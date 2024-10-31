I’m writing a piece on the “Harvesters of Sorrow” the “Medical Assistance in Dying” cult, but then I seen something that I couldn’t ignore now here I am, back to politics and war. Speaking of War, I’m currently reading Bob Woodward’s new book by the same name, “WAR”. The book is basically split between our actions with Ukraine then Israel. I have so much to say about this book, so it’s going to be my first book review, it will be 2 parts, Ukraine, then Israel. If we ever have peace, what in the hell will I talk about…. maybe, birthday parties, or cotton candy, happy things….

One more thing, I started writing this before the JRE episode came out, now that it’s out, I’d like to say a couple things. It’s overly clear that Donald Trump didn’t learn his lesson the last time about his cabinet picks. He can't help to uplift, in this episode, the same type of people that I'm addressing the Kamala Harris campaign embracing in this piece. When this comes up Joe says to him, “Neocons?” Trump says, “Yea, Neocons but also…” Then he says, “Yea, Jon Bolton is crazy but interesting thing is, he’s a good person to have behind you, because people think, they got Jon Bolton, they’ll really bomb us”. I detest this view. Peace through fear?! No has ever said, and ‘peace through strength’ IS peace through for and makes us ALL less safe. A scared man will fucking kill you! With nuclear bombs?! They’ll kill us all if we back them in the corner, and that’s what someone like Jon Bolton, someone like Dick Cheney, someone like Mike Pompeo does.

Donald Trump, at one point said, “I think the FBI is 95% good”, God I resented that comment. What a stupid thing for him to say. What fucking FBI are you talking about?! I’m in the middle of reading G-Man by Beverly Gage, which she won a Pulitzer for, not that all Pulitzer’s are deserved but this one was a good pick, I took a break from it because it’s so long but, something you realize quickly, is the FBI was founded on corruption, Bureaucracy, racism, and the need to stay relevant. They’re the police that needs defunding. Oh, by the way Donald, THEY FUCKING FRAMED YOU FOR TREASON! They’re not 95% good, they’re 95% bad. They’ve lied to the people who fund them at the beginning and never stopped lying! One more thing—for now—when Joe asked, “why not the JFK files”, he said a few things about this, after Joe pulled it out of him, the main thing I held onto was, “Some good people, real good people said there are people still alive and addresses that could be exposed.” Who? “I was met with, from good people, I mean you know good people, people that were well-meaning. Mike Pompeo was one of them, he's a good person…” Mike Pompeo is a monster, he is the worst of the worst. He was the decision-maker in arresting Julian Assange, not for hacking or sexual misconduct like they wanted us to believe, or anything actual. For doing the work of being a journalist. For digging shit up and publishing it. Because Julian got his hands on something that embarrassed the ‘Agency’. Which was in the infamous Vault 7, handbooks for technology that the CIA possessed which gives them the capability to take over the controls of someone’s vehicle, any vehicle, connected to a network. They can take over the controls and drive the thing remotely, which is what they might’ve done to the Journalist Michael Hastings, who said he was breaking a story, that people would want to kill him for and the night before he left town he drove his car into a tree at over 100 MPH, no curve, on a straight stretch, sped up to over 100 and swerved into the tree, he died on impact. He’d asked a girlfriend that he was on the outs with if he could use her car because he didn’t trust his just a couple days before his death. Intelligence advocates said, “They couldn’t do it”, Julian proved they could. Vault 7 also proved that encryption means nothing for these demons, “These techniques permit the CIA to bypass the encryption of WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Weibo, Confide and Cloackman by hacking the ‘smart’ phones that they run on and collecting audio and message traffic before encryption is applied.” So, they had Julian removed and arrested at the Ecuadorian Embassy, but the plot thickens, Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA under the Trump Administration, had plans before he was arrested to assassinate him. He was going to kill the guy for breaking stories that were embarrassing to them. Pompeo said at what appears to be a press conference, “It’s time to call out Wikileaks for what it really is, a non-state hostile intelligence service, often embedded by state actors like Russia.” Even Obama, with his ‘War on Whistleblowers’ seen Wikileaks work as protected by the 1st Amendment. Yea, Donald, ‘Good guy…’ I have other issues, such as, calling Joe and Kamala ‘Palestinians’ as a slur, which no doubt keeps AIPAC happy, but this is just referring to the JRE episode.

