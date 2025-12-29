Late, But Accurate

Late, as usual. However unfortunate it may seem to you, dear reader, I assure you my tardiness is a most fortunate turn of events.

What I do here—fancying myself a journalist and all, maybe a data journalist—is strictly about getting the whole story. I’ve seen the term “Solidarity Reporting” thrown around, and the definition seems to stick, as long as the field doesn’t evolve into some kind of negative incantation. You know the type: labeled as “biased,” “not credible,” or any other derogatory term used to discredit this movement of independence happening at this great free platform we are a part of.

I do my best to get the whole story, whatever the subject of the piece is. I follow and listen to sources that I have learned to trust—not blindly, of course. I look into everything they say because I can’t cite it myself if I have no source. I believe my positions on most things are too radical or controversial to not make damn sure I provide lots of evidence. I also really love going through documents and putting pieces together; what a great place to be. I should kill my guidance counselor.

So, although “I have not been there” like Douglas Murray, I definitely do not refrain from speaking of a place until I visit, as he claims to. However, I don’t write speeches for leadership supporting the wars that are the subject of my reporting, either. Douglas Murray and David Frum do, however. Talk about bad ethics.

Many otherwise credible reporters, journalists, pundits, and speakers received word from Congress and others close to the White House regarding an announcement of war. Even the most hardworking and credible journalists on this issue, like Dave DeCamp and Scott Horton , heard from their sources that a declaration of war with Venezuela would happen in Donald Trump’s end-of-year address.

As it turns out, the word “Venezuela” wasn’t even spoken in the speech. The closest he got was an offhand comment mid-brag:

“They decimated the bloodthirsty foreign drug cartels. We did that all by ourselves with our people. And we’re so proud of it, because they were poisoning and destroying our population. Drugs brought in by ocean and by sea…”

If only it were so…

So, what happened? Someone from the White House sent some little stories up the grapevine, maybe to feel things out, maybe to cause confusion, that the president would be announcing war with Venezuela during the end of year address. However, told Fox News received the “real intel,” that the speech would be “about the economy.” Turns out they got a trick or two up their sleeves and would love, more than anything, to sow chaos and ruin the credibility of anyone in opposition to the president’s agenda.

But, these tricks are useless. There’s no longer a gate being kept by the halls of power stopping these tricks from being exposed. So, the next day when everyone reported the same story it was very obvious where the foul play came from.

That is why this is the greatest time to be alive. We were sold a lie, a fake bill of goods when leadership promised to be the carriers of mass disclosure, regardless of every time they sold us up the river in the past, we believed them. What they didn’t realize, however, is disclosure is no longer up to them.

As long as the internet is free and forever, disclosure will remain at the tips of our fingers, and whatever they might be hiding, be patient, and the dark will come to the light.

So, with that being said, some Housekeeping:

My stories might be old news by the time that I get them published, but what I strive for is accuracy. This is a long-term project I’m doing and I hope to be considered one day at levels as high as say, Racket News or Drop Site News or maybe even Anti-War.com.

One more thing, I’m thinking of changing the name of this here publication, something like, “Late, But True”…. Late, But Accurate? How about this: The Late, But Accurate Report? I got it, I’ll do a poll, wherever the vote is when the ball drops into 2026, that’s what we’ll go with. This is a for-the-people type of operation.

The United States finds itself at a moment when the gap between power and prudence has rarely been more visible. As American society grapples with structural inflation, deep social fragmentation, a crisis of institutional credibility, and the steady erosion of public trust, renewed talk of military confrontation with Venezuela is once again circulating within Washington’s political and security circles. In recent months, this rhetoric has intensified, driven in part by President Donald Trump and influential figures around him – most notably Senator Marco Rubio – who have pushed an increasingly confrontational line toward Caracas, bringing the country closer to the threshold of conflict. These developments are not the product of a genuine threat, but rather reflect a dangerous habit in U.S. foreign policy: transforming domestic deadlock into external military adventure. The central question is both simple and decisive: who exactly is this war for, and what purpose is it meant to serve? Greg Pence, Anti-War.com, A War No American Needs: Confrontation with Venezuela Brings Neither Security nor Benefit ​The warships are in position. The airspace is closed. And the justification for the coming slaughter has been exposed as a lie. AGAIN!!! ​While the American public were distracted by the end-of-year holidays, the United States military machine quietly shifted gears from "posture" to "prelude" to “kinetic war.” As of this morning, December 26, 2025, the United States is effectively at war with Venezuela. Boots are on the ground. The grid has been hacked. The airspace is closed. For the last four months, The Freedom Manifesto has tracked every naval deployment, every leaked cable, and every contradiction in the official narrative. We kept the receipts when the mainstream media looked away. His most ardent supporters oppose this conflict with margins as high as 77%. The rest use this redundant Orwellian newspeak to suppress fear and hysteria from the public by citing the exceedingly-optimistic line, “he’s just using his negotiation skills, you know, like ‘Art of the Deal.”’ Unfortunately, he didn’t write the book and probably never read it. It’s placement on the ‘Bestseller List’ was a fluke at best and stolen valor at worst.

