“Donald Trump is a dangerous man who cannot tell the difference between truth and reality” Ummmmmmm…… DID THE OTHER GUY SAY HIS UNCLE GOT EATEN BY CANNIBALS?! And his son died in Iraq?

And he was arrested during a protest for civil rights? He even brought his mother into this lie.

In an April 26 interview on "The Howard Stern Show," Biden told the talk radio star that he got arrested decades ago while protesting in defense of civil rights. Biden said his mother encouraged him to accept Barack Obama’s invitation to be his 2008 running mate by reminding him of the stance Biden took while young when a civil rights flare-up happened in the suburban Delaware community of Lynnfield, near where Biden’s family lived at the time. Biden said that his mother said: "‘Remember when they were desegregating Lynnfield, the neighborhood? There was a Black family moving in and there was people were down there protesting; I told you not to go down there and you went down, remember that? And you came and got arrested standing on the porch with a Black family? And they brought you back, the police?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, Mom, I remember that.’" Biden said his mother used the moment to point out that all these years later Biden had the chance to help Obama become the first Black U.S. president.

And he took whole sections of speeches spoken by the late Robert F. Kennedy and Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock?

Or an Amtrak conductor congratulating Biden for flying over 1 million miles as vice president visiting his sick mother — after the conductor had died and his mother had passed? He also said he graduated in the top half of his class in law school and the he had 3 degrees in political science, all not true. He said in 2008, a helicopter he was riding in was “forced down” near Osama bin Laden’s lair in Afghanistan. Actually, it was just waiting out a sandstorm.

Claimed to be a coal miner and from a family of coal miners.

Of particular note, Kinnock had referred to his ancestors, Welsh coal miners, “who could work eight hours underground and then come up and play football.” In Biden’s telling, it became: “My ancestors, who worked in the coal mines of Northeast Pennsylvania and would come up after 12 hours and play football for four hours.’’

Having his house “burn down with my wife in it,” to the victims of the Maui Widfire!!!

growing up in the Puerto Rican community,

And so I — I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically. And so, we — and we came here for a long time, both for business and pleasure, since you’re part of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and Delaware is as well.

and once being the driver of “an 18-wheeler”.

Biden has repeatedly embellished or invented biographical tidbits. In 2021, he claimed during a tour of a Mack Trucks facility: “I used to drive an 18-wheeler, man,” then added, “I got to.” At a separate 2021 event, he told college students studying truck technology, “I used to drive a tractor-trailer,” adding, “I only did it for part of a summer, but I got my license anyway.”

These lies weren’t a one off thing, they are now and have consisted throughout his entire career.

He told the mothers of the 13 soldiers killed in Afghanistan because of his ill-conceived pullout in 2021 that he could feel their pain because his son, Beau Biden, had also died in the war.

At debate with Trump on June 27, one of his many lies, include not having any military deaths during his term in office.

Kin of the 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan during President Biden’s disastrous 2021 withdrawal told The Post on Friday they were infuriated – but not surprised – by the disrespect he showed in falsely claiming at Thursday’s debate that no service members died overseas under his watch.

This guy cheated his way through law school, proven, and it worked, so he cheated his way through everything else too. To say Joe Biden and Donald Trump have a different relationship with the truth is to say that they are also two middle-aged guys in the prime of their life.

They are the same.

One’s just declining faster, probably due to, true story, the brain surgery he had following his 1988 humiliation. I know it was a long time ago, but there is zero chance that the trauma of having your head cut open has no effect on his mental acuity in the future. My mother just had to have her knee reconstructed over trauma to her knee playing softball years later. This shit matters.