Tucker Carlson "Cleveland" Speech

Thank you so much.

It's awful to be introduced by someone you really like because it feels like log rolling.

“Ummm… you're so great!”

“No, you're so great!”

JD Vance really is great, actually.

And I'm not sure—First of all, thank you for having me.

It's so weird to be speaking at the Center for Christian Virtue.

I feel, having so little Christian virtue, I just always think of myself as kind of a mediocre person. My father used to say, “the root of all wisdom is knowing how rotten you are.”

It's something I meditate on every day.

So, I just want to make clear before I begin any remarks at all, Christian virtue is something I aspire to rather than embody, just to be clear.

I do aspire to it.

But J.D. Vance, I have no idea, because I'm not in Ohio that much anymore since I don't cover campaigns, I don't know how popular he is here. I hope very. But I can tell you this.

I left Washington three years ago and now live in a town that's literally a 50th the size of this room, but, you know, my parents and my son are still in Washington, and obviously I spent 35 years there, so I know a lot of people there.

I know how he's regarded in Washington, which is as — literally — a unique figure in the Senate. Out of 100, there's one.

And one person who truly doesn't care what's popular and is solely focused on what he thinks is right for the country and for the state, period.

There's just one.

J.D. Vance

I'll just be honest, I really don't like U.S. senators very well, at all, and so it's through that lens that I'm assessing this, and I think there's some decent people in the Senate, but there's only one who really is not on a leash, who is free inside to do what he thinks is right, and that's J.D. Vance, and you see it.

He stood alone the other day on an issue. I mean, there's a whole hierarchy of issues in Washington, and some are like controversial, air quotes “controversial,” and some are just like so controversial they're just verboten, like you just don't bring them up, because it's not simply your constituents who might judge you or the media who might judge you, it's the other 99 you work with, and you know, like all groups, there's a lot of intense pressure to conform.

Washington, DC, America’s Seedy Underworld

The herd instinct is the strongest instinct, maybe even before you know, more basic survival instincts.

The need to fit in with the people around you is paramount for most people, and JD Vance has bucked that in very real ways recently, like this week. And there's nothing I admire more than that.

Someone said to me the other day, well, do you think it's because — in fact, it was flying here — “Do you think it's because J.D. Vance is from a different kind of background? You know, grew up in a poor family, he wrote a book about it. Grew up in Appalachia, disordered environment, lived — in his childhood — the effects of deindustrialization, as many in Ohio have, and he's come from that background, he's in the Senate.”

I thought, “no, that's actually not the reason. He's not the only person in politics from a humble background.”

What makes J.D. unique, I think, is that he went from that to Yale Law School.

So, I think the root of JD's power is not that he's representing the people he grew up with — which he is — but that he has contempt for the people who are trying to bring him to the dark side.

That's the truth.

You see people come to Washington — I've seen this a thousand times in my life — they get there and think, “I'm gonna fight the man,” and they get there, and they realize they kinda want to be the man, actually.

And that was the point of the whole exercise, was to get close to the man and get an invitation to the “Aspen Institute” and to have the “Atlantic Magazine” write a puff piece about them and to meet Zelensky.

That is the core desire.

I'm serious — cool guy in the tracksuit — that is kind of the whole purpose, was to get out of whatever forgotten town they were from and get with the cool kids in DC.

And J.D. Vance had the unusual privilege of learning that world before he got to the Senate and deciding that it was hollow, that didn't lead anywhere and was a path to destruction — not just for the country — but to his soul and rejecting it.

And boy, they hate him for that because he knows who they are.

And as someone who grew up in that world, I can just tell you firsthand — I didn't grow up in Appalachia — I grew up in the opposite.

I grew up in Georgetown, La Jolla and Georgetown.

I know what that feels like, to look around and think, this is as good as it gets, supposedly? This isn't good at all, It's awful! I don't want anything to do with this.

These people are hollow, they think they're God.

So that's the root of his power, and I'm grateful as an American that he's in the Senate.

Election Season & Ballot Initiatives

So, I'm really struck by the ballot initiatives, that your voters will be facing in November.

And I'm struck because they're so very different from the politics that I covered for the bulk of my life.