Donald John Trump doesn’t read books to inform his decisions, he follows his stomach, and reportedly goes with whatever the last person he talked to said. If that’s true he has very apparently been taking calls from some real spooky types, or one closeted-gay Republican congressman… You know who.

Regardless, I bought that BS, hook, line, & sinker, myself, but as the Commander-in-Chief of my adolescence once famously declared:

“There’s an old saying in Tennessee — I know it’s in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can’t get fooled again.”

When the MAGA-fanatics start in with the “Art of the Deal” line it’s usually preceded by some kind of disastrous policy announcement so far out of bounds from being “only America first” or in line with the populist promises which delivered Donnie a landslide popular vote+electoral college win, and this time is no different.

As I sit and type this ‘ode to disaster’ the president, Rubio, Pete Hegseth, intelligence agencies, and the rest of the president’s men are busy spinning the narrative about “narco-terrorism” and other obfuscations to make us believe that they are fighting for us.

​But this is not a war about drugs. It is not a war about "narco-terrorism," and if you want to know what this war is actually for, you needn’t look at the destroyers off the coast of La Guaira—you need to look no further than the prison release form signed in West Virginia earlier this month and listen to the words of Donald Trump and all of his men.

Armada: “Th3 Gringos are Coming! Th3 Gringos are Coming!”

​The Pentagon sold this deployment as a standard counter-narcotics surge. A review of the naval assets currently on station reveals a force package designed not for drug interdiction, but for total air dominance and amphibious invasion.

​This is the largest accumulation of American firepower in the Caribbean since the Cold War:

​The Crown Jewel: On November 11, 2025, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) Carrier Strike Group entered the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility. This is the world's largest warship, carrying over 75 aircraft’s including F/A-18 Super Hornets and electronic warfare squadrons. You do not deploy a supercarrier to chase speedboats; you deploy it to level air defenses.

​The Invasion Force: The USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) has been on station since August, carrying the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit—thousands of combat-ready Marines capable of hitting the beach within hours.

​The Air Power: In Puerto Rico, the Pentagon has forward-deployed a squadron of F-35B Lightning II stealth fighters. These jets are designed to penetrate sophisticated air defense networks.

And the one that scares me the most:

​The “Robotic” War: On November 13, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth officially announced “Operation Southern Spear,” debuting a new strategy involving “robotic and autonomous systems.” Unmanned surface vessels are currently patrolling the coastline, creating a surveillance dragnet. This started in early 2025, by the same name, “Operation Southern Spear,” now in an official capacity, commanded by SecDef Pete Hegseth:

“Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people. The Western Hemisphere is America’s neighborhood — and we will protect it.”

I hate to say this in such an unscientific and anecdotal way, but if you can’t beat ‘em, join em. Everybody, and I mean everybody who has seen a Vice documentary knows that the fentanyl is coming from clandestine labs in Mexico, receiving the pre-cursor ingredients from chemical/pharmaceutical companies in China. Venezuela accounts for less than 5% of America’s cocaine supply, and 21% of the boats, according to coast guards, are innocent of carrying that cocaine. They’re simply trying to provide for their families.

Venezuela’s Buildup…

In Venezuela they are making their own preparations for the coming conflict mobilizing 25,000 to the borders.

