* Note: Recent version claimed Julian was Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’ in 2010. I was duped by a photoshopped image of him on the cover of Time under ‘Person of the Year’ and I ran with it. He was however a runner-up for ‘Person of the year’ and was beat out by MARK ZUCKERBERG of all people. Who I’m not even sure is a person.

This is part II of a series on the Persecution of Truth-Tellers.

So, was planning on doing this one, maybe at the end of the series, but then I thought, I dont really gotta do any research, I know the main points. How much is there to say, he exposed truths, now he’s in Belmarsh, being tortured by isolation. Fighting for his life to evade extradition, because the CIA, Mike Pompeo, and Donald Trump have already made it clear that once he’s in American custody, in our prisons, his days are numbered. Then I dug into this story and realized I KNOW NOTHING!

Free Assange to Freed Assange

This is the story of the Great, Journalist and Publisher, Creator of WikiLeaks, accused hacker, accused cheater, liar, traitor but, above all things, the worst sin of all, Truth-Teller, Julian Assange.

Part One: From Darling of Liberal’s to Hero of Conservatives to Political Prisoner of Both

In his career arc Julian managed to go from internationally renowned to internationally hated by the top institutions of the world for the truths he exposed, here’s an overview of the big ones, to me at least. From the Cult of Scientology to the Cult of the Central Intelligence Agency(CIA). Julian is internationally loved and loathed, but none more consequential to his persecution then the American Left(Democratic Party) and the Right(Republican Party).

WikiLeaks was founded in 2006, In December of 2007 he released the US Army User Manual for soldiers dealing prisoners at Camp Delta, Guantanamo Bay, and thanks to this and Seymour Hersh it was exposed that we were torturing prisoners, who were, not only not terrorists, they were innocent of any wrong doing, except maybe “HATING US FOR OUR FREEDOM!!!”

So already the State Dept and White House DO NOT like him, but the Democratic Party loves him, as of now.

March of 2008 a release of internal documents from the Church of Scientology containing their secret bibles called ‘Operating Thetan One-Eight’ and they were pissed! Apparently, as I am learning right now, these bibles are super secret, so they can charge a person their life savings, to get these bibles and learn how to NEVER BE MISERABLE, EVER AGAIN. They reacted with a Cease and desist, pictured below.

September 2008 emails from the Yahoo account of Sarah Palin were posted, this embarrassed the right and emboldened the left, Sarah Palin denounced him as a terrorist, said he should be “HUNTED DOWN AND KILLED! LIKE AL QAEDA….”

November of 2009 Wikileaks posted a chronological dump of 500,000 messages received by military, and official personnel on 9/11/2001 throughout the day which laid out the reactions of that day, in real time.

Then on April 5th of 2010, what in my opinion was the greatest release of WikiLeaks history, the video of a US Apache helicopter(See Below) firing on and killing two journalists and 10 other Iraqi civilians in Baghdad, 2007. The two journalists were war correspondents for Reuters, an American media company. In the 38-minute video, titled “Collateral Murder”, you can hear the soldiers in the copter talking among themselves, callous, emotionless. The victims were all completely unarmed, they stood in a group, the soldiers above stalked them like a hawk, until they got a good shot, a flash, cloud of dust, it clears, the group is on the ground, their worlds destroyed. They circled around and unloaded on the emergency vehicle that came to save them, there was kids, the murderers said, “they shouldn’t have had their kids out here” but these people weren’t at war, they lived here. There was one left alive, crawling on the ground, they let him crawl until he puts his hand on his camera. Then killed him too. It’s the most horrific thing I’ve ever laid eyes on. They had so many chances to change their minds, to back out, no one was pushing them, they weren’t in any danger, whatsoever. The person crawling on the ground to his camera was Saeed Chmagh, a photojournalist for Reuters, the other Reuters Journalist was Namir Noor-Eldeen.

Reuters had been trying to find out for years what happened that day and found out nothing, no one told them anything, in fact, up until this release the official story was no video existed.