Now, Onward and UP!

“We will, in fact, be greeted as liberators.” “The good Lord didn't see fit to put oil and gas only where there are democratically elected regimes friendly to the United States. Occasionally we have to operate in places where, all considered, one would not normally choose to go. But we go where the business is.” “I worked for George Bush. I'm proud to have worked for him. I think that a lot of the most controversial things we did, that people didn't like and - and criticized us for, things like the terror surveillance program or the enhanced interrogation techniques, were things that allowed us to save lives.” “I'm not apologetic with respect to the policies of the Bush administration. I think we basically got it right.” “I believe very deeply in the proposition that what we did in Iraq was the right thing to do. It was hard to do. It took a long time. There were significant costs involved” Dick Cheney “A neo-conservative is an opponent of Communism but a supporter of socialism and internationalism.” John F. McManus

One thing to make sure you take away from this, is these people are Aaahh!!! Real Monsters. Somebody stop them before they kill again!

Mike Pence signing artillery shells that is bound for an innocent child in Palestine.

Nikki Haley, Republican Writing "Finish Them" to Israel; Josh Shapiro, Democrat signs his name to missiles that will no doubt kill innocent children in Ukraine;

For a moment I’d like to go through some history of the Neoconservative movement, a movement Dick Cheney, and the most War happy of the White House Administrations and Think-Tank-Money-for-Policy-Complexes have been a part of. The Neoconservative movement have been a group of ideological shapeshifters over the years. Shifting to whichever political party they could garner the most power from. They started out as Trotskyists, named after Leon Trotsky, the 2nd in charge Vladimir Lenin after the October Revolution in Russia in the early 1900’s No surprise that they are today the lead water carriers of the rise of Russo-phobia in the western world. They slowly took up arms with the Democratic party as Democrats who supported the Vietnam War but were also supporters of the Civil Rights movement. They were cold warriors and believed in containment with logically followed their support of the war in Vietnam. Between the Nixon and Reagan Administrations when they felt that the better haters of Communism and Russia in general, they started shifting towards the Republican Party. These guys, for the most part, had grown up in the New York Slums, they didn’t have money to support their movement, and the early think tanks were very W.A.S.P.ey institutions, and weren’t open to Jewish admittance. I’m working on a deep dive into the history of this movement from an Anti-War perspective because it seems all of the other histories I’ve read were overly sympathetic to the baby killers. So they started accepting money from weapons and defense companies to start their own think tanks under the premise that they could get policy enacted that supported these companies of war. That’s where the founding of things like the American Enterprise Institute. And the Project for a New American Century came about. The founders of this movement, although a generation removed, you’ll recognize their names from the war policies of the last 30 years, The Kagan’s, the Kristols, the Frum’s, the Perle’s, Podhoretz, and Cheney’s. By the way, I’m sure these entire clans are not evil in each of these families. I don’t mean to stain them all with this warmongering brush but the bad ones know who they are. It is also, not limited to just these people. Donald Rumsfeld was one, Victoria Nuland or Kagan if she’s given up her infamously evil name for the other infamously evil name. John McCain, also. I thought the best move Donald Trump ever made was his disrespect of John McCain. That man was pure evil. You can see how these people are now shapeshifting back to Democrat now that the Dems are the new supporters of war. Robert Kagan, the blood thirsty monster, resigned as Editor of the Washington Post in protest of them, taking an actual journalistic principle for once and not endorsing a side.

The LA Times, in an even more principled move, also decided not to endorse a candidate, but not because their billionaire owner said so, they did it because they don’t like Trump and both candidates are leaning towards war. Only one side however has even considered the position of Denuclearizing and sorry to tell you, it ain’t the left.

Harris and Walz, are bragging about endorsements from Dick and his cohorts. I said this in a Note yesterday, and feel it should be said again, Walz told Jon Stewart that this gives “Libertarians and Conservatives permission to vote for the Democrats.” This does nothing of the sort. This is simply sending the message to the Military-Industrial Complex that we play ball, and they have nothing to worry about if we win.