Along with that Maduro signed a decree granting himself expanded emergency powers in case of U.S. incursion, allowing him to mobilize forces nationwide and grant the military control over public services and the oil industry, declared Christmas in October, and conducted amphibious warfare exercises, keeping in mind, the Americans are back to sow chaos again.

​ The Kinetic Reality: The "Double Tap"

​The war has already started. Since September 2, 2025, U.S. forces have conducted 28 confirmed strikes on vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

​The official body count is 104. The administration claims they were all cartel members. However, leaked after-action reports suggest a far darker operational standard.

War Powers Resolution’s Failed to Resolve

After the president made it clear that he had no intention of seeking a Congressional “Declaration of War” Congress made their attempt at passing a War Powers Resolution that would put the power to declare war back into the hands of Congress, the way the framers of the constitution wanted.

Reporting for The Intercept:

Advocates for the war powers resolution sought to cast it as an embodiment of MAGA non-interventionism in a bid to sway Republican senators. The GOP, however, largely lined up behind Trump instead as he mulls attacking Venezuela.

“For decades, the globalists in Washington have led our country into one disastrous foreign war after another.”

Senators voted 51-49 against the resolution, dooming it even as a U.S. aircraft carrier sailed toward the Caribbean. The resolution would have faced long odds even if it had passed, since Trump could have vetoed it, as he did in 2019 in the face of a measure blocking him from supporting Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen. Using language drawn from the MAGA lexicon, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., the lone Republican co-sponsor of the measure, asked his colleagues on the Senate floor to block the potential strikes. “For decades, the globalists in Washington have led our country into one disastrous foreign war after another, whether in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and now Venezuela,” Paul said. “The warmongers have recycled these experiments in regime change again and again, and what has it brought? Instability, chaos, suffering, and resentment. It is the height of arrogance to think we can forcibly remove the dictatorship in Venezuela and expect a different result.”

​War Crimes From Strike #1:

In late November, reports surfaced that Secretary Hegseth authorized a “double tap” strike—bombing a disabled vessel, waiting, and then striking again to kill survivors. Presented to us as a video clip, you see the boat, the explosion, and then they are gone. What you don’t see is the two survivors clinging on for dear life, and the second strike to take out the survivors. It’s a scene reminiscent of Wikileaks “Collateral Murder” video which cost Chelsea Manning four years of her life in prison for releasing.

Collateral Murder (above) : 5th April 2010 10:44 EST WikiLeaks has released a classified US military video depicting the indiscriminate slaying of over a dozen people in the Iraqi suburb of New Baghdad — including two Reuters news staff. Reuters has been trying to obtain the video through the Freedom of Information Act, without success since the time of the attack. The video, shot from an Apache helicopter gun-sight, clearly shows the unprovoked slaying of a wounded Reuters employee and his rescuers. Two young children involved in the rescue were also seriously wounded.

Initially Navy Adm. Bradley said he was given an order to take out the survivors and gave the orders for the double tap strike. Hegseth, said in an X post of the Washington Post report:

As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland.

Later he blamed it on the “fog of war” and the president stated “he didn't know about the second strike,” the administration has now admitted the tactics were used, and although he has their full support, are placing the blame solely on Adm. Bradley.

“Let’s make one thing crystal clear: Admiral Mitch Bradley is an American hero, a true professional, and has my 100% support,” Hegseth said in an X post. “I stand by him and the combat decisions he has made — on the September 2 mission and all others since. America is fortunate to have such men protecting us. When this @DeptofWar says we have the back of our warriors — we mean it.”

Kentucky Senator (My Home) Rand Paul said of this: “Secretary Hegseth said he had no knowledge of this, and it did not happen. It was fake news. It didn’t happen. And then the next day, from the podium at the White House are saying it did happen. So, either he was lying to us … or he’s incompetent and didn’t know it had happened.”

Now, thanks to reporting by The Intercept, we know that Adm. Bradley, in the 45 minutes before the final kill-shot on the two survivors, wasn’t watching them float or popping champagne as I imagined he was, or getting a nap in, instead Bradley was seeking legal counsel from his top legal advisor:

[F]or some 45 minutes, Adm. Frank Bradley — then the head of Joint Special Operations Command — sought guidance from his top legal adviser. At Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on September 2, he turned to Col. Cara Hamaguchi, the staff judge advocate at the secretive JSOC (Joint Special Operations Command).