As you probably guessed, this caused some stirs in the State Department, but done yet? He was not. I’m actually leaving out some pretty big releases in between. In May of 2010, the next month his source, Private-First-Class Chelsea Manning(formerly Bradley) is tracked down and detained by the U.S. military for leaking the video, “Collateral Murder”.

July 25th 2010, WiliLeaks releases more 900,000 documents on the Afghanistan war, the biggest leak since the Pentagon Papers. They’re divided into 100 categories of everything you can imagine from “friendly-fire” to “Hoax IED Reports” to “Unreported Casualties”. Which is named “The Afghan Files”. That’s followed up by the “Iraq War Logs”, Released on October 22, 2010. Which was 400,000 classified military documents from the Iraq War. This provides a new picture of how many Iraqi civilians have been killed, the role that Iran has played in supporting Iraqi militants and, many accounts of abuse by Iraq's army and police. All of which had been withheld from the public, or blatantly lied about to lead the public to believe things were going much better than was let on. Next on November 28, 2010 - WikiLeaks begins publishing approximately 250,000 leaked State Department cables dating back to 1966. The site says the documents will be released "in stages over the next few months."

November 28, 2010 - The WikiLeaks website suffers an attack designed to make it unavailable to users. A Twitter user called Jester claims responsibly for the attack.

*2010, A voluminous year for WikiLeaks, although he was eventually beat by Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Julian was a Runner-up for Time’s Person of the Year although he received the most votes in a Readers’ Choice poll:

The man behind WikiLeaks has won the most votes in this year’s Person of the Year poll. Readers voted a total of 1,249,425 times, and the favorite was clear. Julian Assange raked in 382,020 votes, giving him an easy first place. He was 148,383 votes over the silver medalist, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister of Turkey.*

2010 seems to go off without a hitch, besides of course, Chelsea Manning, Julians biggest source being arrested for her releases, by October, the following year, things start to take a turn.

April 24, 2011 - Nearly 800 classified US Military documents obtained by WikiLeaks reveal details about alleged terrorist activities of al Qaeda operatives captured and housed in Guantanamo Bay.

September 2, 2011 - WikiLeaks releases its archive of more than 250,000 unredacted US diplomatic cables.

October 24, 2011 - WikiLeaks announces that it is temporarily halting publication to "aggressively fundraise." Assange states that a financial blockade by Bank of America, VISA, MasterCard, PayPal and Western Union has cut off 95% of WikiLeaks's revenue.

December 16, 2011 - Manning's Article 32 hearing, the military equivalent of a grand jury hearing that will determine whether enough evidence exists to merit a court-martial, begins.

February 23, 2012 - Manning is formally charged with aiding the enemy, wrongfully causing intelligence to be published on the Internet, transmitting national defense information and theft of public property or records.

February 26, 2012 - WikiLeaks begins releasing what it says are five million emails from the private intelligence company, Stratfor, starting with a company "glossary" that features unflattering descriptions of US government agencies.

July 5, 2012 - WikiLeaks begins publishing more than 2.4 million emails from Syrian politicians, government ministries and companies dating back to 2006.

By this time there are investigations into Julian, They are attacking him financially but this doesn’t stop him.

August 21, 2013 - A military judge sentences Bradley Manning to 35 years in prison. Julian is still a threat, more and more people everyday are finding WikiLeaks, and learning of the war crimes and out and out lies and atrocities committed for empire and financial gain.

Julian is charged with Rape and Sexual Molestation out of Sweden, the persecution begins.

