Wanna say at the top, that I am as much of a pacifist as a human being could possibly be. I DO NOT believe in murder, not that I wouldn’t protect myself or my family, God forbid I need to. What I’m saying is, I feel bad for bugs that get killed. I can’t help thinking they wanna be alive just as much as I do. How terrible that bugs constantly get genocided, like there’s giant Israels with shoes on genociding them like innocent Palestinians everyday, but I feel like the bugs that get killed so often might have had plans for the future, like we do. Anyways, thats my position on murder. Some things I say here might be controversial and make me seem callous. I’m not. Children died, woman, citizens, innocent citizens died and my prayers are with the families of all those who lost loved ones, but regardless of how it happened, or who did it, Timothy was not the only one at fault and it’s high time that some people take some accountability.

The first time I looked into this I had a strange feeling that Mcveigh wasn’t too much in the wrong, I tried to tell my baby about it, I didn’t explain it well, itkind of and she was like…. “Didn’t kids die there, there was a daycare”, she gave me an unsure look, like “Who are you really?” I figured I’d better think this one through long and hard before I come out, sounding like I like innocent deaths. I don’t, btw.

If Timothy Mcveigh actually blew up the Federal building in OKC, That building, above, and it’s not obvious that he did, upon closer looks at the evidence available, he definitely did something. However, I’ve set off a fire cracker before, looking at the pictures of that building, it’s hard to imagine, a bomb just sitting there, next to the building in a box truck, nothing to pressurize it, could do something like that. It looks like a mini nuke was triggered inside the building. It was quite a hit. That’s not what I’m litigating here today though. For sake of this piece, let’s just say he did it, he’s guilty. Case closed. There’s some things I’ve been thinking about for a long time, since the first time I looked into it, I’ve had this feeling, like maybe this guy wasn’t that bad. Obviously his mental health was fucked, no rational person would do the things he did. But Timothy was in the military and as the military tends to do, he was radicalized by the atrocities he was made to commit. He hated bullies, according to people who knew him. He joined the military to defend freedom. He was a constitutionalist, as we should all be. He became disillusioned by the things the US Government was doing abroad so he got out. He came home and soon after the siege at Waco happened. Where after 51 days of deliberations, rogue Federal Agents murdered 76 people, including 25 children. He came home in 1991, this happened in 1993. In 1992, Ruby Ridge happened, I’ll write about that too, eventually, but it seemed like the Federal Government was waging war on the people he had sworn to protect. The guy was in Ranger school when he was discharged, he was trained for war. They, the military trained him to kill. They shouldn’t be surprised when he does. The Weaver family quite literally did nothing wrong. A friend asked Mr. Weaver if he could use a saw to saw down a shotgun for him, and the friend happened to be an ATF agent, and Mr Weaver was setup. He missed the court date that he never recieved, and then had a Bench Warrant. The Weaver family was guilty of being different, and for that, they were targeted and attacked. Timothy seen this, followed by Waco, and who knows what else, he seen war being waged on the American people by those who were killing innocents in the Gulf War.

How he struck back, was controversial to say the least, but I believe the Imperial War State, was to blame. How weird is it that the worst attacks on American people at home were commited by people that WE TRAINED! We trained Osama Bin Ladin in the Mujahideen, when he joined the Afghan mujahidin against the Soviet Union in the wake of the Afghan–Soviet War. In 1984, he co-founded Maktab al-Khidamat which recruited foreign mujahidin into the war. The war was backed by American Intelligence. It was how we planned to “defeat” the Soviet Union. Same way the CIA is in, and has been in, Ukraine, courtesy of the NYT, backing Ukraine so they can wear down Russia the same way they did the former Russia(USSR). And Osama waged war on us just the same, Timothy Mcveigh waged war against the US Federal Government for atrocities committed at home. And Bin Ladin waged war for the atrocities committed abroad.

Gore Vidal

Gore Vidal, a celebrated and very well known writer, journalist, and public intellectual, I believe seen this from my view. He seen a person led to doom and destruction by the war state, and watched the erosion of our civil rights, this was before 9/11, before the Patriot Act, before the NDAA destroyed Due Process, and the TSA became the ATF, before the DHS existed, before Julian Assange shocked the world with the “Collateral Murder” video, and exposed war crimes in the millions, before “Stellar Wind”, or Edward Snowden, or William Binney, terrifyingly, there’s way to much to write them all. Gore Vidal, seen the same thing Mcveigh seen, he was just a bit more rational about it. He began correspondance with Timothy and they became friends. He wrote an excellent piece on Timothy Mcveigh and the erosion of the Bill of Rights, including some excerpts below:

A letter from Mcveigh to Gore Vidal, and more by Vidal:

I explain herein why I bombed the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. I explain this not for publicity, nor seeking to win an argument of right or wrong, I explain so that the record is clear as to my thinking and motivations in bombing a government installation. I chose to bomb a Federal Building because such an action served more purposes than other options. Foremost, the bombing was a retaliatory strike: a counter-attack, for the cumulative raids (and subsequent violence and damage) that federal agents had participated in over the preceding years (including, but not limited to, Waco). From the formation of such units as the FBI’s “Hostage Rescue” and other assault teams amongst federal agencies during the 80s, culminating in the Waco incident, federal actions grew increasingly militaristic and violent, to the point where at Waco, our government—like the Chinese—was deploying tanks against its own citizens. . . . For all intents and purposes, federal agents had become “soldiers” (using military training, tactics, techniques, equipment, language, dress, organization and mindset) and they were escalating their behavior. Therefore, this bombing was also meant as a pre-emptive (or pro-active) strike against those forces and their command and control centers within the federal building. When an aggressor force continually launches attacks from a particular base of operations, it is sound military strategy to take the fight to the enemy. Additionally, borrowing a page from U.S. foreign policy, I decided to send a message to a government that was becoming increasingly hostile, by bombing a government building and the government employees within that building who represent that government. Bombing the Murrah Federal Building was morally and strategically equivalent to the U.S. hitting a government building in Serbia, Iraq, or other nations. Based on observations of the policies of my own government, I viewed this action as an acceptable option. From this perspective what occurred in Oklahoma City was no different than what Americans rain on the heads of others all the time, and, subsequently, my mindset was and is one of clinical detachment. (The bombing of the Murrah Building was not personal no more than when Air Force, Army, Navy or Marine personnel bomb or launch cruise missiles against (foreign) government installations and their personnel.) I hope this clarification amply addresses your question. Sincerely, T.M., USP Terre Haute (In.)

There were many outraged press notes and letters when I said that McVeigh suffered from “an exaggerated sense of justice.” I did not really need the adjective except that I knew that few Americans seriously believe that anyone is capable of doing anything except out of personal self-interest, while anyone who deliberately risks—and gives—his life to alert his fellow citizens to an onerous government is truly crazy. But the good Dr. Smith put that one in perspective: McVeigh is not deranged. He is serious.

Gore Vidal, appeared as a witness at Mcveigh’s request, probably the last person in the world he could call his friend, from my point of view, the Military Industrial-Complex got the final say. Timothy Mcveigh was trained to kill by killers, so when he killed, they were surprised, and killed him. What a weird world.

-Jordan L, editor-in-chief, DeclarationOF war Liberty