Even Jon Stewart knew this Cheney love was fucking disgusting. The amount of damage they have caused in the last half a century is downright inconceivable, if we are ever going to move on to a more peaceful world, these people are going to have to go. Let the whole world know that we’re sorry for the last century, we’d been co-opted by demons and this will never happen again. America might have to be treated like Germany after WW2 for a while. We need pacification ro sweep the courts, acceptance in Congress and The White House, that we are not the worlds policeman, and not the global superpower, anymore. Isolationism is the only way forward.

Now, the Democrats are here—so grateful for their support—to rehabilitate mass murderers, rehabilitate the Cheney name, the Neoconservative movement, Blood-soaked Monsters of the state. If she was as happy to have a working persons support, as she is to have the support of the entire Neocon movement, she might win, but she doesn’t, so she won’t.

The interviewer at this event makes an interesting choice to tee them both up to talk about war and isolationism. Why? Maybe because Harris was endorsed and is now campaigning with the most prolific war hawks in history? Could be. No doubt this interviewer knew what question to ask first. What else would you ask a Cheney about? Civil Rights? Economic Policy? Fuck no, her name is synonymous with war. And Harris expresses her excellent recall of 5th Grade history and then still manages to bring it back to Donald Trump BAD! It’s so infuriating, while you sit next to the daughter of one of the most blood-soaked monsters of the 21st century, you have the fucking nerve to come back to Donald Trump being the worst, why you say? Because he’s an isolationist, a fucking isolationist, could you imagine how much better off the world would be if Dick Cheney had died from his first heart attack in 1964? Two years before Liz was born :-) Maybe someone else from Haliburton would’ve profited millions off of the No-Bid Contracts received to rebuild the oil infrastructure that we blew up, but I have a feeling that him and his cabal of demons were the single factor that made it all possible, no proof on that, just a feeling. In this interview/Town Hall/love fest, whatever it was, they take a real anti-trump position here. They complain that he’s an Isolationist, which is a very strange thing to complain about when your normal complaint is he's a Fascist, or Literally Hitler! Not that she’s sitting next to this Blood-Soaked Monster, he’s an Isolationist?! It’s hilariously disingenuous.

Donald Trump’s isolationism might be the most endearing thing about him. He doesn’t like killing. He’s a New York Realtor, not a tough guy. Harris is a California Liberal from Canada. Not tough either. Donald acts on instinct and she says what she’s told to say. Both equally bad techniques. America’s Best right? Unburdened by what has been…

The great writer,

who is the most prolific anti-war writer of our time said in her piece

“In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” said the former vice president in a statement, adding, “As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Above partisanship, this monster has the nerve to take the moral high ground on defending the constitution of all things. The same person who would start an institution of torture, literally torture, and hold random Arab prisoners at secret black sites against their will. And she had a whole section in her book with him defending this. No hearing, no due process, just the brown of their skin and the accent of their land as the excuse for why they are being taken hostage.

When she says millions of deaths on his hands, it was actually millions. Here’s reporting by Medea Benjamin, peace activist of Code Pink, writing for Salon:

March 19 marks 15 years since the U.S.-UK invasion of Iraq in 2003, and the American people have no idea of the enormity of the calamity the invasion unleashed. The U.S. military has refused to keep a tally of Iraqi deaths. General Tommy Franks, the man in charge of the initial invasion, bluntly told reporters, “We don’t do body counts.” One survey found that most Americans thought Iraqi deaths were in the tens of thousands. But our calculations, using the best information available, show a catastrophic estimate of 2.4 million Iraqi deaths since the 2003 invasion.

I recently seen a podcast where Tucker and Mark Halperin talk in depth about the Cheney’s. Mark believes that it’s not an act of greed for the Cheney’s. More a philosophical belief that we, America, should be the world’s policeman. Mark’s father was Morton Halperin. The guy who landed on Nixon’s enemies list because he leaked that Nixon and Kissinger had been bombing Cambodia to the NYT, and that day, the FBI began tapping Halperin's phones at Kissinger's direction. The Nixon administration bugged Halperin's home phone, without a warrant for 21 months starting in 1969. I wrote about this in my piece on Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers. The greatest anti-war activist to ever live. Mark Halperin was with ABC News. He’s a Washington insider. I’m not sure if he’s in the position to be able to tell the truth about the Cheney Dynasty so he could be wrong about this.