Regardless, Bradley made the wrong choice:

“Obviously, we don’t know what they were saying or thinking,” one of the sources said, “but any reasonable person would assume that they saw the aircraft and were signaling either: don’t shoot or help us.”

Raising both hands is a universal sign of surrender for isolated members of armed forces. Under international law, those who surrender — like those who are shipwrecked – are considered hors de combat, the French term for those out of combat, and may not be attacked. The Pentagon’s Law of War Manual is explicit in this regard. “Persons who have been incapacitated by wounds, sickness, or shipwreck are in a helpless state, and it would be dishonorable and inhumane to make them the object of attack,” reads the guide. But that’s not how Bradley — now the chief of Special Operations Command, or SOCOM — saw it. Bradley declined to comment to The Intercept, but a U.S. official familiar with his thinking said he did not perceive their waving to be a “two-arm surrender.”

​ The “Smoking Gun”: The Honduras Connection

Former President of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernandez is escorted by Members of the Police Special Forces to be extradited to U.S.to face charges of taking bribes from drug traffickers at Honduran National Directorate of Special Forces in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on April 21, 2022. Jorge Cabrera—Getty Images

​The White House claims this escalation is a moral imperative to stop “narco-terrorists” from poisoning America.

The events of December 2, 2025, prove this is a lie.

​On that day, President Trump issued a full presidential pardon to Juan Orlando Hernández, the former President of Honduras.

​ Why does this matter?

Well, as it turns out, in 2024, Hernández was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for conspiring to import cocaine into the United States.

According to prosecutors, he trafficked 400 tons of cocaine—far more than the U.S. accuses the Venezuelan regime is accused of moving.

While Hernández was in power, he was a U.S. ally. Now, Trump calls his conviction a “setup.” Hernandez, Trump wrote, had been “treated very harshly and unfairly.” Setting a convicted drug lord free while simultaneously bombing Venezuela for the exact same crime.

Interesting, right?

What’s more interesting is the money paid by Hernández to Republican lobby firm, BGR, of $660,000, who are also the #1 contributors to Marco Rubio’s campaign. Who is ALSO the #1 proponent of regime change in Venezuela.

​The message is unmistakable: You are not a "narco-terrorist" if you serve American interests. You are only a target if you sit on the world's largest oil reserves without American permission.

​The C.I.A.’s Nobel Prize-Winning Puppet & Domestic Resistance

​Inside Venezuela, the political situation is fracturing. On November 18, opposition leader María Corina Machado released a document, titled the “Freedom Manifesto.” An obvious plagiarism if you ask me, but never mind that. While she declares a “new era,” her call for transition is being used by Washington to justify kinetic action, among their many scapegoats.

Many will call this conspiracy theory. They say things like “do you not believe in a Democratic uprising?” Forgetting that the presence of the “democratic” part leaves little room for uprising. But, what we are talking about here has nothing to do with anything organic or Democratic. This is a coup d’état carried out by Western powers through covert action by the CIA.

As a refresher, here’s a few of the last incursions into Venezuela by yours truly:

The Money & The Contract

To understand the mechanics of these coups, we must “follow the money.” Since the “official” narrative exists to obscure the financial and contractual realities established by primary documents.

Operation Gideon (2020): The Silvercorp Contract

This was not merely a rogue plot; it was a contracted commercial transaction for regime change.

The Contract: A General Services Agreement was signed on October 16, 2019, between Silvercorp USA (a private military contractor led by former Green Beret Jordan Goudreau) and the Venezuelan Opposition’s “Strategic Committee.” The total value of the contract was $212,900,000 . Political Strategist J.J. Rendón admitted to paying Goudreau $50,000 from his personal funds for “expenses” to kickstart the operation.

The Signatories: Jordan Goudreau (Silvercorp) Sergio Vergara (Opposition MP) J.J. Rendón (Strategist) Juan Guaidó (Goudreau produced a copy of the contract bearing Guaidó’s signature; Guaidó denied signing it, but Rendón and Goudreau confirmed the negotiations took place).

The Objective: The contract explicitly outlined a mission to “capture/detain/remove Nicolás Maduro,” secure the country, and install the recognized interim government.

