll get into later.

But RFK’s extreme Israel views didn’t start at October 7th and even though his father’s alleged killer was a Palestinian, Sirhan Sirhan, this didn’t lead him to hate Palestinians either. Kennedy wrote in the San Francisco Chronicle in 2021:

During a three-hour meeting with him (Sirhan Sirhan) in 2018, I was impressed with the genuineness of Sirhan’s remorse for his role in my father’s shooting, even though he has always claimed to have no memory of those moments. Sirhan wept, clenched my hands and asked for forgiveness from me, from my siblings and from my mother for his part in the tragedy. At 77, he seems gentle, humble, kindhearted, frail and harmless.

He calls for Sirhan’s release:

My father had a pious Catholic’s belief in redemption, forgiveness and justice. His favorite quote, from Aeschylus, urged that we should “tame the savageness of man and make gentle the life of the world.” By upholding the parole board’s decision to release Sirhan, Newsom has the opportunity to demonstrate the humanity, compassion and idealism of our justice system to which my father devoted his life.

And then goes on to offer an alternative explanation to what happened that night that actually aligns with the evidence because the official story never did. This isn’t a raging islamophobe, he’s a smart man who is able to pick apart evidence and see a clear picture. So, how is it possible for him to look at the subjugated people in Palestine and think they are pampered.

I think, probably that he doesn’t believe it, but he must create the illusion that he does.

In a line: Someone has gained kompromat, on him.

kom·​pro·​mat ˈkäm-prə-ˌmat : compromising information that is used to blackmail or discredit a person or group usually for political purposes

There has been lots of talk about this lately from people like Candace Owens, and Ian Carroll, both of whom I love, they believe this Nuzzi Character might have what Whitney Webb wrote about in her books One Nation Under Blackmail vol. one & two, “Sexual Blackmail,” on RFK Jr. This Nuzzi character apparently inserted herself into the RFK campaign as a campaign reporter for New York Magazine. Afterwards, it’s reported by Status that Bobby and this girl Nuzzi had a “Sexting” relationship. Candace and Ian and many others I’m sure, see this as the Kompromat they have on RFK jr, but that’s all out. It’s been out, but Bobby seems to be a somewhat overly sexual guy, I mean, maybe there’s more on him. There’s absolutely still something going on. Truly ugly, Cheryl Hines, Bobby’s wife, is beautiful, seems like a beautiful person. It’s already bad enough, to think there must be more is horrific to say the least. What the fuck is going on here?

So, I paid close attention to RFK Jr’s presidential campaign, since it became a campaign. I believed I might have voted for the guy.

This was before October 7th happened, the only thing I knew about Israel was the reporting from those who have made this their most animating issues like Max Blumenthal and Abby Martin, both of whom I am a fan of, so I heard the terrible stories of oppression and senseless killing that the Israelis had subjected the Palestinians to, but I didn’t know much else. I didn’t even know Israel was the “Jewish State.” I was completely clueless!

Then, July 15th, 2023, this leaked video comes out of the New York Post:

If the video doesn’t work, here’s what he said:

RFK Jr: “[a]nd we need to talk about bioweapons. The level — I know a lot now about bioweapons because I've been doing a book on it for the past two and a half years. And, um you know the technology that we now have to develop these microbe(s) — we have — we've put hundreds of millions of dollars into ethnically targeted microbes. The Chinese have done the same thing. In fact, COVID-19, there's an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately. The races that are most immune to COVID-19 are, because of the — of the structure — of the genetic structure, um the “genetic differentials” among different races of the, um, of the receptors — of the H2 receptors. Um, COVID-19 is targeted to attack, uh, Caucasians and, uh, and black people. “The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and, uh, and Chinese. We don’t know if it was deliberately targeted at that or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial and ethnic differential and the impact to that. We do know the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing ethnic bioweapons and we are developing ethnic bioweapons. That's what all of those labs in the Ukraine did are about, they’re collecting Russian DNA, they're collecting Chinese DNA, so that we can Target people by race”

So, this was a huge deal when it came out. Because right around this time he started being regarded by the people on the right as someone whose campaign would steal votes from Donald Trump, and the left never stopped hating him, so at this time he started being regarded as an antisemite. What they translated this leaked audio into was he was saying that the Jews created COVID-19. Following this he was branded “Antisemite of the Week”, by — I believe — the Anti-Defamation League, not a nice label to have placed against you. Especially from a “league” against “defamation.”

That same week they even tried to censor his censorship hearing in front of the “Weaponization of the Federal Government Subcommittee” in Congress.

“Many of my fellow Democrats, I’ve spent my life in this party. I’ve devoted my life to the values of this party,” Kennedy, who is challenging President Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination, told panel members in his opening statement. “This itself is evidence of the problem that this hearing was convened to address,” he said, holding up the letter against him led by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) and Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.). “This is an attempt to censor a censorship hearing.” “Censorship is antithetical to our party,” Kennedy added. “It was appalling to my father [former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy], my uncle [former President John F. Kennedy], [former President] F[ranklin] D[elano] R[oosevelt], [former President] Harry Truman to [former President] Thomas Jefferson.”

