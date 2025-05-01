So, I started with this new administration very optimistic. Probably more optimistic than I’ve been about any presidency of my life. I was totally against him first term and continued to be against him until I did some research on Russiagate, which softened me a bit, and seeing the censorship carried out by the Biden administration there was no chance that Donald Trump would be worse than another four years of that, which is what we would be signing up for from a Harris administration.

After inauguration, when he kept his word on pardoning Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the “Silk Road”, a decentralized website that made it possible to sell items otherwise illegal to sell without oversight and was ruthlessly given two life sentences + 50 years, it seemed like Trump 2.0 was gonna be unlike anything we’d ever seen, but now it seems to be just like everything we’ve seen before, nothing new here.

Donald trump says vs Donald Trump does:

What Donald Trump Says: “We’re gonna “drain the swamp” (corruption in Washington) and get rid of bad actors in the deep state.”

What Donald Trump Does: Fires 50,000 people with federal jobs doing things like testing water for feces while putting people in his cabinet that worked for Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld in the Bush Administration.

What Donald Trump Says: We’re gonna deport the criminals and gang members that came into our country illegally and brought harm to the American people.

What Donald Trump Does: Deport people who came to our country legally like students and green card holders for protesting a war that his donors support, writing articles in their school newspaper in opposition of the war, and carrying tattoos that are mistaken for gang tattoos. Even worse, instead of deporting them to their home country, Venezuela, he sent them to a black site prison in El Salvador that is known for torture, that’ll teach ‘em. This included a gay hairdresser who had a tattoo in remembrance of a loved one.

What Donald Trump Says: “I’m gonna end the war in Ukraine on day one.”

What Donald Trump Does: Tries to work out a deal to get Ukraine’s minerals in exchange for a security deal that puts Americans at risk of being directly at war with Russia.

What Donald Trump Says: We’re gonna bring back freedom of speech and the first amendment!

What Donald Trump Does: Signs into law a hate speech bill that criminalizes antisemitic phrases such as “Christ is King” or mentioning the bible saying Jesus Christ was killed by Jews.

What Donald Trump Says: We’re gonna pursue peace, here and abroad.

What Donald Trump Does: Strikes 1,000 targets in Yemen in 100 days, nearly goes to war with Iran, threatens war with practically everyone, on Truth Social, X, and in speeches/press briefings.

The truth is, the difference between what Donald Trump says and what Donald Trump does are as far apart as — very sadly — every other Washington leech relentlessly jamming their blood funnels into anything that smells like money (if you know, you know). I hope I’m proven wrong; I’ll continue to be cautiously optimistic.

Now for something lite…

Tim Dillon says, “Release the Interview”

During his press run promoting his new Netflix special “I’m Your Mother”, Tim Dillon did an hour interview with CNN expecting it to be released like every other interview he did was. He expressed on the JRE that they were going to edit out what they didn’t like and release the rest, what they did, however, was even worse than that, but first here’s Tim Dillon talking with Joe Rogan about the interview:

Tim: I did a CNN interview for an hour because I'm promoting my special and then— Joe: Did you really? Who’d you talk to? Tim: This girl L. Reeves. She was cool…

After pestering with “comedy is right wing now” and Tim giving examples to the contrary, they asked, “if he thought Theo Von was the new establishment, he says:

Tim: No, I don't think so. I think you ran a really unpopular candidate. I don't think Americans like child sex changes, and I don't think they want an open border, and I think if you'd, you know, co-opted some of those issues you might have won. They said to me at CNN they're like, "We're editing the interview." I said, "Put the hour out." I sat there for an hour, and we had a nice conversation, but you know we talked for one hour and I was like "Put it out." I'm like "I understand if you can't put it out." And then she goes like this, she goes "Um I can't believe you'd show up, um people have said that they can't come on here because Joe Rogan would get mad at them." I said, "That's absolutely ridiculous." Joe: Why would I? Tim: I said he doesn't care; he would never care, I said— Joe: —Oh, that's so silly— Tim: —it's the silliest thing ever— Joe: —they think we're at war. Tim: I just said "Put the thing—put out the hour online, if you can only put out a few minutes on network, fine, but it's wrong to have someone come in and talk for an hour right and then— Joe: —use three minutes— Tim: —and then use five minutes. Joe: How much did they use? Tim: We don't know yet they haven't put it out. Joe: And do you—did they say we can't put the whole hour out? Tim: I texted this journalist and she texted me, she goes "I'm pushing for like a long form release." I go "Yeah man just put out the interview." Joe: Also do you guys want ratings or no? Tim: Yeah. We had a conversation about all these things you guys talk about— Joe: —Yeah, you guys have a website— Tim: —Then what are we doing? Joe: Don't you have a YouTube page? Doesn't CNN have a YouTube page out? Tim: I go—she goes, "What do you think—the Joe Rogan show—why is it so popular?" I go "Well one of the reasons is he doesn't edit people! They're not edited, they come on, they say what they want to say and there's no editing. So, what's weird about those institutions is they will sit you down for an hour and then, I guess cherry pick what they think their audience wants to see??? Joe: Well, they just want what they think is going to grab the most ratings and is not going to make them look stupid…