I'm 54, been covering this stuff since I was 22.

And for most of that time, the debates that we had in the political sphere were over competing visions for how to improve people's lives.

The minimum wage was always a really intense debate, and I always felt like maybe the minimum wage killed jobs, I guess.

That's what my side said, and I think that's probably true.

And the other side would say, “but people need more money to live, and so we're going to mandate that they make this much.”

And it was a, you know, I was on one side of it, but I could also sort of see the other side.

Both sides were at least pretending to try to improve the lives of the people who voted for them, but when you wind up in an election where the two top ballot initiatives are,

one, encouraging people to kill their own kids,

and

two, encourage their kids to do drugs, who's benefiting here?

I'm serious, the one unalloyed source of joy in your life is your children. The point of life is to have children and to watch them have grandchildren. Nothing will bring you joy like that will.

Nothing comes close. Nothing comes close.

Would you trade your job for your children?

Would you trade anything for your children?

Of course not! And so, anyone telling you don't have children, kill your children is not your friend, it's your enemy.

Human Sacrifice

And by the way, it's a very recognizable promise that they're making you because it's as old as time and it's chronicled in great detail throughout the Hebrew Bible.

It's human sacrifice, which rears its head about every four chapters, and which is singled out for approbation every time.

Of all the sins the ancients committed, that sin, every single time it's described, is called detestable, at least in the RSV.

Detestable.

God singled that out.

Throw your children into the fire?

Now, why were people doing that?

Because, of course, they believed they were getting power and contentment and happiness in return. All it's going to take is to sacrifice your children.

This is as old as time.

Every civilization on the face of the earth has engaged in it.

Everyone.

Not just the Mayans and the Aztecs, but the Scandinavians, my people.

No, it's true, even the Swedes did it!

I know, it's embarrassing, but the archaeological record tells us that human sacrifice — the sacrifice of children, the killing of children — is the one constant in human civilization.

Now, you answer the question, how can that be?

How did all these civilizations, at different points of the compass that we know had no contact with one another, reach the same conclusion that in exchange for killing their own children, they would be happy or safe?

Probably not a conclusion they reached organically, right?

It cuts against the imperative of evolutionary biology, which is to continue the species.

And those of us who grew up in a secular world being taught that people are motivated by instinct designed to continue the species, pause at that and say, wait a second, how does killing your own children advance the cause of perpetuating the species?

It doesn't.

In fact, it's an attack on that.

So, it's not... a natural human function to want to kill your own children — actually — that's an idea, an impulse that was introduced.

Outside forces are acting on people at all times throughout history in every culture on the planet to convince people that if they sacrifice their children, they will be happy and safe.

And that's exactly what this is.

This is a religious rite. This is not a policy debate.

They're not telling you that some girl got raped at 13 and she needs to go to college and therefore unfortunately need to abort the child. No, that was 20 years ago.

Now they're saying abortion is itself a pathway to joy!

Really? So, this is not a political debate, this is a spiritual battle. There is no other conclusion.

Take more drugs and be happy?

Right, okay. Less conscious, less aware.

Give your soul over, dull yourself, become a robot.

Really? Those are the promises they're making.

Okay, so how do you respond to this?

Responding

And that's what I've been thinking about all day.

I went on my morning walk with my dogs in Maine this morning, from which I derive much wisdom every morning, my wife and I.

He expected at any moment to be murdered, and I think the consensus among historians is, in the end he was. He was murdered, as were all of his friends, but he lived with the certainty that he was gonna be killed for his beliefs every day, and he was totally unbothered by it, completely.

And, um, by the way, I'm not a theologian. I'm the opposite of a theologian, so don't take any theological, insight, from me at all.

I'm just a reader, okay? And here's what's jumped out at me.

Courageous Paul

So, my second favorite character in the New Testament is Paul, and I think, from what I can tell, the bulk of the New Testament is written by or about Paul. He's a leading character in this drama, I would say.

Okay, and I think just an amazing person because he was not a good person. He was like a horrible person.

He was on his way to murder Christians when he was knocked down and blinded and then pivoted on a dime and devoted his life to spreading the gospel.