From here Bobby Kennedy immediately started running interference to dispel these claims by doing a bunch of events with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach. The following says in the description that it is in response to these accusations:

Now, I don’t know if this became an ‘I owe ya one’ type thing but from this moment there has been a relentless number of blows to the principles of RFK jr in the name of Israel, but make no mistake this became the beginning of the end of the reputation of RFK jr.

Bobby Kennedy’s Post-October 7th Mania

Scrolling through the articles written on him in July of 2023 attacking him as an antisemite I now think that was what they had on him. It was insane. Everyone from the Atlantic to the New York Post, schoolteachers to congressman/woman were attacking him as a Jew-hating demon. I mean “Antisemite of the Week”! Sheesh! So, when October 7th happened it was easy to see how he compromised his principles as the guy who looks at both sides of a conflict to understand what is actually happening, but no doubt, this totally derailed his campaign. The same peace-loving people who oppose war at all costs are the same people who were his biggest supporters.

After October 7th happened it became really clear where he stood. Longtime friend of the Kennedy, antiwar activist, author, and former Rep. of the 7th District of Ohio, Dennis Kucinich — who was the only “No” vote of the House against the “War in Iraq” in 2003 — resigned as RFK’s campaign manager, almost immediately after Kennedy’s statements on October 7th on X and in the interviews listed earlier. Other reasons were given but he is a known critic of the war against Gaza, and it literally took place in the week following the attack on October 7th. And Bobby Kennedy was very clear where he stood, posting the following on X later that day after the attack on Israel:

This ignominious, unprovoked, and barbaric attack on Israel must be met with world condemnation and unequivocal support for the Jewish state's right to self-defense. We must provide Israel with whatever it needs to defend itself—now. As President, I'll make sure that our policy is unambiguous so that the enemies of Israel will think long and hard before attempting aggression of any kind. I applaud the strong statements of support from the Biden White House for Israel in her hour of need. However, the scale of these attacks means it is likely that Israel will need to wage a sustained military campaign to protect its citizens. Statements of support are fine, but we must follow through with unwavering, resolute, and practical action. America must stand by our ally throughout this operation and beyond as it exercises its sovereign right to self-defense.

All this aside, it seemed like hope had been returned for Bobby when he dropped out, put his endorsement behind Trump, and joined the campaign.

Then, Trump won. Bobby was elected to the Secretary for Health and Human Services! I thought, “Hey, that’s something, right?”

This was a magnificent turn of events. Here is somewhere Bobby Kennedy is needed. Helping out in the health of the American people. This is where he actually has some experience. Getting the corruption out of the health system!

This is the guy who restored the Hudson River from a toxic waterway to a large source of North American drinking water!

He took on Monsanto, who was giving people Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma with their product Round-up.

And what an excellent slogan, “Make America Healthy Again!”

Yes! I wanna be healthy! Everyone wants to be healthy! Now, we’re gonna be “Healthy AGAIN!”

So, he’s had a couple months in there. What’s he gotten done? SWAT Teamed McDonald's? Invade Steak N’ Shake like Tim Dillon suggested? More vigorous safety control testing of vaccines and pharmaceuticals? Are vaccine makers still getting a blanket immunity from compensation with taxpayers flipping the bill when damages do make it to settlement? Secretary Kennedy, what are you getting done? Are we Making America Healthy Again?

Anti-Semitism – like racism – is a spiritual and moral malady that sickens societies and kills people with lethalities comparable to history’s most deadly plagues. In recent years, the censorship and false narratives of woke cancel culture have transformed our great universities into greenhouses for this deadly and virulent pestilence. Making America healthy means building communities of trust and mutual respect, based on speech freedom and open debate. https://hhs.gov/about/news/2025/03/03/hhs-ed-gsa-announce-additional-measures-end-anti-semitic-harassment-college-campuses.html

Hmm… That doesn’t seem to be within the purview of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Instead of inspiring universal condemnation, the October 7 holocaust triggered a global wave of anti-Semitism. Ivy league campuses became a greenhouse for poison. President Trump has ordered his cabinet to use every constitutional tool to uproot this divisive weed. I’m glad Columbia has agreed to this first step and will begin to restore itself as a garden of tolerance, reason, compassion, and respect. Learn more

Oh, shit! This motherfucker’s compromised! There’s not a chance he isn’t. That’s the only thing that makes sense.

Proof? Of course I have no solid proof of this. If that was the case it wouldn’t be blackmail, it’d be information.

Maybe it’ll turn up in a declassified document dump, or a new book down the road, that’s how things normally get uncovered, eventually everything comes to light, even the death of his uncle. No one their heart still believes that official story. But somehow Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been compromised. Even his friends are saying it!

I don’t know what they have on him, but it must be something good. And by “they” I mean… You know who I mean…👿👿👿

Thank you for reading, this is as light-hearted as it gets.

Editor-in-Chief

Have a great Easter weekend!