So, it seems they decided what would grab them the most ratings and make them look the least stupid:

Comedian Tim Dillon isn’t expecting a certain member of the British royal family to stream his newly released stand-up special on Netflix. And he thinks the same logic should apply to Democrats who may fault him and other entertainers for President Donald Trump’s return to power. “You can’t go to war with straight white men for four years and then ask why they didn’t vote for you,” Dillon told CNN. “That seems crazy. I’ve made fun of Meghan Markle a lot. I can’t then go, ‘Why don’t you think Meghan Markle is watching (my special)?’ I just think you have to pick your fights in a better way.” As with much of Dillon’s commentary, the provocation was delivered in the style of a punchline — but with a point that matters for both political parties as well as the fast-changing media landscape. Digital creators like Dillon — irreverent, predominately male and previously politically unclassifiable — emerged as a key force behind Trump’s victory. Democrats and Republicans alike have credited these podcasters, YouTubers and self-styled contrarians for driving support for Trump among men, particularly those under 40.

Of course this is what they did with it. “Tim Dillon used his comedy to make trump more palatable to young men.” Tim must’ve gone on there and trashed them for an hour. Even their cherry-picked quotes are mocking them, listen to this:

“It was actually the goal and why I started comedy — JD Vance,” Dillon said with his characteristically dry delivery. “I knew about him when I started out in 2010 and I had it all plotted out like ‘A Beautiful Mind’ on the wall.” Then, more seriously: “It was kind of fortuitous. We just have this podcast that’s big and people listen to it.”

What fools! Trump did these podcasts, Kamala Harris didn’t… Trump won, Kamala didn’t, correlation?

Here’s more Tim:

“Trump understands the two cultural forces that I’ve seen in my lifetime that have changed the way people have behaved: reality television and social media,” Dillon said. “He understands social media and using it to communicate. Now that we have phones, we’re all starring in our own reality television shows. He understands that, and he was able to utilize that understanding to connect with people in a way that Kamala didn’t seem to understand. I felt like he just had the upper hand.”

Some Media Matters stats:

A post-election review of the digital landscape by the progressive media watchdog Media Matters found right-leaning online content has five times as many followers as programs on the left. Former Daily Show Host Trevor Noah is the only left-of-center voice among the top 10 most popular internet shows, the analysis said.

Followed by a quote from Rob Flaherty, of the Biden White House, underboss of the Censorship-Industrial Complex, and senior aide to the Harris campaign. You’ll remember him from hits such as, “Why are you not censoring who we say Facebook? YouTube? Twitter?

And demanding Facebook censor people who were complaining online that they were Vaccine-Injured (you monsters) because they were afraid it might cause “vaccine hesitancy.”

Rob Flaherty coerced Facebook to ban and censor the vaccine injured, despite acknowledging their posts were true and didn’t break the Terms of Service Rob Flaherty is the White House Director of Digital Strategy and a senior advisor to President Joe Biden. The government initially attempted to hide his involvement in censorship, but other discovery exposed his name, and the judge granted written interrogatory and discovery to the Plaintiffs in this case. As we will see in the examples below, Flaherty often acts as a ”boss” or manager to social media executives, cursing at them and treating them with disdain when they don’t follow his directives to censor the speech of Americans. In an email response to Flaherty, Facebook beamed about removing post visibility and censoring the vaccine injured, stating: “As you know, in addition to removing vaccine misinformation, we have been focused on reducing the virality of content discouraging vaccines that does not contain actionable misinformation. This is often true content, which we allow at the post level because experts have advised us that it is important for people to be able to discuss both their personal experiences and concerns about the vaccine, but it can be framed as sensation, alarmist, or shocking. We’ll remove these Groups, Pages, and Accounts when they are disproportionately promoting this sensationalized content. More on this front as we proceed to implement.”