US Knowledge: While the US State Department denied direct involvement, Goudreau claimed he had been in contact with US officials. The operation relied heavily on the expectation of US support once the beachhead was established, and if there was any doubt left over in your mind, officially this op was titled “Operation Gideon.” Unofficially, however, it was called the “Bay of Piglets.” A humorous throwback to the 1961 CIA-backed regime change attempt on Cuba, that failed when John F. Kennedy refused to call in air support. More on this from the Grayzone, who interviewed Jordan Goudreau after he became a wanted man and went into hiding. Contract from Silvercorp, funded by the United States, to mercenaries hired to overthrow Maduro who failed after being tied up by Venezuelan citizens.

The 2002 Coup: The NED Connection

Unlike Gideon, which was a mercenary contract, the 2002 coup was financed through “democracy promotion” grants that empowered the specific civil society actors who executed the coup.

The Funding Mechanism: The National Endowment for Democracy (NED), funded by the US Congress.

In the months leading up to the April 2002 coup, NED funding to Venezuelan organizations quadrupled.

Key recipients included CEDICE (a business advocacy group) and the Confederation of Venezuelan Workers (CTV). The leaders of these very groups were the ones who signed the “Carmona Decree” dissolving Venezuela’s democratic institutions on April 12, 2002. One of them happening to be María Corina Machado (Page 23).

State Department Admission: A report by the US State Department Office of Inspector General (OIG) later reviewed US policy during this period. While it found no evidence that the US “ordered” the coup, it confirmed that the US was funding the groups involved and that “mixed signals” from US officials may have emboldened the plotters.

The Case Against María Corina Machado

Subject: María Corina Machado (Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, 2025) Thesis: Critics and investigative journalists argue she is not merely an organic opposition leader, but a curated asset of US foreign policy, groomed to replace the current administration.

Below is the documented evidence used to support the argument that she functions as a US-backed replacement, often cited as the “CIA connection.”

The “Súmate” Financing (NED/USAID)

The foundation of Machado’s political career is the NGO Súmate, which she co-founded.

The Evidence: Súmate received a documented grant of $53,400 from the NED in September 2003, specifically for activities related to the recall referendum against Hugo Chávez.

The Implication: Under Venezuela’s “Law for the Defense of Political Sovereignty and National Self-Determination,” receiving foreign government funds for political activities is illegal. This funding established the direct financial link between her operation and Washington early in her career.

The “Allen Weinstein” Admission

To understand why “NED Funding” is often equated with “CIA Funding,” one must look at the source.

The Quote: In 1991, Allen Weinstein, a founder of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), famously told The Washington Post:

“A lot of what we do today was done covertly 25 years ago by the CIA.”

The Argument: The NED was created to do overtly (and legally) what the CIA used to do covertly: fund opposition groups, unions, and media to destabilize unfriendly governments. Machado being a primary recipient of these funds fits this historical pattern.

I wrote about this last year. If you would like to know how regime change is enacted this way.

Sign 3: The 2005 Oval Office Meeting

In May 2005, María Corina Machado was granted a meeting with President George W. Bush in the Oval Office.

It is virtually unheard of for the head of a foreign NGO to be granted a solo audience with a US President in the Oval Office. This level of access is typically reserved for Heads of State, but if you are being chosen as the next Head of State….Why not?

This meeting was widely interpreted by diplomatic observers as Washington “anointing” her as their chosen leader, bypassing the traditional Venezuelan political parties.

In case you thought they cared about “democracy.”

By the way, click here, for a copy of Machado’s grant from the NED.

Sign 4: Wikileaks Cables

Diplomatic cables released by Wikileaks reveal the US Embassy’s long-term view of Machado.

The Strategy: Cables from the US Embassy in Caracas have historically described Machado as a polarizing but essential asset. While some cables noted her “elitist” approach alienated voters, they consistently identified her as a key point of contact for US strategy in the region.

The “Voldemort” Cable: In some cables, former US Ambassadors discussed the difficulty of uniting the opposition, often citing Machado’s uncompromising stance—a trait the US later leaned into as they moved from an electoral strategy to a “maximum pressure” strategy.