In a profile by the Militarist-Monitor they said:

In 2015, Cheney and his daughter Liz released a book titled Exceptional: Why the World Needs a Powerful America. A Washington Post review described the book as “part history of America’s role in the world since World War II, part assault on Obama’s record on foreign and defense policy, and part relentlessly militaristic to-do list for the next commander in chief.” The Post said of the book’s to-do list for the next president: “Obama’s successor must junk the [Iran nuclear] deal, they argue—just one of many items a new president must get to right away. Their list is a throwback. It features a massive military buildup, including new missile-defense systems, more nuclear weapons and a force prepared to wage war in multiple geographic locations simultaneously. The Cheneys also call for the restoration of National Security Agency’s surveillance authorities, the return of ‘enhanced’ interrogation of terrorism suspects, the deployment of thousands of military ‘advisors’ to battle the Islamic State and a halt to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. They also advocate aggressive actions against rival nations, such as sending troops to NATO countries that border Russia, in order to ‘signal American determination.’”

And now, this is who the Democratic nominee has campaigning with her. Are you fucking kidding me!?

DICK CHENEY INVENTED THE PUBLIC-PRIVATE REVOLVING DOOR, HE JOGGED SO PFIZER COULD RUN

Cheney stepped down as Secretary of Defense when Clinton won in 1993, and made his bid in the private sector, Cheney joined the American Enterprise Institute which later on, during the George W. Bush administration, was regarded “as the intellectual command post of the neoconservative campaign for regime change in Iraq,” and policymaking in favor of the tobacco-industry. He was on the board of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), from ‘89 until he became Director from ‘93 to ‘95 at the CFR. In an article for the Washington Post, Richard Harwood described the membership of the CFR as “the nearest thing we have to a ruling establishment in the United States”. Real masters of the universe vibes from both of these places, they’re considered being in the Private Sector, but I can’t imagine how, these think tanks write the policy that gets voted in by the public sector, but they’re populated by people no longer in or that couldn’t get elected to the public sector. Kamla Harris, after this loss, is headed for the think tank industry, I’m sure. It’s where all the demons and losers end up.

Jeez, the Cheney’s are a political dynasty, getting their endorsement was as close to kissing the damn ring as we have in the modern world!

So, Bush Sr. goes into Iraq, and Cheney is his Secretary of Defense, so in 1994, this interview comes out…

If you don’t have time to watch it, here’s what he says:

[If] we'd gone to Baghdad we would have been all alone. There wouldn't have been anybody else with us. There would have been a U.S. occupation of Iraq. None of the Arab forces that were willing to fight with us in Kuwait were willing to invade Iraq. Once you got to Iraq and took it over, took down Saddam Hussein's government, then what are you going to put in its place? That's a very volatile part of the world, and if you take down the central government of Iraq, you could very easily end up seeing pieces of Iraq fly off: part of it, the Syrians would like to have to the west, part of it – eastern Iraq – the Iranians would like to claim, they fought over it for eight years. In the north you've got the Kurds, and if the Kurds spin loose and join with the Kurds in Turkey, then you threaten the territorial integrity of Turkey. It's a quagmire if you go that far and try to take over Iraq. The other thing was casualties. Everyone was impressed with the fact we were able to do our job with as few casualties as we had. But for the 146 Americans killed in action, and for their families – it wasn't a cheap war. And the question for the president, in terms of whether or not we went on to Baghdad, took additional casualties in an effort to get Saddam Hussein, was how many additional dead Americans is Saddam worth? Our judgment was, not very many, and I think we got it right.

You hear this, see this, knowing what happened, this was a very good answer. He knew this answer in 1994, what changed?!

Sept. 28, 2004

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27 - Senator John Kerry has suggested, though never explicitly stated, that the Bush administration has an improper relationship with Halliburton, the company where Dick Cheney was chief executive from 1995 until he left in 2000 to run for vice president. The Bush campaign maintains that Mr. Cheney has cut his ties with Halliburton and that the administration has given the company no special treatment. WHAT KERRY SAYS At a community center in Albuquerque on Sept. 17, Mr. Kerry declared: "Dick Cheney's old company Halliburton has profited from the mess in Iraq at the expense of American troops and taxpayers. While Halliburton has been engaging in massive overcharging and wasteful practices under this no-bid contract, Dick Cheney has continued to receive compensation from his former company."