So, I find it very inspiring that a truly awful person could become one of the great people of all time. That's reassuring.

Well, if you're afraid, then you're kind of not doing it right, are you?

But the two qualities that really jump out of the story of Paul's life, first and most obviously, is the courage, this is like the bravest guy ever.

There's not a letter he wrote where he didn't have a sword hanging over his neck.

He expected at any moment to be murdered, and I think the consensus among historians is, in the end he was. He was murdered, as were all of his friends, but he lived with the certainty that he was gonna be killed for his beliefs every day, and he was totally unbothered by it, completely.

He was just moving as fast as he could in the time allotted. He didn't know how much he had, he just kept going, but he was never afraid.

As his boat was sinking in the Med, in his year-long journey, and everyone with us is freaking out, totally fine.

“Oh, we're a shipwreck? No problem.”

Never afraid.

Really got to understand God better once we left church. Weird how that works.

And by the way, why would he be afraid? He believed his fate was sealed. He was going to join Jesus. He was going to heaven. He was totally convinced of that, and it seems to me maybe the one takeaway is like that's table stakes in Christian faith, fearlessness.

“Are you afraid or are you not?”

That is actually the marker of it. Are you afraid or are you not?

Well, if you're afraid, then you're kind of not doing it right, are you?

Like there's no excuse for being afraid, and I don't want to take this opportunity that you've so graciously given me to spend the next 40 minutes pounding on the Episcopal Church, so I won't, but I grew up in it.

You know, my ancestors were in it, high-level people in it.

I married into it. I was educated in it. I educated my kids in it.

I was as firmly ensconced as that church as you could be, even as it crumbled around us and became this very aggressively pagan institution. And we stayed because it's hard to leave something you grew up in, but the moment that we left, for good, and actually, really, it was the greatest thing we ever did, really got to understand God better once we left church. Weird how that works.

But the moment that catalyzed it for us was COVID, which was really an amazing and clarifying experience, and I'm just — as sad as it was — I'm so grateful that we lived through that because everything became so much clearer than it was.

The church that we went to closed for COVID and they closed their Christmas service, and we have this, the one thing about the Episcopal church, we have this amazing liturgy written by actual Christians.

If you're afraid to die, then you don't really mean it, do you?

And we have lessons in carols, this ritual that I grew up with, my wife grew up with, her father's an Episcopal minister, and we love it.

And all of our children come home, and we go to it, and it's just this beautiful service, and they cancel lessons in carols.

And I know I'm revealing how shallow I am, but I just wanted to go to the service because I love lessons in carols. I love all the carols, and I love all the lessons, and they didn't have it.

And I said to my wife, “well, why aren't we having lessons in carols?”

Like, “that's like a requirement.” There's no Episcopal church without lessons in carols. Like, what?

And she's like, “well, COVID and the minister sent this letter. Here it is. She is afraid that she's going to, you know, die from COVID.”

And I was like, “what? She's afraid she's gonna die? Why is she worried about dying? She's a Christian minister?” Like, why should she care? Dying?

If you're afraid to die, then you don't really mean it, do you?

No!

Even I — I was like 50 years old at the time and like probably have some reason to worry about what happens after I die. Even I'm not afraid to die.

Do it Our Way

I'm a talk show host! And she's afraid to die?

Okay, not a Christian. We can stop wasting our time on that.

And we've done lessons and carols in our backyard and three years since we're doing it again.

We get a choir, they're terrible at singing, they drink too much, but... It's amazing.

We hired the waitresses at a local restaurant to be our choir last year because no one in my neighborhood can sing, and because we're Episcopalians, we hold on to the rituals.

So, we do have an open bar at our service, and they'd never seen anything like that because they're Baptist, and they just hit that so hard.

They're like, “do you have Bailey's Irish cream?”

I don't even know what that is.

“No, but we'll get it,” says my accommodating wife.

We got a quart. They drank the whole quart. They were the worst singers ever.

They couldn't pronounce King Wenceslaus at all, but it was wonderful. And it was so spirit-filled and edifying, just wonderful, everything about it was wonderful, but my point is, fear, cowardice, is the clearest possible marker of the absence of faith.