‘Ecuadorian’ London

If you’re familiar with the most recent case, Russell Brand then you kind of know what’s next, they oppose the War Party, they attack your livelihood, it doesn’t work, so the media hit pieces start coming out. People start digging through your past, approaching old girlfriends, maybe they find one who sees your success, thinks that could’ve been me. Maybe things didn’t go as they wish they had, so they think, “well there is that one time we were drunk together… Maybe I wasn’t drunk, maybe I was asleep….” They are approached by journalists and tell this story, that’s all the media needs. In Julian’s case it wasn’t the media who did this, it was the state, Rape charges come out in Sweden, soon after, and you’ll remember this from Part I, Julian is charged with the Espionage Act of 1917, that good old piece of tyrannical legislature seems to never let us down. Now he must avoid extradition to the US, he’s granted asylum by Ecuador, but can’t get there safely so his home becomes the Ecuadorian Embassy, in London. They’ve just given Miss Manning 35-years so he can’t get sent back to the US, he must stay there. But he never took anything, as Bradley did. He wasn’t the one granted a security clearance and violated it. He sympathizes, and is eternally grateful as am I, and so many others worldwide. He simply published them, he was given documents that exposed lies and he reported on them. The blatant violation of civil rights and freedoms held holy by Western Civilization here, is grounds to defect from the whole damn experiment and head “Off The Grid”. This would be like charging the New York Times for publishing Dan Ellsberg’s Pentagon Papers, back in 1971.

But “what about the Rape?” You might say, “Those sex crimes are a stench that’s really hard to scrub off, no matter the circumstances”,

“Even if they are untrue?”

Truly, of all the weapons available to the war party, it’s their greatest weapon. They tried to get Ellsberg with it back in the Vietnam days but they ‘Fumbled the bag’ lol. The infamous “Whitehouse Plumbers”, were busted breaking into Dan’s therapist’s office, which overturned the entire ‘Pentagon Papers’ case, Completely and Permanently. They wanted to know, “what he had told her, and what kinda skeletons he had hiding, that they could use against him”. Epic FAIL for Them, Astronomical WIN for Freedom of the Press, Disclosure, and the American people being forced onto a plane to be butchered in Vietnam.

At some point following Julian’s entrance into the Embassy in London, after many statements agreeing to appear in court in Sweden, if they agree NOT to turn him over to the US, his Rape charge just…. disappears. No clue where it went, maybe it never existed, who knows. Officially, it was dismissed for “lack of evidence” but, I’m pretty sure it served its purpose.

2016 Election, “Aaahh!!! Real Russians”, the DNC Hacks Itself, and Tosses the Game to Trump

On July 22, 2016, following a disappointing Primary lose for Bernie Sanders, after receiving nationwide support, unlike anything seen for a candidate refusing donor money from lobbyists/interest groups, WikiLeaks releases nearly 20,000 emails from Democratic National Committee staffers. The emails “appear” to show the committee fucking favoring Hillary over Bernie during the US Presidential Primary. In fact, they show that Bernie Sanders won the primary but the numbers were fudged by the “wundawful” Debbie Wasserman Schultz (pictured below exclaiming, ‘YOU! Are you done in the kitchen yet?’)

Debbie was a Hillary supporter, so even though she was a pretty terrible person politician she set the deck in favor of Hillary and probably ushered in a win for Donald Trump. With this, the Russian hacker claims begin. It has been all but screamed, that the source of the leaks was a Bernie supporter, Seth Rich. Seth was patriotic, he believed in America, he was a Democrat and worked for the DNC, why wouldn’t he leak these files to expose how Hillary Clinton, a standard establishment warmonger, who was running on a continuation of the last two terms, was rigging the Primary against someone who really had plans to make things better for regular Americans. Seth Rich was tragically murdered soon after, unrelated, I’m sure.

Officially, the explanation for the leak was that Assange was working with Russian hackers, who were trying to subvert American Democracy. The Left-Wing darling had fallen.

Soon after the first DNC leak, Debbie Wasserman Schultz resigned.

On October 7, 2016 - More than 2,000 hacked emails from Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, are published by WikiLeaks. They claim to have 50,000 more and pledges to continue releasing batches of documents during the weeks leading up to the election. This is met with more crazy Russophobia, and a real change of consensus.

A slight change in Headlines

January 3, 2017 - During an interview on the Fox News Network, Assange says that Russia did not give WikiLeaks hacked emails. Of course no one believed this, at least none of his previous supporters, the ones who supported him because they assumed he had the same bias as them. By this time Donald Trump was elected, and RussiaGATE was a full on feeding frenzy. Julian Assange, was one of its pawns. And the State Department was OH SO HAPPY, to lend a nod of support to anything that shows there old enemy in a bad light. So when asked if Julian is helping Donald Trump, they definitely didn’t say “no.”

