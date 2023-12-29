This is part I of a series on the Persecution of Truth-Tellers. I’ve tried my best to make each one a standalone that you can start reading without any previous knowledge. If you’ve missed a part and are interested in reading the others, you can find them Here and Here. Thank you for reading.

Listening to a speech recently by one, Tucker Carlson, who tends to be very much opposite of me one many issues, however, Ive found myself listening to him more and more, the more he supports free speech and antiwar the more I listen. The basis one his speech was, ‘No one is ever persecuted for telling a lie, only the truth’. Which was an unbelievable revalation. So I spent some time thinking on it and, reading into it. Unfortunately, it seems to be true. So I thought I should write about this, and then i realized, I cant just run through all them in one peice! Theres WAY too many examples, so this is the start of a series. I’ll try to do one every week, and with the reading of the memior ‘Permanent Record’ by Edward Snowden I thought where else should I start, but with Ed himself, So here goes.

Im not going to go into parts of his life unless it pertains to his persecution, Im going to specifically talk about the things he has endured due to him speaking the truth about the vast surveillance aparatus he exposed and the persecution he faced because of it

THE LEAK

I remember paying zero attention to this when it happened, it was one of many things to catch up on later when I started caring and becoming extremely curious about what Id missed. What I do remember from growing up in paranoid circles is people always said to me, “dont say that over the phone”, “You cant say that out loud”, “why are we talking over the phone about this”, and my constant reply was, Dude youre not important! No one cares what youre saying, and this normally shut them up but there was a point I started hearing, “No man, they got a whole database of everything we say, who we talk to, a guy from the NSA has came out with it” and this time, I shut up. For those that dont know about this, maybe youre still under the same rock I was, Edward Snowden contacted Laura Poyntras, and in turn was put into contact with Glenn Greenwald, another truth teller who has been exiled from, not just polite society, actual society.

Edward realized the work he was doing for the NSA, CIA, and DHS was creating a massive surveillance network named Stellar Wind, in which everything was surveilled about every US citizen in America, what they did, what they saw, what they ate, within their ability, and their ability was VAST! At the time it was believed by Intelligence that there was “Sleeper Cells” of terrorists all across the country, time has told us otherwise, In fact they caught ZERO terrorists with this program, except maybe one with special needs who they had given a “bomb” to and coerced him to set it off, then arrested him and took the credit for a “Job Well Done”. Their idea with this was to store it all(phone calls, text messages, email, every possible peice of data they could record) in a database until they needed it, which you might say, “why should I care? I don’t do anything wrong.” I would respond, first thing, it is a violation of your constitutional rights, and if you turn over this today, you’re opening the door for what they might do tomorrow. In this case they absolutely were, this surveillance was a reaction to the War on Terror, what they used it for was to entrap Americans, go after drug dealers, white collar criminals, protesters, civil rights activists, and others with dissenting opinions. Well how many people saying, “I don’t have anything to worry about” also have disagreed with something they’re government has done, if you’re American, as I am, I am sure EVERYONE. So Snowden, as a supporter of the constitution, considered it his constitutional duty, to leak this archive to the public and show the evil deeds our government has been keeping a secret. How did they respond? They sure as hell didn’t apologize.

Persecution: Media, Military and, Intelligence

So at the time the narrative was that Snowden had released all of these documents without regard for National Security, but thats not true. Time has told that wasnt true but also, if this was true he would have released all the documents. To this day there is still tens of thousands of documents that have not been released due to the worry of putting someone in danger. Mike Pompeo is still proclaiming to mainstream media pundits that Snowden should be locked up forever. When he released these documents Edward fled to Honk Kong due to its "spirited commitment to free speech and the right of political dissent" because of this he was labeled a chinese spy, a Russian newspaper claimed in a since debunked article that Snowden was staying in Russia before he went to Hong Kong, for this he was called a Russian spy, Rachel Maddow said on her mainstream news show, “Why doesnt he come back and stand trial?” Theyre charging him with Treason under the Espionage Act of 1917, Which is a fascist law from WW1 that has historically been used against whistleblowers. Its a lose lose scenario where they bypass all the principles of due process. You dont get a jury, youre seen in front of a different court, and practically pre-convicted. He had made it to Moscow before his American Passport was revoked, leaving him stuck. In a July 1 statement, Snowden said, "Although I am convicted of nothing, [the U.S. government] has unilaterally revoked my passport, leaving me a stateless person. Without any judicial order, the administration now seeks to stop me exercising a basic right. A right that belongs to everybody. The right to seek asylum." In order to assure he would have no trouble in Russia and expelling any accusations that he was a spy for Russia, Snowden left all documents with American reporters before he left Hong Kong for Moscow. The US State Department expressed disappointment to Hong Kong for letting him go. To which they said, “Hung Chau BITCHES!!!! We remember ‘45!” i couldnt resist that, sorry.

Four countries offered to give Snowden permanent asylum: Ecuador, Nicaragua, Bolivia, and Venezuela. However, the U.S. pressured countries along his route to hand him over. Leaving no direct routes between Nicaragua, Bolivia, and Venezuela, which left only Ecuador. However as history has proven the American Intelligence Community very much loves to break laws so on advice from Julian Assange, a fellow persucuted Truth-Teller Edward stayed in Russia and sought asylum there, Julian Assange commented: "While Venezuela and Ecuador could protect him in the short term, over the long term there could be a change in government. In Russia, he's safe, he's well-regarded, and that is not likely to change. That was my advice to Snowden, that he would be physically safest in Russia." While all this was going on the Mockingbird Op owned media, were smearing him to ends of this Earth and back, “Russian Spy” “Traitor” “Millennial Snowflake” all of which were untrue, and nothing has proven this better than time.

Edward Snowden’s revelations, have proven to be true and important as the national security state has drawn further down the road of turning the mechanisms developed by the War on Terror inward against the American people as terrorism abroad has ceased to be the enemy and been replaced by Domestic Terror at home in the form of Trump Supporters, BLM activists, AntiWar Activists, We are now the new enemy, and if it wasnt for whistleblowers like Snowden revealing the truth we would be completely blind.