Sign 5: The Nobel Prize as “Validation” (2025)

Her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize win is viewed by skeptics not as a recognition of peace, but as a geopolitical tool.

The Precedent: Historically, Nobel Peace Prizes have been awarded to opposition figures in rival nations to grant them international immunity and legitimacy (e.g., Liu Xiaobo in China, Lech Wałęsa in Poland), and this time is no different.

The Function: By designating her a Nobel Laureate, the international community makes it significantly harder for the Venezuelan government to arrest her without facing global backlash. It effectively grants her diplomatic armor, a tactic consistent with regime change “soft power” operations.

Summary of the “CIA Replacement” Argument

The argument is not necessarily that she carries a CIA badge, but that she is the product of “Soft Coup” infrastructure from the CIA:

Funded by the NED (historically linked to CIA functions). Legitimized by elite access (Oval Office). Protected by international awards (Nobel Prize). Positioned to take power not through organic coalition building, but through external pressure and “maximum pressure” campaigns designed in Washington.

Now for a Large White Pill

​With all that being said, the American people are not buying the narrative:

​According to Polls released by CBS News/YouGov in late November, 70% of Americans oppose military intervention in Venezuela, and only 13% view the country as a major threat.

​On December 6, protests organized under the slogan "No War on Venezuela" erupted in over 50 U.S. cities, signaling the anti-war movement is awake.

​As the CIA are planning their color revolutions, sowing discord among the Venezuelan people, we are very aware of what our government is up to.

Stopping supplies from entering Venezuela to starve the people until they turn against their leader is the oldest trick in the book. They must see that Maduro is not doing this to them, Maduro is not the enemy of the Venezuelan people, Marco Rubio is. Donald Trump is; María Corina Machado is, instead of becoming the leader by democratic means; They’re using the militant option.

A Region on the Razor's Edge

We are witnessing the most dangerous moment in the Western Hemisphere in over thirty years. The shadow war between the United States and Venezuela has officially moved out of the shadows.

What began as a counter-narcotics mission has evolved into a de facto naval blockade. Following a rejected ultimatum from President Trump to Nicolás Maduro, the U.S. has declared Venezuelan airspace “closed,” and the death toll in the Caribbean is rising daily. Operation Southern Spear, has commenced, is bigger and more technocratic than anyone knew, and is coming into the light today.

​Political Standoff and Failed Diplomacy

​The military pressure is paired with intense political and diplomatic efforts to force Maduro from power.

​Our leaders have built the legal framework for escalation by designating the Cartel de los Soles—an amorphous grouping of Venezuelan military and political officials—as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, increasing the scope for military action.

​President Maduro has used the U.S. actions to rally domestic support and frame the conflict as an imperialist threat.

“Colonial Aggression”: Maduro has condemned the U.S. military buildup and threats as “psychological terrorism” and a “colonial threat,” asserting that Washington’s true motive is to “appropriate Venezuela’s vast oil reserves,” which are the largest proven oil reserves on the planet.

​The current atmosphere remains highly unpredictable, with both sides entrenched in their positions. International observers and U.S. lawmakers are increasingly concerned about the legality of the military strikes and the potential for the conflict to escalate beyond targeted maritime attacks.

December 24: Chevron executives were spotted at the White House. With oil prices hitting $110/barrel due to the blackout, the economic pressure for “stabilization” has reached a fever pitch.

December 26: As of this morning, the “Silent Invasion” is over.

Reports from Cúcuta, Colombia, confirm that heavily armed units—suspected to be Delta Force or SEAL Team 6—have crossed the Táchira river into Venezuela.

Video footage shows soldiers operating in the La Mulata jungle sector using advanced American night-vision tech. Explosions have been reported near National Guard outposts.

They told you it was about drugs, but they pardoned a drug lord.

They told you it was about democracy, but they bypassed Congress.

They told you it was a “rescue,” but they sent an invasion force.

We are now in the opening hours of a major conflict. Possibly, within 72 hours, the limited “rescue” operation will expand into a full assault on Caracas. The war is here, and it was manufactured in plain sight.

Thank you for reading. This was a long one. Needless to say, I really hope I won’t be talking about Venezuela again for a long time.

Jordan Lee Canter Editor-in-Chief The Freedom Manifesto