And here’s a nice email from Flaherty to Facebook while he was working directly under Joe Biden:

BTW, it is illegal for the government to censor free speech directly or by proxy.

Here’s what he had to say to CNN:

“The Democratic Party lost control of the cultural zeitgeist and the ways in which culture is formed,” said Rob Flaherty, the deputy campaign manager and digital chief for former Vice President Harris. “What you ended up with is an online environment where all the fervor is on the right, and all the people in the middle are seeing is that fervor.”

Nice of CNN to give him a new lease at life, I thought he might be in that Japanese Forest by now.

Anyways, back to Tim Dillon.

Aaaaand they go there:

The Democratic National Committee recently announced plans to overhaul its online communications. Already, the party’s potential 2028 contenders have made early attempts to mimic Trump’s success. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshears launched competing podcasts. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmner recently gabbed on a Detroit Pistons basketball podcast while Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro talked Philadelphia Eagles and Trump with outspoken ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith earlier this year. Within the Democratic Party, some have begun to explore how to build a podcast ecosystem to rival the MAGA-friendly manosphere. More simply, some say what the party really needs is its own Joe Rogan.

It’s been said so much it’s becoming cringey. You had your own Joe Rogan! You attacked him for half a decade! He was always on the left. He even said in the clip above “I haven’t really accepted that I’m not part of the left anymore.”

Joe Rogan is not some super MAGA right winger! What world do you live in?! Anyways, I’ve stretched this out far enough, here’s the rest of all they’re gonna give us of the TimDillonXCNN COLLAB:

Dillon is quick to point out that he also extended an invitation to Vance’s Democratic counterpart, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Rogan, Schulz and Von have publicly said they offered Harris interviews as well. “I don’t do many interviews, but none of them are super contentious,” Dillon said. “They’re all just kind of a conversation. So I don’t think I would have been disrespectful in any way.” But as he eviscerated the Democratic playbook, identity politics and the country’s costal elites, Dillon acknowledged why the Harris campaign may have avoided him. “Yeah, I mean, I think I agree with Vance more than I do with Tim Walz.” As for his interview with Vance, Dillon said he wished he had pressed the Republican on the outsized influence of tech giants like billionaire Elon Musk in Trump’s orbit, which he has since criticized on his show. Dillon has also been bothered by the administration’s crackdown on foreign college students involved in campus protests against Israel. “I’m a free speech guy. I don’t love that,” Dillon said. “We always talk about these antisemitic conspiracy theories that run rampant. They’re all over the place. I think a great way to feed those theories are things like this — deporting people that have been critical of Israel.” “The entertainment business wants to make money,” Dillon said. “It doesn’t exist to teach people lessons. That’s not why it was invented. There was a belief after Trump was elected the first time that the job of the entertainment business was to act as a resistance to Trump, and it proved pretty ineffective. I think what it should be doing is entertaining people. I think that’s what it’s going to get back to doing. I don’t think it’s going to effectively marshal any type of political capital.”

And it ends with this:

“I find everyone really boring, and the only person I really am interested in hearing from is myself,” Dillon said. “That’s why my show is fun for me to do – because I just say my opinion.”

Finally:

Louis Theroux has “Bean Thare…”

And so have you after you watch his new documentary, “The Settlers”.

It’s a breathtaking account of the life of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and how the Israeli’s feel about them, and, you should watch and make your own determination of who these people are, from my view these people are demonic souls, completely indifferent to how someone else might feel, devoid of empathy. Maybe they've been radicalized by events in their lives, maybe they were raised to be like this, I don't know, but it's a dark reality. I hope they're not all like this. Just check it out for yourself… Copyright claimed before I could even finish editing, here’s the first one he did on the same subject in 2011 called The Ultra-Zionists:

Rumble still has it copyright free, sorry I don’t know how or if I can embed from Rumble, but I will link it below. It’s worth the watch, but it is heartbreaking, however, a must-see if you are wading in these waters. You need to see this. It breaks the Israeli propaganda machine wide open.

Rumble Link: Louis Theroux: The Settlers

(P.S. No payment was received for this ad… Cough*Cough*Louis? BBC? Anybody…)

P.S.S. We MUST Protect Theroux, Tim, and Joe Rogan at all costs, and thank you for reading.