On January 12, 2017, WikiLeaks tweets that Assange will agree to be extradited to the United States if Obama grants clemency to Manning. Five-days-later before officially leaving office, Barack Obama commutes Manning's sentence. She is set to be released on May 17, the same year.

March 7, 2017, WikiLeaks has one more drop left to publish, before planning to turn himself in, Vault 7(Pictured and linked below) which details and proves the existence of covert hacking programs, the development of spy software for targeting cellphones, smart TVs and computer systems in cars, by the CIA. In a statement, Assange says that the website published the documents as a warning about the risk of the proliferation of "cyber weapons”.

Vault 7 is very embarrassing to the CIA and the State Department. They take it very serious. At this time Julian no longer believes he will be safe in US custody. As it did for Snowden, time has proven Julian correct.

https://wikileaks.org/ciav7p1/

After stating how he “Loved WikiLeaks” on the campaign trail, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, and Trump Administration officials, had made plans to kidnap and assassinate Julian during this time at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

The Arrest from the Embassy

After seven-years, stuck in the Embassy in London, not able to leave ever. CIA had been bugging the place for years to keep an eye on him. Pictures surfaced online of President Moreno, of Ecuador. Moreno became embroiled in a corruption scandal. Julian was blamed for this, and Ecuador decided to say, “Fuck Asylum, and you snore too much….”

They cut a Turncoat deal with the United States to Receive a loan from the International Monetary Fund, or IMF to pay for Moreno’s corruption scandal. So, after six-years, Assange was tossed to the wolves.

On the 11th of April 2019, the Ambassador of Ecuador to the UK extended an invitation to the Metropolitan Police to enter the embassy where he had been living since 2012. Subsequently, Assange was apprehended and transported to a police station in central London and charged with breaching the Bail Act 1976. For this he was convicted, and sentenced to 11-months in prison, and sent to Belmarsh, Nicknamed “Europe’s Guantanamo”,

He has now been there for over 4-years, completely isolated, according to torture specialists with the United Nations, he’s being tortured, psychologically. No one is ever supposed to live in isolation. He has no charges against him, he doesn’t need any, they’ll hold him forever for us, and if we ever get our hands on him, he’s as good as dead.

As long as they leave him a shell of his former self, they don’t care if ever gets to see his son smile, ever again. Or kiss the lips of his love, Stella, whom he’s married since his incarceration. They don’t care if he never shuts up, or never speaks again, as long as it’s NOT the truth.

From Free Assange to Freed Assange

Not sure if it was a plea for Biden votes, a good deed, the right person in the right ear. but Julian Assange was offered a plea deal of Plead Guilty-Receive Sentence of 62 Months (TIME SERVED) which saves the state from having to pay him for damages but dammit he’s free. The torture is over. There was a global movement to free this man for it was a public service he did that helped every single person on this planet in some way. Even I was tweeting at

that if Julian was pardoned he’d have earned mine and a bunch of others. Now it looks like a

since our

must have gotten the nod. Imagine if we were still believing everything, we were being told. Julian never started Wikileaks, and we never knew Hillary Clinton stole the Primary from Bernie Sanders or that our soldiers were killing American journalists in Baghdad or that the CIA has the ability to take over control of someone’s vehicle (Vault 7), accelerate like your mad and swerve into a tree causing instant death. How peculiar, this is what happened to

reporter Michael Hastings whose story on General Stanley McChrystal embarrassed the entire military establishment and cost him his job. Julian suffered for many years for us. Now he’s free but the fight isn’t over. We must defy all fans of censorship, war, and the partisans who want us to kill each other. For the sake of truth. For the sake of truth-tellers.

Media Coup D’etatCorporate MediaRolling Stone

Jordan Lee Canter, Editor-in-Chief, Declaration of Liberty