There is no excuse for that.

Christians... Don't always have to reach the right decision.

They should be ever conscious of their fallibility, of their fundamental silliness. People are ridiculous.

So that's the first thing, don't be afraid.

And if you don't believe that, next time you get out of the shower, stand in front of a mirror and take a good look at yourself, you look ridiculous.

You do!

You look ridiculous naked.

I'm sorry, you do. Okay?

We all do. All furry and lumpy.

You can't take yourself too seriously if you look in the mirror when you get out of the shower, and you shouldn't.

I've done that.

So, Christians can absolutely get it wrong and do. They can follow the wrong path. They can be mistaken.

They can be silly and profane. They can commit the worst sins imaginable. The one thing they cannot do is be afraid.

Period.

Period.

And so, boldness, again, is not just a status extra. It's a baseline requirement for following the gospel, and if you're not doing that, you're not doing it right. Okay?

So that's the first thing, don't be afraid.

Concern for Fellows in Fellowship

The second thing I notice in reading Paul's letters is his deep concern for his fellow Christians.

Now, it was a universalist message to the uncircumcised and the circumcised, and that's the beauty of Christianity.

It's for everybody, no matter what you look like, no matter where you're from, your language.

It's truly a universal faith, which was a completely radical idea when Jesus was crucified.

I don't think anyone had ever thought of anything like that.

There was nothing like that, never had been anything like that, and I love that, and so, Paul was preaching to everybody.

In fact, in a lot of ways, he was preaching to the Greeks a lot of the time, but even though his concern was for everybody, his heart was focused, and you see this again and again in his letters, on his fellow Christians.

“Titus,” “Timothy,” “how are they doing?” “How are you?” “I love you.”

He really cares about his brothers in the faith. He really, really does, and it's intimate and kind of raw in these letters. It's wonderful! And I think that's a model for us.

We should care about everybody, but we should have a soft spot for other Christians.

We should, and we don't at all. We don't at all.

And that's one thing I've noticed the whole time I've been in D.C. I'm totally opposed to tribalism, particularly religious tribalism. My instinct is ecumenical. We're all in this, let's speak to everybody.

I mean, I'm American, very American, and that's an American idea, but I can't help but notice how the Christian church has almost specifically excluded concern for other Christians from its portfolio.

Protecting Christians Everywhere

I see it all the time.

I'll never forget going to Iraq to cover the war in 2003 and running into a Christian. I didn't know there were Christians in Iraq.

Well, 1.5 million of them, actually.

It was one of the biggest and oldest Christian communities in the world, it's gone now.

1.5 million Christians in Iraq in 2003.

They're about, we think, 150,000 or fewer, so that's like, I don't know, kind of qualifies as genocide, I would think. I mean, they're gone!

Okay, a lot of them were murdered. Not a lot of them came here because they were excluded, specifically excluded, by the Obama State Department. This was a news story at the time.

“So, we're getting a lot of refugees from Iraq.”

“What percentage were Christian?”

“None.”

And no one said anything about it. This wasn't hidden information.

I reported it at the time.

Oh, okay, yeah, well, a lot of great people come in.

Well, okay, but if you're a Christian church, what about the Christians?

The president who sent them there was a self-described Christian, but there was not one word in 20 years, I have not heard one word of concern about what happened to all those Christians.

Nobody seems to care. We should care.

Not just about them, but certainly about them.

Why wouldn't we? They're Christians, so are we.

The Christians of Syria? Never hear a word about it.

Bumper Sticker Fallacy

The world is super complicated and any time someone tries to reduce a conflict, say, or a rivalry in another part of the world to a bumper sticker, you know that person's lying.

Because the closer you get to anything, whether it's a country or a marriage or any human interaction, the closer you get, the more you know, the more you understand it's indescribably complex, and you can never fully know the truth.

Okay?

I'm only suggesting that one factor that Christians use to assess the behavior of their government and other governments ought to be the treatment of Christians.

It ought to be. Why is it not?

So, if there's a conflict in say, Syria, and you're being told by everybody in the media that the bad guy in that conflict is Bashar al-Assad, I'm sure he's bad.

