Since there is already extensive coverage of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump I was gonna keep my nose out of it but, I just can’t.

So far, we’ve heard it all. Every possible take. We’ve heard the Police was told to stand down, DJT was given incompetent Secret Service people on purpose,Secret Service was told police could not watch building used by Trump rally shooter, he was supposed to have more Secret Service but was not given enough people on purpose, this is the left’s fault for exaggerating the existential risk to the country if he wins and being threatening with rhetoric like this:

The police spotted Thomas Crooks 20 minutes prior to the shooting on the roof and did nothing, also, one that I found pretty funny is the three woman who helped in leading the former President to the escape vehicle and very humorously looks to each other with this stern look and nods as if they are some kind of “police comedy” from the 90’s with Chris Farley, or even better, the always funny “Super Troopers” and one of them just can’t get that damn gun in the holster, that they are diversity hires and shouldn’t have taken a “mans job”…..I told someone at work about this and they, as if reading my mind said, “what is this, the 1940’s?” I also heard, at my work, “I wish he wouldn’t have missed.” Which was an ugly take, but a take nevertheless. I don’t believe they feel that way, truly, that’s just the cool thing to say in some “friend groups” but, if they weren’t so isolated from that world they’d never say something like that.

There’s also, actual footage showing that the Police Sniper had him in his scope but waited until he got 8 shots off to take him out which Kyle Kylinski talks about below:

We’ve also heard people like Destiny saying the innocent father who was killed in the crossfire protecting his family, the same way the Secret Service protected trump, deserved to die because he was a Trump supporter. For this Destiny was demonitized on X, and suspended from Kick till what looks to be August 1st, 2024.

I must say that I am against him facing any repercussions for his words under any circumstance, no matter how despicable they may be. I might hate your speech but it’s not hate speech. As Voltaire, the French philosopher said “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it”.

He’s had to defend this in several debates and as a true excercise in the marketplace of ideas it’s very obvious who is in the wrong when he tries to defend his words.

So, here’s what it seems like from my vantage point. There was obvious incompetence from all the law enforcement involved in this. They absolutely had the guy in their scope, the police sniper, but from that far away it seems they were trying to figure out if he was friend or foe.

After all these years of accusing police of being too quick to shoot he must’ve been waiting for the right moment, waiting to make absolutely sure that he was a foe and not a friend. Just imagine if that had not been a guy who was mentally ill, attempting to take out the, soon to be, 47th President of the United States and was actually a sniper for the Secret Service or the local Sheriffs Dept. and they took him out simply based on not knowing where all their guys were at, it would be totally fucked but, this is why they should’ve been collaborating a little better and known where all the friendly shooters were stationed and also if they had people on that roof way back there, why wouldn’t they have someone on the roof closer to Donald Trump’s head. They could see that roof, therefore they knew it was empty, until it wasn’t.

We also gotta remember that this is their job, which you would think that would mean they’d take it more serious but, from my own experience people just don’t. I spent 11-years in a factory where everyday I would train new people to do whatever job they were hired to do and, everyday I watched various workers in various ways trying to get away with doing as little as possible and, counting down the minutes till that bell rings and they can get outta there, by the way, I would’ve rather been at home too, I also count down the minutes. I’ve never had a job that was as important as this but, I imagine people are still people and a job is still a job and when it comes to work, what I do know is there’s A LOT of incompetence. Even the most capable are very capable of being incompetent.

Some people take their job very serious, no matter what the job is, I like to think that’s the category I fall into. I take my job VERY serious. I work at a factory that makes plastic liners for food service companies and I even take that very serious, though no ones lives are on the line. I take this Substack very serious. At my factory job I work with a majority of people who couldn’t give two fucks about it, and a very few who, like me, care about doing a good job, and thats the way it is everywhere I’ve been. You have a few who treat the job like the difference between life and death. The rest, are on the prowl, looking for anyway they can get out of work. Most fast food places I go to nowadays fuck up even the smallest orders, a girl growled at me for walking up to the counter to place an order while she was scrolling through Tik Tok! The Papa Johns near me fucks up literally every order we get from them, even for a tip. The Kroger pharmacy I go to forgot to tell me my medicine is not in stock even after I went up there three times to see if it was ready, and the grocery store puts up signs that things are on sale and doesn’t log the sale into the system and it rings up at full price. I’m sure it’s fucked up to compare the United States Secret Service to Papa Johns and what-not but, I believe their incompetence that day came from the same place. Just flying by the seat of their pants.

Now two families have lost their fathers. If someone had intercepted Thomas Crooks, maybe he could’ve gotten help. After some time in an institution and some therapy, he could’ve come home, well, and been a wonderful father to his children and husband to his wife, and Corey Comperatore could continue being the amazing father to his children that I’m sure he was, and husband to his wife, but death is final. One died mentally ill, obviously, and the other protecting his family as any man should.

Corey Comperatore, 50, the married father and fire fighter killed while protecting his family.

I don’t know what to make of Crooks being a registered Republican. That tells me this man was simply, mentally ill, that’s all there is to it. However, with Trump being an existential threat to our country, according to every Corporate Media Pundit there’s no doubt that if you believe them you could find justification to take Donald Trump out. Especially after Biden’s recent shitting of all beds. There must be a better way they could go after this guy that doesn’t make him seem like actual Hitler. He’s done some wild shit, he’s no saint, why is that the only way to criticize him? Beat him on his merit instead of making up fear porn about him.

But they can’t because, they subverted every primary so no one better had a chance, and their candidate, President Joseph R. Biden, is SO fucking bad, that they have NO choice but to make the other the other guy the worst thing that’s EVER happened, now I’m hearing he’s actually going to step down. After all that, they ruined their credibility with the American people, they could’ve came with better policies but they off the same warmongering neoliberal bullshit and paint him as a dictator instead of going after the things he has actually done. That’s how lives get lost, who wouldn’t kill hitler if they had the chance? The Democrats are going to lose and they fucking deserve it, we deserve Donald Trump, with all that he entails.