After listing some instances of Halliburton overcharging alleged by Pentagon auditors, Mr. Kerry asserted: "While Dick Cheney claims that he has gotten rid of all of his financial interests in Halliburton, he's actually received $2 million in bonuses and deferred compensation from his former company since taking office in 2001. And the independent Congressional Research Service found that under federal ethics law, Dick Cheney did have a lingering financial interest in Halliburton." After listing some instances of Halliburton overcharging alleged by Pentagon auditors, Mr. Kerry asserted: "While Dick Cheney claims that he has gotten rid of all of his financial interests in Halliburton, he's actually received $2 million in bonuses and deferred compensation from his former company since taking office in 2001. And the independent Congressional Research Service found that under federal ethics law, Dick Cheney did have a lingering financial interest in Halliburton."

Now, some more reporting by the Independent from a whistleblower in Haliburton:

Halliburton, the world's largest military private contractor, has made at least $8bn (£4.3bn) in war-torn Iraq - doing everything from washing American troops' laundry to setting up vital oil supplies. Now, a critically well-placed army employee says contracts were unfairly awarded to Halliburton, whose chief executive used to be US Vice-President Dick Cheney. Halliburton, the world's largest military private contractor, has made at least $8bn (£4.3bn) in war-torn Iraq - doing everything from washing American troops' laundry to setting up vital oil supplies. Now, a critically well-placed army employee says contracts were unfairly awarded to Halliburton, whose chief executive used to be US Vice-President Dick Cheney. Bunnatine Greenhouse, the highest-ranking civilian in the US Army Corps of Engineers, saw the contracts handed to Halliburton pass over her desk. She objected to all of them on the grounds that the government was being too generous to the Texas-based company. Now she might lose her job. The army tried to demote her last autumn after her performance ratings swung from excellent to sub-standard. An alternative offered to the 60-year-old, who followed her husband into the army, is a swift retirement. According to Ms Greenhouse, who is hanging on to her job under American laws that protect whistleblowers, her superiors want her out because she is "a stickler for the rules". She hopes to stay on at the corps until she is ready to retire, even though many of her colleagues "treat me like I have the plague". Having worked in government and army procurement for 23 years, she says her duty has been clear as the principal assistant responsible for contracting, known as the Parc. "In a time of war on terrorism, we as a government have to make sure there is a fairness, there is an integrity, and that there is an arm's length approach in the business of contracting," she said. But when it came to Halliburton and its subsidiary Kellogg Brown & Root, whose services range from oil and gas to meeting all of soldiers' living needs, Ms Greenhouse found her commanders did not share her vision. Time and again, there was little or no competition for the huge contracts the US administration awarded, and repeatedly, it seemed that senior army people were stepping in to overrule her attempts to make KBR accountable. On top of that, there was a "revolving door", with senior army employees joining Halliburton. These included Tom Quigley, who had previously done Ms Greenhouse's job, and Chuck Dominy, a three-star general who is now Halliburton's chief lobbyist on Capitol Hill. Halliburton, which Mr Cheney led from 1995 to 2000, has a long history of working for the US government in far-flung parts of the world. But it was the war on terror which really expanded its fortunes from government projects. It also focused critics' minds on how close Halliburton continued to be to Mr. Cheney and his coterie of hawkish colleagues in Washington.

Oh what a lovely war on terror it's been for Halliburton

Ms. Greenhouse witnessed a meeting 3 weeks before the invasion of Iraq of plans to start bidding on who would fix the oil fields, and no other companies were present for these talks, but Halliburton was already present. This is the, highest-ranking civilian in the US Army Corps of Engineers, and they are trying to be rid of her because she’s a stickler for the rules?! What motherfuckers!

But this isn’t about them, I keep forgetting that. This is about the blood-soaked monsters who marched us into the most failed war in American history, maybe world history, still, fucking still sticking their ugly noses into our politics after they fucking destabilized AN ENTIRE HEMISPHERE!!