Are They Bad? How are the Christians faring?

I'm not endorsing the guy. Never met him. Glad I don't live in Damascus.

On the other hand, I think one of the questions you can ask is, how are the Christians faring? Are they going to do better under Bashar al-Assad?

There's a massive Christian community in Syria.

There was. We funded the Islamists who killed a lot of them.

We're funding the Islamists who are killing the Christians. Anyone know that?

No, of course not. Churches never talk about it. That's true.

Are we for that? I'm not for that.

If the only thing I know, look, it's far away. I don't think it has anything to do with us. I don't think we should be involved. But as long as we are involved, why doesn't someone stand up and say, wait a second, we're funding the killing of Christians?

No, I'm a Christian. I'm against that.

How's that? Let's start there.

Russia/Ukraine

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, super complicated. I don't think there's an easy answer. I don't think there's a good guy and a bad guy.

I don't think it's Churchill versus Hitler.

I just don't think that. And the more I learn about it, the more I'm confused.

I'm certainly not endorsing Russia. I don't live there either, never been there, but one of the guides that we as Christians should use to assess that situation is how do Christian’s fare in those countries?

It's totally legitimate to ask that question. Is it easier to be a Christian in Russia or Ukraine? They're forcing us to pick.

I mean, I kind of happily live in a world where I don't have to pick. I don't know, they are foreign countries, far away.

They're not America, I'm not that interested, but they're making us be interested.

So, now that we're required to be interested and required to pay for the war, why doesn't some Christian ministers stand up and say, is it easier to be a Christian in Ukraine or Russia?

One of those countries just arrested a bunch of priests and shut down churches with political police in the army.

It wasn't Russia.

I raised that question at a Christian gathering, and people scowled at me. Really?

They're arresting priests! I don't need to know more, actually.

Well, they had bad opinions. Well, okay. So?

I have bad opinions. I don't want to be arrested. Bad opinions are not grounds for arrest, sorry.

And moreover, the gut-level reaction of Christians to the arrests of Christian clergy should be horror!

Period. Period.

I don't care about your little temporal political arguments. The Church of the Nativity is a core Christian holy site.

Paul cared about his brothers in the faith, and so should we.

What's the oldest Christian church in the world?

Bethlehem

Anyone know? Anyone know?

Well, it's in Bethlehem. Yeah.

Anyone been there?

Yeah. It's a mess. The church is a mess.

Everyone goes to the Holy Land. We get all these preachers on our show at Fox.

“Well, go to the Holy Land.”

I love the Holy Land. There's nothing I like more than Jerusalem. It's my favorite place in the world. It's an unbelievable place whose spiritual power is palpable.

You can feel it. Go to the Western Wall and you can feel it vibrating off the wall. And that's God's power. I don't care what religion you are; You can feel it. It makes the hair on your head stand up. It's amazing.

But it's not the only holy place in the Holy Land.

The Church of the Nativity is the oldest Christian church in the world.

Period.

It's one of the oldest Christian communities in the world, and they're not doing well at all, and the church is a mess.

It's a mess, and they're hassled by government authorities all the time.

Now I know it's super complicated. I couldn't be more on one side of that issue, totally in favor of the current government and all that, but you're not allowed to hassle Christian churches.

Sorry, that has to be our position. I don't care where they are.

I don't care about your little temporal political arguments. The Church of the Nativity is a core Christian holy site. And I don't care who's in charge of the territory or the countries around it. I don't care!

Because that church predates those governments and will outlast them.

As will the faith, but Christians are so intimidated in this country.

We would always get these — I'm sorry, I couldn't be more in favor of the faith — but we would get these blow-dried, guitar-playing preachers on. Very interested in money on our show because the preachers had no idea.

Every church I've ever been to in my life has a flag, which is great, and I hope they continue, but the downside of that is it inculcates in people this assumption that the government supports the church or is not hostile to the church, and the truth is, if you practice real Christianity, the people in charge want to kill you, and that's always been true, period.

They didn't know the difference. They had no idea, you know, a good preacher or a bad preacher, and they'd be going on, and I'd say, “how's Church of the Nativity doing?”

Oh, shut up. That's in the wrong country.

What?! I don't care what country it's in. It's a Christian holy site! And you are not allowed to get in the way of the worship there, and if you do, we're not sending you any money. How's that sound?

Like, why wouldn't that be our position as Christians?

And yet, even to say that now is considered, like, totally forbidden.

“You're into Christian nationalism!”

No, I'm not. I'm not even sure what that is, by the way.

God, Government, & The Unruly Nephew

I will follow your laws, I will pay you the taxes, you ask, but I'm not going to worship you because there is a higher authority than you. And that...declaration, whether it's said out loud or just implied, or even if you're just giving off the vibe! They can smell the vibe.

I'm an American nationalist. I grew up in the United States of America, and I support my country, okay?

But I also don't imagine that the goals of the U.S. government, which governs the country that I love, that I was born in, and will die in, is the holder of only one passport, I don't imagine that the goals of that government align necessarily with the goals of my faith, and this really is one of the great misperceptions American Christians have.

This is not, you know, if you are in another country, you sort of know the government is hostile to you because you're a Christian.

The Iraqi Christians certainly learned that. Syrian, too.

Christians at the Church of the Nativity know that quite well, but here, where churches have the American flag, which I fly over my house, I'm very, I salute it, and I will till I die, but that flag sits in most of our churches.

Every church I've ever been to in my life has a flag, which is great, and I hope they continue, but the downside of that is it inculcates in people this assumption that the government supports the church or is not hostile to the church, and the truth is, if you practice real Christianity, the people in charge want to kill you, and that's always been true, period.

Not because you're a threat to them militarily, you're giving unto them what is due to them. That's a requirement of your faith, but because you are saying there is an authority higher than you.

You are not God; you are the government.

I will follow your laws, I will pay you the taxes, you ask, but I'm not going to worship you because there is a higher authority than you.

And that...declaration, whether it's said out loud or just implied, or even if you're just giving off the vibe! They can smell the vibe.

They can smell on this kid the spirit of autonomy, and of course, the main goal of every lower schoolteacher is to crush autonomy!

I have a nephew who in fourth grade is my favorite, I have many nephews, he's my favorite, I'll just say it, he's my favorite nephew, and he lived right next door to me, you know, his whole life, and our kids all went to the same school, and this kid was in trouble from like fourth grade on.

And I remember asking one of the teachers at the school, like, what did he do?

“Well, he just, you just can tell, like, he's disobedient.”

Well, did he do anything?

“He just doesn't, he's not with the program.”

They can smell on this kid the spirit of autonomy, and of course, the main goal of every lower schoolteacher is to crush autonomy! Is to crush you! You stand up like, “why, why?” No, shut up!

People can smell it when you're not fully on board, and that goes for massive human organizations, even the largest one in human history, which is the US government.

The largest organization in human history.

Now the point of all large human organizations is to perpetuate themselves, period.

Period.

And if you won't bow before them in total obedience and love, they will try and kill you! That's been true since Rome.

Why did they come in and destroy the second temple right after the crucifixion. Why did they do that?

They committed genocide against the Jews in Jerusalem, as obviously you know. Why'd they do that?

“Were the Jews marching on Rome?”

No!

All they were doing was saying, we've got our own God, thanks.

That's it, and that was enough to get killed and have their temple reduced to rubble, of which the Western Wall is the only remaining part.

So, this is a standing feature of human civilization. People of sincere faith will always be the target of harassment and more by the temporal authorities, and we somehow have convinced ourselves that we're the exception to that, and we're not.

And we saw it during COVID where they were literally shutting down Christian churches with, by the way, the full cooperation of the Christian ministers running those churches while simultaneously allowing strip bars and liquor stores and weed dispensaries to remain open.

There could not be a clearer signal of intent. Your faith is a threat to us, and we're going to shut you down.

And in the face of that, the cowards who ran those churches went along with it.

I've never been more disgusted by the behavior.

I've never seen behavior that upset me more than that.

—Tucker Carlson, The Cleveland Speech.

Now “Crystallized in Stone.”

Thank you for reading! Have a beautiful Easter!