The VP Walz said to Jon Stewart, “Well it’s not like we’ll be turning to them for advice on foreign policy!”

Well, what fucking else would they do it for?! Geopolitics is all the Cheney’s have EVER cared about! Of course they are going to affect policy. YOU HAVE NO POLICIES ON WAR! At least DJT has policies on war, his policy is “Cut the shit out!” God this is so frustrating!

So, on one side we have a bombastic old man that says some wild shit sometimes and invited a Kennedy (Former Democrat) with a rough voice and promiscuous past but is an environmental lawyer, anti-war activist, who's against institutional capture by the Public-Private Revolving Door and wants to Make America Healthy Again, into his Administration.

On the other side we have a candidate, where just as much as the other candidate says everything this candidate says nothing, has no plan to stop the wars, in fact, decries the evils of isolationism, boy, where has this lady been since the 50’s, and invited a fucking Cheney(Former Republican), not any Cheney The Cheney, and not just invited, EMBRACED, into her campaign! The same way Trump Robert Kennedy. Liz Cheney has been the actual byproduct and embodiment of the revolving door that causes the institutional capture that is one of RFK Jr’s top issues, and if you ask me the lead cause of the corruption in our institutions, into her campaign. These people want nothing but war, they benefit from war, they profit off of war.

Not to mention, the Administration who is most responsible for the Censorship Industrial Complex, uncovered by

Michael Shellenberger

and many others, and by the way, it ain't

these

the new censors tried to, damn near censor out of existence, the whole other party.

They had a group called the Disinformation Dozen that they were trying to deplatform on all levels. A group who transcended party lines, which is proof they want conservatives gone but they’ll settle for anyone pushes the establishment line.

Who Hates DeMOCKracy, Them or Us?

Subverting our election process, in the last 2 years was so fucking egregious. They didn’t even have a Primary! (the anti-democratic republicans who will “do anything Trump says no matter what” even had a primary), rescheduling primaries, telling the DNC to disqualify primary opponents that campaign in the same state as the Primary, Hillary put money in the DNC in 2016 to fix the race against Bernie Sanders, this was proven in an email leak that caused the resignation of Debbie-TheTerrible-Wasserman Schultz. Honestly, the unintended consequences of this, I believe, was how Hillary lost. She wasn’t supposed to be the Democratic nominee in 2016, it was Bernie’s, the people wanted Bernie, and because they didn’t get it, a lot of those people who were screwed by the DNC then became trump voters in protest. Keep in mind, although they might do something different once they are in office, the Anti-War candidate always wins. George W. was against war when he won, then he added half of the Neoconservative movement to his cabinet—egged on by Dick Cheney btw—9/11 happened and the Neocons got their war. Obama ran an amazing campaign, which was also Anti-War in comparison to the blood-soaked pig John McCain, and he won. John McCain was actually running on keeping troops in Iraq for 100 YEARS!!!

Not locking Debbie Wasserman-Schultz for using her power to abuse her position at the DNC, and cheating Bernie Sanders in 2016 is really where we are at. Only the poor and middle class pay for things like this, the rest have a good old politician in their pocket. It’s the oldest trope but becomes truer by the day. And Stacey Plaskett, Jeffery Epstein’s personal contact in Congress. These people carry around the moniker of empathy and compassion and serve it to you on a platter of corruption, suppression and censorship.

If you believe that these are good people, watch the following hearing, listen to the Democrats and listen to the Republicans, and tell me which one is treating their guests fairly:

It's horrific, and made me realize that Trump's bombastic language is not that far off from the “norms”.

The Corporate Democrats have crushed the reputation of the Democratic Party. Because the Democratic party has strayed so far from the party of liberty and freedom, and towards authoritarianism and pushed the sentiment that the good Democrats are “Right-Wingers” that they don’t even want the name anymore. The good Democrats and good Republicans, mostly, go by “Independant.” The only reason this became a pejorative was because The Republican Party was always the authoritarians that wanted speech codes, and war. Now the Establishment Republicans and the Establishment Democrats are the very same strain of authoritarian. It’s time them both to go. It’s time for a Populist movement that care about life, enough of these fucking death cults.